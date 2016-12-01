Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat (2254 Views)

To receive the returnees was a combined team of Local Government Officials, traditional rulers, village elders, and religious leaders. Similarly, the Military, Civilian JTF and Vigilantes screened the returnees.



Following the clearance of Boko Haram terrorists stronghold in Sambisa forest and confidence building visit to celebrate the Yuletide period with troops in Operation LAFIYA DOLE by the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army led by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, over 3,000 refugees and internally displaced persons returned to Damasak town, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State today.To receive the returnees was a combined team of Local Government Officials, traditional rulers, village elders, and religious leaders. Similarly, the Military, Civilian JTF and Vigilantes screened the returnees.

All in bid to get power from the south, the northern elite created an nursed boko haram!

They killed their own people, made them destitutes n deprived them of basic human sanity!!!!!

These animals are power drunk. What a pity, there was a country. 5 Likes 2 Shares

We can now see clearly the difference between the ineffectual Buffoon and The General. Up Baba.





I'm still Waiting for the clueless ogogoro drinking dude to congratulate PMB and Nigeria. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Hope the place is safe, now !

I don't really know what to believe now, but this looks more like a cease fire than Boko Haram being defeated.



We need to see the pictures of the dead terrorists 1 Like 1 Share

Does this mean the war is over? 1 Like

make i go drop dem oh...

Welcome back home.

Continue your conspiracy theory.



With North's voting power, they dnt need to kill themselves to grab power. Continue your conspiracy theory.With North's voting power, they dnt need to kill themselves to grab power. 8 Likes 1 Share

receive sense



(someone with DAT picture) receive sense(someone with DAT picture) 4 Likes

God bless PMB 2 Likes

The politics is over because the game changer is on board come jan.20 2017.



If you do not take those innocent souls back to their homes before the above date, Syria season 2 will be acted in the North East.



Suddenly the almighty bokoharam is defeated without even a fight, lol.



THE WORLD WILL LOOK AT THIS FROM ANOTHER PERSPECTIVE FROM JANUARY 20 2017 by D.J Trump 1 Like 1 Share



Because I am yet to see the defeated... Was there truly a defeat?Because I am yet to see the defeated... 1 Like 1 Share

Flexherbal:

Hope the place is safe, now !

rusher14:



And they started it while Yar'Adua was alive.



When Yar'Adua became sick, the North knew what the outcome will be, they knew that definitely GEJ will take over. They now create Boko Haram and the rest is history. When Yar'Adua became sick, the North knew what the outcome will be, they knew that definitely GEJ will take over. They now create Boko Haram and the rest is history. 3 Likes 1 Share

Uhmm now dat dey ve returned dey shud go nd collect dia own grass soup from sgf 1 Like

Are you kidding?.





Abiola may slap you for this. Are you kidding?.Abiola may slap you for this. 1 Like 1 Share

MashaAllah 2 Likes

Good for them.

I don't understand it.



You said that you have conquered Sambisa Forest and are still negotiating the release of remaining Chibok Girls in Sambisa Forest, we are watching where the remaining Chibok Girls in Sambisa Forest will come out from. Maybe Sambisa Forest is like Abubakar Shakou that never finishes.







GOD BLESS NIGERIA 1 Like

Kudos Gallant Soldiers and CJTF

Ice4jez:

if the north voting power was der, y did Baba lost the election three times

He lost elections 3 times because the power that be in the North were not behind him.



Also, those 3 times, Obasanjo brokered a better deal with them than what Buhari will ever offer them. The last election Obasanjo moved to his camp, you know what happened.



North can not be under estimated in the scheme of things politically.



It is better you read about the genesis of things before coming up with a conspiracy theory. He lost elections 3 times because the power that be in the North were not behind him.Also, those 3 times, Obasanjo brokered a better deal with them than what Buhari will ever offer them. The last election Obasanjo moved to his camp, you know what happened.North can not be under estimated in the scheme of things politically.It is better you read about the genesis of things before coming up with a conspiracy theory. 1 Like 1 Share

AntiIPOOP:

We can now see clearly the difference between the ineffectual Buffoon and The General. Up Baba.





I'm still Waiting for the clueless ogogoro drinking dude to congratulate PMB and Nigeria. Indeed this the reason they say Nigerian youths are the most gullible sets. SMH for u Indeed this the reason they say Nigerian youths are the most gullible sets. SMH for u 1 Like