Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos
|Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 7:11am
This pretty Nigerian lady is trending online after photos of her appearing to have slaughtered a goat for Christmas went viral. According to the twitter user who posted this, her boyfriend will constantly need to remind himself of what will happen to him if he cheats considering how "easy" it was for her to kill the animal..lol. See reactions of online users following the viral post.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/pretty-nigerian-lady-who-slaughtered.html
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 7:11am
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:12am
pretty girl indeed... what if she cheats nko
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by VolTOxic(m): 7:12am
Damn. Really nice bosoms. I'm impressed.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 7:12am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:14am
this girl must really be a terrorist cos she's da BOMB
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by purpulrain: 7:15am
okay
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by sinaj(f): 7:17am
Kai this girl is really strong
Can't kill an ant let alone an animal that has blood flowing in it
But will eat it sha
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by KissChrix: 7:18am
Ordinary cockroach, some ladies can't kill
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by KissChrix: 7:19am
sinaj:For Sinaj
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by Xantosdamy(m): 7:19am
issokay
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by sweettease(f): 7:19am
Jesu Christi!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by Fuqman(m): 7:19am
There's a probability she could be fronting the kill.
perhaps just for the camera but then, I don't know..
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by ochobaba(m): 7:20am
sweettease:.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by sinaj(f): 7:21am
KissChrix:was typing jore
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by sweettease(f): 7:21am
ochobaba:
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by KissChrix: 7:24am
Fuqman:
For a lady, it takes guts to front a kill but then, I don't know..
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by Jay542(m): 7:28am
Fear her
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by okosodo: 7:46am
Somebody has already killed the goat. She just held the dead goat and the knife
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:48am
do u feel she cant kill a goat or what..go to the East and see what Igbo girls are doing
okosodo:
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by Nma27(f): 7:59am
ChangeIsCostant:Never seen a lady killing a goat before sir
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by jopretty(f): 8:03am
There's nothing hard in slaughtering a goat nau, I did that on 24th when my kidbro was forming busy playing PS4 with his friend. I just quickly cut the animal and summoned him to roast and cut it. As long as the goat is well tied, you are good to go!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by bizzy500(m): 8:05am
sinaj:you cant kill bur you can eat,na so
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by Stupedinluv(f): 8:06am
my own have finished.
I cant even kill a cockroach
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by Mikylopez(f): 8:26am
shez strong ooo d 1 time i killed a baby rat it hunted me for months kept on thinking of its mother ....i was so scared eh i flogged it to death
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by EVILFOREST: 8:34am
Can't be an Afonja...future Impossible tense
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by laiza(m): 8:38am
I don't see why this is news! When there are girls in mosad army firing land to air missiles, women kicking the ass of men, and wait....what about those stabbing their partners to death. It's just sheer determination. Anybody can slaughter a goat. Let her slaughter a cow.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by ikombe: 8:41am
VolTOxic:
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by rawpadgin(m): 8:46am
Mikylopez:
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by jmoore(m): 8:53am
Never knew murder is the punishment for anyone that cheats. Wack mentality!! DrOlufumi whatever, reset your brain to default
Back to the main message, I like strong ladies. Some men are even scared of killing common chicken
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by jmoore(m): 8:57am
sinaj:
Long throat
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Slaughtered Goat For Christmas Trends Online. Photos by mazimee(m): 8:57am
purpulrain:Fry your beans make we hear word.
1 Like
