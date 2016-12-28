₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,190 members, 3,279,439 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 11:53 PM

MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million (19989 Views)

How To Understand Mathew 10:34 / Complete Breakdown Of Mathew 24:29-30 Part 2 / God Has Told Me Who Will Be President - Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, KICC London (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by 360metrosports: 10:16pm
A 12,000-member megachurch in Britain lost the equivalence of $4.8 million in charitable funds after trustees carelessly invested money in what later turned out to be a ponzi scheme headed by a former Premier League soccer player.

According to an inquiry report https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/577308/kingsway_international_christian_centre.pdf published last week by the Charity Commission for England and Wales, the Kent-based Kingsway International Christian Centre came away with a net loss of about $4.8 million (£3.9 million) after its trustees forked over a total of $6.1 million (£5 million) in four installments between June 2009 and June 2010 to a former trustee who guaranteed that the investments would earn a sizable return totaling about 55 percent in a year.

Although the commission's report does not name names, The Telegraph reports that the person who the church trustees handed the money to was Richard Rufus, a former defender for the Charlton Athletic Football Club who was also a former minister and trustee at the church.

Last year, a judge found that Rufus had conned about 100 investors out of a total of $10,731,159 (£8,682,343) in the £16-million investing scheme with Kingsway International Christian Centre being the single largest investor.

According to the commission's report, the church's trustees handed over an initial investment and entered into an agreement in which they were guaranteed that investment would earn a profit of about 5 percent per month, with the exception of August and December when they were guaranteed profits of about 2.5 percent.

"The inquiry established that in practice, however, the investments resulted in a net loss of £3.9 million to the charity," the report explains.

The report states that the church's trustees who handed over the funds were guilty of "mismanagement." The commission found that the church's trustees did not "exercise sufficient care when making the decisions to invest £5 million of the charity's funds through the ex-trustee's investment scheme."

"They did not follow all the principles expected of trustees to ensure they comply with their trustee duties under charity law when making those decisions," the report concludes.

The Charity Commission was first alerted to the church's investment when it found that the church made £3 million of investments with a "qualified independent trader" who was "in a position to provide the services of an investment manager by investing in financial markets."

After the commission contacted the Financial Services Authority to verify the trustee's status as a trader, it found that the trustee in question was not, nor had he ever been, licensed to "carry on regulated activities in a personal capacity."

The commission also found that the investments were paid to the trustee's personal bank accounts. Additionally, the commission found that the investments "appeared to be speculative and high risk in nature."

As a result of the commission's inquiry, an interim manager was appointed to review the trustees' decisions to invest the £5 million and to decide whether any of the trustees should be held personally liable.

The interim manager found that the trustees did not do enough to investigate whether or not the rate of return they were promised was realistic and put too much trust in the trustee's good standing with the church and community.

"The interim manager found that conflicts of interest were not managed properly by the decision-making trustees when making the decision to invest. There was too much reliance on the expertise of the ex‑trustee when he was personally interested and conflicted," the report states. "The interim manager found that insufficient consideration was given by the decision-making trustees as to whether the guaranteed rate of return was unrealistically high, or to the potential for fraud."

After the church entered into an Individual voluntary agreement with the ex-trustee in hopes he could pay back the money lost, the ex-trustee filed for bankruptcy and was declared bankrupt in 2013.

The interim manager also encouraged the church's current trustees to bring a legal claim against the trustees who decided to invest the money.

http://www.christianpost.com/news/uk-megachurch-loses-4-8-million-ponzi-scheme-promising-55-percent-return-in-1-year-172271/print.html#sh3JEgOtOc6pHJYe.99

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by adonbilivit: 10:21pm
Nairaland please allow MMM to die before you bury it na. Nairaland crashed sometime last year And came back stronger. Linda ikeji's blog was shut down by google few years ago but she bounced back. let's atelast wait till January 13th...

the coming back of MMM depends on how many people are willing to provide help when the mavros are unfrozen. will you provide help in January if you are matched on the day MMM returns? likes for yes, shares for no

