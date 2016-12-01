Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) (9203 Views)

Dollars Husband Sprayed On Wife At Their Wedding Reception (photos / Photo: If She Ask What This Is Used For, Cancel The Wedding / The Wedding Night Sex - Naija Romance Stories (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Olusegun Obasanjo was given a glamorous welcome at the wedding ceremony of the son of Ekiri of Ero Land in Ondo State...



The Ondo Prince was seen in high spirit as he joyously welcomed The Ebora of Owu Kingdom.

See more photos below...







http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/12/obasanjo-pictured-at-wedding-reception.html?m=1 Former President,was given a glamorous welcome at the wedding ceremony of the son ofin Ondo State...The Ondo Prince was seen in high spirit as he joyously welcomedSee more photos below... 3 Likes 1 Share

3 Likes

Handsome man 2 Likes

? After una see am, what should we do?

Na dem na dem yoruba demo.... 8 Likes

The prince ain't looking Bad at all... 1 Like

Money is good ooo

we have seen him





anything else ? 1 Like

Yoruba demons pishure number 6 3 Likes





they have tey the newly weds no be yesterday meat oooothey have tey 1 Like

.

Remember so years back when I visited that Land... One of the Land to First Host the Europeans...





Hmmm!

This old man have walking upanda for the past 3days.. 2 Likes

Ok I don see am meanwhile

Kondomatic:

Handsome man

What about d woman?



She no handsome? What about d woman?She no handsome?

I don't no y this foolish man make headline after destroying this country for eight year. 1 Like 1 Share

D lady looks like drawing with excess paint & bad brush 4 Likes

colourful wedding recession free, 9ja I hail thee.

old baboon 1 Like

Our nxt president OBJ

OBJ 2019 1 Like

EnEnPeecee:

old baboon Ccc you

Wat re u

Go nd get a life Ccc youWat re uGo nd get a life

Monkey cum chop banana 1 Like

Quality pictures 1 Like

Kondomatic:

Handsome man

Handsome with our stolen $16 billion meant to provide us electricity.

Any reasonable Nigerian should strip him Unclad and beat him to a pulp as we do for phone thieves.

Can we do that or we are too dumb for such? Handsome with our stolen $16 billion meant to provide us electricity.Any reasonable Nigerian should strip him Unclad and beat him to a pulp as we do for phone thieves.Can we do that or we are too dumb for such?

I see...will it put food on my plate 1 Like

the Satan 2 Likes

Where do I find these princely kind of men *pensive*