|PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by olokeded: 7:55pm
Vice President, Osinbajo pictured with mechanics at the mechanic village pape abuja discussing this afternoon. See photos below
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by HungerBAD: 8:01pm
Nice.
A man of the people. A real Man of God. A scandal free man.
A humble man. An educated Jurist. A family oriented leader. A leader that will finally make Nigeria great again.
Ladies and Gentlemen,I present the next President of Nigeria to you guys. Forget the Atiku's and his Co-Travelers noise making ,as we want a scandal free technocrat to be the next President.
39 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by veekid(m): 8:02pm
Ion give a fūck
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by korel9: 8:02pm
He looks like one of them
Afonja of a vp
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:03pm
Confused dwarf
3 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by emmanuel596(m): 8:03pm
I am not understanding the reason and nessecity of his addressing mechanics are they compaigning for 2019 already?
3 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by Naturallyme: 8:03pm
That's the VP. Of all the corruption saga attributed to Goofluck Jona-TAN tenure. Nobody is mentioning Namadi Sandbo. Dat man chop clean mouth. No be small
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by Paulscholari(m): 8:03pm
Hey......
Never knew there's a place called Auja in Nigeria.
Auja or Abuja.... Who is drunk, me or the poster,. Like for me, share for the poster
7 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by mooremoney: 8:03pm
He should be working with them. As a VP he is of no use.
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by elpj: 8:03pm
APC government. He will be tempted to lie
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by ENIGMA11(m): 8:04pm
See as em lost for their midst.
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by biaframustcome: 8:04pm
What is all this?
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by freeborn76(m): 8:04pm
This man inspires confidence! Call him anything, you cannot deny the fact that he exhumes confidence and integrity.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by psucc(m): 8:04pm
Guy no excitement there o .
If those tight and loose get chance them for show am whi
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by EVILFOREST: 8:04pm
I can't see OSINBADE......from here
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by Opistorincos(m): 8:04pm
Kk
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by bsideboii(m): 8:05pm
the letter 'b' on your keyboard is malfunctioning.
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by braine: 8:06pm
veekid:
This is stale already. Find something new.
3 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by freeborn76(m): 8:06pm
mooremoney:
Tell me one thing Alex Ekweueme did as Nigeria's V.P. under Shagari other than cleaning up the poo after his corrupt leader?
6 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by Mufasa27(m): 8:09pm
HungerBAD:Guy go find work na, this your miserable life no tire you
6 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by Febup: 8:09pm
The guy on the tree
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by Papasmal(m): 8:10pm
Campaign never finish or dey don start new one?
Won fi ete sile,Won pa lapalapa [/color]
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by Pebcak: 8:10pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by slurryeye: 8:12pm
korel9:
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by SmartMugu: 8:14pm
Yeah, the mechanics are the right set of people to help get Nigeria out of recession, in the politicians' heads. Nigeria don become engine, tie-rod and crank-shaft ba?
4 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by ahamonyeka(m): 8:15pm
You really type the name very well.osinabjo
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by humilitypays(m): 8:16pm
Hmmm, so that wicked fulani herdsmen at Aso Rock can only send our amiable prof to dirty mechanic village while he junketeers around bling bling European and American countries for sightseeing and still comes back to collect fat estacode allowances for embarking on self-imposed global tourism, walayi, Nigerians be think say Fulani people no get sense, but e be like say them don wise up o, wahala dey
On another news,
Abeg when is Otedola abi Adenuga son coming to Mary Osinbajo daughter; Kikiki abi kika like Indimi married Zaharam, abi na because she no fine
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by charlesucheh(m): 8:17pm
Eeeeeeeeh! Which one is OSINABANJO again??!!! This OP will not kill somebody o!!!
|Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by zarruwa: 8:19pm
fulaniHERDSman:
