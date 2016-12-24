Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What Can I Do About Noise Pollution By A Church? (1252 Views)

So, our close used to be the most serene place I know, now this church just moved into a building behind mine and they have had like 3 services since yesterday. We cannot live peacefully again with all the instruments and noise and FYI, we have a church in our close and we don't even hear from them save on Sundays, they don't disturb at all.



What authorities can one report this to that would be swift to act.



This is madness!



I am a liberal and I never read anywhere in the Bible where Jesus or any of the apostle for that matter disturb people to pass their message.



Who has had similar experience and how did you handle this?

Nawaoo 1 Like 1 Share

its just going to continue even if anyone complains. people will bind and cast u for saying sumtin against the noise. 4 Likes 2 Shares







Juz let it be at the moment since it's Yuletide season sha... Ppol go there, shouting for joy and sing praises.

TrapQueen77:







Juz let it be at the moment since it's Yuletide season sha... Ppol go there, shouting for joy and sing praises.





Redeem don't run services concurrently like this, I think this is an attempt to make their presence known and all.



No wahala, let Christmas pass and let's see if they would continue or stop.



Redeem don't run services concurrently like this, I think this is an attempt to make their presence known and all.

No wahala, let Christmas pass and let's see if they would continue or stop.

Compliments of the season!

1 Like

Maybe you should pack out & relocate or

go search for a nearby hotel at night. 1 Like

The Honest and Simple truth is that as long as u live in Nigeria, NOTHING can be done..... 1 Like

You can sue them, I guess. 1 Like

Thats a cult not a church

Politely talk to them about it, if they refuse report to the police. How can people be disturbing others in the name of their religion.

Get some guys to come and smoke weed, drink beer and play Pasuma or Obesere lewd music on loudspeaker and point it towards their church when they are having vigil 9 Likes

First of all we need to know which state this is happening

i have the same problem in my area.the pastor screams all the time. i have the same problem in my area.the pastor screams all the time.

[color=#000099][/color]humm just endure am na church humm just endure am na church humm just endure am na church

TEAM V ..... waz ere

Call to report on 07027951351

Very Very simple, Friend RELOCATE or JOIN THEM! elements of dark Kingdom! Repent now











God is not deaf NOISE=the trademark of #some churches And you know!!!God is not deaf

I think some local governments take action against such. Which state is this happening in?

I think some local governments take action against such. Which state is this happening in?

Nigerians unfortunately are not very considerate people.

Same thing I face with a mosque in my neighbours house.



This guy just erected a mosque near his gate with a loud speaker. All Moses on my street go there to pray morning and evening

Are you just coming to Nigeria? There is nothing you can do. Noise pollution is part of our culture. Dont worry, you will soon adapt to it

Become a member, I mean an active member, then with time you might get use to it or advise them on being considerate about neighborhoods ...

I have like 7 of them in my neighborhood alone





A decent neighborhood for matter.



Things are really getting out of control with the church thing and if we talk now they will us devil or Satan.

My blurda u no dey wash film,enta deir 4 midnight carry all deir speakers..Wen dem sing 2-3 tyms wt ordinary mouth,body go tell dem.Even wen dem buy new speaker dem no go fee shout again

slick1:

The Honest and Simple truth is that as long as u live in Nigeria, NOTHING can be done..... This is the bitter pill you must swallow

U sef dey lucky. My residence is in between 3 igbotic churches. And na every night dem dey do deliverance service. Bae no dey sleep over again.

ourleader:

Very Very simple, Friend RELOCATE or JOIN THEM! elements of dark Kingdom! Repent now





Another daft being whom religion has beclouded his reasoning power

just hope it'l subside after this whole xmas period





Bros, Just relocate (if possible)... If u can't beat them, runaway. There's this church close to our house too that decided to face one of their AHUJA speakers directly to our building. That's y u can hardly find me at home Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Some of these churches will make u remember some of your rights are not in the constitution.