PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by olokeded: 7:55pm
Vice President, Osinbajo pictured with mechanics at the mechanic village pape abuja discussing this afternoon. See photos below

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by HungerBAD: 8:01pm
Nice.

A man of the people. A real Man of God. A scandal free man.

A humble man. An educated Jurist. A family oriented leader. A leader that will finally make Nigeria great again.

Ladies and Gentlemen,I present the next President of Nigeria to you guys. Forget the Atiku's and his Co-Travelers noise making ,as we want a scandal free technocrat to be the next President.

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by veekid(m): 8:02pm
Ion give a fūck

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by korel9: 8:02pm
He looks like one of them undecided

Afonja of a vp undecided

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:03pm
Confused dwarf angry

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by emmanuel596(m): 8:03pm
I am not understanding the reason and nessecity of his addressing mechanics are they compaigning for 2019 already?

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by Naturallyme: 8:03pm
That's the VP. Of all the corruption saga attributed to Goofluck Jona-TAN tenure. Nobody is mentioning Namadi Sandbo. Dat man chop clean mouth. No be small

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by Paulscholari(m): 8:03pm
Hey......

Never knew there's a place called Auja in Nigeria.



Auja or Abuja.... Who is drunk, me or the poster,. Like for me, share for the poster

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by mooremoney: 8:03pm
He should be working with them. As a VP he is of no use.
Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by elpj: 8:03pm
APC government. He will be tempted to lie

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by ENIGMA11(m): 8:04pm
See as em lost for their midst.
Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by biaframustcome: 8:04pm
grin
What is all this?

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by freeborn76(m): 8:04pm
This man inspires confidence! Call him anything, you cannot deny the fact that he exhumes confidence and integrity.

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by psucc(m): 8:04pm
Guy no excitement there o .
If those tight and loose get chance them for show am whi
Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by EVILFOREST: 8:04pm
I can't see OSINBADE......from here

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by Opistorincos(m): 8:04pm
Kk
Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by bsideboii(m): 8:05pm
the letter 'b' on your keyboard is malfunctioning.
Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by braine: 8:06pm
veekid:
Ion give a fūck

This is stale already. Find something new.

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by freeborn76(m): 8:06pm
mooremoney:
He should be working with them. As a VP he is of no use.

Tell me one thing Alex Ekweueme did as Nigeria's V.P. under Shagari other than cleaning up the poo after his corrupt leader?

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by Mufasa27(m): 8:09pm
HungerBAD:
Nice.

A man of the people. A real Man of God. A scandal free man.

A humble man. An educated Jurist. A family oriented leader. A leader that will finally make Nigeria great again.

Ladies and Gentlemen,I present the next President of Nigeria to you guys. Forget the Atiku's and his Co-Travelers noise making ,as we want a scandal free technocrat to be the next President.

Guy go find work na, this your miserable life no tire you

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by Febup: 8:09pm
The guy on the tree
Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by Papasmal(m): 8:10pm
Campaign never finish or dey don start new one?



Won fi ete sile,Won pa lapalapa [/color]
Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by Pebcak: 8:10pm
grin

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by slurryeye: 8:12pm
korel9:
He looks like one of them undecided

Afonja of a vp undecided

undecided

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by SmartMugu: 8:14pm
Yeah, the mechanics are the right set of people to help get Nigeria out of recession, in the politicians' heads. Nigeria don become engine, tie-rod and crank-shaft ba?

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by ahamonyeka(m): 8:15pm
You really type the name very well.osinabjo

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by humilitypays(m): 8:16pm
Hmmm, so that wicked fulani herdsmen at Aso Rock can only send our amiable prof to dirty mechanic village‎ while he junketeers around bling bling European and American countries for sightseeing and still comes back to collect fat estacode allowances for embarking on self-imposed global tourism, walayi, Nigerians be think say Fulani people no get sense, but e be like say them don wise up o, wahala dey cheesy

On another news,
Abeg when is Otedola abi Adenuga son coming to Mary Osinbajo daughter; Kikiki abi kika like Indimi married Zaharam, abi na because she no fine

Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by charlesucheh(m): 8:17pm
Eeeeeeeeh! Which one is OSINABANJO again??!!! This OP will not kill somebody o!!!
Re: PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja by zarruwa: 8:19pm
fulaniHERDSman:
Confused dwarf angry
undecided

