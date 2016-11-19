₦airaland Forum

Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 5:29pm
In the spirit of Christmas, members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB held a massive protest today in the city of Malaga, Spain. The protesters who were armed with placards and Biafran flags -sang and marched the streets in solidarity for their leader Nnamdi Kanu who is in prison over treasonable charges.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/pro-biafran-supporters-protest-in-spain.html

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 5:30pm
see more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/pro-biafran-supporters-protest-in-spain.html

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by dainformant(m): 5:31pm
dat one dey

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 5:33pm
and what is the aim of this protest again?

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by ogologoamu: 5:33pm
Interesting
Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by FisifunKododada: 5:39pm
cheesy But Lagos belongs to Ibos - so why screaming Biafra? cheesy

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by shakaZuIlu: 5:39pm
Buhari is a terrorist

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by Smellymouth: 5:39pm
Ok
Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by Inkman(m): 5:40pm
dem dey mangala abi na malaga dey protest after dem don chop Xmas chicken/turkey full belle.. diaries god

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by siegfried99(m): 5:40pm
Hmmmm
Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by famousbowale: 5:40pm
I must commend their efforts. But, don't they think a protest here in Abuja will be better? I was talking to a igbo friend of mine Chizo the other day. If the shiite group have courage to almost protest in Abuja, what is the Ipob and Massob members waiting for?
Enough protesting in your region and other people's country.
Come to the center and take a big step towards Independence.
Best of luck BIAFRA
Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by NaijaMutant(f): 5:40pm
Keep the faith

Keep the hope

Freedom is in sight

The sun shall surely rise again cool


I believe 100%

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by EmekaBlue(m): 5:41pm
undecided
Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:41pm
Illegal immigrants!

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by kennyblaze007(m): 5:41pm
Selected few protesting...Issoraite
Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by QuotaSystem: 5:41pm
Nnamdi Kanu remains a treason suspect until the courts decide otherwise.

If his followers thought there would be no price for his incitement, invectives, threats, provocation and needless antagonism towards respected religious leaders, northerners, south westerners and other patriotic Nigerians, then they need to wake up from their silly dream before another misguided flaTino thinks it's a good idea to call for arms against a blessed people like Nigerians.

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by orimsamsam(m): 5:41pm
Okay
Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by NaijaMutant(f): 5:41pm
shakaZuIlu:
Buhari is a terrorist
A bloody one for that matter

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by prince985(m): 5:41pm
keep d flag flying

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by NaijaMutant(f): 5:42pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Illegal immigrants!

Your mates don upgrade go Spain while you dey Naija dey struggle for CHANGE

E pain am grin

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by superemmy(m): 5:42pm
FisifunKododada:
cheesy But Lagos belongs to Ibos - so why screaming Biafra? cheesy

How does that relate to the topic angry angry angry

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by obaival(m): 5:42pm
Protest more my brave pple, NK must b release

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by allansie(m): 5:42pm
All these people recognised with conical heads never cease 2 amaze me...

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by bettercreature(m): 5:42pm
QuotaSystem:
Nnamdi Kanu remains a treason suspect until the courts decide otherwise.
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by pokipoki: 5:43pm
shakaZuIlu:
Buhari is a terrorist
Hmmmm. U need to go back to school and learn when to use the word terrorist. Common be civil!!!

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by Funnicator: 5:43pm
NgeneUkwenu:
I am an idiot


Yeah. You are.

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by KingsCity: 5:43pm
my people shall be free - Kenneth Kaunda
Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by shakaZuIlu: 5:43pm
pokipoki:

Hmmmm. U need to go back to school and learn when to use the word terrorist. Common be civil!!!
Buhari is a certified vagabond terrorist

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by FisifunKododada: 5:44pm
cheesy Igbo female genetic expression - na joke o! make u na no come beef me o! yeeboo amaka cheesy

Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by prince985(m): 5:44pm
FisifunKododada:
cheesy But Lagos belongs to Ibos - so why screaming Biafra? cheesy
so in ur mind now u have made sense
smh

