|Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:48am
Consequent upon the refusal of the Senate to confirm Mr Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Red Chamber has been criticized for attempting to frustrate the war against corruption being waged by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:57am
For their mind now there's a war going on against corruption? . Transparency Koor Opaque nii
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by BossKratos: 6:59am
Before nko?
If the senate does not confirm him all their allowances should be frozen! They were not elected by their constituencies to go and represent corruption and _stupidity!
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:00am
I stand with the Senate
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Sealeddeal(m): 7:05am
This is a clear case of meddling in Nigeria Internal affairs by an International organization. Senate has done their job. it's left on Magu to prove the security report against him wrong. Magu is not the only capable hand that can serve as EFCC chief.
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by profhezekiah: 7:14am
Some pple r already blinded by hatred dey will never want to hear d truth even if it is glaring
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Atiku2019: 7:21am
Toh
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by juman(m): 7:43am
Its buhari family members in aso rock that has problem with magu.
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Jesusloveyou: 7:48am
That corrupt dauda lack moral to even speak for the corrupt legislators
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Stalwert: 8:11am
BossKratos:
God bless broskratos God bless broskratos God bless broskratos God bless broskratos. God bless broskratos God bless broskratos
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by three: 8:20am
This implies help from the President's men
Abi no be dem dey provide conflicting report?
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by baybeeboi: 9:06am
How we get clouded by sentiments ia alarming in this country.
Allegations have been raised against Mr Magu, not by the red chamber but by the DSS but we all blame the red chamber for Magu's shortcomings.
If we are to blame, why not we blame the DSS first?
And to think this man speaking is TI's represenative in Nigeria is worrisome, how bout recommending thorough investigations instead of the rush into accusations or maybe if Magu had any crimes in the past they should be brushed away because he is now fighting corruption.
Our sentiments alone in this country is far taking us backwards.
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Moreoffaith(m): 9:07am
Hmnnm....hmmm you see why Nigerians abroad won't come home, Those we elected in the office are not ready to change the Nation, all they are after is to change their pocket value..
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by munezo(m): 9:08am
Liars! Who ask una?
Una no see all the heavy allegations against him?
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by sammyj: 9:09am
Even PMB silent on this issue is not helping. Hope PMB is now in support of this fight against corruption!!!
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by nwosu35: 9:09am
Rubbish!!!
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by duni04(m): 9:13am
Nigerian newspaper editors can be very stupid. Why would they go on and print the opinions and views of an interested and biased party when writing a general news story?
Mr Daudu is Saraki's lawyer and has represented him severally at his CCB trial and during he and his wife's EFCC interrogation. Was the leadership newspaper expecting Daudu to praise Magu?
This is junk journalism at its peak.
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Imodii: 9:14am
Tell that to my grandfather in the village
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by sakalisis(m): 9:14am
Lol
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by rozayx5(m): 9:15am
Magu should go and sit down
foolishh man
calling people guilty before they are even charged
while he blows millions flying first class and living the life
Efcc chair is not for people with stained background
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by grodt999: 9:15am
We already know that!
But what most Nigerians don't know is that Buhari is creating news headlines saying he is fighting corruption while his trusted advisers (with his consent) are trying to stop Magu from the nomination because they are also heavily involved in corruption!
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by pointstores(m): 9:16am
corruption has become culture any attempt to fight will lead to uproar
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Marjenny(f): 9:17am
Please don't involve yourselves in nigerian politics. Your agency supposedly is non partisan
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Dcomrade(m): 9:18am
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by PedroJP(m): 9:24am
Magu's decline and refusal to comnent on Buratai's allegations when approached by media makes him ineligible to be the commander of graft against corruption. That alone shows weakness and being controlled.
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by yjgm(m): 9:25am
They know how corruption has eaten deep into the fabrics of our dear nation. In the words of that lady Agege lady, "Nigeria no go better again".
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by airminem(f): 9:28am
The presidency ought to be heard by now... on this matter
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by bart10: 9:29am
Who is this Rasjafani?
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by bejeria101(m): 9:32am
Dis group shld shut it abeg! Is he d only person dat can do the job? He has abused the office and has allegations let him clear his name or shove it. See dullard govt fighting corruption with corruption
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Milonis(m): 9:32am
I don't know what anti-corruption war y'all be reporting on all the time because there isn't any.
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Sanuzi(m): 9:32am
BeeBeeOoh:
For their mind now there's a war going on against corruption?
|Re: Magu's Rejection An Attemt To Undermine Anti-corruption War - Transparency Int'l by Semper247(m): 9:38am
Boleyndynasty2:Look at urself in the mirror .....
You are just as senseless as u appear
....
