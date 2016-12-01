₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by zoba88: 7:56pm On Dec 26
Following the clearance of Boko Haram terrorists stronghold in Sambisa forest and confidence building visit to celebrate the Yuletide period with troops in Operation LAFIYA DOLE by the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army led by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, over 3,000 refugees and internally displaced persons returned to Damasak town, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State today.
To receive the returnees was a combined team of Local Government Officials, traditional rulers, village elders, and religious leaders. Similarly, the Military, Civilian JTF and Vigilantes screened the returnees.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/over-3000-people-return-to-damasak.html
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by magmack: 8:30pm On Dec 26
All in bid to get power from the south, the northern elite created an nursed boko haram!
They killed their own people, made them destitutes n deprived them of basic human sanity!!!!!
These animals are power drunk. What a pity, there was a country.
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by AntiIPOOP(m): 8:32pm On Dec 26
We can now see clearly the difference between the ineffectual Buffoon and The General. Up Baba.
I'm still Waiting for the clueless ogogoro drinking dude to congratulate PMB and Nigeria.
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by rusher14: 9:48pm On Dec 26
magmack:And they started it while Yar'Adua was alive.
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by Flexherbal(m): 10:05pm On Dec 26
Hope the place is safe, now !
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by XXLDICK: 9:06am
I don't really know what to believe now, but this looks more like a cease fire than Boko Haram being defeated.
We need to see the pictures of the dead terrorists
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by LOSKYXANDER(m): 9:06am
Does this mean the war is over?
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by princedmiayer(m): 9:06am
make i go drop dem oh...
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by tofolo(m): 9:07am
Welcome back home.
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by AntiWailer: 9:07am
magmack:
Continue your conspiracy theory.
With North's voting power, they dnt need to kill themselves to grab power.
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by drealaz24(m): 9:07am
magmack:
receive sense
(someone with DAT picture)
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by IbnSultaan(m): 9:08am
God bless PMB
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:08am
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by ELPablochapo: 9:08am
The politics is over because the game changer is on board come jan.20 2017.
If you do not take those innocent souls back to their homes before the above date, Syria season 2 will be acted in the North East.
Suddenly the almighty bokoharam is defeated without even a fight, lol.
THE WORLD WILL LOOK AT THIS FROM ANOTHER PERSPECTIVE FROM JANUARY 20 2017 by D.J Trump
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by Vickiweezy(m): 9:09am
Was there truly a defeat?
Because I am yet to see the defeated...
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by Femich18(m): 9:09am
Good
magmack:Stop being a drunkard
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by Gr8elite: 9:10am
Flexherbal:
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by ogologoamu: 9:11am
rusher14:
When Yar'Adua became sick, the North knew what the outcome will be, they knew that definitely GEJ will take over. They now create Boko Haram and the rest is history.
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by bonechamberlain(m): 9:12am
magmack:right word animals.
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by Ten12: 9:13am
Uhmm now dat dey ve returned dey shud go nd collect dia own grass soup from sgf
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by Ice4jez(m): 9:14am
AntiWailer:if the north voting power was der, y did Baba lost the election three times
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by ogologoamu: 9:14am
AntiWailer:
Are you kidding?.
Abiola may slap you for this.
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by hmuhammad(m): 9:15am
magmack:mtseew!!! Boko haram started when late Yaradua (northerner) was on power. So you want to tell us that northerners created BH to frustrate yaradua's administration? Flat heads (half heads) think with their anus.
God bless PMB, the slayer of Maitasine and Boko haram
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by Iscoalarcon: 9:15am
MashaAllah
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by chimah3(m): 9:15am
Good for them.
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by ogologoamu: 9:16am
I don't understand it.
You said that you have conquered Sambisa Forest and are still negotiating the release of remaining Chibok Girls in Sambisa Forest, we are watching where the remaining Chibok Girls in Sambisa Forest will come out from. Maybe Sambisa Forest is like Abubakar Shakou that never finishes.
GOD BLESS NIGERIA
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by Atiku2019: 9:16am
Kudos Gallant Soldiers and CJTF
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by AntiWailer: 9:16am
Ice4jez:
He lost elections 3 times because the power that be in the North were not behind him.
Also, those 3 times, Obasanjo brokered a better deal with them than what Buhari will ever offer them. The last election Obasanjo moved to his camp, you know what happened.
North can not be under estimated in the scheme of things politically.
It is better you read about the genesis of things before coming up with a conspiracy theory.
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by Iscoalarcon: 9:18am
magmack:Shut da fu*k up the otouke drunkard had all it takes to defeat the rag tag Boko Haram militia as the CGFR but what did he do? He used them as an avenue to embezzle our common resources through security budgets.
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by Mammangaddafi(m): 9:19am
magmack:Mtcheeew. Magana Banza.
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by skywalker240(m): 9:19am
AntiIPOOP:Indeed this the reason they say Nigerian youths are the most gullible sets. SMH for u
|Re: 3000 Refugees & IDPs Returned To Damasak, Borno After Boko Haram Defeat by nNEOo(m): 9:19am
Waiting for the next explosion
