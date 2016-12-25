₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by sarrki(m): 3:16pm
The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, on Sunday said that in 2017, God would grant President Muhammad Buhari the solution to the numerous challenges facing the country.
Kumuyi gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen when he played host to the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, who led some members of the Assembly on courtesy visit to the church’s December Convention.
The cleric said, “We talk of the hours of recession, difficulty, distress and all that, but God is granting us His promises. We are not going to carry over our problems. “We pray and believe that the Lord will answer.
“As you will see, as we get to the New Year, there is no carryover of our problems. God will give solutions to the problems of our lives, families, communities, the state and our nation.”
The pastor said that with prayer and faith in God, the country would get out of all its challenges, including the economic recession.
The founder of the church said that God created “us and wants everything to be sufficient for everybody
http://punchng.com/god-ll-give-buhari-solution-to-nigerias-problem-in-2017-kumuyi/
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by sarrki(m): 3:17pm
Amen man of God
Faith cometh by hearing
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by Babacele: 3:26pm
I pray so.
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by mrmrmister: 3:28pm
Smh
"With prayer and faith" indeed
Instead of teaching them how to solve their own problems
Nigerians are being taught to pray whenever they have problems and the problems will just disappear
Hyper- religious country with nothing to show for it
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by kingsamosy(m): 3:29pm
I say Amen to that and I pray he follows the direction when it is shown to him. Because the hardship is becoming too much.
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by sankky: 3:29pm
Which of the Gods? Is it Allah, the God that he worships or the Christian God which he doesn't believe in?
And if I dare ask, WHICH GREAT COUNTRY WAS BUILT WITH PRAYERS AND FAITH INSTEAD OF VISIONARY LEADERSHIP AND HARD WORK?
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by dukechilezie(m): 3:29pm
I claim that prayer of "No carry over of any problem into 2017" in Jesus name. God will keep on strengthening Pastor Kumuyi and other genuine pastors.
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by mosbiod(m): 3:29pm
okk
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by 0b10010011: 3:30pm
One of the few pastors that still foresees positive things
Majority of the rest only foresee death and doom!
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by hammerT: 3:30pm
Kumuyi leave Buhari and feed God sheeps.
Y are all the pastors also politicians.
Give to caesar that which belongs to caesar and give to God that which belongs to God.
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by flamingREED(m): 3:30pm
Misleading Headline @ Op.
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by nwakibie3(m): 3:31pm
K
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by Dexter247(m): 3:31pm
If na Rev. Mbaka talk this thing now... afonjas will start ranting...
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by abclassic15: 3:31pm
Daddy in d Lord has said it all....we bliv 2......AMEN
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by BlackOnassis(m): 3:31pm
BS. Make una dey deceive unaself
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by Dondave11: 3:31pm
YEA.. One of the pastor i so much RESPECT..
THE NEW YEAR- 2017 SHALL BE GREAT
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by Onyemadonald(m): 3:32pm
Man of God. but tell your female members to stop wearing big big extra large skirt.
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by 0b10010011: 3:32pm
dukechilezie:
sankky:
kingsamosy:
mrmrmister:
See Una life?
E don blow, Poka!
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:32pm
FAKE MEN OF GOD .......
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 3:32pm
what if God is using Buhari to punish Nigerians for voting based on sentiments
I remember people saying that they'd vote for him, even if all he presents is "Nepa Bill" as his qualification. Does that sound like a serious people to you? Does it sound like a people that truly love their country? Does that sound like words from patriots?
Still remember how Tinubu said the first 100 days of his regime were for vacation, imagine that shhh
abeg, when you guys are ready, you will do the needful and apply full diligence. Until then, you lot just deceive yourselves.
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by Mammangaddafi(m): 3:33pm
I know we will certainly get it right under this government.
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by obi4eze: 3:33pm
OZAOEKPE:2017 is just a week today.
Hope u change before then.
Happy New Sense in Advance.
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by kidman96(m): 3:33pm
Amen
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by favourmic: 3:33pm
Point of correction
God we dash buhari brain
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by curvilicious: 3:33pm
I no see where he said God will give buhari solution to problems o
Op maka why now?
Ehn why lie on Christmas day?
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by Dondave11: 3:34pm
Onyemadonald:gbenuasan... how e take concern u?
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by kidman96(m): 3:34pm
hammerT:
Fool! He is praying for the country.
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by amadiwati(m): 3:35pm
God bless you s
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by ngolokante(m): 3:35pm
Between what this gentleman has said and what one Apostle Suleiman claims to have seen which was that is so pessimistic... I think, I will go with Pastor Kumiyi's predictions... Not because I am Deeper Life or even Christian, but because I know if Buhari gets it right,its for our good and if he fails we all suffer...compliments if the season... Nigeria, good nation, good people
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by Olulinks(m): 3:35pm
The prophecy could still be under the condition that, if Buhari heeds God's counsel. If not don't come and say in December 2017 that the man of God lie o. Warn Buhari to listen to God's counsel now.
|Re: God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi by SABA2002(m): 3:35pm
God abeg we need the solution now...... 2017 still far
