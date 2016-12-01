Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Godswill Akpabio At Calabar Carnival (11191 Views)

The Handshake Magnus Abe Gave To Akpabio At His Swearing-in (Photo) / Man Lies On The Ground For Akpabio At The Airport (Photos) / Photos Of Godswill Akpabio In A London Hotel (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'I congratulate my brother, the Governor of Cross Rivers State Prof Ben Ayade on the successful hosting of this year's Calabar Carnival. No doubt the Calabar Carnival is the biggest carnival in Africa and I was thrilled tourists came from all over the world to attend it.



It's a good way to open up the state and also boost its economy. I'm glad to be part of the Carnival on the invitation of the Governor. Kudos to all the attendees and tourists'.







Source: Senator Godswill Akpabio was one of the people that graced this year's Calabar Carnival.Congratulating Gov. Ayade on a job well done,he said...'I congratulate my brother, the Governor of Cross Rivers State Prof Ben Ayade on the successful hosting of this year's Calabar Carnival. No doubt the Calabar Carnival is the biggest carnival in Africa and I was thrilled tourists came from all over the world to attend it.It's a good way to open up the state and also boost its economy. I'm glad to be part of the Carnival on the invitation of the Governor. Kudos to all the attendees and tourists'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/photos-of-godswill-akpabio-at-calabar.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share

Nnah mehn......recession odikwa risky o.....

Can u compare akpabio of 2012 with the image am seein here?....

Chai.....truly there is God ooooooooo. 3 Likes

Next president 7 Likes 1 Share

.





Modified

Even dot wey I comment somebody still like am, Chai joblessness at it peak. 1 Like

Zendinho:

Nnah mehn......recession odikwa risky o.....

Can u compare akpabio of 2012 with the image am seein here?....

Chai.....truly there is God ooooooooo. Seriously you believe Akpabio is broke? Seriously you believe Akpabio is broke? 20 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm





Nice and colourful

We love you, distinguished Senate Minority Leader.



Your haters may not know or admit, they are doing so to their peril. 5 Likes 1 Share

a perfect pix for meme 1 Like

calabar cannival is suppose to be a reflection of our culture rather than replicating rio ,nottinghill and carribbean carnivals.,



this calabar carnival isnt exportable at all..

Good for him.

kcnwaigbo:



Seriously you believe Akpabio is broke?

Na the same thing I wan type sef....



This dude is richer than Nigeria.... Na the same thing I wan type sef....This dude is richer than Nigeria.... 4 Likes

Nice carnival I watched part of it on tv 1 Like

Zendinho:

Nnah mehn......recession odikwa risky o.....

Can u compare akpabio of 2012 with the image am seein here?....

Chai.....truly there is God ooooooooo. na buhari handiwork be that. Thre recession president na buhari handiwork be that. Thre recession president 2 Likes

Recently he is always wearing that thing called shade abi na glasses

Abeg if you dey close to ram tell am say that thing no fit am Is he a beggarRecently he is always wearing that thing called shade abi na glasses

Never let a bad day make you feel like

you have a bad life. Just because today

is painful doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t

be great. You just got to get there.

The best things usually happen when you

least expect it.So try to smile in the

mean time. And Have hope and not give up.

Not because life has been easy, perfect,

or exactly as you had anticipated, but

because you choose to be happy and

grateful for all the good things you

do have and all the problems you know

you don’t have.Good things are coming

down the road. The best days of your

Life are still ahead. Be Happy, Be

positive and Be Strong Hanty!

Gudnyt.. 4 Likes 1 Share

I talk am

You snap d pic from your tevelision

[color=#990000][/color][b][/b] na wa o[color=#990000][/color][b][/b]

An attempt was made on the life of this Nigerian senator but the FG swept the case under the carpet 1 Like

he is the former Governor of the state and courtesy demands he grace the occasion

This man is a Biafan much love daddy

martineverest:

calabar cannival is suppose to be a reflection of our culture rather than replicating rio ,nottinghill and carribbean carnivals.,



this calabar carnival isnt exportable at all..

You haven't been to the carnival then.



They have a traditional day and then they have one featuring modern dances, costumes and bikers.



We don't have stay stuck in the 19th century. You haven't been to the carnival then.They have a traditional day and then they have one featuring modern dances, costumes and bikers.We don't have stay stuck in the 19th century. 1 Like





WatchinginHD:

Next president

My apologies if I sounded rude, but someone must say the truth. Sorry, I don't mean to be sarcastic or rude here. Nigeria needs to be sanitized by "clean" people not repentant/former looters.My apologies if I sounded rude, but someone must say the truth. 1 Like

"What money cannot do, more money can do"



Godswill Akpabio - 2012 2 Likes

Wiseandtrue:

Is he a beggar Recently he is always wearing that thing called shade abi na glasses

Abeg if you dey close to ram tell am say that thing no fit am ... Ok I go tell am so him go fit see you ... your happy now,women!!! always saying no when they mean yes ... Ok I go tell am so him go fit see you ... your happy now,women!!! always saying no when they mean yes

Ayam not understanding oooo Is it that this man is also feeling the heat of Recession or he just decided to dress up like a miserable beggarAyam not understanding oooo 1 Like

fuckpro:

... Ok I go tell am so him go fit see you

WatchinginHD:

Next president Weed talking lolzzzzz

talktimi:

An attempt was made on the life of this Nigerian senator but the FG swept the case under the carpet

Could that explain his look? Could that explain his look?

And so ?



I'm driving jooor 1 Like