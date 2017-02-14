₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by Careafric: 10:34am On Feb 28
DELTA STATE GOVERNMENT in partnership with REHOMES PROPERTY DEV.CO is constructing STATE OF THE ART MECHANIC WORKSHOPS, AUTO SPARE PARTS MARKET first of it's kind in Delta state
FACILITIES OF THIS MARKET INCLUDES:
- Bank
- Free WIFI
- Central Car Park
- Mechanized Car Wash
- Fire Service
- Police Post/Security
- Restaurant/Conveniences
Located @Asaba Benin Expressway Opp. Maryam Babagida Way, Asaba
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by antontech(m): 10:38am On Feb 28
Good
After 5 years, i am first to comment. Wow
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by Careafric: 12:43pm On Feb 28
Shops,car wash space,mechanic space are available for sell
Call Monique on 07030359261 to buy now
Or visit our office at GOB 005 Zamfara plaza balogun market trade fair,Lagos,Nigeria
Once building is completed prices will go up
Hurry now and get yours
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by Careafric: 1:10pm
more pics from the site
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by stefanweeks: 1:11pm
Another abandoned project loading........
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by Stingman: 1:28pm
stefanweeks:
E-pain you? He do na wahala, eno do, na wahala...Did you call the Lagos projects, abandoned projects..?
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by Hoddor: 1:35pm
I hope, NO.... I pray they get to complete it, not when another government takes power now, they abandon it and start another project they'll never get to finish....
Kudos to them Shaaa.
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by stefanweeks: 1:59pm
Stingman:
Nigga, look for your ilks and argue with them.
The question still remains "Is this what Delta state needs at the moment?"
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by PapaBrowne(m): 2:07pm
Okowa is the worst thing that has happened to Delta State since it's creation.
Just to understand how bad his government is, the new Edo State governor, Obaseki has constructed more roads in 3 months than Okowa has constructed in 2 years.
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by Papiikush: 2:22pm
Meanwhile, fayose is sharing rice and groundnut oil in Ekiti
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by Godprotectigbos(f): 2:22pm
MAKE I PARK HERE
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by Evaberry(f): 2:24pm
mazimee what do you think about this
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by kwyllancy: 2:24pm
Ghost mode governor
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by Mister2: 2:25pm
Okowa is placing most projects in the Delta North and has abandoned Delta South and Central; he is not a good man
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by leokennedi(m): 2:25pm
Nice one, Okowa..
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by kanicorp9(m): 2:26pm
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by Bimpe29: 2:26pm
Nice one but let it not be abandoned eventually.
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by Mrbigman1(m): 2:26pm
PapaBrowne:
U need the stfu.
Propaganda idiot.
Dis guy is next to ibori.
Come to warri and see how he has done what uduahya will not do in a century in 2 years. Even in hard times.
Nonsense.
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by jieta: 2:26pm
g
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by jieta: 2:28pm
Mrbigman1:my frd list them so that people outside delta state will appreciate him.
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by SweetJoystick(m): 2:29pm
Asaba the city I would love to live in, so peaceful and traffic very predictable
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by pat077: 2:29pm
Good one
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by emi14: 2:30pm
Confederation in imminent
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by emi14: 2:30pm
Confederation is imminent
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by AdonaiRoofing(m): 2:31pm
Good job, laudable projects
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by Efewestern: 2:31pm
Mrbigman1:
oga stop lying here.. am from warri nothing going on here.. in fact we have forgotten we have a governor. okowa is doing nothing.. please and please speak the truth at all time. thanks.
fratermathy, orphare, Sanchez01 what's your view
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 2:32pm
PapaBrowne:Apc and propaganda where are d pics Obaseki constructed in 3months?
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by nwakibie3(m): 2:32pm
stefanweeks:
Pls tell us what Delta state needs now
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by Jerrosky1986(m): 2:32pm
Mrbigman1:what has Okowa done in warri. Abi nor be the warri we dey stay
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by Deltanian: 2:33pm
PapaBrowne:Wrong! Uduaghan is the Worse Governor to rule Delta State.
What did Uduaghan do in his 8years in office?
Okowa is even trying. The best is still Ibori but all na Thief Thief Governors.
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by Jerrosky1986(m): 2:33pm
Okowa is a failure to we deltans. We are waiting for 2019.
|Re: Delta Government Building Mechanic Village, Auto Spare Parts Market In Asaba by emmykojo007(m): 2:34pm
good one
