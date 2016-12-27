₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by godonzoki(m): 9:13pm On Dec 27
Donald Duke, former Gov of Cross River State shows up at the calabar carnival in a grand style
12 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by sammysammy111: 9:20pm On Dec 27
na for Nigeria road him want ride dat bike abi na for just inside him compound
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by hungryboy(m): 9:20pm On Dec 27
Saw him riding the bike today,
The only thing on my mind was,
This bike money fit build me 3 bedroom flat for village oh, small change fit even remain, I use am buy Golf 3 join
86 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by perfectwazobia1: 9:24pm On Dec 27
Money speaks
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by interoute: 9:28pm On Dec 27
Wow!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Islamicpope(m): 9:29pm On Dec 27
When they steal d state treasury to a state of coma. Dats d end result. Opulence in d face of extreme poverty.
52 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by datola: 9:29pm On Dec 27
This one is the real beast on the road!
... like a scary dragon.
11 Likes
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Islamicpope(m): 9:31pm On Dec 27
Opulence in d face of extreme poverty.
3 Likes
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by HolySteph: 9:34pm On Dec 27
Batman's bike. A real toy to play with.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by oduastates: 10:03pm On Dec 27
This is the person some are proposing for the presidency
17 Likes
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Philistine(m): 10:11pm On Dec 27
His wife is looking really sexy!
3 Likes
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by captainking(m): 10:12pm On Dec 27
godonzoki:Damn.. That's batmobile.... How would he ride that In our horrible road
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Noblesoul123: 10:14pm On Dec 27
The man is displaying the proceeds of what he looted after he "SPENDED" 8 years in office. The irony is that some folks are praising him
6 Likes
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Martinola(m): 10:15pm On Dec 27
Ok..
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by passyhansome(m): 10:15pm On Dec 27
Too bad, he should be stoned on it
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by 2muchopoTBdope(m): 10:15pm On Dec 27
In the Last pic, I think the guys at the back on their own power bikes be like 'Omo See Power Bike' , most especially the first guy and fourth guy from the left.
It even looks like some of the CHICKS they are carrying wanna PORT to DUKE's POULTRY...lol
6 Likes
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by evansjeff: 10:16pm On Dec 27
How did that bike get there?
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Richie0974: 10:16pm On Dec 27
He wan go do Batman film?
That's a Bat bike
Basic technical information:
- Audi 3.7l V8, 230 km
- Automatic transmission
- Rear tires 295/40 / R20, front 220/40/18
- Electronic display - DAKOTA
- Width 2.08m
- Length 4,45m
- Height 1.35 m
- Wheelbase 3.20 m
- Handlebar 1,10m
5 Likes
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by IamUdo(m): 10:16pm On Dec 27
Chairman I hail o...
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by iamanswer(m): 10:16pm On Dec 27
That moment u know they photoshopped that pic... Lol....
I don't give a f*** shaa
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Built2last: 10:17pm On Dec 27
Big boys toy...not for children
1 Like
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by just2endowed: 10:17pm On Dec 27
Omo see cool bike. Batman Gotham
1 Like
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by vinovien: 10:17pm On Dec 27
He rode on it live in calabar, saw it, calabar road aren't bad to drive on!!
3 Likes
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Edubestconsult: 10:18pm On Dec 27
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Bantino: 10:18pm On Dec 27
That looks really ......
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Pamela9os(f): 10:18pm On Dec 27
Omg. This is amazing
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by obidevine(m): 10:19pm On Dec 27
Donald " Batman" Duke
4 Likes
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Youngzedd(m): 10:19pm On Dec 27
I saw it live.
Up to 300 power bikes in Calabar.
1 Like
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by ordainbuzz: 10:19pm On Dec 27
DAT guy is bad and rogued
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by ehie(f): 10:19pm On Dec 27
BatMobile
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Life4Varnity: 10:19pm On Dec 27
If them sell this bike hen
E go pay all the whole MMM igbese
5 Likes
|Re: Donald Duke's Powerbike At Calabar Bikers Carnival by Hillzy(m): 10:20pm On Dec 27
Omoh dis bike no get mate, if charly boi c dis one him go know say watin him get na okada
6 Likes
