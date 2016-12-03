Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja (12319 Views)

cc: lalasticlala mynd44 Vice President, Osinbajo pictured with mechanics at the mechanic village pape abuja discussing this afternoon. See photos belowcc: lalasticlala mynd44

Nice.



A man of the people. A real Man of God. A scandal free man.



A humble man. An educated Jurist. A family oriented leader. A leader that will finally make Nigeria great again.



Ladies and Gentlemen,I present the next President of Nigeria to you guys. Forget the Atiku's and his Co-Travelers noise making ,as we want a scandal free technocrat to be the next President. 39 Likes 3 Shares

Ion give a fūck 10 Likes 1 Share





Afonja of a vp He looks like one of themAfonja of a vp 12 Likes 1 Share

Confused dwarf 3 Likes

I am not understanding the reason and nessecity of his addressing mechanics are they compaigning for 2019 already? 3 Likes

That's the VP. Of all the corruption saga attributed to Goofluck Jona-TAN tenure. Nobody is mentioning Namadi Sandbo. Dat man chop clean mouth. No be small 1 Like

Hey......



Never knew there's a place called Auja in Nigeria.







Auja or Abuja.... Who is drunk, me or the poster,. Like for me, share for the poster 7 Likes

He should be working with them. As a VP he is of no use.

APC government. He will be tempted to lie 2 Likes

See as em lost for their midst.



What is all this? What is all this? 1 Like

This man inspires confidence! Call him anything, you cannot deny the fact that he exhumes confidence and integrity. 5 Likes 1 Share

Guy no excitement there o .

If those tight and loose get chance them for show am whi

I can't see OSINBADE......from here 2 Likes

Kk

the letter 'b' on your keyboard is malfunctioning.

veekid:

Ion give a fūck

This is stale already. Find something new. This is stale already. Find something new. 3 Likes

mooremoney:

He should be working with them. As a VP he is of no use.

Tell me one thing Alex Ekweueme did as Nigeria's V.P. under Shagari other than cleaning up the poo after his corrupt leader? Tell me one thing Alex Ekweueme did as Nigeria's V.P. under Shagari other than cleaning up the poo after his corrupt leader? 6 Likes

Guy go find work na, this your miserable life no tire you Guy go find work na, this your miserable life no tire you 6 Likes

The guy on the tree

Campaign never finish or dey don start new one?







Won fi ete sile,Won pa lapalapa [/color]







korel9:

He looks like one of them



Afonja of a vp



Yeah, the mechanics are the right set of people to help get Nigeria out of recession, in the politicians' heads. Nigeria don become engine, tie-rod and crank-shaft ba? 4 Likes

You really type the name very well.osinabjo 2 Likes



On another news,

Abeg when is Otedola abi Adenuga son coming to Mary Osinbajo daughter; Kikiki abi kika like Indimi married Zaharam, abi na because she no fine ‎ Hmmm, so that wicked fulani herdsmen at Aso Rock can only send our amiable prof to dirty mechanic village‎ while he junketeers around bling bling European and American countries for sightseeing and still comes back to collect fat estacode allowances for embarking on self-imposed global tourism, walayi, Nigerians be think say Fulani people no get sense, but e be like say them don wise up o, wahala deyOn another news,Abeg when is Otedola abi Adenuga son coming to Mary Osinbajo daughter; Kikiki abi kika like Indimi married Zaharam, abi na because she no fine 2 Likes

Eeeeeeeeh! Which one is OSINABANJO again??!!! This OP will not kill somebody o!!!