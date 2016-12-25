₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,297 members, 3,274,131 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 December 2016 at 05:58 PM

Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend (6766 Views)

Nairalander Proposes To His Girlfriend (Photos) / Love In The Air, Another Nairalander Proposes To His Girlfriend. See Pics / See What An Unsatisfied Boyfriend Did To His Girl (Picture) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Naijalabel(m): 10:00pm On Dec 24
In this Season of Love and Celebration.

A Nairalander gave a surprise proposal to his Girl friend at Ibom Tropicana.

See their lovely photos below

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by ademasta(m): 10:01pm On Dec 24
Great
Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Naijalabel(m): 10:02pm On Dec 24
More

Lalasticlala

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by sweetjude: 10:03pm On Dec 24
cool

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Divay22(f): 10:04pm On Dec 24
Congratulations grin grin grin grin grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by VickyRotex(f): 10:05pm On Dec 24
kiss kiss kiss

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by TANKDESTROYER(m): 10:09pm On Dec 24
cool grin

1 Like

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Opakan2: 10:11pm On Dec 24
na man you be.. congrats!

Benita27 merry xmas baby, how you see am?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Ginaz(f): 10:14pm On Dec 24
This is so beautiful, it made me cry, I always cry when I see people getting engaged and married. It brings emotional turmoil in my heart embarassed embarassed

*sniffing and crying*

Modified *

But wait o, why is your "something" gathered na o.p? grin

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by micfoley: 10:14pm On Dec 24
Congrats. Next is pre wedding photos

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by ireneony(f): 10:15pm On Dec 24
grin congrats. ..

Nigeria is in recession yet people are getting married every second even nairalanders self. I can't count how many of these i see here in a day.

5 Likes

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Sandydayziz(f): 10:29pm On Dec 24
Everyone's getting married ni... shocked shocked

Congrats cool cool

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by CallMeNJay: 10:31pm On Dec 24
Ginaz:
This is so beautiful, it made me cry, I always cry when I see people getting engaged and married. It brings emotional turmoil in my heart embarassed embarassed

*sniffing and crying*

Modified *

But wait o, why is your "something" gathered na o.p? grin
Which "Something" lol
Lalasticlala f.p for this nairalander , even in this buhari time men are getting married
Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by decatalyst(m): 10:36pm On Dec 24
Dude, congratulations.

I like your shirt and you bae is beautiful. Nice legs too.

In fact...

1 Like

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Presh9OO: 10:39pm On Dec 24
Wow!! Hope say una don budget for rice..
Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Presh9OO: 10:41pm On Dec 24
Ginaz:
This is so beautiful, it made me cry, I always cry when I see people getting engaged and married. It brings emotional turmoil in my heart embarassed embarassed

*sniffing and crying*

Modified *

But wait o, why is your "something" gathered na o.p? grin
Baby,, stop crying y'hear?? Tell ur Dad to stop preventing Male visitors from ur house and then we can start there

6 Likes

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Splinz(m): 10:44pm On Dec 24
Ginaz:
This is so beautiful, it made me cry, I always cry when I see people getting engaged and married. It brings emotional turmoil in my heart embarassed embarassed

*sniffing and crying*

Modified *

But wait o, why is your "something" gathered na o.p? grin

Please save some of those tears... you gonna need it for us.

1 Like

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by refiner(f): 10:50pm On Dec 24
May we know the monicker of that nairalander...cos everyone is now a nairalander...


By d way,the picx is beautiful... Envious already.. embarassed

1 Like

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by DozieInc(m): 10:54pm On Dec 24
Congratulations !
Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by PabloOmoEscobar: 11:04pm On Dec 24
Goodluck man
Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Preca(f): 11:07pm On Dec 24
:Dhappy married life in advance
Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by ButterFrost212(f): 11:10pm On Dec 24
How cute kiss kiss
Congrats on getting hitched and hurry up and do the wedding o, don't turn the girl to lord of the ring! Lol
Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Benita27(f): 11:13pm On Dec 24
Opakan2:
na man you be.. congrats!

Benita27 merry xmas baby, how you see am?
Congrats to them oh!, this is what we are praying for, not these players on ground. grin cheesy

Merry Xmas to you too in advance!.
Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by FutureSenator: 11:20pm On Dec 24
Awwn

Lovely undecided kiss

1 Like

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Opakan2: 11:20pm On Dec 24
Benita27:
Congrats to them oh!, this is what we are praying for, not these players on ground. grin cheesy

Merry Xmas to you too in advance!.

