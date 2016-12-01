Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo (11206 Views)

His Excellency Rochas Okorocha, in his usual manner of caring for all, has, once again, demonstrated Godly love & affection by throwing open the door to his residence at Ogboko,Ideato South LGA.



Today, as Christians the world over celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ,Owelle displayed an uncommon sense of compassion to his country men.At press time,no fewer than three thousand persons comprising children and women were feeding from the culinary of Mrs Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha while over a thousand adults/ community members were seen trooping out enmass wearing smiles on their faces.



How else would you describe "Familiocracy"?; if not while Aham Okorocha was busy giving out cash gifts of N1000 to each of the children & women,his brother,Amen Okorocha was feeding them with bottled water while their sister Ucy was dishing out the meals.

Is this not the height of "familiocracy"?



Suffice it to say that, leading by example,is the surest means of solving the myriads of problems confronting humanity.

Since 1995,Owelle has been in the business of changing lives; this is who a TRUE LEADER should be.



Anayochukwu Abasiodu Idiong

Principal Officer to the Governor

On Electronic Media





sar33:

Nore more more 1 Like

Eye service! Pay workers!! 17 Likes

Why are they lining up? 3 Likes

What a country only in Nigeria. 3 Likes





39 Likes 16 Shares

God Press You Okoro Awusa 2 Likes

if no, he is a disgrace 2 his state Has he paid workers their salaryif no, he is a disgrace 2 his state 11 Likes

I just weep for the level of sycophants and hypocrisy in this country.



The truth is that some states don't need governors, they should just have a director from a federal parastatal guiding it because all their governors do is just to wait for federal allocation and share it, anyone can do that.



Most of them have no inkling what it means to be the Chief Executive officer of the state,including Rochas Okoracha.



This is laudable, yes. But does it cover for ineptitude and gross mismanagement of funds. NO.



If as a governor, you cannot do the most fundamental thing which is to oay salaries of your workers, then why are you there.



I'm tired, they'll now use stomach infrastructure to cover face. As it is in the East, so it is in the West, as it is in the North, so it is in the south. 15 Likes 1 Share

k

This is so terrible. Chai 1 Like

? ....well I hope he got a pretty wife to mixed his chimpanzee blood hooo, make he children no look like him them go bully them for school tired..plus the kind of road he gave impolites.. Where is his ugly frog face or ugly horse face sister....well I hope he got a pretty wife to mixed his chimpanzee blood hooo, make he children no look like himthem go bully them for school tired..plus the kind of road he gave impolites.. 1 Like



Rochas Son Forming DonJazzy. This Country self .



But who is that pretty lady in Red, Well I Can't Cheat on my Pretty Idoma Fiancee. God Bless Benue Zone C. Agila Carnival Nice One My Governor. Dear Rochas kindly pay pensioners their 2years outstanding PensionRochas Son Forming DonJazzy. This Country selfBut who is that pretty lady in Red, Well I Can't Cheat on my Pretty Idoma Fiancee. God Bless Benue Zone C. Agila Carnival 3 Likes

That girl on red tho

house bigger than the mall...#ItAintNothing 3 Likes

V

This is a Cabaret show from the house hold of the Governor, there is something about power, if you have all you need, then you can't be controlled, then now you see, why politicians don't give you what is due for you, the more they deny you, your right and privileges, the more powerful they are over you, Politics of the world is complex and complicated. What is all this show about, Salary, pension you don't pay, award fraudulent contract, at the end you give your children money to share to the poor citizens, see what the Gov has reduced his citizen to, its appalling.

please don't quote me if you don't comprehend 4 Likes 2 Shares

If other governors e.t.c is doing like this small time they will understand there work and know it is the people that vote them in . If other governors e.t.c is doing like this small time they will understand there work and know it is the people that vote them in .

BigIyanga:

Eye service! Pay workers!! Rochas is just a crook...he should pay their parents salary and pension. Rochas is just a crook...he should pay their parents salary and pension. 2 Likes

And to them, they are doing them a favor, by using ill-gotten wealth to feed the few masses...



God dey 1 Like

Rubbish 1 Like

See house like International Conference Centre or Five Star Hotel and nobody stays there again till next year christmas. Why dont our greedy politicians have some senses 2 Likes

Afam4eva:

Why are they lining up? to mortgage their future to mortgage their future 3 Likes

ihedioramma:

If other governors e.t.c is doing like this small time they will understand there work and know it is the people that vote them in . What are you saying sir?









Please can someone who have something reasonable to say come forward? What are you saying sir?Please can someone who have something reasonable to say come forward? 2 Likes

BigIyanga:

Eye service! Pay workers!!

If he pays workers, then their children will not queue up for miserable handouts as shown in the pictures.

What a wicked soul..

May God punish him and his generations yet unborn. If he pays workers, then their children will not queue up for miserable handouts as shown in the pictures.What a wicked soul..May God punish him and his generations yet unborn. 3 Likes

adonbilivit:

Kudos my future president

EdoNation:

