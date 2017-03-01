₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by dainformant(m): 9:08pm
This is serious! A hardcore pro-Biafra supporter is currently trending on Facebook after he wore this attire to Diamond bank located at Agbani road in Enugu state. The young man who was all smiles as he posed for the camera -caused a scene as all eyes were on him due to his unusual outfit..
See below how different online users have reacted to this.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-what-hardcore-pro-biafra-supporter.html
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by dainformant(m): 9:09pm
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by dainformant(m): 9:10pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by myright: 9:14pm
some people will not like this
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by informant001: 9:15pm
water don pass garri
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by bantudra: 9:16pm
myright:
its not against the law to have a biafra flag.....
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by spyder880(m): 9:16pm
That flag is gaining more popularity everywhere you turn in the east. Vehicles, keke and some buildings fly Biafran colours openly.
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by Aufbauh(m): 9:19pm
Buratai on my mind!........the guy needs to take a pill call "Buratanshi" to cool off.
“Those individuals and groups that are bent on wearing biafra attire to the bank I think they have to wear it till may be the next three or four millennium for them to console themselves".
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by myright: 9:19pm
you dare not try this prior to the emergence of NK. He has emboldened so many people to the extent that our people now fly Biafra flag in Abuja
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by bantudra: 9:20pm
you people like reading problems into things were their is none........
he is not disturbing nobody....
sooo..whats una problem with that...??...
ofcouse the useless ipobians will use it for cheap propaganda..
but who realy takes ipob serious nowadays.....
we dont have problems with biafrans...ipobians are the people pissing us off!!!...
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by nwabobo: 9:20pm
Aufbauh:
BMC
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by dadavivo: 9:22pm
Watch how Afonjas will jump inside this place like mad dog
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by lirusehn: 9:24pm
i value his courage
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by bantudra: 9:24pm
dadavivo:
look at you...
if you like eat the biafra flag with ugwu....we dont care...
stop insulting first,and then awaiting people will not insult you back..
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by myright: 9:25pm
bantudra:una don dey get sense small small
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by lirusehn: 9:25pm
IpobExposed:
broh park go one side dan Allah
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by oooppp2: 9:25pm
odogwu!
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by bantudra: 9:26pm
that tearing of the nigerian flag was not nice of some of una...
no nigerian would dare do the same with the biafran flag....
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by nabiz(m): 9:28pm
Oh! How I love that half yellow sun.
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by bantudra: 9:31pm
me,am more interested in aba...
is it easy to start a business in aba as a urhobo guy?? ...that place has alot of chances...
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by Jabioro: 9:38pm
Thank God he wore it to NIGERIA Diamond Bank PLC and not Biafra Diamond PLC..the funny things he deal with Naira and kobo currency..
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by igwebuike01: 9:49pm
spyder880:.
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by ExcelNG: 9:57pm
IpobExposed:
E pain am... Ntoor!
Salute to those fighting for Biafra!
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by veekid(m): 10:05pm
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by LatestAmebo2: 10:06pm
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by Hitel: 10:06pm
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by LatestAmebo2: 10:06pm
|Re: Pro-Biafran's Outfit To Diamond Bank In Enugu (Photos) by Intellect20: 10:06pm
bantudra:
Afonja...
