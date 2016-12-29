Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me (3769 Views)

When A Girl Says She Does Not Have A Boyfriend / She Has A Boyfriend But I Want To Take My Share / I Love My Girlfriend/boyfriend... But .. (add Yours) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Well it goes like this; I met this girl some months ago. I instantly had a liking for her reason being that she looked so much like an old friend. We got talking and as time went on, feelings began to set it. I made my intentions clear to her about wanting to date her and she was like "let's see how it goes". We hung out a couple of times, from the signs I was getting it became obvious that she was intrested in me.

One night we got chatting on whatsApp after we came back from an outing. I asked her: "hope you had fun today? " she replied: "yes. Thanks for making my day. It was generally a good day except that I'm having issues with my boyfriend ". ["Did I just hear boyfriend ?"; I said in my mind] Trying to play it cool I said: "Sorry about that". At this point I told many thoughts began to cross my mind. Not wanting to be a girlfriend snatcher I let it pass. We continued chatting. After a few convos she asked me: "Hope you're not hurt ?" "About?" (Pretending not to know what she was talking about ): I replied. "About the boyfriend stuff? "

"Nah...why should I?"

"But I have feelings for you and would have really like if we could work out I'm sorry ".

"Now I'm going to cry in my pillow for weeks (I said jokingly )".

"Lol. You're funny ".

"Do me a favour ".

"what ?"

"You're going to be responsible for getting me the second most beautiful and amazing girl now that I can not have you".

"Lol ".

Long story short, she began trying to convince me to give it a try. Telling me how her boyfriend stays outside town and how they only see once in a while. I let her know that I can't share my woman with another man, how I can't be the side guy. She kept insisting telling me to trust her. I still let her know that more than affection I need comitment and how it's impossible to be commited to two people and all the emotional baggage that comes with it (having witness a similar scenario ). She told me to pretend I didn't know about another man in her life. She kept insisting. I then asked: "If you have a boyfriend what that make me?"

"Boyfriend": she replied. We kept going back and forth about the scenario until I told her to forget it as I cannot be a "Backup plan". She claimed I did not care about her feelings.

The following evening her roommate called me asking me what I did to her friend and how she had been crying all evening. I felt bad and asked to meet so we could talk things over. I eventually agreed to date her giving her the following terms :

1. That she figures which of us she's going to continue with and a day will come when she has to decide or it's over.

2. That she never brings him up whenever we're together.

She was very happy and took the offer. Things got off to a great start. Time went on and we increasingly got fon of each other.

The first day we kissed, she told me she was feeling guilty. Trying not to be a drama queen, I reacted cooly. I just reminded her about our agreement of not bringing stuff like that up. She cries any time we have sextet and as time went on I made her feel comfortable about sex.

The relationship went on. We had fights, we reconciled every time like every other normal relationship.

A few days ago when she was supposed to leave town to her family for the Christmas, we had our goodbye sex and all that. We said our 'byes' and 'i miss you(s)' & parted ways. Latter that evening, she called me and was crying over the phone. I told her to calm down and tell me what the matter was. She told me that what she did with me earlier in the day, she did with the other guy. My heart shattred. I was so furious and didn't know what to say. I just ended the call. She kept calling and texting to apologise saying she won't bring him up again and that she needed someone to talk to at that point that's why she called. Ignored her for a while then I replied her; if she wants us to work out, she we have to meet up and talk about our relationship should be ideally. But she seems not to be able to make up her mind. I feel this is a typical case of trying to eat your cake and have it.

What do I do? 2 Likes 1 Share

Sorry bro too long, using 256kb RAM phone 11 Likes 1 Share

....but op, she get bf nau,



Why did u even think of going after her, u sef,

Well, imagine say na u be the boy when dem dey cheat on like this, how u for feel??



Just forget it bruh,

If she can do this to her current bf, what makes u think she won't do this same thing she did with you, with another guy if u both start dating.



