Well it goes like this; I met this girl some months ago. I instantly had a liking for her reason being that she looked so much like an old friend. We got talking and as time went on, feelings began to set it. I made my intentions clear to her about wanting to date her and she was like "let's see how it goes". We hung out a couple of times, from the signs I was getting it became obvious that she was intrested in me.

One night we got chatting on whatsApp after we came back from an outing. I asked her: "hope you had fun today? " she replied: "yes. Thanks for making my day. It was generally a good day except that I'm having issues with my boyfriend ". ["Did I just hear boyfriend ?"; I said in my mind] Trying to play it cool I said: "Sorry about that". At this point I told many thoughts began to cross my mind. Not wanting to be a girlfriend snatcher I let it pass. We continued chatting. After a few convos she asked me: "Hope you're not hurt ?" "About?" (Pretending not to know what she was talking about ): I replied. "About the boyfriend stuff? "

"Nah...why should I?"

"But I have feelings for you and would have really like if we could work out I'm sorry ".

"Now I'm going to cry in my pillow for weeks (I said jokingly )".

"Lol. You're funny ".

"Do me a favour ".

"what ?"

"You're going to be responsible for getting me the second most beautiful and amazing girl now that I can not have you".

"Lol ".

Long story short, she began trying to convince me to give it a try. Telling me how her boyfriend stays outside town and how they only see once in a while. I let her know that I can't share my woman with another man, how I can't be the side guy. She kept insisting telling me to trust her. I still let her know that more than affection I need comitment and how it's impossible to be commited to two people and all the emotional baggage that comes with it (having witness a similar scenario ). She told me to pretend I didn't know about another man in her life. She kept insisting. I then asked: "If you have a boyfriend what that make me?"

"Boyfriend": she replied. We kept going back and forth about the scenario until I told her to forget it as I cannot be a "Backup plan". She claimed I did not care about her feelings.

The following evening her roommate called me asking me what I did to her friend and how she had been crying all evening. I felt bad and asked to meet so we could talk things over. I eventually agreed to date her giving her the following terms :

1. That she figures which of us she's going to continue with and a day will come when she has to decide or it's over.

2. That she never brings him up whenever we're together.

She was very happy and took the offer. Things got off to a great start. Time went on and we increasingly got fon of each other.

The first day we kissed, she told me she was feeling guilty. Trying not to be a drama queen, I reacted cooly. I just reminded her about our agreement of not bringing stuff like that up. She cries any time we have sextet and as time went on I made her feel comfortable about sex.

The relationship went on. We had fights, we reconciled every time like every other normal relationship.

A few days ago when she was supposed to leave town to her family for the Christmas, we had our goodbye sex and all that. We said our 'byes' and 'i miss you(s)' & parted ways. Latter that evening, she called me and was crying over the phone. I told her to calm down and tell me what the matter was. She told me that what she did with me earlier in the day, she did with the other guy. My heart shattred. I was so furious and didn't know what to say. I just ended the call. She kept calling and texting to apologise saying she won't bring him up again and that she needed someone to talk to at that point that's why she called. Ignored her for a while then I replied her; if she wants us to work out, she we have to meet up and talk about our relationship should be ideally. But she seems not to be able to make up her mind. I feel this is a typical case of trying to eat your cake and have it.

