Nairalander Proposes To His Girlfriend (Photos)

In this Season of Love and Celebration.



A Nairalander gave a surprise proposal to his Girl friend at Ibom Tropicana.



See their lovely photos below

Congratulations

na man you be.. congrats!



Benita27 merry xmas baby, how you see am?





*sniffing and crying*



This is so beautiful, it made me cry, I always cry when I see people getting engaged and married. It brings emotional turmoil in my heart*sniffing and crying*Modified *But wait o, why is your "something" gathered na o.p?

Congrats. Next is pre wedding photos

congrats. ..



Nigeria is in recession yet people are getting married every second even nairalanders self. I can't count how many of these i see here in a day. congrats. ...





Congrats Everyone's getting married ni...Congrats

This is so beautiful, it made me cry, I always cry when I see people getting engaged and married. It brings emotional turmoil in my heart



But wait o, why is your "something" gathered na o.p? Which "Something" lol

Lalasticlala f.p for this nairalander , even in this buhari time men are getting married

Dude, congratulations.



I like your shirt and you bae is beautiful. Nice legs too.



In fact... 1 Like

Wow!! Hope say una don budget for rice..

This is so beautiful, it made me cry, I always cry when I see people getting engaged and married. It brings emotional turmoil in my heart



Baby,, stop crying y'hear?? Tell ur Dad to stop preventing Male visitors from ur house and then we can start there

This is so beautiful, it made me cry, I always cry when I see people getting engaged and married. It brings emotional turmoil in my heart



But wait o, why is your "something" gathered na o.p?

Please save some of those tears... you gonna need it for us.







By d way,the picx is beautiful... Envious already.. May we know the monicker of that nairalander...cos everyone is now a nairalander...

Congratulations !

Goodluck man

:Dhappy married life in advance



Congrats on getting hitched and hurry up and do the wedding o, don't turn the girl to lord of the ring! Lol How cute

na man you be.. congrats!



Congrats to them oh!, this is what we are praying for, not these players on ground. Merry Xmas to you too in advance!.



Congrats to them oh!, this is what we are praying for, not these players on ground.Merry Xmas to you too in advance!.





Lovely Awwn

Congrats to them oh!, this is what we are praying for, not these players on ground.



Merry Xmas to you too in advance!.

Lol.. you know I'm different



what works for some might not work for others.. why love attimes is tough

Lol.. you know I'm differentwhat works for some might not work for others.. why love attimes is toughBenita biko, epp my situation

Lol.. you know I'm different



what works for some might not work for others.. why love attimes is tough

Goodnight and sweetdreams as i await my plate of rice tomorrow. You don't have a situation.



Goodnight and sweetdreams as i await my plate of rice tomorrow.You don't have a situation.

So because you are proposing, i must tilt and bend my neck to look pictures abi?? Continu... And to the crying girl ^^^ ginaz, hope you v thot bout my proposal or you still gonna abuse me for been rich again and continue dating your garri boyfriend that cant buy ring to propose... ...

Goodnight and sweetdreams as i await my plate of rice tomorrow.



You don't have a situation.

Ahhhh!



Beni, as your love dey shack me reach.. issorite

Ahhhh!Beni, as your love dey shack me reach.. issoriteGoodnight dearie

So because you are proposing, i must tilt and bend my neck to look pictures abi?? Continu... And to the crying girl ^^^ ginaz, hope you v thot bout my proposal or you still gonna abuse me for been rich again and continue dating your garri boyfriend that cant buy ring to propose...

Get out of my front abeg

Please save some of those tears... you gonna need it for us.

Are you serious? Don't joke with my feelings

another saturday just waka pass you, 2016 is strolling in styles... Just accept and let me get you a gold ring for now... Atleast by 2017, u be a proud ring bearer