Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) (26698 Views)

See Photos Of Sen Akpabio Consoling Akwa Ibom Gov Over Church Building Collapse / Dilapidated State Of Ikeja Police Barracks ( Pics) / PHCN Official Electrocuted On A Pole At Police College In Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



The Christmas has started on a very sad note for some residents in Lagos, as a building has collapsed with uncertainties in the number of casualties.



Two persons, both males, have died in the partial building collapse that occurred at the



Police College in Ikeja, Sunday morning.

It has been gathered that one of deceased is a police sergeant. Two people have been confirmed dead, while many trapped after a building collapsed at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, on Sunday.



A source told Toonaij.com's representative that the tragic incident occurred at W Block of the barracks within the college.



One of those killed was identified as a

sergeant.

Dolapo Badmos, spokeswoman of the Lagos state police command, is yet to respond to inquiries by toonaij.com, but Adebayo Kehinde, spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the incident.



“It is true that two person died in a partial building collapse at the Police College. I don’t have the full information, but I will issue a statement in 30 minutes,” he told TheCable.





See more photos from the tragic incident

below:







































Source: http://toonaij.com/general-posts/breaking-graphic-photos-from-the-christmas-day-ikeja-police-college-building-collapse/

May their souls rest in peace. 13 Likes

Chisos 13 Likes 2 Shares

This is really sad.. may God help us in this country.

see poor structure why won't it collapse?

useless people 25 Likes 1 Share

That building wasn't even fit for an animal to live in to be sincere in the first place.



Little wonder our policemen behave like animals when they unleash their bottled up frustrations on hapless citizens when on duty!



RIP to the dead, now their watch is over.



Never to die again! 35 Likes 1 Share

What kind of building is that? imagine police college building... Most things in naija they backward!













RIP to the dead. 9 Likes

Thats hw police structures always be

Tragic.

rip...

So the authorities were blind to the dilapidated state of this building from the very beginning. It is now that people have died that they will now set up committee to look into the collapse of the structure...When it was their negligence that caused the unnecessary loss of life in the first place! 15 Likes

Jesu oko opo oo...and some animals built dis building.

Horrible

Why?but why?police for God sake!

that building is very old I still wonder why they left it so long without renovating, now the worst has happened.

More of that.Police too bad

Is this the season of building collapse !

May their souls rest in peace.



:'{

May lord Protect us and guide us through, Bless everyone reading dis post and let 2017 meet us in good health and wealth 4 Likes

RIP to d dead. But..........



Mismanagement and no maintenance

Look at where our police officers are living

RIP to the dead but my leaders are all useless Just look at the buildingMismanagement and no maintenanceLook at where our police officers are livingRIP to the dead but my leaders are all useless 2 Likes

And dere ogas be sitting up dere with dere fat belle doing nothing, dey even demolish an entire community at atikorome in badagry for d the Nigerian police yet dem no gree build and fast track amenities needed for d comfortability of dere men .... Smh







Wat a country 3 Likes

RIP to the dead. What sort of hopeless country are we living in? Everyday senseless deaths. From boko haram to accidents to extra judicial killings to tanker catching fire to accidents caused by bad roads to plane crashes to armed robbers to collapsed buildings.

What sort of a very hopeless country is this? 2 Likes

Look the way Nigeria police Barack looks like prison yard. Same thing here in osogbo, the police Barack building around oke-fia zone looks so weak. RIP to the dead 4 Likes 1 Share

Disgraceful country!...Shame on our leaders!! 3 Likes

There were signs of collapse of those buildings but the government failed to take action.Ex president gej only renovated the police college recruitment hostel and left the dilapidated police barracks buildings. 1 Like

Sad

This is Madness! That building wasnt fit for an Animal not to talk of our police officers.



May God grant the dead eternal rest.



Guys, check my profile, there is something interesting there

LASG should be more proactive, even if it's on federal land

These are the living quarters of the men who protect us day and night.



They are handed obsolete weapons to confront armed robbers with sophisticated weapons without bulletproof jackets or body armour.



When they die, their families are saddled with the responsibility of burial expenses.



Their wives are forced to forfeit part of their late husband's entitlements before getting paid. In the alternative, they are forced to pay with sex.



Those unfortunate enough to retire from the police join the already frustrated queue of pensioners getting monthly punishment and not pensions from the government.



Instead of these foolish politicians, big men and civil servants to take care of policemen, they treat them like trash. They have forgotten that every Nigerian politician has at least a policeman attached to him or her. That policeman has an Ak47 and 30 rounds of bullets.



The day Nigeria is gonna get cleansed, the policemen have a very eminent role to play. One day, they are gonna get fed up and feed on those who have been feeding on them. 6 Likes