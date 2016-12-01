Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Couple Who Met Inside An Elevator At An Office Building, Set To Wed (7653 Views)

Pre-Wedding Photo Of Couple Who Met 15 Years Ago / Nigerian Couple Who Met On Instagram Are Engaged (photos) / Couple Who Met At NYSC Camp Are To Wed Next Month (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Damilola and Segun's meeting is the kind of stuff epic love stories are made of.



The pretty bride-to-be, Damilola shared on her social media page their amazing love story of how she met her heartthrob, Segun inside an elevator at her office building: and the rest, they say, is history...



See below via bellanaija:





http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/12/couple-who-met-inside-elevator-at.html?m=1 andmeeting is the kind of stuff epic love stories are made of.The pretty bride-to-be,shared on her social media page their amazing love story of how she met her heartthrob,inside anat her office building: and the rest, they say, is history...See below via bellanaija: 4 Likes 1 Share





Yemsai when are we gonna grace the pages of nairaland Cute couple.. .Yemsai when are we gonna grace the pages of nairaland

FutureSenator:

Cute couple.. .



Yemsai when are we gonna grace the pages of nairaland U dis guy..y u dey mention me up nd down gan sef? Wetin I buy for ur igba? U dis guy..y u dey mention me up nd down gan sef? Wetin I buy for ur igba?

Soonest me and Ngozi too go share our pre-Nikkah pictures.

congrats to them

Nice !

This is simple enough and certainly unlike the ubiquitous absurd ones by spotlight-craving adrenalin-junkies. 11 Likes 1 Share

Pretty







Irony is, I could say all these things behind a screen that shields you from a life that's so pale and raw, where wants ain't satiated less feel the need to share love we dont ourselves possess. The only word we understand here in this slum? Hustle! Grab one or two asses in the night club to ram overnight when the hormones wailings won't let you rest , numbing every feeling af affection over 2 to 3 sheaths of cumful ... A large percentage aint lucky the least So many special ways to meet the one, it happens... suddenly! Telemundo be right about that one part. Just that , there is nothing called happily ever after, just struggle continuesIrony is, I could say all these things behind a screen that shields you from a life that's so pale and raw, where wants ain't satiated less feel the need to share love we dont ourselves possess. The only word we understand here in this slum? Hustle! Grab one or two asses in the night club to ram overnight when the hormones wailings won't let you rest , numbing every feeling af affection over 2 to 3 sheaths of cumful... A large percentage aint lucky the least 2 Likes

where will their children now meeeet??

Beautiful

Lovely..............

she packet ooooo...beta ukwu... i wonder weda dat guy go gree leave dat ass go work 1 Like

Elevator?? ...... Awwwww

u mean met lyk dis... 7 Likes

Sandydayziz, "have you seen what i'm saw?" Let's make things happen. I know we can do it. 1 Like

booked

The met in Elevator there should be ready to give birth to Alligators..............................

met in ........so where am i going meet my own beautiful damsel...? lovely

guess i need to stop looking at my shoes while in the elevator 2 Likes

May God elevate your marriage 3 Likes 1 Share

this rash of pre wedding pictures on FP is pointing to the imminent marriage supper of the Lamb of God, to which you all are cordially invited.



This great occasion will take place on or before the 20th of January 2017.



Come one come all!!! Its comfirmedthis rash of pre wedding pictures on FP is pointing to the imminent marriage supper of the Lamb of God, to which you all are cordially invited.This great occasion will take place on or before the 20th of January 2017.Come one come all!!!

And me and Deejavuu yaf met here on nairaland thousand times yet she hasn't even proposed.

evrybody av a story

CertifiedNaija:

Damilola and Segun's meeting is the kind of stuff epic love stories are made of.



The pretty bride-to-be, Damilola shared on her social media page their amazing love story of how she met her heartthrob, Segun inside an elevator at her office building: and the rest, they say, is history...



See below via bellanaija:





http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/12/couple-who-met-inside-elevator-at.html?m=1





Yep, but the first time u met him u gave him attitude. If he was the type that holds things to heart no be cry u fo they cry nau? Women change ur ways Yep, but the first time u met him u gave him attitude. If he was the type that holds things to heart no be cry u fo they cry nau? Women change ur ways

SerialGist:

Sandydayziz, "have you seen what i'm saw?" Let's make things happen. I know we can do it.

I'd like to meet my dream man in a church, as a Christian





This could've been us... Buh m still too young I'd like to meet my dream man in a church, as a ChristianThis could've been us... Buh m still too young 1 Like

No be one place person go meet before? 2 Likes

Hmm! So if the guy didn't have a car to give her a lift, she probably won't have given him a chance. Money might not be able to buy love, but money sure creates a conducive environment for love to blossom. 1 Like

She's on my elevator



My elevator