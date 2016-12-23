₦airaland Forum

Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:48am
Consequent upon the refusal of the Senate to confirm Mr Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Red Chamber has been criticized for attempting to frustrate the war against corruption being waged by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Head of Transparency International (Nigeria), Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, made this assertion in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Friday.

According to him, the Senate has been trying to scuttle the anti-corruption war of the incumbent administration since it started making moves to overhaul the Code of Conduct Act just because the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, was standing trial for not properly declaring his assets while he was the governor of Kwara State.

Rafsanjani, who is also the chairman, Board of Amnesty International (Nigeria), asserted that that the Senate is trying to stop the confirmation of Magu so as to weaken his resolve to do a thorough job of reducing corruption in the country.

He said: “Because there is an attempt to undermine the anti-corruption stance of the present administration by the Senate, which tried to change the Code of Conduct Act to favour the Senate President in the ongoing case against him, some allude that rejecting Magu is also part of this attempt to dampen the morale of the EFCC.

“Everybody in this country knows that, in the last one year, the EFCC has become more active, more professional and more assertive in terms of dealing with people who are associated with corruption or people who have looted the country. The amount of money that has been recovered, the amount of confession and testimony that people have given to the EFCC on the role they played in looting the country, had never been recorded before.

“And there were people that were untouchable before, but under one year of Buhari’s government, they have been arrested, investigated and they returned money. So, this is something that has not happened before. Obviously there are people who are not happy with the anti-corruption stance of this government, so they want to make sure they weaken the morale and spirit of people (like Magu) that are making this to happen,” he said.

Rafsanjani, who lamented that the anti-corruption agencies in the country are being starved, emphasized that “they are not being given the technical, financial and moral support that would enable them to do their work in the best way possible.

He accused the lawmakers of reducing the entire confirmation exercise to ridicule, even as he carpeted the Department of State Services (DSS), whose report was used as an excuse to stop Magu’s clearance by the Senate.

“There is no concerted effort to harmonise disparate information. Ideally, a security report clearing or indicting a nominee should have been made available to the president. But in this case, we have seen contradictions. Even though we have not yet got any authoritative or official report released by the SSS, which claimed it submitted the report to the National Assembly, we have not seen anybody from the SSS come to debunk or confirm the originality of that report.

“It shows you that there is a problem, because the president should have gotten this report before sending the name of his nominee to the National Assembly, because had (Magu) had any problem, the president would not have submitted his name.

“If it is true that it is the SSS that sent that report to the National Assembly, it shows lack of respect to the office of the president. It shows that there is an attempt to undermine the president’s integrity in the whole process. This is really not good for the country. And from the National Assembly’s part, what has transpired indicates that it (the National Assembly) didn’t show any iota of transparency in the process because the confirmation is not done by a sub-committee. It is supposed to be by the whole red chamber.

“The fact that they were not able to arrive at the fact of accepting or rejecting him (Magu); and a committee went into caucus only to come out and announce that he is not going to be confirmed shows lack of transparency in the legislative process.

“On all other nominees, we have seen how the Senate debated and took collective resolutions on the foor of the Senate. In the case of Magu, no such thing was done,” he said.

Rafsanjani, who also doubles as the acting general secretary, West African Civil Society Forum (WACSOF) and the executive director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC), added that: “If you have a serious government that takes its position against corruption seriously, it will be extremely difficult for the National Assembly to play the game they are playing, especially when it is the same party, the ruling party, which has the majority in the parliament.

“This shows that there is a total lack of coherence and coordination in the manner in which governance is carried out in Nigeria. So, it is the advocacy of Transparency International (Nigeria) to see that Nigerian government becomes more efficient, more executive, more active to deal with all the issues that will make government structures workable and working.



“It is very clear that the Nigerian government is not in charge of its agencies and information because, ordinarily, the president is in charge of the security sector. So, if there is any report indicting anybody or any nominee of Mr President, the security should have alerted him before he sent such a person’s name to the National Assembly for confirmation.

“But because of lack coherence and adherence to due process in the information now, you could see how the president and the presidency had been terribly disgraced by the action that we have seen.”

Meanwhile, former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Joseph B. Daudu (SAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to look for better Nigerians to run EFCC.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, Daudu, who is also the chairman of the African Bar Association (ABA), said President Buhari must consider the Magu experience as a ‘failure’ and treat the file as closed.

“There is no doubt that the appointment of EFCC chairman is not only within the purview of the president but subject to the confirmation of the Senate. What this means is that the rejection by the Senate of the nomination of Magu automatically ends his role within the EFCC.

“His formal nomination to the office of chairman of the EFCC automatically nullified his position as acting chairman of the same immediately he was rejected as a nominee for the chairmanship. Consequently, the sojourn of Magu at the EFCC has come to an end,” Daudu said.

