₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,297 members, 3,274,131 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 December 2016 at 05:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend (6766 Views)
Nairalander Proposes To His Girlfriend (Photos) / Love In The Air, Another Nairalander Proposes To His Girlfriend. See Pics / See What An Unsatisfied Boyfriend Did To His Girl (Picture) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Naijalabel(m): 10:00pm On Dec 24
In this Season of Love and Celebration.
A Nairalander gave a surprise proposal to his Girl friend at Ibom Tropicana.
See their lovely photos below
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by ademasta(m): 10:01pm On Dec 24
Great
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Naijalabel(m): 10:02pm On Dec 24
More
Lalasticlala
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by sweetjude: 10:03pm On Dec 24
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Divay22(f): 10:04pm On Dec 24
Congratulations
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by VickyRotex(f): 10:05pm On Dec 24
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by TANKDESTROYER(m): 10:09pm On Dec 24
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Opakan2: 10:11pm On Dec 24
na man you be.. congrats!
Benita27 merry xmas baby, how you see am?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Ginaz(f): 10:14pm On Dec 24
This is so beautiful, it made me cry, I always cry when I see people getting engaged and married. It brings emotional turmoil in my heart
*sniffing and crying*
Modified *
But wait o, why is your "something" gathered na o.p?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by micfoley: 10:14pm On Dec 24
Congrats. Next is pre wedding photos
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by ireneony(f): 10:15pm On Dec 24
congrats. ..
Nigeria is in recession yet people are getting married every second even nairalanders self. I can't count how many of these i see here in a day.
5 Likes
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Sandydayziz(f): 10:29pm On Dec 24
Everyone's getting married ni...
Congrats
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by CallMeNJay: 10:31pm On Dec 24
Ginaz:Which "Something" lol
Lalasticlala f.p for this nairalander , even in this buhari time men are getting married
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by decatalyst(m): 10:36pm On Dec 24
Dude, congratulations.
I like your shirt and you bae is beautiful. Nice legs too.
In fact...
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Presh9OO: 10:39pm On Dec 24
Wow!! Hope say una don budget for rice..
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Presh9OO: 10:41pm On Dec 24
Ginaz:Baby,, stop crying y'hear?? Tell ur Dad to stop preventing Male visitors from ur house and then we can start there
6 Likes
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Splinz(m): 10:44pm On Dec 24
Ginaz:
Please save some of those tears... you gonna need it for us.
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by refiner(f): 10:50pm On Dec 24
May we know the monicker of that nairalander...cos everyone is now a nairalander...
By d way,the picx is beautiful... Envious already..
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by DozieInc(m): 10:54pm On Dec 24
Congratulations !
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by PabloOmoEscobar: 11:04pm On Dec 24
Goodluck man
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Preca(f): 11:07pm On Dec 24
:Dhappy married life in advance
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by ButterFrost212(f): 11:10pm On Dec 24
How cute
Congrats on getting hitched and hurry up and do the wedding o, don't turn the girl to lord of the ring! Lol
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Benita27(f): 11:13pm On Dec 24
Opakan2:Congrats to them oh!, this is what we are praying for, not these players on ground.
Merry Xmas to you too in advance!.
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by FutureSenator: 11:20pm On Dec 24
Awwn
Lovely
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Opakan2: 11:20pm On Dec 24
Benita27:
Lol.. you know I'm different
what works for some might not work for others.. why love attimes is tough
Benita biko, epp my situation
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Benita27(f): 11:23pm On Dec 24
Opakan2:Goodnight and sweetdreams as i await my plate of rice tomorrow.
You don't have a situation.
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Akanbibabatunde(m): 11:26pm On Dec 24
So because you are proposing, i must tilt and bend my neck to look pictures abi?? Continu... And to the crying girl ^^^ ginaz, hope you v thot bout my proposal or you still gonna abuse me for been rich again and continue dating your garri boyfriend that cant buy ring to propose...
2 Likes
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Opakan2: 11:26pm On Dec 24
Benita27:
Ahhhh!
Beni, as your love dey shack me reach.. issorite
Goodnight dearie
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Ginaz(f): 11:36pm On Dec 24
Akanbibabatunde:
Get out of my front abeg
6 Likes
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Ginaz(f): 11:40pm On Dec 24
Splinz:
Are you serious? Don't joke with my feelings
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Akanbibabatunde(m): 11:41pm On Dec 24
Ginaz:another saturday just waka pass you, 2016 is strolling in styles... Just accept and let me get you a gold ring for now... Atleast by 2017, u be a proud ring bearer
3 Likes
|Re: Nairalander Proposes To His Girl Friend by Ginaz(f): 11:42pm On Dec 24
Presh9OO:
My dad gonna drive you too so don't mention
Pls Advise,should I Marry This Yoruba Guy? / Diary Of An Imostar <censored Version> Season1 {campus Love} / How Will You Tell A Deaf Dumb And Blind Girl You Love Her?
Viewing this topic: agbaranathan, justhenry(m), BRIGHTTAZ, Ajibel(m), bardella1(f), owoeyeyem(m), yeezyquan, micholo123, Geraldyne(f), Shuen, arabbunkum, redbeans(m), VladDracula, IamBLAZER(m), ProfEinstein, frajoe2reel, Sanchez01, doosen, wharley01(m), Randyrowland, princejenks(m), okpecent, delequake(m), gezwo(f), asids55, 2uung(m), Tgram(m), tooltip, femadesh(m), Kyase(m), kogistar, figur, HIRAETH(f), kennynelcon(m), uchelouis45, eleazon(m), bintalabi(f), vicktee, sweettease(f), tayooluwole, deeplow, keemi(m), felixnote, mrbionic, Temitoppe(m), Danfuster(m), madeinnigeria, DevilhimseIf, hidee20(m), octoroon, gensteejay(m), pornstar(m), lewalee(f), yemibayo(m), x240, yomi96(m), sinaj(f), cascarino, Gofwane(m), iamharkinwaley(m), Justnora(f), OOOS(m), Phikom(m), Akabogu86, yommen, femiolorun(m), teeezy00, Oluwapresley(m), JulietAmar(f), sharliz(f), ballbearing, Sleekyshuga(f), Superstar007(m), Doneze, timoshenko(m), coolcharm(m), kaycodes, bankole200(m), Deshawn(m), jolamat(m), Aringon(m), lokoloko84(m), liricaliblunt, pocohantas(f), phlamesG(m), AlphaStyles(m), mayoadegbola(m), dynamicbuzz(f), Vanillaskin(f), limelighttee(m), bookface, xarxes(m), imustsaymymindo, LeEberry(m), lancoalase, RaseJudex, SmartUrhoboBoy, muyibaba222(m), optional1(f), tron23, sirhot(m), tfk2000(m), olusma23(m), adejone and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33