113 Likes 24 Shares

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by Janetessy(f): 10:21pm
grin



MMM

When a Russian wants to show Nigerians that yahoo yahoo is reciprocal grin


Quote me wrongly and get a divine slap in ur dream

36 Likes 4 Shares

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by XXLDICK: 10:21pm
steppins:
Ha! So Mathew Ashimolowo dey do oyibo MMM? cheesy
Janetessy:
grin



MMM

When a Russian wants to show Nigerians that yahoo yahoo is reciprocal grin


Quote me wrongly and get a divine slap in ur dream

Abeg, where una see MMM for the write-up

31 Likes

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by steppins: 10:22pm
Ha! So Mathew Ashimolowo dey do oyibo MMM? cheesy

9 Likes

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by haywire07(m): 10:22pm
I give up . its too long .

The topic has said it all .


Walks out of thread

4 Likes

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by veekid(m): 10:22pm
let him attend this powerful vigil

25 Likes 2 Shares

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by Ask4Info: 10:22pm
These Thing happen because Pastors have stopped preaching the word and commandments of God but rather they preach what members want to hear and what will attract new people.

Adultery, Fornication, Alcohol Intake, Prostitution, Gambling, Interest Taking, Collection by Deceit, Indecent Dressing and Socializing are PART OF THE THINGS GOD FORBIDS.

But Majority of these Churches due to their greed can't come out to condemn it.

I gave up when i saw that woman promoting MMM in a Redeemed Christian Church.

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by bbmpin(m): 10:22pm
No comment!

1 Like

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by FuckTheMod: 10:22pm

STUPÎD PEOPLE



WHO ELSE DIDN'T READ MMM IN THE NONSENSE WRITE-UP?

1 Share

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by AntiWailer: 10:22pm
grin

MMM UK.

2 Likes

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by sathel(m): 10:22pm
Man of God falling for ponzi scam.. Vision Is dead o

6 Likes

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by Adaowerri111: 10:22pm
lies from the pit of hell
Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by ephi123(f): 10:22pm
Na wa. Meanwhile they pay little or no tax as a result of being registered as a charity.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by kingvectorv(m): 10:23pm
End time news cry
Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by sunkuns003(m): 10:23pm
Olagbara ooo.

1 Like

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by Drabeey(m): 10:23pm
People are very gullible. I advise tgr pastor to try and oversee the engagements of all the people holding offices in the church. Im sure this happened because there was no proper check and balance




Anyways..




Drabeey was HERE

1 Like

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by blaqtom(m): 10:23pm
Lol






Lol











Lol









Goodnight peeps

1 Like

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by ayukdaboss(m): 10:23pm
Adaowerri111:
lies from the pit of hell

Your head correct so or you can't read? Kindly point the lies out

2 Likes

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by Rainmaker69(m): 10:23pm
Nigerian Bloggers and Lies- anything to generate traffic.
Asides the deceptive title, I think the article highlights the manner in which a responsible Government should oversee the financial activities of non-profits, especially religious organizations. These organizations are established for charitable objects and the Trustees should be held accountable for the funds. They are called "Trustees" because they hold the property and funds of the organization in trust for the members and society at large. Its not a one-man show where the General Overseer is the CEO.
That's why Pastors shouldn't see ministry as a source of personal enrichment, its a breach of trust and a crime, the fact that many get away with it here in Nigeria doesn't make it right. On the other hand, there are also several churches in Nigeria that try to exhibit some fiscal transparency. If the church was more transparent, especially in its dealings with money, we wouldn't have the sort of mutual distrust that exists between Pastors and congregants.

In other news, did anyone notice that this stolen recycled news report failed to mention the name of the ponzi scheme, though the incident happened some years ago. Anyone interested in knowing the truth should look for the real source of the news and personally read the pdf report.

