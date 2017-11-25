Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding (7274 Views)

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/interior-designer-ehi-ogbebor-steps-out-in-a-rolls-royce-with-her-new-billionaire-husband Ehi Ogbebor and her new husband, billionaire business man Ken Bramor had their traditional wedding in Benin City last weekend. The interior designer on Friday attended her first event as a wife. The were driven to the event on a white Rolls Royce. "First outing at Mrs" she captioned the photos...

More pics here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/interior-designer-ehi-ogbebor-steps-out-in-a-rolls-royce-with-her-new-billionaire-husband

Beauty on wheels, major money must be made and flaunted 8 Likes

The need to showoff is rooted in insecurity. 27 Likes 1 Share





Naija babes dem wicked Babe use physical and spiritual rope tie that man oNaija babes dem wicked 3 Likes

ChiefPiiko:

shattap there u this small boy. What do u know they do with money that ur talking. If u dont respect urself, respect ur elders

Money speaking

men money shouts!!!!!

giving out cars....while others are struggling to get plastic packer after putting #200 inside envelope as wedding gifts to a couple. 11 Likes

more soft dough for hustling guys out there

vivypretty:

men money shouts!!!!!

giving out cars....while others are struggling to get plastic packer after putting #200 inside envelope as wedding gifts to a couple

speaking from experience

RETIREDMUMU:





lol...from what i have seen.

vivypretty:



lol...from what i have seen.

keep lieing perhaps the one that wanna help just swerve!

RETIREDMUMU:





as lie detector you are nah ...abi u are one of those that stress people by opening an envelope to see #20 into 10

vivypretty:



as lie detector you are nah ... abi u are one of those that stress people by opening an envelope to see #20 into 10

i rebuke dat, just voicing a hand of help to ya

She's beautiful I wish her well. Money speaks tho 5 Likes

She's very beautiful.



She's lucky. 1 Like

quiverfull:

1000likes





Let me finish my Nkati with a pinch of nails first.

We should now discuss on what? 1 Like

quiverfull:

Why buying things if you are not ready to show them off?

That ride is cool mehn.

The show off is really worth it

Maga don pay

WEYTIN I WAN POST NOW, I DONE FIRST POST AM BEFORE FOR 13 SOMETHING LIKE THAT...



quiverfull:

Poverty mindset

Many times I don't really understand many things.

Like this news...

If I had my way...I will be living in Mars alone..

Humans has lost it.

Especially we the blacks. 1 Like

This is the handiwork of paying tithe



If you want to be successful pay tithe

I believe I'm suppose to use this important info to tan my skin??

pauljumbo:

This is the handiwork of paying tithe



If you want to be successful pay tithe

Ode

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

bettercreature:

Why buying things if you are not ready to show them off? If your sole aim of buying things is to show off, then insecurity is rooted deep in your skin.

If your sole aim of buying things is to show off, then insecurity is rooted deep in your skin.

Why is dangote, bill gate et al not showing off, only poor & insecure men show off.

pauljumbo:

This is the handiwork of paying tithe



just like Diezani, ibori, Evans and other very rich criminals in nigeria did.