|She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by caukerzee(m): 11:18pm On Dec 26
Well it goes like this; I met this girl some months ago. I instantly had a liking for her reason being that she looked so much like an old friend. We got talking and as time went on, feelings began to set it. I made my intentions clear to her about wanting to date her and she was like "let's see how it goes". We hung out a couple of times, from the signs I was getting it became obvious that she was intrested in me.
One night we got chatting on whatsApp after we came back from an outing. I asked her: "hope you had fun today? " she replied: "yes. Thanks for making my day. It was generally a good day except that I'm having issues with my boyfriend ". ["Did I just hear boyfriend ?"; I said in my mind] Trying to play it cool I said: "Sorry about that". At this point I told many thoughts began to cross my mind. Not wanting to be a girlfriend snatcher I let it pass. We continued chatting. After a few convos she asked me: "Hope you're not hurt ?" "About?" (Pretending not to know what she was talking about ): I replied. "About the boyfriend stuff? "
"Nah...why should I?"
"But I have feelings for you and would have really like if we could work out I'm sorry ".
"Now I'm going to cry in my pillow for weeks (I said jokingly )".
"Lol. You're funny ".
"Do me a favour ".
"what ?"
"You're going to be responsible for getting me the second most beautiful and amazing girl now that I can not have you".
"Lol ".
Long story short, she began trying to convince me to give it a try. Telling me how her boyfriend stays outside town and how they only see once in a while. I let her know that I can't share my woman with another man, how I can't be the side guy. She kept insisting telling me to trust her. I still let her know that more than affection I need comitment and how it's impossible to be commited to two people and all the emotional baggage that comes with it (having witness a similar scenario ). She told me to pretend I didn't know about another man in her life. She kept insisting. I then asked: "If you have a boyfriend what that make me?"
"Boyfriend": she replied. We kept going back and forth about the scenario until I told her to forget it as I cannot be a "Backup plan". She claimed I did not care about her feelings.
The following evening her roommate called me asking me what I did to her friend and how she had been crying all evening. I felt bad and asked to meet so we could talk things over. I eventually agreed to date her giving her the following terms :
1. That she figures which of us she's going to continue with and a day will come when she has to decide or it's over.
2. That she never brings him up whenever we're together.
She was very happy and took the offer. Things got off to a great start. Time went on and we increasingly got fon of each other.
The first day we kissed, she told me she was feeling guilty. Trying not to be a drama queen, I reacted cooly. I just reminded her about our agreement of not bringing stuff like that up. She cries any time we have sextet and as time went on I made her feel comfortable about sex.
The relationship went on. We had fights, we reconciled every time like every other normal relationship.
A few days ago when she was supposed to leave town to her family for the Christmas, we had our goodbye sex and all that. We said our 'byes' and 'i miss you(s)' & parted ways. Latter that evening, she called me and was crying over the phone. I told her to calm down and tell me what the matter was. She told me that what she did with me earlier in the day, she did with the other guy. My heart shattred. I was so furious and didn't know what to say. I just ended the call. She kept calling and texting to apologise saying she won't bring him up again and that she needed someone to talk to at that point that's why she called. Ignored her for a while then I replied her; if she wants us to work out, she we have to meet up and talk about our relationship should be ideally. But she seems not to be able to make up her mind. I feel this is a typical case of trying to eat your cake and have it.
What do I do?
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by thePretender: 11:27pm On Dec 26
Sorry bro too long, using 256kb RAM phone
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by AlexCk: 11:28pm On Dec 26
....but op, she get bf nau,
Why did u even think of going after her, u sef,
Well, imagine say na u be the boy when dem dey cheat on like this, how u for feel??
Just forget it bruh,
If she can do this to her current bf, what makes u think she won't do this same thing she did with you, with another guy if u both start dating.
Oh well, hope everything works out fine for u bro, no1 is perfect tho.
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by ikp120(m): 11:34pm On Dec 26
I can relate... I've never had an original gf in my whole life... Always an assistant bf... Chai! Uwa choro ikpu like seriously!
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by SuperSuave(m): 11:36pm On Dec 26
1 advise is all I have for you: hit that kpekus till you get tired cos hoes are never loyal
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by Kenshinmunac: 11:52pm On Dec 26
thePretender:
Blood of God!
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by Jerrylolo(m): 12:17am On Dec 27
i hope the girl's name is not tosin,trust me i have similar issues....the thing is, she is a Dam ,do wat u can do with her and dump her ass...there is nothing u can say to let her leave the other guy... she just wanna bleep,even wen u leave her,she will find another guy and cont the cycle
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by Ighoga898(m): 12:29am On Dec 27
only thing I can deduct 4rm ur write up is dat these holes ain't loyal..
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by oldfoolnigger(m): 12:32am On Dec 27
ikp120:Aru gi eh!!ikpu dikwa very risky
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by DaySpringer: 1:00am On Dec 27
Op, First things first. This girl is not more than 19 years Old. Am I right?
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by Lovelynature(m): 1:09am On Dec 27
thePretender:lol... ThePretender. How are we sure you are not pretending?
