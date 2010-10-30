Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures (12533 Views)

Fayose Browsing At College Of Education E-library, Ekiti (Photo) / Senator Tinubu Presents N108million To LASU / Your Views On GEJ's 7am National Address (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

I stumbled on these pictures of LASUCOM on facebook and it really 'waowed' me and i felt like sharing with Nairalanders who have unalloyed taste for good things.



Enjoy the pictures:-- 1 Like

Is this students Hostels or Hotels ? I am sure this Hostels will pass for 3 stars Hotel 2 Likes 1 Share

Other panoramic views of their facilities 3 Likes 1 Share

Complete view of the building 1 Like

Side view 1 Like

Sports centre 1 Like

Sports centre 1 Like

Hostels complex 1 Like

A closer shot at the Hostel entrance 1 Like

More pics 1 Like

One of the conference rooms 1 Like

The reception 1 Like

An office 1 Like

I feel like going back to school. 2 Likes

lalasticlala. front page thing

Whoa! So nice looking and immaculately clean.

.

Not bad for the eyes anyway 5 Likes 1 Share

Nice



Go check OAU and conclude. Hostel wey they go soon spoil!Go check OAU and conclude. 2 Likes









I know by now the hostel has become bed bugs crib, you can not differentiate the hostel with that of OAU (Panama prison)







The mods sef The OP posted those pictures on 30th October 2010I know by now the hostel has become bed bugs crib, you can not differentiate the hostel with that of OAU (Panama prison)The mods sef 11 Likes

This was when it was newly built ooo....don't dull

Meanwhile I just stumbled on just too... 1 Like

Very beautiful. If only it still looks like this.

give am 2weeks ... ofe mmanu go poo put everywhere 1 Like

I only see two pictures there

Fashola has done very well

wow...nice structures

naija dey learn... come new York city guys,... stop celebrating mediocre 2 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful



Make them sha maintain am

Hmmmm interesting one. Good job done There by d state government.