PHOTOS: Osinabjo Addresses Mechanics At Mechanic Village In Abuja / Delta Government Delegation Visits Ese Oruru's Family In Bayelsa State (photos) / Owl Appears In Delta Government House (picture)

DELTA STATE GOVERNMENT in partnership with REHOMES PROPERTY DEV.CO is constructing STATE OF THE ART MECHANIC WORKSHOPS, AUTO SPARE PARTS MARKET first of it's kind in Delta state

FACILITIES OF THIS MARKET INCLUDES:

- Bank

- Free WIFI

- Central Car Park

- Mechanized Car Wash

- Fire Service

- Police Post/Security

- Restaurant/Conveniences



Located @Asaba Benin Expressway Opp. Maryam Babagida Way, Asaba 6 Likes

Good



After 5 years, i am first to comment. Wow 6 Likes

more pics from the site 2 Likes

Another abandoned project loading........ 11 Likes 1 Share

stefanweeks:

Another abandoned project loading........

E-pain you? He do na wahala, eno do, na wahala...Did you call the Lagos projects, abandoned projects..? E-pain you? He do na wahala, eno do, na wahala...Did you call the Lagos projects, abandoned projects..? 27 Likes

I hope, NO.... I pray they get to complete it, not when another government takes power now, they abandon it and start another project they'll never get to finish....





Kudos to them Shaaa. 6 Likes

Stingman:





E-pain you? He do na wahala, eno do, na wahala...Did you call the Lagos projects, abandoned projects..?



Nigga, look for your ilks and argue with them.



The question still remains "Is this what Delta state needs at the moment?" Nigga, look for your ilks and argue with them.The question still remains "Is this what Delta state needs at the moment?" 3 Likes

Okowa is the worst thing that has happened to Delta State since it's creation.



Just to understand how bad his government is, the new Edo State governor, Obaseki has constructed more roads in 3 months than Okowa has constructed in 2 years. 15 Likes 1 Share

Meanwhile, fayose is sharing rice and groundnut oil in Ekiti 6 Likes 1 Share

mazimee what do you think about this

Ghost mode governor

Okowa is placing most projects in the Delta North and has abandoned Delta South and Central; he is not a good man

Nice one, Okowa.. 3 Likes

Nice one but let it not be abandoned eventually.

PapaBrowne:

Oko was is the worst thing that has happened to Delta State since it's creation.



Just to understand how bad his government is, the new Edo State governor, Obaseki has constructed more roads in 3 months than Okowa has constructed in 2 years.

U need the stfu.



Propaganda idiot.



Dis guy is next to ibori.



Come to warri and see how he has done what uduahya will not do in a century in 2 years. Even in hard times.



Nonsense. U need the stfu.Propaganda idiot.Dis guy is next to ibori.Come to warri and see how he has done what uduahya will not do in a century in 2 years. Even in hard times.Nonsense. 7 Likes 1 Share

Mrbigman1:





U need the stfu.



Propaganda idiot.



Dis guy is next to ibori.



Come to warri and see how he has done what uduahya will not do in a century in 2 years. Even in hard times.



Nonsense. my frd list them so that people outside delta state will appreciate him. my frd list them so that people outside delta state will appreciate him. 3 Likes

Asaba the city I would love to live in, so peaceful and traffic very predictable 4 Likes

Good one 2 Likes

Confederation is imminent 1 Like

Good job, laudable projects



Mrbigman1:





U need the stfu.



Propaganda idiot.



Dis guy is next to ibori.



Come to warri and see how he has done what uduahya will not do in a century in 2 years. Even in hard times.



Nonsense.

oga stop lying here.. am from warri nothing going on here.. in fact we have forgotten we have a governor. okowa is doing nothing.. please and please speak the truth at all time. thanks.



fratermathy, orphare, Sanchez01 what's your view oga stop lying here.. am from warri nothing going on here.. in fact we have forgotten we have a governor. okowa is doing nothing.. please and please speak the truth at all time. thanks.fratermathy, orphare, Sanchez01 what's your view 10 Likes 1 Share

PapaBrowne:

Oko was is the worst thing that has happened to Delta State since it's creation.



Just to understand how bad his government is, the new Edo State governor, Obaseki has constructed more roads in 3 months than Okowa has constructed in 2 years. Apc and propaganda where are d pics Obaseki constructed in 3months? Apc and propaganda where are d pics Obaseki constructed in 3months? 5 Likes

stefanweeks:







Nigga, look for your ilks and argue with them.



The question still remains "Is this what Delta state needs at the moment?"



Pls tell us what Delta state needs now Pls tell us what Delta state needs now 1 Like

Mrbigman1:





U need the stfu.



Propaganda idiot.



Dis guy is next to ibori.



Come to warri and see how he has done what uduahya will not do in a century in 2 years. Even in hard times.



Nonsense. what has Okowa done in warri. Abi nor be the warri we dey stay what has Okowa done in warri. Abi nor be the warri we dey stay 1 Like

PapaBrowne:

Oko was is the worst thing that has happened to Delta State since it's creation.



Just to understand how bad his government is, the new Edo State governor, Obaseki has constructed more roads in 3 months than Okowa has constructed in 2 years. Wrong! Uduaghan is the Worse Governor to rule Delta State.

What did Uduaghan do in his 8years in office?

Okowa is even trying. The best is still Ibori but all na Thief Thief Governors. Wrong! Uduaghan is the Worse Governor to rule Delta State.What did Uduaghan do in his 8years in office?Okowa is even trying. The best is still Ibori but all na Thief Thief Governors. 2 Likes

Okowa is a failure to we deltans. We are waiting for 2019.