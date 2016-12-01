Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos (6075 Views)

Buhari's Grand Daughter Playing With His IPad / Buratai's Son Weds Today In Yobe (photos) / Vice President Sambo Booed At Emir Of Zazzau 40th Anniversary Ceremony In Zaria (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Former Vice President Sambo's Son Weds Shagari’s Grand Daughter - Photos



It seems is all the opulence wedding this days. After Mr. President's daughter, it was Lamido Sanusi's daughter and now former Vice President Sambo's Son Saleh Abdu Lukat yesterday, wed Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari,the granddaughter of former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari.



The stylish wedding took place in Federal Capital Territory Abuja - Nigeria.



More pics below....





http://www.exlinklodge.com/2016/12/former-vice-president-sambos-son-weds.html It seems is all the opulence wedding this days. After Mr. President's daughter, it was Lamido Sanusi's daughter and now former Vice President Sambo's Son Saleh Abdu Lukat yesterday, wed Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari,the granddaughter of former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari.The stylish wedding took place in Federal Capital Territory Abuja - Nigeria.More pics below....

The rich always marrying the rich. This is not fair at all. Make them remain reach men pikin for us small 7 Likes

He is definitely handsome, the lady is beautiful! May we celebrate more lasting marriages 2017.

Happy celebrations everyone! 2 Likes

is she a second wife? she looks old. Anyway Barakallahu fih.

Go and check your fact,the groom is younger brother of Amina wife of namadi not his son 1 Like

Rich marrying the rich,leaving tribal warlord to make noise!! 11 Likes

omoh....dis make up no be here again oooo 1 Like

I am more interested in the young lady on the left

1 Like

Hmmmn yar-asama tazama amarya, hml

All our moneys they stole they are beginning to bring them out 1 Like

INTROVERT:

cover ur teeth... cover ur teeth...

congratulations!



To the most useless former vice president to the most useless president ever.





Normadi DUMBO

USELESS ROGUE

1 Like 1 Share

Another politically motivated union... Hmm power play

That Sambo was a ghost vice president. It's not surprising he is still a ghost ex vice president.



Northerners and arranged marriages are like: 2 Likes 1 Share

fine girl with fine smile fine girl with fine smile

when you hear Sambo, you see a northerner with a good mind and not a blood sucker

Sigh

Lately in Nigeria, the rich men's children are getting married to the rich men children.



So the poor should also be getting married to the poor.



Shior

Good, fixing their own for better life, just like obj son that recently married keshinton (baba ijebu) daughter using your stolen wealth for parties and funs while wailers and zombies are pushing meaningless fighting on empty stomach.

Nice one... nairaland beach party is holding on january 2 and is going to be fun and intresting.. u guys realy need to be there... dont miss it.. for more information check my signature.. or pm guys

heeeeeeeeeeen HML

The same thieves some youths are ready to die for

Is she Muktar Shagari's daughter?

All diz political weddings

http://www.onlineloaded.org toor...na dem knw oh...check my articles here

EVILFOREST:

I am more interested in the young lady on the left sheeeyyyy? I sight am too sheeeyyyy? I sight am too

ikorodu town hall rocking like heaven.



who dey here ?



#onelagosfiesta

Someone once said to me... "my son, love is not that necessary in marriage..."



Looking at all these "high profile" unions... I suspect there is more than meets the eye..



Bt then, a happy marriage is all I can wish them even as I keep wondering....

admax:

That Sambo was a ghost vice president. It's not surprising he is still a ghost ex vice president.



Northerners and arranged marriages are like: but the money the guy pack no dey ghost mode but the money the guy pack no dey ghost mode