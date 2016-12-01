₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by rem44: 8:47pm
Senator Godswill Akpabio was one of the people that graced this year's Calabar Carnival.Congratulating Gov. Ayade on a job well done,he said...
'I congratulate my brother, the Governor of Cross Rivers State Prof Ben Ayade on the successful hosting of this year's Calabar Carnival. No doubt the Calabar Carnival is the biggest carnival in Africa and I was thrilled tourists came from all over the world to attend it.
It's a good way to open up the state and also boost its economy. I'm glad to be part of the Carnival on the invitation of the Governor. Kudos to all the attendees and tourists'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/photos-of-godswill-akpabio-at-calabar.html?m=1
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by rem44: 8:49pm
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by Joephat(m): 8:52pm
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by Zendinho: 9:16pm
Nnah mehn......recession odikwa risky o.....
Can u compare akpabio of 2012 with the image am seein here?....
Chai.....truly there is God ooooooooo.
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by WatchinginHD(m): 9:19pm
Next president
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by Justice28(m): 9:20pm
Modified
Even dot wey I comment somebody still like am, Chai joblessness at it peak.
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by kcnwaigbo: 9:28pm
Zendinho:Seriously you believe Akpabio is broke?
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by Janetessy(f): 10:00pm
Hmmm
Nice and colourful
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by Opinedecandid(m): 10:00pm
We love you, distinguished Senate Minority Leader.
Your haters may not know or admit, they are doing so to their peril.
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by martineverest(m): 10:00pm
a perfect pix for meme
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by martineverest(m): 10:00pm
calabar cannival is suppose to be a reflection of our culture rather than replicating rio ,nottinghill and carribbean carnivals.,
this calabar carnival isnt exportable at all..
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by Skelewu: 10:02pm
Good for him.
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by fashrola(m): 10:02pm
kcnwaigbo:
Na the same thing I wan type sef....
This dude is richer than Nigeria....
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by tollyboy5(m): 10:02pm
Nice carnival I watched part of it on tv
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by EnEnPeecee: 10:04pm
Zendinho:na buhari handiwork be that. Thre recession president
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:04pm
Is he a beggar Recently he is always wearing that thing called shade abi na glasses
Abeg if you dey close to ram tell am say that thing no fit am
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by drizzymtbee: 10:04pm
Never let a bad day make you feel like
you have a bad life. Just because today
is painful doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t
be great. You just got to get there.
The best things usually happen when you
least expect it.So try to smile in the
mean time. And Have hope and not give up.
Not because life has been easy, perfect,
or exactly as you had anticipated, but
because you choose to be happy and
grateful for all the good things you
do have and all the problems you know
you don’t have.Good things are coming
down the road. The best days of your
Life are still ahead. Be Happy, Be
positive and Be Strong Hanty!
Gudnyt..
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by curvilicious: 10:05pm
I talk am
You snap d pic from your tevelision
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by semoly(m): 10:05pm
na wa o [color=#990000][/color][b][/b]
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by talktimi(m): 10:06pm
An attempt was made on the life of this Nigerian senator but the FG swept the case under the carpet
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by free2ryhme: 10:09pm
he is the former Governor of the state and courtesy demands he grace the occasion
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by chinaze4real(m): 10:09pm
This man is a Biafan much love daddy
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by mmsen: 10:10pm
martineverest:
You haven't been to the carnival then.
They have a traditional day and then they have one featuring modern dances, costumes and bikers.
We don't have stay stuck in the 19th century.
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by ShySteady: 10:10pm
Sorry, I don't mean to be sarcastic or rude here. Nigeria needs to be sanitized by "clean" people not repentant/former looters.
WatchinginHD:
My apologies if I sounded rude, but someone must say the truth.
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by Nairalanded: 10:10pm
"What money cannot do, more money can do"
Godswill Akpabio - 2012
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by fuckpro: 10:11pm
Wiseandtrue:... Ok I go tell am so him go fit see you ... your happy now,women!!! always saying no when they mean yes
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by Iscoalarcon: 10:12pm
Is it that this man is also feeling the heat of Recession or he just decided to dress up like a miserable beggar Ayam not understanding oooo
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:12pm
fuckpro:
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by OlaMiki: 10:12pm
Weed talking lolzzzzz
WatchinginHD:
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by Onlymewakacum(m): 10:13pm
talktimi:
Could that explain his look?
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by seunny4lif(m): 10:13pm
And so ?
I'm driving jooor
|Re: Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival by ephi123(f): 10:16pm
Looks blind with those his funny looking sun shades
