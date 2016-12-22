Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Speaks: "I lost N750,000" (31370 Views)

The young intending groom, Adakole, who drank insecticide over the crash of ponzi scheme, MMM, has opened up on his ordeal.



DAILY POST had earlier reported that Adakole, a native of Ai Okpe in Okpokwu LGA of Benue State whose wedding is slated for December 28 had invested N300 thousand into the scheme last month and was expecting to get his 30 per cent income before his wedding.



Kole, as he is fondly called, attempted to take his life in Otukpo, Benue State by drinking insecticide, last Tuesday following the news that the ponzi scheme had crashed.



Speaking on his ordeal on a radio programme, Weathering the Storm with Naomi De Diva on 92.1 Vision FM Abuja and monitored by DAILY POST on Tuesday, the young man said contrary to the report, he invested N750,000 in the scheme against the N350,000 that was widely reported.



Adakole, who opened up on his predicament during the phone-in programme admitted that he had earlier made profits from the scheme.



He said amid sobs, “I came to Abuja here few months back in preparation for my wedding and my friend introduced me to the MMM thing. He told me about the benefit involved, though I was a bit hesitant about it but he succeeded in convincing me to register under him.



“To be honest, I initially invested 20k into the scheme and I got 30 per cent the following month. The following month, I rendered help of N50k and I still got 30 per cent commission and my full investment back.



“This time, I believed it was real and I decided to increase the money. Before then, my fiancée had warned me against it. So I went to my cooperative to obtain a loan and they gladly gave thinking it was for my wedding. I put in N750k last month, hopping than it would yield 30 per cent income this month only to wake up one morning to discover that my account has been suspended.



“To be sincere, the best option I had then was to take my life, because I had thought of how I am going to face my woman. I didn’t even know when I took the insecticide. It was my guy, Fred who rescued me. My wedding is around the corner, I have been saving the money ahead of the wedding only to end up that way.



“As we speak, I have not set my eyes on my woman. I put off my phone since then because the shame is much. My wedding is 8 days from now and I am confused. I just returned from the hospital. I don’t know what to do.”



Meanwhile, many callers, who phoned in during the programme scolded the young man for attempting to take his life because of money.



Others advised him to get loan from bank for the wedding, while some asked him to put his wedding on hold till January when the scheme might have returned.

http://dailypost.ng/2016/12/22/lost-n750-000-mmm-crash-man-drank-insecticide-opens/

MMM is coming back powerfully! 70 Likes 8 Shares

Eya 3 Likes 1 Share

you can never be rich if you dont take risk but to be sincere with you, you are greedy MMM warns participant thus! do not put all your money' you went ahead and borrow to play bet, you are lucky just keep praying for it to come back 54 Likes 1 Share

Kpele...... 5 Likes 3 Shares

How far with the wedding?





I want to see his greedy face. 5 Likes

His name should be changed to Greedy Kole!



You did first time, you got 30%. You did the second time and still got another 30% but since the greedy nature in you like the rest of your fellow MMM bewitched didn't allow you rest, you decided to borrow 750k! not for business o but kálòkalò MMM and to render a useless 'help'...Good For You! 16 Likes 2 Shares





A sucker move



He lost only 750k ?? I've lost more than that and i haven't contemplated suicide



Live is very sweet



If he can make 750k, he can make 30 million





56 Likes 2 Shares

Ehya, don't gamble next time

This guy burgled a shop and stole #40000 which he he invested in MMM...

Dumbfuck, just like the rest of them.

Funny enough, there are gullible Bastards still waiting for January 14th to knock their senses back to reality. 10 Likes

;e

This guy deserves the "Yasimimo" package(20 strokes of virgin bamboo every day for 8 days) Errrmmmm so if you die, will you do the wedding when you get to the other side? What if by some cosmic miracle MMM comes back?This guy deserves the "Yasimimo" package(20 strokes of virgin bamboo every day for 8 days) 13 Likes

Jan 14th never reach, you wan kill yourself.



Truly 'my people perish for lack of knowledge'.



See how media is killing folks by spreading false information. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Pele



Mr Chuddy did thanksgiving with your money last week.





don't be greedy next time. 27 Likes 2 Shares

All those complaining should minus their investment from their gain in MMM and see who should balance who. 11 Likes 1 Share





The thing never crash na, dem say make una wait till 14th Jan '17. 1 Like

Mtsheww. Suicide is cowardice. Taking your life because of money or shame of facing your woman is even more stuupid.



If I were that woman , I would run far from this man. He doesn't strike me as someone that has the temperament to even live with a woman.



Woman go do am strong thing, he go kill the entire family come kill himself join 11 Likes





Nothing good works when BUHARI is in charge in this country..

I heard the price of LAKE RICE had increased to 20k.

He enjoys seeing the citizens wallow in penury....









MOD why did you change my moniker? BUHARI see what u caused....Nothing good works when BUHARI is in charge in this country..I heard the price of LAKE RICE had increased to 20k.He enjoys seeing the citizens wallow in penury....MOD why did you change my moniker? 2 Likes







According to them, a UNN student committed suicide because of MMM - and this happened many weeks before the crash. Buhari's lying bloggers don come again.According to them, a UNN student committed suicide because of MMM - and this happened many weeks before the crash. 5 Likes

Hmmm but i heard mmm has not crash that they will resume January.

I think the media likes to exaggerate things 4 Likes

Back from the land if the dead

otapiapia otapiapia

joe4real12:

MMM is coming back powerfully!

You are right!



We all know ourselves wella. Are we not Nigerians again?



When they begin see their neigbours getting MMM Alert, they will join. Leave them. MMM went viral in Nigeria, na foreigners join am?



No be same millions of Nigerians join am? You are right!We all know ourselves wella. Are we not Nigerians again?When they begin see their neigbours getting MMM Alert, they will join. Leave them. MMM went viral in Nigeria, na foreigners join am?No be same millions of Nigerians join am? 8 Likes

Shebi dem say January e go come back...



Why not till then and if they don't, you drink the insecticide then 8 Likes 1 Share

Abeg pause joor...... U invest common 750,000 Wat of those that invested 25million and there still waiting for January till Jesus come and there not complaining.. 6 Likes

Haa

Shey you die?













MMM...





January 14

Count down

19days!

So wat... I have 800k dere.. And am stl ballin 5 Likes