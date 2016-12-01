One of the daughters of former NAFDAC boss late Dora Akunyili, Somto, is set to wed her fiance, Chinonso Asuzu. Both medical practitioners based in the US, they got engaged in May this year. They have been in a relationship since 2012. They had a long distance relationship for about three years until they met for the first time in December last year. Their wedding will hold in Agulu, Anambra state. Congrats to them. See more of their pre-wedding photos after the cut...