Oh well, hope everything works out fine for u bro, no1 is perfect tho. 11 Likes 2 Shares

I can relate... I've never had an original gf in my whole life... Always an assistant bf... Chai! Uwa choro ikpu like seriously! 12 Likes

1 advise is all I have for you: hit that kpekus till you get tired cos hoes are never loyal 4 Likes

thePretender:

Sorry bro too long, using 256kb RAM phone

Blood of God! Blood of God! 2 Likes

i hope the girl's name is not tosin,trust me i have similar issues....the thing is, she is a Dam ,do wat u can do with her and dump her ass...there is nothing u can say to let her leave the other guy... she just wanna bleep,even wen u leave her,she will find another guy and cont the cycle 1 Like

only thing I can deduct 4rm ur write up is dat these holes ain't loyal.. 2 Likes 1 Share

ikp120:

... Chai! Uwa choro ikpu like seriously! Aru gi eh!!ikpu dikwa very risky Aru gi eh!!ikpu dikwa very risky

Op, First things first. This girl is not more than 19 years Old. Am I right? 4 Likes

thePretender:

Sorry bro too long, using 256kb RAM phone lol... ThePretender. How are we sure you are not pretending?



Pretending is non verbal lie you know. So you could be pretending (lying) about your phone lol... ThePretender. How are we sure you are not pretending?Pretending is non verbal lie you know. So you could be pretending (lying) about your phone

ikp120:

I can relate... I've never had an original gf in my whole life... Always an assistant bf... Chai! Uwa choro ikpu like seriously! Dude you just took the words out of my thumbs. Back in school almost all the girls I straffd had boyfriends. Ive dated two girls that were engaged. With all the "BODY COUNTS" i have i find it hard to trust women anymore. Ladies will not hesitate to scream "MEN ARE DOGS" but these hoez ain't loyal Dude you just took the words out of my thumbs. Back in school almost all the girls I straffd had boyfriends. Ive dated two girls that were engaged. With all the "BODY COUNTS" i have i find it hard to trust women anymore. Ladies will not hesitate to scream "MEN ARE DOGS" but these hoez ain't loyal 5 Likes

AlexCk:

....but op, she get bf nau,



Why did u even think of going after her, u sef,

Well, imagine say na u be the boy when dem dey cheat on like this, how u for feel??



Just forget it bruh,

If she can do this to her current bf, what makes u think she won't do this same thing she did with you, with another guy if u both start dating.



Oh well, hope everything works out fine for u bro, no1 is perfect tho. Well... I think the op took time to explain how reluctant he became about the relationship when the girl first talked about her boyfriend and how she did everything to convince him. To the point of creating awareness among her roommates by crying all evening.





The babe is simply immature, not regarding her age. To her, age could be just a number Well... I think the op took time to explain how reluctant he became about the relationship when the girl first talked about her boyfriend and how she did everything to convince him. To the point of creating awareness among her roommates by crying all evening.The babe is simply immature, not regarding her age. To her, age could be just a number

Its like u said...she wants to eat her cake and have it...while u be playing assistant boyfriend......ain't worth it bro..plenty of girls out there. 2 Likes

You almost made me believe she compelled you into the relationship but I can boldly tell you wanted it as well 2 Likes



There isn't anything a girl knows asides being cunning. but seriously I have news Flash for you, I wouldn't say you let her go, no you date her, but when she sees someone better than you and this present guy, she'd also tell the same story and go for him as well, and what you'd gain? Nothing! It would surprise you that you just scattered someone else's relationship thus giving her freedom to date a better guy. If I'd advise you rightly, I'd say you let her go, nigga there are other girls outside na. Not this one who claims they have issues. She is just not contented with what her man gives her,so she is looking for... um Lemme see... an upgrade... maybe, more money, that's it. The moment she sees better guys now, heheheheh she's dumping you big time, or when the main guy gets it big, she's definitely going to throw you away. I have a friend who had this experience, a close friend, and I know he's not recovered till today.



Forget what these guys tell you here, kpekus, blah blah, devil no day give good advices. She doesn't know what she wants.