Lol.. you know I'm different

what works for some might not work for others.. why love attimes is tough
Benita biko, epp my situation
Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Benita27(f): 11:23pm On Dec 24
Opakan2:


Lol.. you know I'm different

what works for some might not work for others.. why love attimes is tough
Benita biko, epp my situation
Goodnight and sweetdreams as i await my plate of rice tomorrow.

You don't have a situation.

1 Like

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Akanbibabatunde(m): 11:26pm On Dec 24
So because you are proposing, i must tilt and bend my neck to look pictures abi?? Continu... And to the crying girl ^^^ ginaz, hope you v thot bout my proposal or you still gonna abuse me for been rich again and continue dating your garri boyfriend that cant buy ring to propose... cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Opakan2: 11:26pm On Dec 24
Benita27:
Goodnight and sweetdreams as i await my plate of rice tomorrow.

You don't have a situation.

Ahhhh!

Beni, as your love dey shack me reach.. issorite
Goodnight dearie
Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Ginaz(f): 11:36pm On Dec 24
Akanbibabatunde:
So because you are proposing, i must tilt and bend my neck to look pictures abi?? Continu... And to the crying girl ^^^ ginaz, hope you v thot bout my proposal or you still gonna abuse me for been rich again and continue dating your garri boyfriend that cant buy ring to propose... cheesy

Get out of my front abeg angry

6 Likes

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Ginaz(f): 11:40pm On Dec 24
Splinz:


Please save some of those tears... you gonna need it for us.

Are you serious? Don't joke with my feelings embarassed
Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Akanbibabatunde(m): 11:41pm On Dec 24
Ginaz:


Get out of my front abeg angry
another saturday just waka pass you, 2016 is strolling in styles... Just accept and let me get you a gold ring for now... Atleast by 2017, u be a proud ring bearer

3 Likes

Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Ginaz(f): 11:42pm On Dec 24
Presh9OO:
Baby,, stop crying y'hear?? Tell ur Dad to stop preventing Male visitors from ur house and then we can start there

My dad gonna drive you too so don't mention

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Pls Advise,should I Marry This Yoruba Guy? / Diary Of An Imostar <censored Version> Season1 {campus Love} / How Will You Tell A Deaf Dumb And Blind Girl You Love Her?

Viewing this topic: agbaranathan, justhenry(m), BRIGHTTAZ, Ajibel(m), bardella1(f), owoeyeyem(m), yeezyquan, micholo123, Geraldyne(f), Shuen, arabbunkum, redbeans(m), VladDracula, IamBLAZER(m), ProfEinstein, frajoe2reel, Sanchez01, doosen, wharley01(m), Randyrowland, princejenks(m), okpecent, delequake(m), gezwo(f), asids55, 2uung(m), Tgram(m), tooltip, femadesh(m), Kyase(m), kogistar, figur, HIRAETH(f), kennynelcon(m), uchelouis45, eleazon(m), bintalabi(f), vicktee, sweettease(f), tayooluwole, deeplow, keemi(m), felixnote, mrbionic, Temitoppe(m), Danfuster(m), madeinnigeria, DevilhimseIf, hidee20(m), octoroon, gensteejay(m), pornstar(m), lewalee(f), yemibayo(m), x240, yomi96(m), sinaj(f), cascarino, Gofwane(m), iamharkinwaley(m), Justnora(f), OOOS(m), Phikom(m), Akabogu86, yommen, femiolorun(m), teeezy00, Oluwapresley(m), JulietAmar(f), sharliz(f), ballbearing, Sleekyshuga(f), Superstar007(m), Doneze, timoshenko(m), coolcharm(m), kaycodes, bankole200(m), Deshawn(m), jolamat(m), Aringon(m), lokoloko84(m), liricaliblunt, pocohantas(f), phlamesG(m), AlphaStyles(m), mayoadegbola(m), dynamicbuzz(f), Vanillaskin(f), limelighttee(m), bookface, xarxes(m), imustsaymymindo, LeEberry(m), lancoalase, RaseJudex, SmartUrhoboBoy, muyibaba222(m), optional1(f), tron23, sirhot(m), tfk2000(m), olusma23(m), adejone and 92 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.