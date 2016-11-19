Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS (4197 Views)

In the spirit of Christmas, members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB held a massive protest today in the city of Malaga, Spain. The protesters who were armed with placards and Biafran flags -sang and marched the streets in solidarity for their leader Nnamdi Kanu who is in prison over treasonable charges.

and what is the aim of this protest again? 1 Like

But Lagos belongs to Ibos - so why screaming Biafra? 13 Likes

Buhari is a terrorist 4 Likes

dem dey mangala abi na malaga dey protest after dem don chop Xmas chicken/turkey full belle.. diaries god

I must commend their efforts. But, don't they think a protest here in Abuja will be better? I was talking to a igbo friend of mine Chizo the other day. If the shiite group have courage to almost protest in Abuja, what is the Ipob and Massob members waiting for?

Enough protesting in your region and other people's country.

Come to the center and take a big step towards Independence.

Best of luck BIAFRA





Keep the hope



Freedom is in sight



The sun shall surely rise again





Keep the hope
Freedom is in sight
The sun shall surely rise again
I believe 100%

Illegal immigrants!

Nnamdi Kanu remains a treason suspect until the courts decide otherwise.



If his followers thought there would be no price for his incitement, invectives, threats, provocation and needless antagonism towards respected religious leaders, northerners, south westerners and other patriotic Nigerians, then they need to wake up from their silly dream before another misguided flaTino thinks it's a good idea to call for arms against a blessed people like Nigerians.

A bloody one for that matter

keep d flag flying

Illegal immigrants!

Your mates don upgrade go Spain while you dey Naija dey struggle for CHANGE



Your mates don upgrade go Spain while you dey Naija dey struggle for CHANGE
E pain am

But Lagos belongs to Ibos - so why screaming Biafra?

How does that relate to the topic

Protest more my brave pple, NK must b release 1 Like

All these people recognised with conical heads never cease 2 amaze me... 2 Likes

Nnamdi Kanu remains a treason suspect until the courts decide otherwise.

Hmmmm. U need to go back to school and learn when to use the word terrorist. Common be civil!!!

my people shall be free - Kenneth Kaunda

Buhari is a certified vagabond terrorist

Igbo female genetic expression - na joke o! make u na no come beef me o! yeeboo amaka