5 Likes

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by martineverest(m): 10:23pm
so God didnt tell him he is MMMing the funds

1 Like

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by Bossontop(m): 10:23pm
Heheheh!!!!pastor and memebers be like ......ahhhhh ooohhhh God of Abraham Isaac and Jacob where did we go astray

4 Likes

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by oblo(m): 10:23pm
Hmmm
Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by benega: 10:23pm
G
Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by tosyne2much(m): 10:23pm
Hahahahah... Can this be true? cheesy

1 Like

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by dazekid(m): 10:24pm
Amazing stuff. So you mean they didn't pray and the money and wait to receive directives from the Holy Ghost before investing the money. I just pity our Nigerian Christians who believe they are giving their money to God, this is actual proof that churches are just businesses who treat their income as funds to be invested to yield even more income.

5 Likes

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by seuncyrus(m): 10:24pm
I thought I was going to see something related to MMM ... Nairaland and Ponzi stories are like ....



January 14 -----the real new year

1 Like

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by Silentscreamer(f): 10:24pm
Dat pastor must be a fake pastor

1 Like

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by canalily(m): 10:24pm
Is a lie, not my pastor of kikikikiangry
Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by BrutalJab: 10:25pm
Na until one of these hungry and desperate bloggers chop beating before they will stop propagating falsehoods just for traffics.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by kingcjay(m): 10:25pm
sharp guys. werrin concern me

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Do Miracles Still Exist?, Do Angels Still Assist Humans? / A Woman Looks For God In Her Husband. And This Is How God Wants It / APPARITION: The Blessed Mother Of God Appeared In Kaduna Today!

Viewing this topic: Drfinn, niyi09(m), BucciJP(m), coolestchris(m), megastarjec(m), omogin(f), noonee, Tolutheo(m), Celebrimbor(m), lifeisbeautiful, Jibola10(m), Felixprosper, Fasaha, sakalisis(m), occam(m), Getintouch2004(m), iou, frank33(m), stolenstone, efec(m), DlOrdKRiS(m), xreal, Teaxa(m), DUBES(m), abodundef, Emmanuelson(m), AkumahTalk(m), Danielbuyner, okunboy, ePUNK, ceejayxy(m), Emereolevanwill(m), Dannidom(m), Richiez(m), chimeziepaul, Cokwologu(m), dotune(m), esakorede, Jilov(m), Misteradiz, Drtobe(m), stwiska, usmee, Sharplogger(m), Imprida(f), Sosqui, lordjay, lazumr(m), dmoville, kazeemat1, tigonana, Adinije(f), Petchesky(m), Hairyrapunzel, Thermal, yem3, Elder4sure(m), amijid2012(m), Kswiss001(m), ULSHERLAN(m), tony9k, nwakibie3(m), Ezeibe(m), excellence13, vbest(m), Stephen6229, laptopsale(m), flyak49, Stchidex64, chitown(m), lukulukuboy(m), fairytale(f), avasjude1436(m), eastboy, Maderichbox(m), Chrizoby(m), teeboynaij, laboguashi(m), Akpuoru, elgizzyuplifted(m), latosin, Ekykool(m), LorDBolton, Zzyco, Becqie, emi09, HolyCraig, FrankNetter, cephaswizzy(m), olusogo1(m), henmola, adesilver(m), precised, NnamdiCheges(m), emmyasam95(m), kingmekus(m), gbegemaster(m), khugtay, nonymous, Therages, Ilias2, ellacute45(f), ffl07join14, Josiah1150(m), mmsen, bomijuwon(m), manmidtexy(m), Amucha, akeemakinremi(m), irewolepeter(m), engrjosefz(m), ripbubu(m), nonjebose(m), tomiade1(m), fammo, abbey7025, sochima1989(m), Nyntynplus, chukzmills69, Johnsonpac(m), brightalo17, prudentcy(m), fash78(m), ZirdoRoray(m), phemmy2, manmade(m), izutex007(m), studman, lockedOut, hakimi1974(m), Whyterose, secpowell, Janetessy(f), ttmacoy, iphunanya(f), KingsArome(m), Thunday16(m), Britzdon(m), Seekeroftruth, TheBlackSaint(m), DaCharis2016, ademusule, Freshprime(m), denigeorge, ispeed(m), fran6co(m), yeddy99, ElGabi(m) and 191 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.