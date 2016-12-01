₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by metronaija: 7:01pm
One of the daughters of former NAFDAC boss late Dora Akunyili, Somto, is set to wed her fiance, Chinonso Asuzu. Both medical practitioners based in the US, they got engaged in May this year. They have been in a relationship since 2012. They had a long distance relationship for about three years until they met for the first time in December last year. Their wedding will hold in Agulu, Anambra state. Congrats to them. See more of their pre-wedding photos after the cut...
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by Toonface(f): 7:03pm
The poster below me should open the link above ;DThe poster below me should open the link above
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by empress101(f): 7:05pm
lol.. with which mb??!
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by angelTI(f): 7:14pm
Congratulations to the bride to be. Wish Dora was alive. God bless her beautiful soul
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by peterswagg(m): 7:21pm
happy "pre wedding photo shoot to you"
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by Preca(f): 7:24pm
happy for her.... rocking her mom's look
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by zarakay(f): 7:33pm
Lovely
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by PapaNnamdi: 7:34pm
I careless
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by doctimonyeka(m): 7:43pm
Lovely couple from reputable family...
God bless your home pretty.....
Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by Sharon6(f): 7:43pm
May God bless their home!
May God bless their home!
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by Janetessy(f): 7:43pm
Hmmm
Congrats dear
Your mum was a good woman
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by ephi123(f): 7:44pm
HML. She looks so much like her mum, strong woman - Dora Akunyili.
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by belzabull(f): 7:44pm
GREAT
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by Shortyy(f): 7:44pm
She's all covered and still beautiful.
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by Opakan2: 7:44pm
Happy for her..
she should be wary of her people cos they don't like her and her late mom
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by tunjion: 7:45pm
Beautiful couple. congrats
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by RyanMontana: 7:45pm
bA
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by ItzHoludex(m): 7:45pm
hml
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by BarakOkenny(m): 7:45pm
Is she that much-talked-about erudite, on Nairaland over the years?
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by MrIcredible: 7:46pm
The only pre-wedding picture I have seen with a purpose.
Class!
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by BrutalJab: 7:46pm
Bravo! That's what I call a Pre-wedding picture.
Not the ones we can't differentiate the head of the house from the wife.
May God bless their union.
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by john4reala(m): 7:46pm
ashaaaaawwwwww....
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by koxi: 7:46pm
Congrats to them...she really looks like her mom
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by adonbilivit: 7:47pm
in my own agulu abi? expect exclusive pics guys.
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by NIGHTMAREOO7: 7:47pm
B
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by Goldenheart(m): 7:47pm
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by AdaNri1(f): 7:47pm
PapaNnamdi:gerara here men
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by kenny905(m): 7:48pm
worworshit couple
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by MrPresident1: 7:48pm
Happy Married Life
|Re: Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos by Dajugba: 7:49pm
Simple and cool. Nigerians are Beautiful.
