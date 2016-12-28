Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 5 Most Underrated Courses In Nigerian Tertiary Institutions (5804 Views)

Some courses, students or departments in our schools have been facing this inferiority tag. Because of this, some lose interest in their course or ashamed but we still have the proud ones who don’t care. I still don’t know what people see wrong with these courses that they tend to underrate but here is the list:



The 5 Most Underrated Courses in Nigerian Tertiary Institutions are



1. History



People don’t just see reasons why someone will go and spend four years or more to study past events. History students are always tagged archaic; their discussions and studies are always based on passed dates and events. You might be tempted to feel superior to someone who all what he has to offer is events that happened even before Christ (BC) in this 21st century.



2. Agriculture



Agriculture students are popularly called “farmers”. I don’t know why people look down on this course? Maybe because you always see them in campus with farming tools and in their farm. I am sure others undermine them because they are naive about the fortune they can make with the knowledge of the course. People are going back to Agriculture and embracing it daily, so I believe this should be out of this list soon.



3. Nigerian Languages



“Hey babe! What Course are you studying in school?” and her reply was “Yoruba Language”. My friend bursted into laughter telling me why didn’t she just go to a typical village and mingle with the villagers to learn their language, instead of coming to school. Students studying Nigerian Languages faces this downgrade almost every day in school.



4. Education Courses



Because of the poor treatments being accoladed to teachers in Nigeria, students studying any education course are degraded-students see them as another “suffer head” teacher to be. They have forgotten that without teachers, they won’t be where they are presently and we now have successful teachers making it big.



5. Zoology/Botany



Zoology and Botany are different branches of Biology and what they do is to study plants and animals. Because zoology is related with “Zoo”, other students assumes all the students studying it will end up in the Zoo.



So what shld those studying it go and do now? 3 Likes

INTERMAN:

So what shld those studying it go and do now? people should stop discrimination people should stop discrimination 5 Likes

Yea, especially Agric courses 2 Likes 1 Share

Agriculture, hell yeah!!!



And maybe education, as for others, they should go F themselves

INTERMAN:

So what shld those studying it go and do now? my brother you have always made sense,,,some bloggers are just jobless always looking for what to write my brother you have always made sense,,,some bloggers are just jobless always looking for what to write 2 Likes

Like seriously, why would someone study Nigerian languages, history, or botany.



You study it when you already have a laid out strategy to make effective use of it. Otherwise, its more useless than buhari. 1 Like

please remove zoology because that was what took Jonathan to presidential villa 11 Likes 1 Share

Forestry and wood technology Industrial design 3 Likes

History? Seriously?

yea, u are right op

Anyone who underrates education course is ignorant...

If u want to go into teaching for full time, a degree in education is required..



As an education student getting a job won't b too difficult 2 Likes

shogat:



people should stop discrimination those courses exactly exactly

@OP, am a proud graduate of history and International Studies and I can tell that the problems Nigeria is facing today is because we don't have know our history. Our view or rather conceptions about this course is distorted and that is why we are in a sorry state today because we don't learn from the past. Everything we are today has it origin in history (the early man), the technologies we are enjoying today stemmed from history.... Virtually every professional courses today has it's origin in history. Take a look at our past leaders... Like Odumegwu Ojukwu,he was an Historian and many others.... It is only in Nigeria we don't take this course serious, and that's why bad and corrupt leaders will continue to rule us... Now let's go to the international scene... You can not see a citizen of America who doesn't know the history of their land because it is inculcated on them from elementary stage. Until we go back to our history as a nation, we won't get things done because history is the study of the past and the past is being applied to correct the future... So please remove history from that list. 11 Likes 1 Share

French too, I am a proud French student 1 Like

I'm proud of Nigeria language don’t under estimate any courses.at the end of your degree majority of you that are claming best course will be eager to get teachingjob for the main time,that main time can lead to sixyears,engage in pge programme,running school but then u are calling some courses a name.

Industrial design did i just hear u mentioning that??



Just asking

www.evilla.com.ng Do those courses have a future in nigeriaJust asking

Anuoluwapo3054:

@OP, am a proud graduate of history and International Studies and I can tell that the problems Nigeria is facing today is because we don't have know our history. Our view or rather conceptions about this course is distorted and that is why we are in a sorry state today because we don't learn from the past. Everything we are today has it origin in history (the early man), the technologies we are enjoying today stemmed from history.... Virtually every professional courses today has it's origin in history. Take a look at our past leaders... Like Odumegwu Ojukwu,he was an Historian and many others.... It is only in Nigeria we don't take this course serious, and that's why bad and corrupt leaders will continue to rule us... Now let's go to the international scene... You can not see a citizen of America who doesn't know the history of their land because it is inculcated on them from elementary stage. Until we go back to our history as a nation, we won't get things done because history is the study of the past and the past is being applied to correct the future... So please remove history from that list. God bless you God bless you 4 Likes 1 Share

Michellla:

Forestry and wood technology Industrial design Hi, may I border you some bits? pls do u have any latest tech or knowledge on wood pellets, non timber forest resourses n similar products? I'm particularly interested in pellets from wood dusts. thanks. Hi, may I border you some bits? pls do u have any latest tech or knowledge on wood pellets, non timber forest resourses n similar products? I'm particularly interested in pellets from wood dusts. thanks.

Babacele:

Hi, may I border you some bits? pls do u have any latest tech or knowledge on wood pellets, non timber forest resourses n similar products? I'm particularly interested in pellets from wood dusts. thanks. latest?oh no i dont,am sorrry

Anuoluwapo3054:

@OP, am a proud graduate of history and International Studies and I can tell that the problems Nigeria is facing today is because we don't have know our history. Our view or rather conceptions about this course is distorted and that is why we are in a sorry state today because we don't learn from the past. Everything we are today has it origin in history (the early man), the technologies we are enjoying today stemmed from history.... Virtually every professional courses today has it's origin in history. Take a look at our past leaders... Like Odumegwu Ojukwu,he was an Historian and many others.... It is only in Nigeria we don't take this course serious, and that's why bad and corrupt leaders will continue to rule us... Now let's go to the international scene... You can not see a citizen of America who doesn't know the history of their land because it is inculcated on them from elementary stage. Until we go back to our history as a nation, we won't get things done because history is the study of the past and the past is being applied to correct the future... So please remove history from that list.

I don't think you really got the OP's point clearly: he never said History was bad or a bad course per se; he only said it was highly underrated in Nigeria, which is very true.

My cousin recently graduated with a degree in History and International Studies but trust me when I say whenever people ask him what he studied and he tells them they always go, "hmm, ehen, okay o." Sometimes you even see them questioning what he's going to do with it.

The truth is, [like] the OP said, it is a highly underrated course in Nigeria, and that's that. I don't think you really got the OP's point clearly: he never said History was bad or a bad course per se; he only said it was highly underrated in Nigeria, which is very true.My cousin recently graduated with a degree in History and International Studies but trust me when I say whenever people ask him what he studied and he tells them they always go, "hmm, ehen, okay o." Sometimes you even see them questioning what he's going to do with it.The truth is, [like] the OP said, it is a highly underrated course in Nigeria, and that's that. 1 Like

you didn't add Linguistics to the List OP

PHYSICS

French

Lavendra:

French too, I am a proud French student m0i aussi. m0i aussi.

