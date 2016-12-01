₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by RoyalMail: 10:33pm On Dec 22
Today is definitely a day of mixed feelings. According to a reader who shared these pictures, this drama as First Bank PLC as people vow not to leave the banking hall until when they get paid. This may be unconnected to the festive period and probably the MMM saga. See more pictures below..
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by RoyalMail: 10:35pm On Dec 22
Recession ti take over...
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by madridguy(m): 10:36pm On Dec 22
You that said you don't know why MMM frozen mavro, hear this, yesterday in Port Harcourt ,Ecobank was not able to pay people complete but only 50% payment once you are withdrawing 100k upwards. People in Port Harcourt lamenting on that action.
MMM haters una see una life?
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by dunkem21(m): 10:38pm On Dec 22
Maybe pensioners and their stipends hasn't been posted ..
You go explain to these ones tire
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by johnpaulo(m): 10:43pm On Dec 22
Only in Nigeria
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by Barney11: 10:44pm On Dec 22
Pele, sorry,eeyah
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by Omudia11: 10:44pm On Dec 22
Oh
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by YUNGLURD(m): 10:45pm On Dec 22
the odour wey go dey ooze from that shoe fit kill flies...
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by Fremancipation: 10:47pm On Dec 22
There is something about this picture and my intuition that makes me feel like a lot of these folks voted for buhari.
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by YUNGLURD(m): 10:49pm On Dec 22
Fremancipation:I think bubu has nothing to do with such queue...The bank should be @ fault
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by douchesnozzle(m): 10:53pm On Dec 22
madridguy:MMM guys should stop comparing banks with that stupid scheme. Bank didn't pay u cash doesn't mean it can't give you your money. A lots of bank are migrating customers to ADC. If you are refused cash at the counter kindly do a transfer via your app or ATM and see if the transaction won't be processed. MMM is gone for good and the earlier u guys get it the Less numbers of heart failure next year.
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by Freedom2016: 10:56pm On Dec 22
Yorubaa and traditional attire are like 5 and 6. They wear it even in government offices!
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by Sandydayziz(f): 10:58pm On Dec 22
This is sad o... See mothers!
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by veekid(m): 10:59pm On Dec 22
Na wha o
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by Harbosede02(f): 11:00pm On Dec 22
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by Silvereze(m): 11:00pm On Dec 22
I'm here now!
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by stevenson007: 11:00pm On Dec 22
MMM PEOPLE
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by Stanleywaxy(m): 11:01pm On Dec 22
A bank is the worst place to visit during a period like this , if you see queue for banks for P.H today ...na die we de
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by Bigajeff(m): 11:01pm On Dec 22
Mario, o ti GBE eni wa
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by stevenson007: 11:02pm On Dec 22
Freedom2016:IMAGINE O!
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by kidman96(m): 11:02pm On Dec 22
Lol
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by Businessideas: 11:02pm On Dec 22
These are pensioners,probably they got to the bank and realised that it's not true that their account has been credited.Pensioners have the time for things like this and except the bank officials beg them,they wont leave.
I remember those days at the Airport Branch of First bank, the queues will be so long and filled by pensioner.Out of curiosity one day, I peeped to see the amount they were filling in their withdrawal slips, lo and behold I saw N50 and N100
I expect that by now government find a way that these pensioners can get their withdrawal more conveniently after all they deserve their pensions after serving the government
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by emmanuel596(m): 11:02pm On Dec 22
The op must be a trained fool for bringing mmm into this..
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by PsalmieD(m): 11:03pm On Dec 22
I hope you guys won't start calling the banking sector a scam... .
Now you guys can see that the biggest scam is Nigeria itself and not MMM... .
I Reserve my Comment till Jan 14....
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by DirtyGold: 11:03pm On Dec 22
The hardship and hunger in the land.... Seriously, this is becoming unbecoming.
What's tha business?
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by ChukaLupin(m): 11:04pm On Dec 22
come to my house.....there's a firstbank branch here
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by OZAOEKPE(m): 11:04pm On Dec 22
Gagagaga hahahahaha
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by mccoy47(m): 11:04pm On Dec 22
But bankers like seriously, what's really happening?
I noticed the same poo at my bank in ph, infact the teller girl told me to break my withdrawal into 2, (ie write 2 withdrawal slips with amount below 100k in each) if I want to get paid quickly.
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by osolee(m): 11:04pm On Dec 22
Even some ATM refused to dispense money until this evening
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 11:04pm On Dec 22
Security men go b lyk..... madam...make all of una respect una sef o
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by goldbim(f): 11:05pm On Dec 22
Looks more like those women that comes to bank in groups to collect Grooming/empowerment money...they can so frustrate people's life ehnn..until they are attended to..I don't think it's because of xmas.That is how they roll!!
|Re: Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) by careytommy7(m): 11:05pm On Dec 22
h
