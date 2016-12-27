Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (20501 Views)

Donald Duke, former Gov of Cross River State shows up at the calabar carnival in a grand style 12 Likes 4 Shares

na for Nigeria road him want ride dat bike abi na for just inside him compound 31 Likes 1 Share

Saw him riding the bike today,

The only thing on my mind was,

This bike money fit build me 3 bedroom flat for village oh, small change fit even remain, I use am buy Golf 3 join 86 Likes 1 Share

Money speaks 9 Likes 2 Shares

Wow! 3 Likes 1 Share

When they steal d state treasury to a state of coma. Dats d end result. Opulence in d face of extreme poverty. 52 Likes 4 Shares

This one is the real beast on the road!



... like a scary dragon. 11 Likes

Opulence in d face of extreme poverty.

Batman's bike. A real toy to play with. 31 Likes 2 Shares

This is the person some are proposing for the presidency 17 Likes

His wife is looking really sexy! 3 Likes

godonzoki:

Donald Duke, former Gov of Cross River State shows up at the calabar carnival in a grand style Damn.. That's batmobile.... How would he ride that In our horrible road Damn.. That's batmobile.... How would he ride that In our horrible road 8 Likes 1 Share

The man is displaying the proceeds of what he looted after he "SPENDED" 8 years in office. The irony is that some folks are praising him 6 Likes

Too bad, he should be stoned on it

In the Last pic, I think the guys at the back on their own power bikes be like 'Omo See Power Bike' , most especially the first guy and fourth guy from the left.





It even looks like some of the CHICKS they are carrying wanna PORT to DUKE's POULTRY...lol 6 Likes

How did that bike get there? 2 Likes 2 Shares

He wan go do Batman film?





That's a Bat bike



Basic technical information:



- Audi 3.7l V8, 230 km

- Automatic transmission

- Rear tires 295/40 / R20, front 220/40/18

- Electronic display - DAKOTA

- Width 2.08m

- Length 4,45m

- Height 1.35 m

- Wheelbase 3.20 m

- Handlebar 1,10m 5 Likes

That moment u know they photoshopped that pic... Lol....





Big boys toy...not for children 1 Like

Omo see cool bike. Batman Gotham 1 Like

He rode on it live in calabar, saw it, calabar road aren't bad to drive on!! 3 Likes

Omg. This is amazing

Donald " Batman" Duke 4 Likes

I saw it live.



Up to 300 power bikes in Calabar. 1 Like

BatMobile

If them sell this bike hen



E go pay all the whole MMM igbese 5 Likes