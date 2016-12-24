₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by Fiyinfoluwa20: 5:15pm
So, our close used to be the most serene place I know, now this church just moved into a building behind mine and they have had like 3 services since yesterday. We cannot live peacefully again with all the instruments and noise and FYI, we have a church in our close and we don't even hear from them save on Sundays, they don't disturb at all.
What authorities can one report this to that would be swift to act.
This is madness!
I am a liberal and I never read anywhere in the Bible where Jesus or any of the apostle for that matter disturb people to pass their message.
Who has had similar experience and how did you handle this?
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by Tenkobos(m): 5:17pm
Nawaoo
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by brandonobi(m): 5:20pm
its just going to continue even if anyone complains. people will bind and cast u for saying sumtin against the noise.
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by TrapQueen77(f): 5:26pm
Juz let it be at the moment since it's Yuletide season sha... Ppol go there, shouting for joy and sing praises.
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by Fiyinfoluwa20: 5:30pm
TrapQueen77:
Redeem don't run services concurrently like this, I think this is an attempt to make their presence known and all.
No wahala, let Christmas pass and let's see if they would continue or stop.
Compliments of the season!
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by FisifunKododada: 5:33pm
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by dharay99: 6:01pm
Maybe you should pack out & relocate or
go search for a nearby hotel at night.
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by slick1(m): 6:01pm
The Honest and Simple truth is that as long as u live in Nigeria, NOTHING can be done.....
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by systemz(m): 6:02pm
You can sue them, I guess.
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by Stupedinluv(f): 6:02pm
Thats a cult not a church
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by Akshow: 6:02pm
Politely talk to them about it, if they refuse report to the police. How can people be disturbing others in the name of their religion.
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by raumdeuter: 6:03pm
Get some guys to come and smoke weed, drink beer and play Pasuma or Obesere lewd music on loudspeaker and point it towards their church when they are having vigil
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by moscow37d(f): 6:03pm
First of all we need to know which state this is happening
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by teekay213(m): 6:03pm
i have the same problem in my area.the pastor screams all the time.
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by teamv: 6:03pm
[color=#000099][/color]humm just endure am na churchhumm just endure am na churchhumm just endure am na church
TEAM V ..... waz ere
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by aztvseriez: 6:04pm
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by babaoja: 6:04pm
Call to report on 07027951351
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by ourleader(m): 6:04pm
Very Very simple, Friend RELOCATE or JOIN THEM! elements of dark Kingdom! Repent now
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by seeniorboy(m): 6:04pm
NOISE=the trademark of #some churches And you know!!!
God is not deaf
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by ephi123(f): 6:05pm
Fiyinfoluwa20:
I think some local governments take action against such. Which state is this happening in?
Nigerians unfortunately are not very considerate people.
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by Built2last: 6:05pm
Same thing I face with a mosque in my neighbours house.
This guy just erected a mosque near his gate with a loud speaker. All Moses on my street go there to pray morning and evening
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by hamedollar(m): 6:06pm
Are you just coming to Nigeria? There is nothing you can do. Noise pollution is part of our culture. Dont worry, you will soon adapt to it
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by passyhansome(m): 6:06pm
Become a member, I mean an active member, then with time you might get use to it or advise them on being considerate about neighborhoods ...
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by Ajjubhai(m): 6:06pm
Fiyinfoluwa20:what of noise pollution from mosque??
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by Earth2Metahuman: 6:06pm
I have like 7 of them in my neighborhood alone
A decent neighborhood for matter.
Things are really getting out of control with the church thing and if we talk now they will us devil or Satan.
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by chimhigher(m): 6:07pm
My blurda u no dey wash film,enta deir 4 midnight carry all deir speakers..Wen dem sing 2-3 tyms wt ordinary mouth,body go tell dem.Even wen dem buy new speaker dem no go fee shout again
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by bettercreature(m): 6:07pm
slick1:This is the bitter pill you must swallow
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by crazygod(m): 6:08pm
U sef dey lucky. My residence is in between 3 igbotic churches. And na every night dem dey do deliverance service. Bae no dey sleep over again.
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by Bluezy13(m): 6:08pm
ourleader:
Another daft being whom religion has beclouded his reasoning power
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by Ramanto(m): 6:08pm
just hope it'l subside after this whole xmas period
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by EniHolar(f): 6:08pm
There's this church close to our house too that decided to face one of their AHUJA speakers directly to our building. That's y u can hardly find me at home Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Some of these churches will make u remember some of your rights are not in the constitution.
Bros, Just relocate (if possible)... If u can't beat them, runaway.
|Re: What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? by friedcorn: 6:08pm
What of those mosque disturbing us every morning and evening?
