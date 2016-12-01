₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by sar33: 8:48pm On Dec 25
ROCHASMAS:THIS IS OKOROCHA'S HEIGHT OF "FAMILIOCRACY" feeds over 3000 children
His Excellency Rochas Okorocha, in his usual manner of caring for all, has, once again, demonstrated Godly love & affection by throwing open the door to his residence at Ogboko,Ideato South LGA.
Today, as Christians the world over celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ,Owelle displayed an uncommon sense of compassion to his country men.At press time,no fewer than three thousand persons comprising children and women were feeding from the culinary of Mrs Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha while over a thousand adults/ community members were seen trooping out enmass wearing smiles on their faces.
How else would you describe "Familiocracy"?; if not while Aham Okorocha was busy giving out cash gifts of N1000 to each of the children & women,his brother,Amen Okorocha was feeding them with bottled water while their sister Ucy was dishing out the meals.
Is this not the height of "familiocracy"?
Suffice it to say that, leading by example,is the surest means of solving the myriads of problems confronting humanity.
Since 1995,Owelle has been in the business of changing lives; this is who a TRUE LEADER should be.
Anayochukwu Abasiodu Idiong
Principal Officer to the Governor
On Electronic Media
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by BigIyanga: 8:50pm On Dec 25
Eye service! Pay workers!!
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by Afam4eva(m): 8:55pm On Dec 25
Why are they lining up?
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by johnpaulo(m): 9:41pm On Dec 25
What a country only in Nigeria.
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by EdoNation(f): 9:47pm On Dec 25
CLICK LIKES IS YOU WILL NEVER VOTE OKOROCHA IF HE CONTESTED FOR PRESIDENT
CLICK SHARES IF YOU WILL
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by denkyw(m): 9:48pm On Dec 25
God Press You Okoro Awusa
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by pretydiva(f): 9:48pm On Dec 25
Has he paid workers their salary if no, he is a disgrace 2 his state
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by dapyd1(m): 9:49pm On Dec 25
I just weep for the level of sycophants and hypocrisy in this country.
The truth is that some states don't need governors, they should just have a director from a federal parastatal guiding it because all their governors do is just to wait for federal allocation and share it, anyone can do that.
Most of them have no inkling what it means to be the Chief Executive officer of the state,including Rochas Okoracha.
This is laudable, yes. But does it cover for ineptitude and gross mismanagement of funds. NO.
If as a governor, you cannot do the most fundamental thing which is to oay salaries of your workers, then why are you there.
I'm tired, they'll now use stomach infrastructure to cover face. As it is in the East, so it is in the West, as it is in the North, so it is in the south.
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by Yannny: 9:50pm On Dec 25
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by baby124: 9:50pm On Dec 25
This is so terrible. Chai
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by decomaniaboss(f): 9:50pm On Dec 25
Where is his ugly frog face or ugly horse face sister ? ....well I hope he got a pretty wife to mixed his chimpanzee blood hooo, make he children no look like him them go bully them for school tired..plus the kind of road he gave impolites..
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by SamuelAnyawu(m): 9:50pm On Dec 25
Nice One My Governor. Dear Rochas kindly pay pensioners their 2years outstanding Pension
Rochas Son Forming DonJazzy. This Country self .
But who is that pretty lady in Red, Well I Can't Cheat on my Pretty Idoma Fiancee. God Bless Benue Zone C. Agila Carnival
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by Aristotle96(m): 9:51pm On Dec 25
That girl on red tho
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by adonbilivit: 9:51pm On Dec 25
house bigger than the mall...#ItAintNothing
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by uviesa(m): 9:52pm On Dec 25
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by passyhansome(m): 9:52pm On Dec 25
This is a Cabaret show from the house hold of the Governor, there is something about power, if you have all you need, then you can't be controlled, then now you see, why politicians don't give you what is due for you, the more they deny you, your right and privileges, the more powerful they are over you, Politics of the world is complex and complicated. What is all this show about, Salary, pension you don't pay, award fraudulent contract, at the end you give your children money to share to the poor citizens, see what the Gov has reduced his citizen to, its appalling.
please don't quote me if you don't comprehend
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by ihedioramma: 9:53pm On Dec 25
If other governors e.t.c is doing like this small time they will understand there work and know it is the people that vote them in .
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by sonnie10: 9:53pm On Dec 25
BigIyanga:Rochas is just a crook...he should pay their parents salary and pension.
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by helphelp: 9:55pm On Dec 25
And to them, they are doing them a favor, by using ill-gotten wealth to feed the few masses...
God dey
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by ezyk: 9:56pm On Dec 25
Rubbish
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by Tunbolity: 9:56pm On Dec 25
See house like International Conference Centre or Five Star Hotel and nobody stays there again till next year christmas. Why dont our greedy politicians have some senses
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by IYANGBALI: 9:56pm On Dec 25
Afam4eva:to mortgage their future
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by CplusJason(m): 9:57pm On Dec 25
ihedioramma:What are you saying sir?
Please can someone who have something reasonable to say come forward?
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by seguno2: 9:58pm On Dec 25
BigIyanga:
If he pays workers, then their children will not queue up for miserable handouts as shown in the pictures.
What a wicked soul..
May God punish him and his generations yet unborn.
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by EdoNation(f): 9:58pm On Dec 25
adonbilivit:
UPLOAD YOUR SMALL WEENIE FIRST SO WE CAN LAFF AND RUN AWAY AND THANK GOD FOR OUR LIFES
STUPID POST FROM A STUPID PERSON
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by drymeF(f): 9:58pm On Dec 25
Kudos my future president
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by adonbilivit: 10:00pm On Dec 25
EdoNation:lol...hope u make heaven coz we have scores to settle.
|Re: Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo by adonbilivit: 10:00pm On Dec 25
EdoNation:lol...hope u make heaven coz we have scores to settle...repent so u can meet me up there. u are even begging people to like ur picture. nawa o. just make heaven sha
