₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,397 members, 3,277,213 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 December 2016 at 06:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS (4197 Views)
|Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 5:29pm
In the spirit of Christmas, members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB held a massive protest today in the city of Malaga, Spain. The protesters who were armed with placards and Biafran flags -sang and marched the streets in solidarity for their leader Nnamdi Kanu who is in prison over treasonable charges.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/pro-biafran-supporters-protest-in-spain.html
3 Likes
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 5:30pm
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by dainformant(m): 5:31pm
dat one dey
2 Likes
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 5:33pm
and what is the aim of this protest again?
1 Like
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by ogologoamu: 5:33pm
Interesting
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by FisifunKododada: 5:39pm
But Lagos belongs to Ibos - so why screaming Biafra?
13 Likes
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by shakaZuIlu: 5:39pm
Buhari is a terrorist
4 Likes
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by Smellymouth: 5:39pm
Ok
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by Inkman(m): 5:40pm
dem dey mangala abi na malaga dey protest after dem don chop Xmas chicken/turkey full belle.. diaries god
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by siegfried99(m): 5:40pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by famousbowale: 5:40pm
I must commend their efforts. But, don't they think a protest here in Abuja will be better? I was talking to a igbo friend of mine Chizo the other day. If the shiite group have courage to almost protest in Abuja, what is the Ipob and Massob members waiting for?
Enough protesting in your region and other people's country.
Come to the center and take a big step towards Independence.
Best of luck BIAFRA
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by NaijaMutant(f): 5:40pm
Keep the faith
Keep the hope
Freedom is in sight
The sun shall surely rise again
I believe 100%
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by EmekaBlue(m): 5:41pm
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:41pm
Illegal immigrants!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by kennyblaze007(m): 5:41pm
Selected few protesting...Issoraite
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by QuotaSystem: 5:41pm
Nnamdi Kanu remains a treason suspect until the courts decide otherwise.
If his followers thought there would be no price for his incitement, invectives, threats, provocation and needless antagonism towards respected religious leaders, northerners, south westerners and other patriotic Nigerians, then they need to wake up from their silly dream before another misguided flaTino thinks it's a good idea to call for arms against a blessed people like Nigerians.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by orimsamsam(m): 5:41pm
Okay
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by NaijaMutant(f): 5:41pm
shakaZuIlu:A bloody one for that matter
9 Likes
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by prince985(m): 5:41pm
keep d flag flying
9 Likes
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by NaijaMutant(f): 5:42pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Your mates don upgrade go Spain while you dey Naija dey struggle for CHANGE
E pain am
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by superemmy(m): 5:42pm
FisifunKododada:
How does that relate to the topic
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by obaival(m): 5:42pm
Protest more my brave pple, NK must b release
1 Like
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by allansie(m): 5:42pm
All these people recognised with conical heads never cease 2 amaze me...
2 Likes
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by bettercreature(m): 5:42pm
QuotaSystem:
3 Likes
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by pokipoki: 5:43pm
shakaZuIlu:Hmmmm. U need to go back to school and learn when to use the word terrorist. Common be civil!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by Funnicator: 5:43pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Yeah. You are.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by KingsCity: 5:43pm
my people shall be free - Kenneth Kaunda
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by shakaZuIlu: 5:43pm
pokipoki:Buhari is a certified vagabond terrorist
2 Likes
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by FisifunKododada: 5:44pm
Igbo female genetic expression - na joke o! make u na no come beef me o! yeeboo amaka
2 Likes
|Re: Pro-Biafran Supporters Protest In Spain Over Nnamdi Kanu's Detention. PICS by prince985(m): 5:44pm
FisifunKododada:so in ur mind now u have made sense
smh
9 Likes
Meet Hon Patrick Obahiagbon. .get ready to laugh out loud. . / Nigerians Shouldn’t Pay For Govt’s Inefficiency - Senators / See What Happened At Buhari's Campaign In Jos???
Viewing this topic: CurrentSamuel(m), Tnnig, olatdove, perryy(m), sunvick(m), Mysticluv(f), stvinco, moghulis, snapscore, Lukay99, Rapture007, oooppp4, Eastactivist, Hychineson(m), jamesharryson(m), OldBeer, Pchikaodili(m), magmack, ottersberger(m), Ernestbukky(m), vicflexzy(m), muredo(m), Princesaha, Profayo, ezigr8(m), sdqtima(m), femojie(m), Firstcash(m), HZwriters, NobleCasycliff(m), chic2pimp(m), superemmy(m), victorvezx(m), dont8(m), Mister2(m), basilo102, JANDRENTPR, prince985(m), mbaboy(m), teebell999(m), afraidofCHANGE, ajokebelle(f), darknetcom, Dalek(m), Lajet, alpha2zulu, GreatNegro, banio, Javanian, modestofynest(m), Devic20(m), kalu01(m), gizzy6300(m), MrReg(m), dasensible1(m), Elegantjoe, deathmen12, zudozz, spill(m), NaijaMutant(f), emmerks(m), QuotaSystem, Brainiacmrtolz(m), Tochi3(m), JulietAmar(f), Nwogeh(m), Smooyis(m), micfoley, ezenwajosh(m), themall(m), Doxie69, sheubaba2013 and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30