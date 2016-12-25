Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / God ‘ll Give Buhari Solution To Nigeria’s Problem In 2017- Kumuyi (8313 Views)

Kumuyi gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen when he played host to the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, who led some members of the Assembly on courtesy visit to the church’s December Convention.



The cleric said, “We talk of the hours of recession, difficulty, distress and all that, but God is granting us His promises. We are not going to carry over our problems. “We pray and believe that the Lord will answer.



“As you will see, as we get to the New Year, there is no carryover of our problems. God will give solutions to the problems of our lives, families, communities, the state and our nation.”



The pastor said that with prayer and faith in God, the country would get out of all its challenges, including the economic recession.



The founder of the church said that God created “us and wants everything to be sufficient for everybody







Amen man of God



Faith cometh by hearing 5 Likes

I pray so. 2 Likes



"With prayer and faith" indeed

Instead of teaching them how to solve their own problems

Nigerians are being taught to pray whenever they have problems and the problems will just disappear

Hyper- religious country with nothing to show for it Smh"With prayer and faith" indeedInstead of teaching them how to solve their own problemsNigerians are being taught to pray whenever they have problems and the problems will just disappearHyper- religious country with nothing to show for it 30 Likes 3 Shares

I say Amen to that and I pray he follows the direction when it is shown to him. Because the hardship is becoming too much. 2 Likes

Which of the Gods? Is it Allah, the God that he worships or the Christian God which he doesn't believe in?

And if I dare ask, WHICH GREAT COUNTRY WAS BUILT WITH PRAYERS AND FAITH INSTEAD OF VISIONARY LEADERSHIP AND HARD WORK? 27 Likes 3 Shares

I claim that prayer of "No carry over of any problem into 2017" in Jesus name. God will keep on strengthening Pastor Kumuyi and other genuine pastors. 7 Likes 1 Share

One of the few pastors that still foresees positive things





Majority of the rest only foresee death and doom! 6 Likes

Kumuyi leave Buhari and feed God sheeps.





Y are all the pastors also politicians.





Give to caesar that which belongs to caesar and give to God that which belongs to God. 4 Likes

Misleading Headline @ Op. 2 Likes

If na Rev. Mbaka talk this thing now... afonjas will start ranting...

Daddy in d Lord has said it all....we bliv 2......AMEN 1 Like

BS. Make una dey deceive unaself 1 Like

YEA.. One of the pastor i so much RESPECT..



THE NEW YEAR- 2017 SHALL BE GREAT

Man of God. but tell your female members to stop wearing big big extra large skirt. 2 Likes

See Una life?







FAKE MEN OF GOD ....... 1 Like





I remember people saying that they'd vote for him, even if all he presents is "Nepa Bill" as his qualification. Does that sound like a serious people to you? Does it sound like a people that truly love their country? Does that sound like words from patriots?



Still remember how Tinubu said the first 100 days of his regime were for vacation, imagine that shhh



abeg, when you guys are ready, you will do the needful and apply full diligence. Until then, you lot just deceive yourselves. what if God is using Buhari to punish Nigerians for voting based on sentimentsI remember people saying that they'd vote for him, even if all he presents is "Nepa Bill" as his qualification. Does that sound like a serious people to you? Does it sound like a people that truly love their country? Does that sound like words from patriots?Still remember how Tinubu said the first 100 days of his regime were for vacation, imagine that shhhabeg, when you guys are ready, you will do the needful and apply full diligence. Until then, you lot just deceive yourselves. 9 Likes 2 Shares

I know we will certainly get it right under this government.

OZAOEKPE:

FAKE MEN OF GOD ....... 2017 is just a week today.

Hope u change before then.



Happy New Sense in Advance. 2017 is just a week today.Hope u change before then.Happy New Sense in Advance. 7 Likes 1 Share

Amen

Point of correction





God we dash buhari brain







Op maka why now?

Ehn why lie on Christmas day? I no see where he said God will give buhari solution to problems oOp maka why now?Ehn why lie on Christmas day? 5 Likes 2 Shares

Onyemadonald:

Man of God. but tell your female members to stop wearing big big extra large skirt. gbenuasan... how e take concern u? gbenuasan... how e take concern u?

hammerT:

Kumuyi leave Buhari and feed God sheeps.





Y are all the pastors also politicians.





Give to caesar that which belongs to caesar and give to God that which belongs to God.







Fool! He is praying for the country. Fool! He is praying for the country. 1 Like

God bless you s

Between what this gentleman has said and what one Apostle Suleiman claims to have seen which was that is so pessimistic... I think, I will go with Pastor Kumiyi's predictions... Not because I am Deeper Life or even Christian, but because I know if Buhari gets it right,its for our good and if he fails we all suffer...compliments if the season... Nigeria, good nation, good people 8 Likes 1 Share

The prophecy could still be under the condition that, if Buhari heeds God's counsel. If not don't come and say in December 2017 that the man of God lie o. Warn Buhari to listen to God's counsel now. 1 Like