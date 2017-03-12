Celestial church of christ is the last boat of salvation.



It may not look like it, but that is our mandate. God needs us to fulfil that prophecy. He has empowered us to do it. Let us not disappoint God.



We may be attacked on this thread, but please let us ignore. Leave the replies to the insults and trollings to me.



As me make an effort to bring salvation to the world, may God be with us.



Let us keep interacting here until we decide to either form a whatsapp group or a BBM group.



