Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by adekoonlay(m): 2:33pm On Dec 25
Christmas Outing at Olumo Rock. (myself n Bae)

Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by sweetjude: 2:35pm On Dec 25
afonja




runs out of thread

Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by abuayman(m): 2:35pm On Dec 25
E to early abeg.

OP, una don chop finish?

Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by abuayman(m): 2:37pm On Dec 25
sweetjude:
afonja




runs out of thread


Ode

Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by sweetjude: 2:39pm On Dec 25
abuayman:



Ode
fish and onion perfumed women cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by iamharkinwaley(m): 2:39pm On Dec 25
Op don't mind the two posters above....Nice outing, nice pix.
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by abuayman(m): 2:40pm On Dec 25
sweetjude:
fish and onion perfumed women cheesy cheesy cheesy

Garlic nko
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 2:40pm On Dec 25
Too much swag men

u got that swaag sauce you drippin swagu cool
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by sweetjude: 2:41pm On Dec 25
abuayman:


Garlic nko
afonja nothing dey hard una
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by Monalisa185(f): 2:44pm On Dec 25
ohhhhhh lawd!!! You two look lovely

Now I miss someone... cry cry
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by abuayman(m): 2:45pm On Dec 25
sweetjude:
afonja nothing dey hard una


Tiger pepper nko
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by harkynon(m): 2:47pm On Dec 25
Even ur boo get a boo. Shine ur blind eye

Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by Presh9OO: 2:55pm On Dec 25
FISH

Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by eezeribe(m): 3:19pm On Dec 25
Nice pics
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by Yuneehk(f): 3:23pm On Dec 25
Beautiful! Feeling jealous of you both
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by Laveda(f): 3:25pm On Dec 25
Monalisa185:
ohhhhhh lawd!!! You two look lovely

Now I miss someone... cry cry
grin


Eiyaa.. Goan meet him nau. tongue
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by sweetjude: 3:26pm On Dec 25
Laveda:
grin


Eiyaa.. Goan meet him nau. tongue
cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by Monalisa185(f): 3:34pm On Dec 25
Laveda:
grin


Eiyaa.. Goan meet him nau. tongue

shocked shocked shocked...lol... Goan meet who? veeeeda!!!! grin
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by Laveda(f): 3:40pm On Dec 25
sweetjude:
cheesy cheesy cheesy
tongue

Monalisa185:


shocked shocked shocked...lol... Goan meet who? veeeeda!!!! grin

'Someone' cheesy

grin
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by Monalisa185(f): 3:42pm On Dec 25
Laveda:
tongue



'Someone' cheesy

grin

lol..you ehhhh...

Preparing to shaaa tongue
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by yorhmienerd(m): 3:54pm On Dec 25
Is that you pre wedding pinshures
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by Laveda(f): 3:56pm On Dec 25
Monalisa185:


lol..you ehhhh...

Preparing to shaaa tongue

Now you're talking. cheesy have fun dear. wink

Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by Kondomatic(m): 4:25pm On Dec 25
Monalisa185:

shocked shocked shocked...lol... Goan meet who? veeeeda!!!! grin
Just Go
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by Neyoor(m): 4:34pm On Dec 25
Wow! Nice pictures. I like this. May God bless you and your bae.
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by Monalisa185(f): 4:38pm On Dec 25
Kondomatic:
Just Go

lol, I go need excort, you no go like follow me go
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:48pm On Dec 25
Nice one ur wife is pretty.. Guys don't forget the nairaland romance section beach party which hold on the 2ND of january..... check mysignature for more detail.. or pm me.. it's going to be fun and intrestng[color=#990000][/color]
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by Kondomatic(m): 5:10pm On Dec 25
Monalisa185:


lol, I go need excort, you no go like follow me go
Nah.... He may be the jealous type.
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by ExAngel007(f): 5:27pm On Dec 25
sweetjude:
afonja



runs out of thread
small sense u no get. If u r better u can upload urs
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by NegeduGrace(f): 5:31pm On Dec 25
nice pics
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by durentchigozie(m): 5:31pm On Dec 25
sweetjude:
afonja




runs out of thread
follows him to run out
Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by sweetjude: 5:52pm On Dec 25
ExAngel007:
small sense u no get. If u r better u can upload urs
who be dis one

Re: Christmas Outing At Olumo Rock. (myself N Bae) by Monalisa185(f): 6:18pm On Dec 25
Kondomatic:
Nah.... He may be the jealous type.

lol, he'll appreciate the gesture, he's that reasonable: Dgrin

