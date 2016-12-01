₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 8:24pm
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo was given a glamorous welcome at the wedding ceremony of the son of Ekiri of Ero Land in Ondo State...
The Ondo Prince was seen in high spirit as he joyously welcomed The Ebora of Owu Kingdom.
See more photos below...
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 8:24pm
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 8:28pm
Handsome man
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by WatchinginHD(m): 9:24pm
? After una see am, what should we do?
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 9:57pm
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by RIZLER: 9:57pm
Na dem na dem yoruba demo....
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by LOGDAN(m): 9:57pm
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by Nma27(f): 9:58pm
The prince ain't looking Bad at all...
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by oshibote1: 9:58pm
Money is good ooo
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:58pm
we have seen him
anything else ?
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by PrinceAbinibi: 9:58pm
Yoruba demons pishure number 6
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:59pm
the newly weds no be yesterday meat oooo
they have tey
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by Deicide: 10:00pm
.
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by theophorus(m): 10:00pm
Remember so years back when I visited that Land... One of the Land to First Host the Europeans...
Hmmm!
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by buharimustlive: 10:01pm
This old man have walking upanda for the past 3days..
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by Babaevans1(m): 10:01pm
Ok I don see am meanwhile
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by curvilicious: 10:02pm
Kondomatic:
What about d woman?
She no handsome?
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by 2019ATIKU(m): 10:03pm
I don't no y this foolish man make headline after destroying this country for eight year.
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by curvilicious: 10:03pm
D lady looks like drawing with excess paint & bad brush
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by emynike2001(m): 10:05pm
colourful wedding recession free, 9ja I hail thee.
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by EnEnPeecee: 10:05pm
old baboon
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by drizzymtbee: 10:05pm
Our nxt president OBJ
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by drizzymtbee: 10:06pm
OBJ 2019
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by drizzymtbee: 10:06pm
EnEnPeecee:Ccc you
Wat re u
Go nd get a life
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by uviesa(m): 10:07pm
Monkey cum chop banana
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by Lemonade01(m): 10:08pm
Quality pictures
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by seguno2: 10:11pm
Kondomatic:
Handsome with our stolen $16 billion meant to provide us electricity.
Any reasonable Nigerian should strip him Unclad and beat him to a pulp as we do for phone thieves.
Can we do that or we are too dumb for such?
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:12pm
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by Elcid1(m): 10:16pm
I see...will it put food on my plate
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by obataokenwa(m): 10:20pm
the Satan
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by ButterFrost212(f): 10:21pm
Where do I find these princely kind of men *pensive*
|Re: Obasanjo At The Wedding Reception Of Prince Of Ero In Ondo (Photos) by ButterFrost212(f): 10:24pm
buharimustlive:Is it your walking upandan