There isn't anything a girl knows asides being cunning.but seriously I have news Flash for you, I wouldn't say you let her go, no you date her, but when she sees someone better than you and this present guy, she'd also tell the same story and go for him as well, and what you'd gain? Nothing! It would surprise you that you just scattered someone else's relationship thus giving her freedom to date a better guy. If I'd advise you rightly, I'd say you let her go, nigga there are other girls outside na. Not this one who claims they have issues. She is just not contented with what her man gives her,so she is looking for... um Lemme see... an upgrade... maybe, more money, that's it. The moment she sees better guys now, hehehehehshe's dumping you big time, or when the main guy gets it big, she's definitely going to throw you away. I have a friend who had this experience, a close friend, and I know he's not recovered till today.Forget what these guys tell you here, kpekus, blah blah,devil no day give good advices. She doesn't know what she wants. 12 Likes

AlexCk:

....but op, she get bf nau,



Why did u even think of going after her, u sef,

Well, imagine say na u be the boy when dem dey cheat on like this, how u for feel??



Just forget it bruh,

If she can do this to her current bf, what makes u think she won't do this same thing she did with you, with another guy if u both start dating.



Oh well, hope everything works out fine for u bro, no1 is perfect tho. I didn't know she had a boyfriend and when I found out, I tried to opt out. She literally begged for a relationship. I didn't know she had a boyfriend and when I found out, I tried to opt out. She literally begged for a relationship.

SuperSuave:

1 advise is all I have for you: hit that kpekus till you get tired cos hoes are never loyal "Kpekus" unfortunately is not the goal. "Kpekus" unfortunately is not the goal.

You are dating a pricK eater





Shes pretending or has low self esteem



I'm sure her room mate is a fellow olosHo



She probably has five of your type she calls MAGA





U are feeling like Cupid god of love 5 Likes 1 Share

DaySpringer:

Op, First things first. This girl is not more than 19 years Old. Am I right? lol. lol.

GirLs are an emotionaLLy unstabLe being...as Long you keep on dating her worst scenarios of this will keep surficing...there's only 3 things i have to chip in for you...



1.It's either you date her out of pity which it's not adviceable..



OR



2.You continue dating her and be enduring series of heartbreaks from her cos she must always be bringing up that her bf issues.



OR



3.Break up with her...



The choice is yours.

ikp120:

I can relate... I've never had an original gf in my whole life... Always an assistant bf... Chai! Uwa choro ikpu like seriously!

Lol



Sha don't become assistant husband LolSha don't become assistant husband

Tajbol4splend:

You almost made me believe she compelled you into the relationship but I can boldly tell you wanted it as well I wanted it yes, but I'm in the relationship because she compelled me. I wanted it yes, but I'm in the relationship because she compelled me.

caukerzee:

I wanted it yes, but I'm in the relationship because she compelled me. Bus like Adaskabullet dey talk, u no get gf o..na pussy u get.kill the feelings and continue yanshing her dey go till u get tired. and don't forget to use protection always. *drops mic* Bus like Adaskabullet dey talk, u no get gf o..na pussy u get.kill the feelings and continue yanshing her dey go till u get tired. and don't forget to use protection always. *drops mic*

caukerzee:

lol.

And from this Reply and subsequent replies that you have given, I can say you've not had too much experience with relationships.. Have you? And from this Reply and subsequent replies that you have given, I can say you've not had too much experience with relationships.. Have you?

Girlfriend Snatcher!

DaySpringer:





And from this Reply and subsequent replies that you have given, I can say you've not had too much experience with relationships.. Have you? i can't say I'm a veteran but I'm not a novice either. i can't say I'm a veteran but I'm not a novice either.

Ladies are complicated and emotional beings as they like to eat their cake and have it back.



Op this particular lady is devious and won't hesitate to pounce on the next available guy if he is better than u and her bf.



You better run for your dear friend before u end up in her cocoon of friendzone.

Op the girl doesnt have a heart she has a memory card.

i read stuffs like this....and im like what the Bleep!guy....follow ur hrt.

Make her a side chick too,if she can't stand it let her go