|MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by 360metrosports: 10:16pm
A 12,000-member megachurch in Britain lost the equivalence of $4.8 million in charitable funds after trustees carelessly invested money in what later turned out to be a ponzi scheme headed by a former Premier League soccer player.
http://www.christianpost.com/news/uk-megachurch-loses-4-8-million-ponzi-scheme-promising-55-percent-return-in-1-year-172271/print.html#sh3JEgOtOc6pHJYe.99
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by adonbilivit: 10:21pm
Nairaland please allow MMM to die before you bury it na. Nairaland crashed sometime last year And came back stronger. Linda ikeji's blog was shut down by google few years ago but she bounced back. let's atelast wait till January 13th...
the coming back of MMM depends on how many people are willing to provide help when the mavros are unfrozen. will you provide help in January if you are matched on the day MMM returns? likes for yes, shares for no
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by Janetessy(f): 10:21pm
MMM
When a Russian wants to show Nigerians that yahoo yahoo is reciprocal
Quote me wrongly and get a divine slap in ur dream
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by XXLDICK: 10:21pm
steppins:
Janetessy:
Abeg, where una see MMM for the write-up
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by steppins: 10:22pm
Ha! So Mathew Ashimolowo dey do oyibo MMM?
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by haywire07(m): 10:22pm
I give up . its too long .
The topic has said it all .
Walks out of thread
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by veekid(m): 10:22pm
let him attend this powerful vigil
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by Ask4Info: 10:22pm
These Thing happen because Pastors have stopped preaching the word and commandments of God but rather they preach what members want to hear and what will attract new people.
Adultery, Fornication, Alcohol Intake, Prostitution, Gambling, Interest Taking, Collection by Deceit, Indecent Dressing and Socializing are PART OF THE THINGS GOD FORBIDS.
But Majority of these Churches due to their greed can't come out to condemn it.
I gave up when i saw that woman promoting MMM in a Redeemed Christian Church.
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by bbmpin(m): 10:22pm
No comment!
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by FuckTheMod: 10:22pm
STUPÎD PEOPLE
WHO ELSE DIDN'T READ MMM IN THE NONSENSE WRITE-UP?
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by AntiWailer: 10:22pm
MMM UK.
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by sathel(m): 10:22pm
Man of God falling for ponzi scam.. Vision Is dead o
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by Adaowerri111: 10:22pm
lies from the pit of hell
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by ephi123(f): 10:22pm
Na wa. Meanwhile they pay little or no tax as a result of being registered as a charity.
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by kingvectorv(m): 10:23pm
End time news
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by sunkuns003(m): 10:23pm
Olagbara ooo.
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by Drabeey(m): 10:23pm
People are very gullible. I advise tgr pastor to try and oversee the engagements of all the people holding offices in the church. Im sure this happened because there was no proper check and balance
Anyways..
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by blaqtom(m): 10:23pm
Lol
Lol
Lol
Goodnight peeps
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by ayukdaboss(m): 10:23pm
Adaowerri111:
Your head correct so or you can't read? Kindly point the lies out
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by Rainmaker69(m): 10:23pm
Nigerian Bloggers and Lies- anything to generate traffic.
Asides the deceptive title, I think the article highlights the manner in which a responsible Government should oversee the financial activities of non-profits, especially religious organizations. These organizations are established for charitable objects and the Trustees should be held accountable for the funds. They are called "Trustees" because they hold the property and funds of the organization in trust for the members and society at large. Its not a one-man show where the General Overseer is the CEO.
That's why Pastors shouldn't see ministry as a source of personal enrichment, its a breach of trust and a crime, the fact that many get away with it here in Nigeria doesn't make it right. On the other hand, there are also several churches in Nigeria that try to exhibit some fiscal transparency. If the church was more transparent, especially in its dealings with money, we wouldn't have the sort of mutual distrust that exists between Pastors and congregants.
In other news, did anyone notice that this
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by martineverest(m): 10:23pm
so God didnt tell him he is MMMing the funds
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by Bossontop(m): 10:23pm
Heheheh!!!!pastor and memebers be like ......ahhhhh ooohhhh God of Abraham Isaac and Jacob where did we go astray
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by oblo(m): 10:23pm
Hmmm
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by benega: 10:23pm
G
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by tosyne2much(m): 10:23pm
Hahahahah... Can this be true?
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by dazekid(m): 10:24pm
Amazing stuff. So you mean they didn't pray and the money and wait to receive directives from the Holy Ghost before investing the money. I just pity our Nigerian Christians who believe they are giving their money to God, this is actual proof that churches are just businesses who treat their income as funds to be invested to yield even more income.
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by seuncyrus(m): 10:24pm
I thought I was going to see something related to MMM ... Nairaland and Ponzi stories are like ....
January 14 -----the real new year
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by Silentscreamer(f): 10:24pm
Dat pastor must be a fake pastor
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by canalily(m): 10:24pm
Is a lie, not my pastor of kikikiki
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by BrutalJab: 10:25pm
Na until one of these hungry and desperate bloggers chop beating before they will stop propagating falsehoods just for traffics.
|Re: MMM: Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo's KICC Loses $4.8 Million by kingcjay(m): 10:25pm
sharp guys. werrin concern me
