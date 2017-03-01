Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) (18216 Views)

See below how different online users have reacted to this.



Source; This is serious! A hardcore pro-Biafra supporter is currently trending on Facebook after he wore this attire to Diamond bank located at Agbani road in Enugu state. The young man who was all smiles as he posed for the camera -caused a scene as all eyes were on him due to his unusual outfit..See below how different online users have reacted to this.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-what-hardcore-pro-biafra-supporter.html 4 Likes 1 Share

more >>>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-what-hardcore-pro-biafra-supporter.html 6 Likes 2 Shares

some people will not like this 38 Likes 2 Shares

water don pass garri 11 Likes 1 Share

its not against the law to have a biafra flag..... its not against the law to have a biafra flag.....

That flag is gaining more popularity everywhere you turn in the east. Vehicles, keke and some buildings fly Biafran colours openly. 54 Likes 7 Shares







“Those individuals and groups that are bent on wearing biafra attire to the bank I think they have to wear it till may be the next three or four millennium for them to console themselves". Buratai on my mind!........the guy needs to take a pill call "Buratanshi" to cool off.“Those individuals and groups that are bent on wearing biafra attire to the bank I think they have to wear it till may be the next three or four millennium for them to console themselves". 10 Likes 1 Share

you dare not try this prior to the emergence of NK. He has emboldened so many people to the extent that our people now fly Biafra flag in Abuja 29 Likes 3 Shares





he is not disturbing nobody....



sooo..whats una problem with that...??...



ofcouse the useless ipobians will use it for cheap propaganda..



but who realy takes ipob serious nowadays.....



we dont have problems with biafrans...ipobians are the people pissing us off!!!... you people like reading problems into things were their is none........he is not disturbing nobody....sooo..whats una problem with that...??...ofcouse the useless ipobians will use it for cheap propaganda..but who realy takes ipob serious nowadays.....we dont have problems with biafrans...... 7 Likes

BMC BMC 17 Likes 2 Shares

Watch how Afonjas will jump inside this place like mad dog 39 Likes 4 Shares

i value his courage 3 Likes

look at you...



if you like eat the biafra flag with ugwu....we dont care...



stop insulting first,and then awaiting people will not insult you back.. look at you...if you like eat the biafra flag with ugwu....we dont care...stop insulting first,and then awaiting people will not insult you back.. 20 Likes 1 Share

una don dey get sense small small una don dey get sense small small 22 Likes 2 Shares

broh park go one side dan Allah 25 Likes 1 Share

odogwu! 13 Likes 1 Share





no nigerian would dare do the same with the biafran flag.... that tearing of the nigerian flag was not nice of some of una...no nigerian would dare do the same with the biafran flag....

Oh! How I love that half yellow sun. 18 Likes 1 Share





is it easy to start a business in aba as a urhobo guy?? ...that place has alot of chances... me,am more interested in aba...is it easy to start a business in aba as a urhobo guy??...that place has alot of chances... 6 Likes

Thank God he wore it to NIGERIA Diamond Bank PLC and not Biafra Diamond PLC..the funny things he deal with Naira and kobo currency.. 9 Likes 1 Share

That flag is gaining more popularity everywhere you turn in the east. Vehicles, keke and some buildings fly Biafran colours openly. . 16 Likes 1 Share

E pain am... Ntoor!



Salute to those fighting for Biafra! E pain am...Salute to those fighting for Biafra! 24 Likes 3 Shares

