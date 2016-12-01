₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:03pm
Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade today flagged off the 2016 edition of the Calabar Cultural Carnival which drew cultural troupes and dance groups from 22 states and the 18 local government areas of the state. The fun seeking governor thrilled his wife; Linda Ayade -as he carried her on a power bike and rode around to her delightment and others present at the event. .
Governor Ayade who explained that his choice of dress for the event was due to the Bikers carnival scheduled to begin as soon as the Cultural Carnival ends, promised that; “From next year, I will come dressed in a cultural attire.”
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/cross-river-governor-thrills-his-wife.html
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:05pm
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:06pm
love in Tokyo
2 Likes
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by danemenike: 8:07pm
3 Likes
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:07pm
sharp lady
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:08pm
lovely
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by pyyxxaro: 8:10pm
Cross River Ladies de fine shaaa
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by ouzo1(m): 8:11pm
Sinaj come and chin chum tin..this could be us but u prefer that area boy called firstking abi lastking
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by sinaj(f): 8:15pm
ouzo1:na u sabi
The woman looks so young nd cute
1 Like
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by zarakay(f): 8:16pm
cool
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by ouzo1(m): 8:20pm
sinaj:
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by Zendinho: 8:21pm
Reporting live frm Canaan city...
Calabar rock....
Not forgetting my pyramid of CDS....
Sorry.....I meant to say CB...combantrim capsule.
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by DozieInc(m): 8:25pm
What's up Govrnr.
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by fiizznation(m): 8:25pm
The only PDP governor that I think is reasonable a little bit. I pray he shouldn't join the wike/fayose bandwagon
3 Likes
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by littlewonders: 8:28pm
If not for this recession I would been the one riding the governor and throwing those acrobatics.
Who get tramadol? I'm beginning to feel pains for typing this.
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by lielbree: 8:55pm
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by Janetessy(f): 8:55pm
Ok
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by veekid(m): 8:55pm
Wetin concern us?
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by Sharon6(f): 8:55pm
See as the wife is cute and fresh!
See as the wife is cute and fresh!
1 Like
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by truthspeaks: 8:56pm
Hw does dis add to d economy
1 Like
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by megrimor(m): 8:56pm
Those who gave a Bleep went that way.
Someone should please help me with that picture
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by Bankalert(m): 8:56pm
ok
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by LifeofAirforce1(m): 8:58pm
This is so cool
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by Sandydayziz(f): 8:58pm
littlewonders:wanna be their driver huh?
No tramadol buh dis should help...
1 Like
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by gbadexy(m): 8:58pm
No helmet? He should learn from suntai. Accident doesn't recognize governor.
5 Likes
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by Pamela9os(f): 8:59pm
Love is a good thing
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by Youngetskilz23(m): 8:59pm
C this bingo.
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by seunowa: 8:59pm
Gorgeous woman
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by Martinola(m): 8:59pm
ko epp
|Re: Ayade Carries His Wife On A Power Bike. Photos by littlewonders: 9:00pm
Sandydayziz:
Lolz na small thing remain na vampire you for turn to.
See nails na!
1 Like
Tony -one-week Emerges Minority Leader In Anambra House / Why Jonathan Picked 2 Ministers From Ogun –obj / Updates Of Cross River Guber Election
