|Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by morereb10: 8:15pm
Former Vice President Sambo's Son Weds Shagari’s Grand Daughter - Photos
It seems is all the opulence wedding this days. After Mr. President's daughter, it was Lamido Sanusi's daughter and now former Vice President Sambo's Son Saleh Abdu Lukat yesterday, wed Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari,the granddaughter of former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari.
The stylish wedding took place in Federal Capital Territory Abuja - Nigeria.
More pics below....
http://www.exlinklodge.com/2016/12/former-vice-president-sambos-son-weds.html
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by morereb10: 8:16pm
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by himkers(m): 8:16pm
The rich always marrying the rich. This is not fair at all. Make them remain reach men pikin for us small
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by Alphasoar(m): 8:27pm
He is definitely handsome, the lady is beautiful! May we celebrate more lasting marriages 2017.
Happy celebrations everyone!
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by EazyMoh(m): 8:30pm
is she a second wife? she looks old. Anyway Barakallahu fih.
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by Ddaji(m): 8:34pm
Go and check your fact,the groom is younger brother of Amina wife of namadi not his son
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:11pm
Rich marrying the rich,leaving tribal warlord to make noise!!
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by marshalcarter: 9:21pm
omoh....dis make up no be here again oooo
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by EVILFOREST: 9:29pm
I am more interested in the young lady on the left
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by INTROVERT(f): 9:31pm
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by iambijo(m): 10:01pm
Hmmmn yar-asama tazama amarya, hml
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by MyGeneration: 10:02pm
All our moneys they stole they are beginning to bring them out
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by IVORY2009(m): 10:14pm
INTROVERT:cover ur teeth...
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by MrIcredible: 10:18pm
congratulations!
To the most useless former vice president to the most useless president ever.
Normadi DUMBO
USELESS ROGUE
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by Nedu1982(f): 10:18pm
Another politically motivated union... Hmm power play
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by admax(m): 10:19pm
That Sambo was a ghost vice president. It's not surprising he is still a ghost ex vice president.
Northerners and arranged marriages are like:
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by Janitoh2: 10:19pm
fine girl with fine smile
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by obataokenwa(m): 10:21pm
when you hear Sambo, you see a northerner with a good mind and not a blood sucker
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by lifestyle1(m): 10:21pm
Sigh
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by wunmi590(m): 10:21pm
Lately in Nigeria, the rich men's children are getting married to the rich men children.
So the poor should also be getting married to the poor.
Shior
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by priceaction: 10:21pm
Good, fixing their own for better life, just like obj son that recently married keshinton (baba ijebu) daughter using your stolen wealth for parties and funs while wailers and zombies are pushing meaningless fighting on empty stomach.
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:21pm
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by Artixmentor(m): 10:21pm
heeeeeeeeeeen HML
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by Bluetooth2: 10:22pm
The same thieves some youths are ready to die for
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by UnknownT: 10:22pm
Is she Muktar Shagari's daughter?
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by truthspeaks: 10:22pm
All diz political weddings
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by Onlineloaded: 10:23pm
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by arabianights: 10:23pm
EVILFOREST:sheeeyyyy? I sight am too
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by holatin(m): 10:23pm
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by youngelder(m): 10:24pm
Someone once said to me... "my son, love is not that necessary in marriage..."
Looking at all these "high profile" unions... I suspect there is more than meets the eye..
Bt then, a happy marriage is all I can wish them even as I keep wondering....
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by arabianights: 10:24pm
admax:but the money the guy pack no dey ghost mode
|Re: Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos by kstix(m): 10:25pm
Elite circle bridging the gap between the rich and poor since 1400BC