Daudu represented Senate president, Bukola Saraki, at the CCT trial.

According to him, there is no principle of law that empowers the president to retain Magu in an acting capacity in the face of his rejection by the legislature.

“This is because it is the constitution that gave the legislature the power to confirm the candidacy of Magu that gave the president the power to nominate him as chairman of EFCC. One arm of government cannot dictate supremacy to the other as that will amount to a brazen infraction of the Constitution,” he said.

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:57am
For their mind now there's a war going on against corruption? undecided . Transparency Koor Opaque nii

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by BossKratos: 6:59am
Before nko?

If the senate does not confirm him all their allowances should be frozen! They were not elected by their constituencies to go and represent corruption and _stupidity!

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:00am
I stand with the Senate

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Sealeddeal(m): 7:05am
This is a clear case of meddling in Nigeria Internal affairs by an International organization. Senate has done their job. it's left on Magu to prove the security report against him wrong. Magu is not the only capable hand that can serve as EFCC chief.

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by profhezekiah: 7:14am
Some pple r already blinded by hatred dey will never want to hear d truth even if it is glaring
Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Atiku2019: 7:21am
Toh

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by juman(m): 7:43am
Its buhari family members in aso rock that has problem with magu.

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Jesusloveyou: 7:48am
That corrupt dauda lack moral to even speak for the corrupt legislators

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Stalwert: 8:11am
Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by three: 8:20am
This implies help from the President's men embarassed

Abi no be dem dey provide conflicting report?
Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by baybeeboi: 9:06am
How we get clouded by sentiments ia alarming in this country.

Allegations have been raised against Mr Magu, not by the red chamber but by the DSS but we all blame the red chamber for Magu's shortcomings.

If we are to blame, why not we blame the DSS first?

And to think this man speaking is TI's represenative in Nigeria is worrisome, how bout recommending thorough investigations instead of the rush into accusations or maybe if Magu had any crimes in the past they should be brushed away because he is now fighting corruption.


Our sentiments alone in this country is far taking us backwards.

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Moreoffaith(m): 9:07am
Hmnnm....hmmm you see why Nigerians abroad won't come home, Those we elected in the office are not ready to change the Nation, all they are after is to change their pocket value..
Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by munezo(m): 9:08am
Liars! Who ask una?

Una no see all the heavy allegations against him?
Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by sammyj: 9:09am
Even PMB silent on this issue is not helping. Hope PMB is now in support of this fight against corruption!!! tongue cry
Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by nwosu35: 9:09am
Rubbish!!!

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by duni04(m): 9:13am
Nigerian newspaper editors can be very stupid. Why would they go on and print the opinions and views of an interested and biased party when writing a general news story?
Mr Daudu is Saraki's lawyer and has represented him severally at his CCB trial and during he and his wife's EFCC interrogation. Was the leadership newspaper expecting Daudu to praise Magu?
This is junk journalism at its peak.

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Imodii: 9:14am
Tell that to my grandfather in the village

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by sakalisis(m): 9:14am
Lol
Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by rozayx5(m): 9:15am
Magu should go and sit down



foolishh man


calling people guilty before they are even charged

while he blows millions flying first class and living the life

Efcc chair is not for people with stained background

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by grodt999: 9:15am
We already know that!

But what most Nigerians don't know is that Buhari is creating news headlines saying he is fighting corruption while his trusted advisers (with his consent) are trying to stop Magu from the nomination because they are also heavily involved in corruption!

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by pointstores(m): 9:16am
corruption has become culture any attempt to fight will lead to uproar
Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Marjenny(f): 9:17am
Please don't involve yourselves in nigerian politics. Your agency supposedly is non partisan
Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Dcomrade(m): 9:18am
undecided
Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by PedroJP(m): 9:24am
Magu's decline and refusal to comnent on Buratai's allegations when approached by media makes him ineligible to be the commander of graft against corruption. That alone shows weakness and being controlled.

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by yjgm(m): 9:25am
They know how corruption has eaten deep into the fabrics of our dear nation. In the words of that lady Agege lady, "Nigeria no go better again".
Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by airminem(f): 9:28am
The presidency ought to be heard by now... on this matter
Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by bart10: 9:29am
Who is this Rasjafani? undecided

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by bejeria101(m): 9:32am
Dis group shld shut it abeg! Is he d only person dat can do the job? He has abused the office and has allegations let him clear his name or shove it. See dullard govt fighting corruption with corruption
Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Milonis(m): 9:32am
I don't know what anti-corruption war y'all be reporting on all the time because there isn't any.

Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Sanuzi(m): 9:32am
For their mind now there's a war going on against corruption?
Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Semper247(m): 9:38am
