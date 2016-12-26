₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by RyanMontana: 8:07pm On Dec 25
Source: http://toonaij.com/general-posts/breaking-graphic-photos-from-the-christmas-day-ikeja-police-college-building-collapse/
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by MayorofLagos(m): 8:14pm On Dec 25
May their souls rest in peace.
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by MrIcredible: 8:15pm On Dec 25
Chisos
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by DeltahArmy(m): 8:17pm On Dec 25
This is really sad.. may God help us in this country.
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by DevilhimseIf: 8:21pm On Dec 25
see poor structure why won't it collapse?
useless people
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by softwerk(m): 8:24pm On Dec 25
That building wasn't even fit for an animal to live in to be sincere in the first place.
Little wonder our policemen behave like animals when they unleash their bottled up frustrations on hapless citizens when on duty!
RIP to the dead, now their watch is over.
Never to die again!
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by ufuosman: 8:29pm On Dec 25
What kind of building is that? imagine police college building... Most things in naija they backward!
RIP to the dead.
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by Mrjo(m): 8:41pm On Dec 25
Thats hw police structures always be
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by omoyankee3(m): 8:47pm On Dec 25
Tragic.
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by oganass(m): 8:48pm On Dec 25
rip...
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by MrCasper: 8:48pm On Dec 25
So the authorities were blind to the dilapidated state of this building from the very beginning. It is now that people have died that they will now set up committee to look into the collapse of the structure...When it was their negligence that caused the unnecessary loss of life in the first place!
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by Martinola(m): 8:48pm On Dec 25
Jesu oko opo oo...and some animals built dis building.
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by veekid(m): 8:48pm On Dec 25
Horrible
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by merits(m): 8:49pm On Dec 25
Why?but why?police for God sake!
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by ritababe(f): 8:49pm On Dec 25
that building is very old I still wonder why they left it so long without renovating, now the worst has happened.
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by Ikpangi: 8:50pm On Dec 25
More of that.Police too bad
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by Miles300: 8:50pm On Dec 25
Is this the season of building collapse !
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by NotOfThis(f): 8:50pm On Dec 25
May their souls rest in peace.
:'{
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by akoredebadru(m): 8:51pm On Dec 25
May lord Protect us and guide us through, Bless everyone reading dis post and let 2017 meet us in good health and wealth
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by joowealth(m): 8:51pm On Dec 25
RIP to d dead. But..........
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 8:52pm On Dec 25
Just look at the building
Mismanagement and no maintenance
Look at where our police officers are living
RIP to the dead but my leaders are all useless
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by hismerhill(m): 8:52pm On Dec 25
And dere ogas be sitting up dere with dere fat belle doing nothing, dey even demolish an entire community at atikorome in badagry for d the Nigerian police yet dem no gree build and fast track amenities needed for d comfortability of dere men .... Smh
Wat a country
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by Unimaginable123: 8:52pm On Dec 25
RIP to the dead. What sort of hopeless country are we living in? Everyday senseless deaths. From boko haram to accidents to extra judicial killings to tanker catching fire to accidents caused by bad roads to plane crashes to armed robbers to collapsed buildings.
What sort of a very hopeless country is this?
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by Emeks008(m): 8:53pm On Dec 25
Look the way Nigeria police Barack looks like prison yard. Same thing here in osogbo, the police Barack building around oke-fia zone looks so weak. RIP to the dead
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by kunlegboye(m): 8:53pm On Dec 25
Disgraceful country!...Shame on our leaders!!
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by Dildo(m): 8:53pm On Dec 25
There were signs of collapse of those buildings but the government failed to take action.Ex president gej only renovated the police college recruitment hostel and left the dilapidated police barracks buildings.
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by blazetitov: 8:53pm On Dec 25
Sad
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by StephDamielola(f): 8:53pm On Dec 25
This is Madness! That building wasnt fit for an Animal not to talk of our police officers.
May God grant the dead eternal rest.
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by saintdennis(m): 8:54pm On Dec 25
LASG should be more proactive, even if it's on federal land
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by OkoYibo: 8:54pm On Dec 25
These are the living quarters of the men who protect us day and night.
They are handed obsolete weapons to confront armed robbers with sophisticated weapons without bulletproof jackets or body armour.
When they die, their families are saddled with the responsibility of burial expenses.
Their wives are forced to forfeit part of their late husband's entitlements before getting paid. In the alternative, they are forced to pay with sex.
Those unfortunate enough to retire from the police join the already frustrated queue of pensioners getting monthly punishment and not pensions from the government.
Instead of these foolish politicians, big men and civil servants to take care of policemen, they treat them like trash. They have forgotten that every Nigerian politician has at least a policeman attached to him or her. That policeman has an Ak47 and 30 rounds of bullets.
The day Nigeria is gonna get cleansed, the policemen have a very eminent role to play. One day, they are gonna get fed up and feed on those who have been feeding on them.
|Re: The Ikeja Police College Building Collapse (Graphic Photos) by Unimaginable123: 8:54pm On Dec 25
Ikpangi:are u this heartless?
