|Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by CertifiedNaija(m): 1:14am
Damilola and Segun's meeting is the kind of stuff epic love stories are made of.
The pretty bride-to-be, Damilola shared on her social media page their amazing love story of how she met her heartthrob, Segun inside an elevator at her office building: and the rest, they say, is history...
See below via bellanaija:
http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/12/couple-who-met-inside-elevator-at.html?m=1
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by CertifiedNaija(m): 1:14am
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by FutureSenator: 1:15am
Cute couple.. .
Yemsai when are we gonna grace the pages of nairaland
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by yemsai(f): 1:21am
FutureSenator:U dis guy..y u dey mention me up nd down gan sef? Wetin I buy for ur igba?
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by madridguy(m): 1:23am
Soonest me and Ngozi too go share our pre-Nikkah pictures.
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by optional1(f): 1:29am
congrats to them
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by Flexherbal(m): 1:31am
Nice !
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by TheSonOfMark(m): 1:34am
This is simple enough and certainly unlike the ubiquitous absurd ones by spotlight-craving adrenalin-junkies.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by Smellymouth: 1:40am
Pretty
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by bitchcrafts: 2:08am
So many special ways to meet the one, it happens... suddenly! Telemundo be right about that one part. Just that , there is nothing called happily ever after, just struggle continues
Irony is, I could say all these things behind a screen that shields you from a life that's so pale and raw, where wants ain't satiated less feel the need to share love we dont ourselves possess. The only word we understand here in this slum? Hustle! Grab one or two asses in the night club to ram overnight when the hormones wailings won't let you rest , numbing every feeling af affection over 2 to 3 sheaths of cumful ... A large percentage aint lucky the least
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by oswaggiee(m): 5:24am
where will their children now meeeet??
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by Tyviv(f): 7:04am
Beautiful
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by ichommy(m): 8:21am
Lovely..............
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by titopius(m): 8:38am
she packet ooooo...beta ukwu... i wonder weda dat guy go gree leave dat ass go work
1 Like
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by Harbosede02(f): 8:55am
Elevator?? ...... Awwwww
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by PapiNigga: 10:28am
u mean met lyk dis...
7 Likes
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by SerialGist(m): 11:50am
Sandydayziz, "have you seen what i'm saw?" Let's make things happen. I know we can do it.
1 Like
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by SexyNairalander: 11:52am
booked
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by Aniedi30(m): 11:53am
The met in Elevator there should be ready to give birth to Alligators..............................
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by Kunleskey(m): 11:54am
met in ........so where am i going meet my own beautiful damsel...? lovely
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by ednut1(m): 11:56am
guess i need to stop looking at my shoes while in the elevator
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by Mise7: 11:56am
May God elevate your marriage
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by MrPresident1: 11:56am
Its comfirmed this rash of pre wedding pictures on FP is pointing to the imminent marriage supper of the Lamb of God, to which you all are cordially invited.
This great occasion will take place on or before the 20th of January 2017.
Come one come all!!!
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by Truckpusher(m): 11:56am
And me and Deejavuu yaf met here on nairaland thousand times yet she hasn't even proposed.
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by casttlebarbz(m): 11:57am
evrybody av a story
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by drnoel: 11:57am
CertifiedNaija:
Yep, but the first time u met him u gave him attitude. If he was the type that holds things to heart no be cry u fo they cry nau? Women change ur ways
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by Sandydayziz(f): 11:57am
SerialGist:
I'd like to meet my dream man in a church, as a Christian
This could've been us... Buh m still too young
1 Like
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by jejemanito: 11:57am
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by Afam4eva(m): 11:57am
No be one place person go meet before?
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by kay29000(m): 11:57am
Hmm! So if the guy didn't have a car to give her a lift, she probably won't have given him a chance. Money might not be able to buy love, but money sure creates a conducive environment for love to blossom.
1 Like
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by buffalowings: 11:58am
She's on my elevator
My elevator
|Re: Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed by EVILFOREST: 11:58am
MMM has really done well....
Imagine how many ladies that will get married in 6months ,if MMM can be sustained for just sometime.
MMM is a better prophet, than the fake clergymen promising ladies marriages
1 Like
