₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,577 members, 3,277,635 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 12:52 AM

Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (20501 Views)

Donald Duke's Daughters Pictured At The Beach Having Fun With Friends / Peter Obi & Donald Duke's Campaign Poster (Photoshopped Photo) / Donald Duke ''Staring'' At Omotola At Ben-Bruce's 60th Birthday (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by godonzoki(m): 9:13pm On Dec 27
Donald Duke, former Gov of Cross River State shows up at the calabar carnival in a grand style

12 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by sammysammy111: 9:20pm On Dec 27
na for Nigeria road him want ride dat bike abi na for just inside him compound

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by hungryboy(m): 9:20pm On Dec 27
Saw him riding the bike today,
The only thing on my mind was,
This bike money fit build me 3 bedroom flat for village oh, small change fit even remain, I use am buy Golf 3 join

86 Likes 1 Share

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by perfectwazobia1: 9:24pm On Dec 27
Money speaks

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by interoute: 9:28pm On Dec 27
Wow!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Islamicpope(m): 9:29pm On Dec 27
When they steal d state treasury to a state of coma. Dats d end result. Opulence in d face of extreme poverty.

52 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by datola: 9:29pm On Dec 27
This one is the real beast on the road!

... like a scary dragon.

11 Likes

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Islamicpope(m): 9:31pm On Dec 27
Opulence in d face of extreme poverty.

3 Likes

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by HolySteph: 9:34pm On Dec 27
Batman's bike. A real toy to play with.

31 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by oduastates: 10:03pm On Dec 27
This is the person some are proposing for the presidency

17 Likes

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Philistine(m): 10:11pm On Dec 27
His wife is looking really sexy!

3 Likes

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by captainking(m): 10:12pm On Dec 27
godonzoki:
Donald Duke, former Gov of Cross River State shows up at the calabar carnival in a grand style
Damn.. That's batmobile.... How would he ride that In our horrible road

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Noblesoul123: 10:14pm On Dec 27
The man is displaying the proceeds of what he looted after he "SPENDED" 8 years in office. The irony is that some folks are praising him

6 Likes

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Martinola(m): 10:15pm On Dec 27
Ok..
Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by passyhansome(m): 10:15pm On Dec 27
Too bad, he should be stoned on it
Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by 2muchopoTBdope(m): 10:15pm On Dec 27
In the Last pic, I think the guys at the back on their own power bikes be like 'Omo See Power Bike' , most especially the first guy and fourth guy from the left.


It even looks like some of the CHICKS they are carrying wanna PORT to DUKE's POULTRY...lol

6 Likes

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by evansjeff: 10:16pm On Dec 27
How did that bike get there?

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Richie0974: 10:16pm On Dec 27
He wan go do Batman film?


That's a Bat bike

Basic technical information:

- Audi 3.7l V8, 230 km
- Automatic transmission
- Rear tires 295/40 / R20, front 220/40/18
- Electronic display - DAKOTA
- Width 2.08m
- Length 4,45m
- Height 1.35 m
- Wheelbase 3.20 m
- Handlebar 1,10m

5 Likes

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by IamUdo(m): 10:16pm On Dec 27
Chairman I hail o...
Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by iamanswer(m): 10:16pm On Dec 27
That moment u know they photoshopped that pic... Lol....


I don't give a f*** shaa
Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Built2last: 10:17pm On Dec 27
Big boys toy...not for children

1 Like

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by just2endowed: 10:17pm On Dec 27
Omo see cool bike. Batman Gotham

1 Like

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by vinovien: 10:17pm On Dec 27
He rode on it live in calabar, saw it, calabar road aren't bad to drive on!!

3 Likes

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Edubestconsult: 10:18pm On Dec 27
grin
Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Bantino: 10:18pm On Dec 27
That looks really ......
Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Pamela9os(f): 10:18pm On Dec 27
Omg. This is amazing
Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by obidevine(m): 10:19pm On Dec 27
Donald " Batman" Duke

4 Likes

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Youngzedd(m): 10:19pm On Dec 27
I saw it live.

Up to 300 power bikes in Calabar.

1 Like

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by ordainbuzz: 10:19pm On Dec 27
DAT guy is bad and rogued
Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by ehie(f): 10:19pm On Dec 27
BatMobile
Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Life4Varnity: 10:19pm On Dec 27
If them sell this bike hen

E go pay all the whole MMM igbese

5 Likes

Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Hillzy(m): 10:20pm On Dec 27
Omoh dis bike no get mate, if charly boi c dis one him go know say watin him get na okada

6 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

BUHARI: Start Anti-corruption Crusade In Osun - SDP / Young People Bring Glory To Nigeria But Old People Cause Problems - Jonathan / APC Should Explain Its Connection With MEND - PDP

Viewing this topic: AndreB, mr9ice2, dayohope1(m), Airell, sirpatrick(m), immaculate006(m), teabully(m), ophilly, Magicdon(m), Adflex1(m), NgeneUkwenu(f), scribe2000(m), ib22003(m), kenniology(m), 3plecz, mowapa(m), Maximus85(m), deedeemob(m), linuses, ayokunlei(m), SailorXY, gbadaniyi(m) and 59 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.