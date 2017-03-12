₦airaland Forum

Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! - Religion - Nairaland

Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah!

Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by Mecoy(m): 7:21pm On Dec 07, 2015
Celestial church of christ is the last boat of salvation.

It may not look like it, but that is our mandate. God needs us to fulfil that prophecy. He has empowered us to do it. Let us not disappoint God.

We may be attacked on this thread, but please let us ignore. Leave the replies to the insults and trollings to me.

As me make an effort to bring salvation to the world, may God be with us.

Let us keep interacting here until we decide to either form a whatsapp group or a BBM group.

Cheers! God bless you my brothers and sisters.

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by jessejagga(m): 7:59pm On Dec 07, 2015
thumbs up hallelujah

4 Likes

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by McSterling(m): 8:03pm On Dec 07, 2015
Hallelujah!

4 Likes

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by Mecoy(m): 8:54pm On Dec 07, 2015
Halleluyah my brothers.

You are welcome

5 Likes

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by Benosky1985(m): 10:13am
I like to be CCC member any body at ikorodu branch pls.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by Dottore: 11:01am
Alleluia
Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by Lordave: 11:01am
Amen Ooooooo


Jesu Owa!
Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by unclezuma: 11:02am
You know your logo is similar to an LGBTQ parade banner, no insults intended.

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by Evaberry(f): 11:02am
spits on thread
runs out!

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by casttlebarbz(m): 11:02am
Evaberry:
spits on thread

runs out!

3 Likes

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by AdiscoPele: 11:02am
Halelluya

1 Like

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by femi4(m): 11:02am
Alleluia o.....make I off my sandals

2 Likes

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by Negotiate: 11:03am
Holy!

1 Like

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by anjigirl: 11:03am
grin grin grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by anytaij: 11:03am
Na so Halleluyah my people.

1 Like

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by Dottore: 11:03am
Alleluia jah

1 Like

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by femi4(m): 11:03am
anjigirl:
grin grin grin grin grin grin
what's funny?
Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by Ogashub(m): 11:03am
I dey fear this people I no know why angry

12 Likes

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by CROWNWEALTH019: 11:03am
I see powers on this thread, una girls they fine but i they fear them

17 Likes

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by damichworld: 11:03am
So happy to be here..... Iyo aye (CCC)

3 Likes

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by Agbalanze(m): 11:04am
My fears for white garment church no be here oo....

9 Likes

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by unitysheart(m): 11:04am
Last boat of salvation indeed

2 Likes

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by cosmatika(m): 11:04am
Ok
Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by franciskaine(m): 11:05am
Ị like Cele simply because of their fine babes, nothing more.

11 Likes

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by cosmatika(m): 11:05am
unitysheart:
Last boat of salvation indeed
Lol, boat of salvation with all d Jazz & sacrifices dey make.

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by icedfire(m): 11:05am
Jesu ktisti....mimo
Hm holy jah
Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by goryorhal(m): 11:05am
Evaberry:
spits on thread

runs out!


To where ? Forest
Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by DjAndroid: 11:05am
Though I am not a member, but I identify with you. Hallelujah!

7 Likes

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by otipoju(m): 11:05am
Halleluyah ni orin wa yio je. Lati Oni titi Lai. Amin

2 Likes

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by seunfly: 11:06am
Ok
Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by highrise07(m): 11:06am
anyway sha , i comment my reserve.

1 Like

Re: Thread For Members Of The Celestial Church Of Christ. Halleluyah! by Evaberry(f): 11:06am
goryorhal:


To where ? Forest



No to hell

hehehheheb

