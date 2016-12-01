₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by wins18(m): 11:19am
all the ladies you've known in your life, even the one you are not dating would call to tell you she will be spending the xmas with you in your village, if you find yourself in this situation, what would you do so as not to hurt their feelings....drop your opinion nairalanders.
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by Ighoga898(m): 11:27am
and u re asking bcoz u re handsome or what
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by joe4real12: 11:37am
Spill over to other guyz naa. Is dat too difficult?
By the way, are u even hansome?
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by wins18(m): 11:47am
joe4real12:atleast, thats what they say, but I believe everyone is handsome, depends on how you package yourself
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by wins18(m): 11:50am
Ighoga898:haba oga, why are u taking it so personal, you get beef with fine boys b4
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by queenitee(f): 11:52am
Here to read comments
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by Ighoga898(m): 11:52am
wins18:no.. it's just dat most people think dey re handsome when in reality dey re not.
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by Raine80(f): 11:57am
Some problems are not problems when they are self inflicted.......
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by joe4real12: 12:07pm
wins18:No qualmz bro. Free for guyz for ur area.
I think that's simple.
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by ucheHapers(m): 12:09pm
Tell them you're broke...then watch them flee
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by Playa0ne: 4:59pm
really?
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by 1freshdude: 4:59pm
I remember those years, If not for my high rate of metabolism I for don bust. You wana try the kind of love I get during Christmas when I visit the village? Omo everything nah excess...even villaage champions go dey plot you.
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by hamzia(m): 4:59pm
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by agbaiwisdom: 5:00pm
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by justscorchone(m): 5:00pm
I have never experienced this oh,and they usually call me handsome
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:00pm
All guys are Handsome as Long as you have dis thing call MONEY.
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by GoodyOG: 5:00pm
space booked....
wait...
continue
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by 1freshdude: 5:01pm
ucheHapers:
Then the person in question is not really handsome.
Dont get it twisted, girls can kill to be with a fine boy.
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by Ginaz(f): 5:01pm
And this made front page? Oh Lord in what way or area is this post educative?
O.p who you and your yeye handsome episode of rubbish epp?
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by harmless(m): 5:02pm
Abeg make we see your picture first, then I go give you advise
wins18:
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by ionsman: 5:02pm
Pure lie...
Make una dey deceive unaself with fine boy mata. Express go run leave you.Even if she wants to spend Xmas with you,are you gonna feed her with fine boy?
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by phlio666(m): 5:02pm
Op u can lie o,,,,,,most ma friends are scared of inviting me over to avoid dia sisters crushing on me,,,,
thought am handsome
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by Benita27(f): 5:02pm
Who moved this to front page?, of all the issues to discuss on?.
Is the mod on some weed?.
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by slawomir: 5:03pm
ok
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by JuneOctober(f): 5:03pm
She must be ready to see my village babaalawo
Kidding
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by viqueta(m): 5:03pm
Ginaz:my sister, e reach to ask
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by torres89: 5:03pm
I have more relevant questions than this
and they never smelled fp
Na wa for this mod
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by PIPPROF(m): 5:04pm
better stop looking at the mirror and go get a job
in the end the girls you drool over will end up with so called ugly hustlers
your mates are starting companies and running board room meetings in VI
your online thinking of broke gals
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by Silvereze(m): 5:04pm
This one na topic?
How does this concern hardworking, tax paying Nigerian like me.
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by blackaxe78: 5:04pm
Who handsome epp?
Fu*k dem all and go to the village alone to fu*k the village ones too
|Re: What Handsome Guys Go Through During Christmas by supreme4life: 5:05pm