Pretending is non verbal lie you know. So you could be pretending (lying) about your phone
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by Jaynom(m): 1:16am On Dec 27
ikp120:Dude you just took the words out of my thumbs. Back in school almost all the girls I straffd had boyfriends. Ive dated two girls that were engaged. With all the "BODY COUNTS" i have i find it hard to trust women anymore. Ladies will not hesitate to scream "MEN ARE DOGS" but these hoez ain't loyal
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by Lovelynature(m): 1:16am On Dec 27
AlexCk:Well... I think the op took time to explain how reluctant he became about the relationship when the girl first talked about her boyfriend and how she did everything to convince him. To the point of creating awareness among her roommates by crying all evening.
The babe is simply immature, not regarding her age. To her, age could be just a number
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by sarmiie(m): 4:07am On Dec 27
Its like u said...she wants to eat her cake and have it...while u be playing assistant boyfriend......ain't worth it bro..plenty of girls out there.
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by Tajbol4splend(m): 5:58am On Dec 27
You almost made me believe she compelled you into the relationship but I can boldly tell you wanted it as well
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by Whytelyon(m): 6:12am On Dec 27
There isn't anything a girl knows asides being cunning. but seriously I have news Flash for you, I wouldn't say you let her go, no you date her, but when she sees someone better than you and this present guy, she'd also tell the same story and go for him as well, and what you'd gain? Nothing! It would surprise you that you just scattered someone else's relationship thus giving her freedom to date a better guy. If I'd advise you rightly, I'd say you let her go, nigga there are other girls outside na. Not this one who claims they have issues. She is just not contented with what her man gives her,so she is looking for... um Lemme see... an upgrade... maybe, more money, that's it. The moment she sees better guys now, heheheheh she's dumping you big time, or when the main guy gets it big, she's definitely going to throw you away. I have a friend who had this experience, a close friend, and I know he's not recovered till today.
Forget what these guys tell you here, kpekus, blah blah, devil no day give good advices. She doesn't know what she wants.
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by caukerzee(m): 7:06am On Dec 27
AlexCk:I didn't know she had a boyfriend and when I found out, I tried to opt out. She literally begged for a relationship.
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by caukerzee(m): 7:08am On Dec 27
SuperSuave:"Kpekus" unfortunately is not the goal.
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by UIA04(f): 7:08am On Dec 27
You are dating a pricK eater
Shes pretending or has low self esteem
I'm sure her room mate is a fellow olosHo
She probably has five of your type she calls MAGA
U are feeling like Cupid god of love
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by caukerzee(m): 7:09am On Dec 27
DaySpringer:lol.
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by firstking01(m): 7:10am On Dec 27
GirLs are an emotionaLLy unstabLe being...as Long you keep on dating her worst scenarios of this will keep surficing...there's only 3 things i have to chip in for you...
1.It's either you date her out of pity which it's not adviceable..
OR
2.You continue dating her and be enduring series of heartbreaks from her cos she must always be bringing up that her bf issues.
OR
3.Break up with her...
The choice is yours.
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by UIA04(f): 7:12am On Dec 27
ikp120:
Lol
Sha don't become assistant husband
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by caukerzee(m): 7:12am On Dec 27
Tajbol4splend:I wanted it yes, but I'm in the relationship because she compelled me.
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by apholaryn: 7:21am On Dec 27
caukerzee:Bus like Adaskabullet dey talk, u no get gf o..na pussy u get.kill the feelings and continue yanshing her dey go till u get tired. and don't forget to use protection always. *drops mic*
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by DaySpringer: 7:22am On Dec 27
caukerzee:
And from this Reply and subsequent replies that you have given, I can say you've not had too much experience with relationships.. Have you?
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by Nma27(f): 7:27am On Dec 27
Girlfriend Snatcher!
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by caukerzee(m): 7:31am On Dec 27
DaySpringer:i can't say I'm a veteran but I'm not a novice either.
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by wristbangle(m): 7:44am On Dec 27
Ladies are complicated and emotional beings as they like to eat their cake and have it back.
Op this particular lady is devious and won't hesitate to pounce on the next available guy if he is better than u and her bf.
You better run for your dear friend before u end up in her cocoon of friendzone.
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by hernandson(m): 7:50am On Dec 27
Op the girl doesnt have a heart she has a memory card.
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by GoldenJAT(m): 7:52am On Dec 27
i read stuffs like this....and im like what the Bleep!guy....follow ur hrt.
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by SolexxBarry(m): 7:59am On Dec 27
Make her a side chick too,if she can't stand it let her go
|Re: She Has A Boyfriend But Still Likes Me by dairykidd(m): 8:04am On Dec 27
Don't know what these other guys above me are saying but Op u got it all wrong from d beginning...she just wanted fun with u..just hot,banging,rough,butt Unclad s3x n u messed it all up looking for luv/relationship...She already has that brah!! That's why she let u kno abt d existing bf...u r d one with d problems not her...u just made both ur lives complicated when it could have been a beneficial sonthin.I don't kno why some guys can't read signs even when its written in bold.. Gluck
