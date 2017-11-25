₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by Towncrier247: 5:06pm On Nov 24
Ehi Ogbebor and her new husband, billionaire business man Ken Bramor had their traditional wedding in Benin City last weekend. The interior designer on Friday attended her first event as a wife. The were driven to the event on a white Rolls Royce. "First outing at Mrs" she captioned the photos...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/interior-designer-ehi-ogbebor-steps-out-in-a-rolls-royce-with-her-new-billionaire-husband
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:11pm On Nov 24
Beauty on wheels, major money must be made and flaunted
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by quiverfull(m): 5:11pm On Nov 24
The need to showoff is rooted in insecurity.
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by Mrnakeina(m): 5:16pm On Nov 24
Babe use physical and spiritual rope tie that man o
Naija babes dem wicked
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by NwaChibuzor: 5:21pm On Nov 24
ChiefPiiko:shattap there u this small boy. What do u know they do with money that ur talking. If u dont respect urself, respect ur elders
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by Oyindidi(f): 5:24pm On Nov 24
Money speaking
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by vivypretty(f): 5:39pm On Nov 24
men money shouts!!!!!
giving out cars....while others are struggling to get plastic packer after putting #200 inside envelope as wedding gifts to a couple.
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:40pm On Nov 24
more soft dough for hustling guys out there
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:41pm On Nov 24
vivypretty:
speaking from experience
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by vivypretty(f): 5:42pm On Nov 24
RETIREDMUMU:lol...from what i have seen.
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:44pm On Nov 24
vivypretty:
keep lieing perhaps the one that wanna help just swerve!
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by vivypretty(f): 5:51pm On Nov 24
RETIREDMUMU:as lie detector you are nah ...abi u are one of those that stress people by opening an envelope to see #20 into 10
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:55pm On Nov 24
vivypretty:
i rebuke dat, just voicing a hand of help to ya
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by cyndy1000(f): 6:53pm On Nov 24
She's beautiful I wish her well. Money speaks tho
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by alexialin: 8:04pm On Nov 24
She's very beautiful.
She's lucky.
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by Amarabae(f): 8:13pm On Nov 24
quiverfull:1000likes
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by BruncleZuma: 11:23pm On Nov 24
Let me finish my Nkati with a pinch of nails first.
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by Flashh: 11:25pm On Nov 24
We should now discuss on what?
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by bettercreature(m): 11:26pm On Nov 24
quiverfull:Why buying things if you are not ready to show them off?
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 11:27pm On Nov 24
That ride is cool mehn.
The show off is really worth it
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by BoiCute(m): 11:27pm On Nov 24
Maga don pay
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by Tender1(m): 11:27pm On Nov 24
WEYTIN I WAN POST NOW, I DONE FIRST POST AM BEFORE FOR 13 SOMETHING LIKE THAT...
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by spartacus11(m): 11:28pm On Nov 24
quiverfull:Poverty mindset
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by pol23: 11:29pm On Nov 24
Many times I don't really understand many things.
Like this news...
If I had my way...I will be living in Mars alone..
Humans has lost it.
Especially we the blacks.
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by pauljumbo: 11:30pm On Nov 24
This is the handiwork of paying tithe
If you want to be successful pay tithe
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by Magnifik18: 11:34pm On Nov 24
I believe I'm suppose to use this important info to tan my skin??
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by MaryBenn(f): 11:34pm On Nov 24
pauljumbo:
Ode
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by enemyofprogress: 11:35pm On Nov 24
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by Luukasz(m): 11:36pm On Nov 24
bettercreature:If your sole aim of buying things is to show off, then insecurity is rooted deep in your skin.
Why is dangote, bill gate et al not showing off, only poor & insecure men show off.
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by enemyofprogress: 11:39pm On Nov 24
pauljumbo:just like Diezani, ibori, Evans and other very rich criminals in nigeria did.
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding by Luukasz(m): 11:40pm On Nov 24
spartacus11:Between this people who show off and bill gate, warren buffet, dangote et al who dont show off, tell me who is rich who is poor.
A man who is truely rich never show off, only poor men do
