₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,085 members, 3,269,885 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 December 2016 at 11:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" (31370 Views)
MMM Top Guider Chuddy Ugorji Finally Reacts To Alleged MMM Crash / Dial 112 If Any One Attempts Suicide Due To MMM "Crash"- LASEMA Advises / EFCC Responds To User Who Called Them Out Over MMM Crash (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by clara472: 5:59pm
The young intending groom, Adakole, who drank insecticide over the crash of ponzi scheme, MMM, has opened up on his ordeal.
http://dailypost.ng/2016/12/22/lost-n750-000-mmm-crash-man-drank-insecticide-opens/
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by joe4real12: 6:01pm
MMM is coming back powerfully!
70 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by IsaacBuchi(m): 6:13pm
Eya
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by theostarboy(m): 6:15pm
you can never be rich if you dont take risk but to be sincere with you, you are greedy MMM warns participant thus! do not put all your money' you went ahead and borrow to play bet, you are lucky just keep praying for it to come back
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by TheBossLadyK(f): 6:18pm
Kpele......
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by deebrain(m): 6:40pm
How far with the wedding?
I want to see his greedy face.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by admax(m): 7:35pm
His name should be changed to Greedy Kole!
You did first time, you got 30%. You did the second time and still got another 30% but since the greedy nature in you like the rest of your fellow MMM bewitched didn't allow you rest, you decided to borrow 750k! not for business o but kálòkalò MMM and to render a useless 'help'...Good For You!
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by Addicted2Women: 7:35pm
A sucker move
He lost only 750k ?? I've lost more than that and i haven't contemplated suicide
Live is very sweet
If he can make 750k, he can make 30 million
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by XXLDICK: 7:35pm
Ehya, don't gamble next time
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by OMOTOWO(m): 7:35pm
This guy burgled a shop and stole #40000 which he he invested in MMM...
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by steppins: 7:35pm
Dumbfuck, just like the rest of them.
Funny enough, there are gullible Bastards still waiting for January 14th to knock their senses back to reality.
10 Likes
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by Lovelynature(m): 7:35pm
;e
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by soberdrunk(m): 7:36pm
Errrmmmm so if you die, will you do the wedding when you get to the other side? What if by some cosmic miracle MMM comes back? This guy deserves the "Yasimimo" package(20 strokes of virgin bamboo every day for 8 days)
13 Likes
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by jmoore(m): 7:36pm
Jan 14th never reach, you wan kill yourself.
Truly 'my people perish for lack of knowledge'.
See how media is killing folks by spreading false information.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by Airforce1(m): 7:36pm
Pele
Mr Chuddy did thanksgiving with your money last week.
don't be greedy next time.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by yedidiah(m): 7:36pm
All those complaining should minus their investment from their gain in MMM and see who should balance who.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by omooba969: 7:37pm
The thing never crash na, dem say make una wait till 14th Jan '17.
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by FisifunKododada: 7:37pm
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by Chiefpriest1(m): 7:37pm
Mtsheww. Suicide is cowardice. Taking your life because of money or shame of facing your woman is even more stuupid.
If I were that woman , I would run far from this man. He doesn't strike me as someone that has the temperament to even live with a woman.
Woman go do am strong thing, he go kill the entire family come kill himself join
11 Likes
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by buharimustlive: 7:37pm
BUHARI see what u caused....
Nothing good works when BUHARI is in charge in this country..
I heard the price of LAKE RICE had increased to 20k.
He enjoys seeing the citizens wallow in penury....
MOD why did you change my moniker?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by Polyestar(m): 7:38pm
Buhari's lying bloggers don come again.
According to them, a UNN student committed suicide because of MMM - and this happened many weeks before the crash.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by ireneony(f): 7:38pm
Hmmm but i heard mmm has not crash that they will resume January.
I think the media likes to exaggerate things
4 Likes
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by freshness2020(m): 7:38pm
Back from the land if the dead
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by princeofpeace22(m): 7:38pm
otapiapia
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by gentlekeny(m): 7:39pm
joe4real12:
You are right!
We all know ourselves wella. Are we not Nigerians again?
When they begin see their neigbours getting MMM Alert, they will join. Leave them. MMM went viral in Nigeria, na foreigners join am?
No be same millions of Nigerians join am?
8 Likes
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by helphelp: 7:39pm
Shebi dem say January e go come back...
Why not till then and if they don't, you drink the insecticide then
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by Aniedi30(m): 7:40pm
Abeg pause joor...... U invest common 750,000 Wat of those that invested 25million and there still waiting for January till Jesus come and there not complaining..
6 Likes
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by lonelydora(m): 7:40pm
Haa
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by Adeevah(f): 7:40pm
Shey you die?
MMM...
January 14
Count down
19days!
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by IamOpemipo(m): 7:41pm
So wat... I have 800k dere.. And am stl ballin
5 Likes
|Re: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" by Stelvin101(m): 7:41pm
I am among the few lucky ones who were able to collect their money at injury time. Chai! see how for just lose 385k plus my Mavro 30% bonus. Even the last person wey pay me was not aware mmm is on hot seat
3 Likes
Otedola, El-Rufai In Tanzania As Dangote Launches Cement Plant (Photos) / see photos of How 200k Started my Barbing, game and laundry business / What To Do With 2.5 Million Naira
Viewing this topic: OMOLEMONDAY(m), Beey(f), Tectono, bimak, denkyw(m), sunneeh(m), sexysegxy, neyocool(m), yomifola(m), bigheadday, Chuxomire(m), lepacious, Midazman(m), citygarden(m), bluehill, rubenic(m), Plasmbob1(f), sheunflexy(m), jist2day, mikoyo200(m), stevocracy88(m), Chapecoense, eyebeekay26(f), dopemama, doludanny(m), happyheart, Johnsnow24, jayne8585yahoo(f), babdap, stagger, SomadinMarshall, polosco(m) and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9