Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos (7720 Views)

Instagram Lady With Massive Curves And Hips Causes Commotion Online (Photos) / Nairobi Pastor Shares After-sex Photos With His "Lover” Online (Photos) / Lady Exposes A Married Man Begging Her For Sex Online (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; This pretty Nigerian lady is trending online after photos of her appearing to have slaughtered a goat for Christmas went viral. According to the twitter user who posted this, her boyfriend will constantly need to remind himself of what will happen to him if he cheats considering how "easy" it was for her to kill the animal..lol. See reactions of online users following the viral post.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/pretty-nigerian-lady-who-slaughtered.html

pretty girl indeed... what if she cheats nko

Damn. Really nice bosoms. I'm impressed. 4 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

this girl must really be a terrorist cos she's da BOMB

okay 5 Likes







Can't kill an ant let alone an animal that has blood flowing in it



But will eat it sha Kai this girl is really strongCan't kill an ant let alone an animal that has blood flowing in itBut will eat it sha

Ordinary cockroach, some ladies can't kill 2 Likes

sinaj:

S For Sinaj 1 Like

issokay

Jesu Christi! Jesu Christi!

There's a probability she could be fronting the kill.

perhaps just for the camera but then, I don't know.. 10 Likes

KissChrix:





For Sin.aj was typing jore was typing jore

Fuqman:

There's a probability she could be fronting the kill.

perhaps just for the camera but then, I don't know..

For a lady, it takes guts to front a kill but then, I don't know.. 1 Like

Fear her

Somebody has already killed the goat. She just held the dead goat and the knife 4 Likes

okosodo:

Somebody has already killed the goat. She just held the dead goat and the knife do u feel she cant kill a goat or what..go to the East and see what Igbo girls are doing 3 Likes

ChangeIsCostant:

do u feel she cant kill a goat or what..go to the East and see what Igbo girls are doing Never seen a lady killing a goat before sir Never seen a lady killing a goat before sir

There's nothing hard in slaughtering a goat nau, I did that on 24th when my kidbro was forming busy playing PS4 with his friend. I just quickly cut the animal and summoned him to roast and cut it. As long as the goat is well tied, you are good to go! 1 Like 1 Share

sinaj:

Kai this girl is really strong



Can't kill an ant let alone an animal that has blood flowing in it

But will eat it sha you cant kill bur you can eat,na so you cant kill bur you can eat,na so

my own have finished.



I cant even kill a cockroach

shez strong ooo d 1 time i killed a baby rat it hunted me for months kept on thinking of its mother ....i was so scared eh i flogged it to death 3 Likes 1 Share

Can't be an Afonja...future Impossible tense 2 Likes

I don't see why this is news! When there are girls in mosad army firing land to air missiles, women kicking the ass of men, and wait....what about those stabbing their partners to death. It's just sheer determination. Anybody can slaughter a goat. Let her slaughter a cow. 3 Likes

VolTOxic:

Damn. Really nice bosoms. I'm impressed.

Mikylopez:

shez strong ooo d 1 time i killed a baby rat it hunted me for months kept on thinking of its mother ....i was so scared eh i flogged it to death









Back to the main message, I like strong ladies. Some men are even scared of killing common chicken Never knew murder is the punishment for anyone that cheats. Wack mentality!! DrOlufumi whatever, reset your brain to default

sinaj:

Kai this girl is really strong





Can't kill an ant let alone an animal that has blood flowing in it



But will eat it sha

Long throat