Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) (21092 Views)

EFCC Arrests Uche Ogah In Lagos Court Premises / Children Playing At The Premises Of Onitsha Mall / Crowd At First Bank Ikorodu Branch This Morning (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source:

http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/drama-as-customers-refuse-to-bank.html Today is definitely a day of mixed feelings. According to a reader who shared these pictures, this drama as First Bank PLC as people vow not to leave the banking hall until when they get paid. This may be unconnected to the festive period and probably the MMM saga. See more pictures below..Source: 2 Likes







See more pictures here...



http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/drama-as-customers-refuse-to-bank.html Recession ti take over...See more pictures here...

You that said you don't know why MMM frozen mavro, hear this, yesterday in Port Harcourt ,Ecobank was not able to pay people complete but only 50% payment once you are withdrawing 100k upwards. People in Port Harcourt lamenting on that action.



MMM haters una see una life? 65 Likes 3 Shares

Maybe pensioners and their stipends hasn't been posted ..



You go explain to these ones tire 5 Likes 2 Shares

Only in Nigeria 3 Likes

Pele, sorry,eeyah 1 Like

Oh

the odour wey go dey ooze from that shoe fit kill flies... 15 Likes 1 Share

There is something about this picture and my intuition that makes me feel like a lot of these folks voted for buhari. 11 Likes

Fremancipation:

There is something about this picture and my intuition that makes me feel like a lot of these folks voted for buhari. I think bubu has nothing to do with such queue...The bank should be @ fault I think bubu has nothing to do with such queue...The bank should be @ fault 9 Likes

madridguy:

You that said you don't know why MMM frozen mavro, hear this, yesterday in Port Harcourt ,Ecobank was not able to pay people complete but only 50% payment once you are withdrawing 100k upwards. People in Port Harcourt lamenting on that action.



MMM haters una see una life? MMM guys should stop comparing banks with that stupid scheme. Bank didn't pay u cash doesn't mean it can't give you your money. A lots of bank are migrating customers to ADC. If you are refused cash at the counter kindly do a transfer via your app or ATM and see if the transaction won't be processed. MMM is gone for good and the earlier u guys get it the Less numbers of heart failure next year. MMM guys should stop comparing banks with that stupid scheme. Bank didn't pay u cash doesn't mean it can't give you your money. A lots of bank are migrating customers to ADC. If you are refused cash at the counter kindly do a transfer via your app or ATM and see if the transaction won't be processed. MMM is gone for good and the earlier u guys get it the Less numbers of heart failure next year. 46 Likes 2 Shares

Yorubaa and traditional attire are like 5 and 6. They wear it even in government offices! 11 Likes 3 Shares

This is sad o... See mothers! 1 Like

Na wha o

I'm here now!



Check my signature for Agribusiness tips that will make you rich 2 Likes

MMM PEOPLE

A bank is the worst place to visit during a period like this , if you see queue for banks for P.H today ...na die we de 3 Likes

Mario, o ti GBE eni wa 1 Like

Freedom2016:

Yorubaa and traditional attire are like 5 and 6. They wear it even in government offices! IMAGINE O! IMAGINE O! 14 Likes

Lol



I remember those days at the Airport Branch of First bank, the queues will be so long and filled by pensioner.Out of curiosity one day, I peeped to see the amount they were filling in their withdrawal slips, lo and behold I saw N50 and N100

I expect that by now government find a way that these pensioners can get their withdrawal more conveniently after all they deserve their pensions after serving the government These are pensioners,probably they got to the bank and realised that it's not true that their account has been credited.Pensioners have the time for things like this and except the bank officials beg them,they wont leave.I remember those days at the Airport Branch of First bank, the queues will be so long and filled by pensioner.Out of curiosity one day, I peeped to see the amount they were filling in their withdrawal slips, lo and behold I saw N50 and N100I expect that by now government find a way that these pensioners can get their withdrawal more conveniently after all they deserve their pensions after serving the government 5 Likes 1 Share

The op must be a trained fool for bringing mmm into this.. 5 Likes





Now you guys can see that the biggest scam is Nigeria itself and not MMM... .



I Reserve my Comment till Jan 14.... I hope you guys won't start calling the banking sector a scam... .Now you guys can see that the biggest scam is Nigeria itself and not MMM... .I Reserve my Comment till Jan 14.... 7 Likes

The hardship and hunger in the land.... Seriously, this is becoming unbecoming.



What's tha business? 1 Like

come to my house.....there's a firstbank branch here come to my house.....there's a firstbank branch here 1 Like 1 Share

Gagagaga hahahahaha





I noticed the same poo at my bank in ph, infact the teller girl told me to break my withdrawal into 2, (ie write 2 withdrawal slips with amount below 100k in each) if I want to get paid quickly. But bankers like seriously, what's really happening?I noticed the same poo at my bank in ph, infact the teller girl told me to break my withdrawal into 2, (ie write 2 withdrawal slips with amount below 100k in each) if I want to get paid quickly. 3 Likes

Even some ATM refused to dispense money until this evening 2 Likes

Security men go b lyk..... madam...make all of una respect una sef o

Looks more like those women that comes to bank in groups to collect Grooming/empowerment money...they can so frustrate people's life ehnn..until they are attended to..I don't think it's because of xmas.That is how they roll!! 1 Like 1 Share