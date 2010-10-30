₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,869 members, 3,818,786 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 September 2017 at 07:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures (12533 Views)
Fayose Browsing At College Of Education E-library, Ekiti (Photo) / Senator Tinubu Presents N108million To LASU / Your Views On GEJ's 7am National Address (1) (2) (3) (4)
|LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by btlasisi(m): 12:27pm On Oct 30, 2010
I stumbled on these pictures of LASUCOM on facebook and it really 'waowed' me and i felt like sharing with Nairalanders who have unalloyed taste for good things.
Enjoy the pictures:--
1 Like
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by btlasisi(m): 12:30pm On Oct 30, 2010
Is this students Hostels or Hotels ? I am sure this Hostels will pass for 3 stars Hotel
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by btlasisi(m): 12:33pm On Oct 30, 2010
Other panoramic views of their facilities
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by btlasisi(m): 12:38pm On Oct 30, 2010
Complete view of the building
1 Like
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by btlasisi(m): 12:40pm On Oct 30, 2010
Side view
1 Like
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by btlasisi(m): 12:42pm On Oct 30, 2010
Sports centre
1 Like
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by btlasisi(m): 12:44pm On Oct 30, 2010
Sports centre
1 Like
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by btlasisi(m): 12:46pm On Oct 30, 2010
Hostels complex
1 Like
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by btlasisi(m): 12:48pm On Oct 30, 2010
A closer shot at the Hostel entrance
1 Like
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by btlasisi(m): 12:50pm On Oct 30, 2010
More pics
1 Like
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by btlasisi(m): 12:52pm On Oct 30, 2010
One of the conference rooms
1 Like
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by btlasisi(m): 12:53pm On Oct 30, 2010
The reception
1 Like
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by btlasisi(m): 12:58pm On Oct 30, 2010
An office
1 Like
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by btlasisi(m): 1:31pm On Oct 30, 2010
I feel like going back to school.
2 Likes
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by Donfamous(m): 9:45pm On Sep 26
lalasticlala. front page thing
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by Paperwhite(m): 6:35pm
Whoa! So nice looking and immaculately clean.
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by Unbreakable007: 6:35pm
.
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by EniHolar(f): 6:35pm
Not bad for the eyes anyway
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by Namzy(m): 6:35pm
Nice
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by johncreek: 6:35pm
Hostel wey they go soon spoil!
Go check OAU and conclude.
2 Likes
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by fk001: 6:35pm
The OP posted those pictures on 30th October 2010
I know by now the hostel has become bed bugs crib, you can not differentiate the hostel with that of OAU (Panama prison)
The mods sef
11 Likes
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by samyyoung1(m): 6:36pm
This was when it was newly built ooo....don't dull
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by oka4ugoo: 6:36pm
Meanwhile I just stumbled on just too...
1 Like
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by Articul8(m): 6:36pm
Very beautiful. If only it still looks like this.
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by jeeqaa7(m): 6:36pm
give am 2weeks ... ofe mmanu go poo put everywhere
1 Like
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by slimthugchimee2(m): 6:37pm
I only see two pictures there
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by Keneking: 6:37pm
Fashola has done very well
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by elvischukie(m): 6:37pm
wow...nice structures
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by Intellad(m): 6:38pm
naija dey learn... come new York city guys,... stop celebrating mediocre
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by Temitoppe(m): 6:38pm
Beautiful
Make them sha maintain am
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by asawanathegreat(m): 6:38pm
Hmmmm interesting one. Good job done There by d state government.
|Re: LASU College Of Medicine (LASUCOM) In Pictures by hola106(m): 6:38pm
soon all will be well
Nasarawa State University Post-utme Exam Date / Any Info On Federal Poly Kaura-namoda Zamfara Nd List / I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB
Viewing this topic: matterazzi1(m), sagitariusbaby(m), humourandstyle(f), dhtml81, LAZAREY, Teejay1313(m), ysmd, gafadove(m), dolypsodollypee(m), doubler(m), Idolys(m), danookisaiah, VIPERVENOM(m), lexsals4real(m), lwils1, Kenndee(m), flame2010(m), Royalty4vpz, obarome1, geo4c, jp79, ayo22212(m), tundelomo(m), Ddream77, Owolabi152(m), Manihotspp, rbernaldo2, jonathan111, lavenjcrown, Emmyjune12(m), opeyemiieblog(m), betesi(m), tutudesz, BLINGZ88, eitsei(m), TSTC, taster11(m), WIZGUY69(m), lot14, afdbodyline(m), chimauga(m), temmytope68(m), benny21704(m), dclinton01(m), Wizkhalifa2(m), prettimoi(f), Resido, Proxy4ever(m), Lilchilz(m), Taiwo20(m), Jacktheripper, muderkid(m), dec04, Mancentral(m), Abusamie(m), smogfly(m), robonski15(m), KVN1(m), realbee(m), DEEDEE111(m), Miedez(f), solomex(m), Thukzee01(m), olaolaking(m), zarareal(m), Bobotune, NoToPile, ShitHead, Duuzsz(m), chadwickafred(m), Mydazz(m), obinon(m), abiodunraufu, Kaymercury(m), Dyt(f), Lagosparty, yerilistik, SATOH, aod1(m), hopily(m), Acidosis(m), Kelvinpam(m), CosmeticChemist(m), UstadhJ(m), shigishege, Naff24(f), Banee(m), TeskyMan(m), Charlesdablazer, HighKing01(m) and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16