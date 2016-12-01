₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by falconey: 8:31pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has requested state governors to settle outstanding salaries and entitlements of their workers with at least 25 per cent of refunds to them from excess deductions for external debt service. Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, stated this in a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday. President Buhari recently approved N552.74 billion to be paid in batches to all the states that are owed. Thirty three of the affected states are, however, expected to receive 25 per cent of their approved sums in the first instance before this week runs out.
The refunds arose following the claims by them that they had been overcharged in deductions for external debt service between 1995 and 2002. President Buhari The statement quoted President Buhari as saying that “the issue of workers benefits, particularly salary and pensions must not be allowed to continue as a national problem and should be tackled with all the urgency that can be summoned.’’ The statement recalled that when the president assumed office last year, he declared an emergency over unpaid salaries, following the discovery that 27 out of the country’s 36 states had fallen behind in the payments to their workers, in some cases for up to a year. “Following this, a bailout loan was issued to the states twice with a first batch of about N300 billion given to them in 2015 in the form of soft loans.
“The administration also got the Debt Management Office, DMO to restructure their commercial loans of over N660 billion and extended the life span of the loans. “Because this did not succeed in pulling many of the states out of distress, the Federal Government this year gave out a further N90 billion to 22 states as yet another bailout loans under very stringent conditions. “President Buhari has expressed the opinion all the time that the payment of salaries and pensions must be given priority to save both serving and retired workers and their families from distress,’’ the statement maintained.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/buhari-urges-governors-pay-workers-salaries-debt-refunds-2/
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by greatgod2012(f): 8:32pm
But what exactly are these governors using their allocations and the money they generated internally for.
Bail out loan to pay salaries at the beginning of this year, now this again, for the same salaries and pensions, after about 6 months to this time, the same thing will be expected to happen. For how long will this continue.
Abeg, let there be true federalism!
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by elvischukie(m): 8:35pm
naija politics...mtchewww
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by slapacha: 8:35pm
Good! This is commendable...
Nigga's from the flat headed region won't see this
Even if they see, their comment would be full of hate.
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by Artixmentor(m): 8:35pm
This is a good news for the people of Osun, Oyo & co.
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by zarruwa: 8:36pm
slapacha:nice 1
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by monemsis(m): 8:36pm
Daura
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by DEXTROVERT: 8:37pm
Wondering
If
Buhari
Was
Osun
STATE
GOVERNOR
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by CR77(f): 8:38pm
Meaning what
DEXTROVERT:
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by keepingmum: 8:39pm
APCCCCCCC
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by Pamela9os(f): 8:39pm
Baba have spoken
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by Pavore9: 8:39pm
They will not!
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by Banter1: 8:39pm
Nice baba
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by ISDKING: 8:39pm
In a sane country, this man suppose to have resigned.
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by daomi(m): 8:39pm
G
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by chiefolododo(m): 8:39pm
You except aregbesola to pay salary?
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by richidinho(m): 8:41pm
Godbless sen. Dino Melaye for blowing that whistle so loud
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by bookface: 8:41pm
.
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by mikkypel(m): 8:41pm
This Old Man is trying but Nigerians are wicked.. They just don't want to see the poor live comfortably
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by AMAKAVIOLA: 8:41pm
Each time I see posts like ds. I scream WILLE Is WORKING!!!! Anambra LIGHT OF THE NATION
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by AtomElect: 8:42pm
Idiota... today I missed a golden opportunity just because I couldn't pay with my Naira card.. I'll need a dollar account just to pay for advert on Facebook...
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by Mujaheeeden: 8:42pm
But Adeosun said there was no refund
That women will never be serious with Nigeria economy unless she starts plaiting shuku
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by Garrithe1st: 8:42pm
Nice one.
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by zabadii: 8:43pm
Ajimobi just paid 2 months out of 7 months hurray
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by DEXTROVERT: 8:44pm
CR77:Pls I want to date you alone
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by globalresource: 8:44pm
Kogi received 9 month or so. Thanks to the governor of kogi. whereas Ajimobi paid just June and July salary. Some governors need factory reset of brain
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by berrystunn(m): 8:45pm
Story lie again
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by Atiku2019: 8:46pm
Kleptomaniac Governors
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by EbukaLive(m): 8:46pm
chiefolododo:*expect And he was the first governor to pay salary from the fund. In fact it is through him that we knew the Governors have received the fund...
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by ajose4good: 8:48pm
I want to say that mr president has got it wrong. He no longer has the command and directive to push the Governors to satisfy the pple interest. Its a shame Nigeria has got worse and pple dont see Buharia as the savior of the masses. What pity!
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by azimibraun: 8:48pm
I was taught in the University that in a Presidential system of government like the one Nigeria is practising where exclusive powers are concentrated at the centre, growth and development will be difficult. There were conditions under which this system can also succeed. A key condition is when the central government gives financial support to the federating units when it gets a bit tough for them as a result of various circumstances especially as it bothers on payment of salaries. The government has consistently done that and the states have gone from bad to worse. Our Governors are witches. They can make or mar any government at the centre. Should buhari go to state by state to pay workers by himself? Governors will still use this monies for something else. Just watch and see.. Kogi and Osun will not pay workers. Am sure of those two states.
|Re: Buhari Urges Governors To Pay Workers’ Salaries From Debt Refunds by Sibrah: 8:50pm
Aregbe should listen oh.
