Shameful, irresponsibile that DSS is now leaking Nigerians phone conversations to Sahara Reporters - Fayose







Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has accused the Department of State Service (DSS) of recording telephone conversations of Nigerians perceived as critical of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) government, editing the conversations and leaking same to Sahara Reporters, which has now become the official propaganda platform of the federal government.



Governor Fayose, who said he was not bothered by the new sinister antic of the federal government, added that; "Rather than sitting down and be monitoring peoples phones, the federal government should provide food for Nigerians and save the lives of those that are being killed in Southern Kaduna and other places."



The governor, who reacted to his telephone conversation with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike that was published by Sahara Reporters today, through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said; “If the President and his hatchet men in the DSS, EFCC and other federal government agencies do not know what to do other than to record phone conversations of their perceived political foes, they should just resign and save the country from this harrowing experience."



He said it was obviously that they were being threatened by the complimentary comments of notable Nigerians like Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and others about him because those comments negate the cabal's evil intentions.



The governor described the DSS recording telephone conversations of Nigerians and leaking them to Sahara Reporters to publish as the height of the political rascality, manipulation, oppression, suppression and irresponsibility by agents of the federal government that are trying so hard to cover up the crimes they perpetrated against the people of Rivers State.



"They should even go beyond taping of my lines and come to live with me in Ekiti government house so that they can do per seconds live recordings of whatever I say because in the year 2017, by the grace of God, I will still say more without apology," he said.



Governor Fayose said for the first time since democracy returned to the country in 1999, Nigerians were celebrating Christmas and new year with hunger and sufferings beyond measure. "Nigerians are asking for food on their tables, they want employments, they want security, not recording of people's phone conversations and handing it to a road side online platform to publish.



"Unemployment and job loss are increasing at a very alarming rate while the electoral process is daily being bastardised. "Rather than tackling hunger and the country’s economic woes, they have embarked on diversionary tactics with irrelevant stories of Governors Wike and Fayose’s phone conversations, governors who do not bear arms and have no control over any security apparatus," the governor said.



He said: “I knew it before now that telephone conversations of prominent Nigerians, especially National Assembly members and opposition figures are being monitored, but I have remained unperturbed in my resolve to play my roles in rescuing Nigeria from the jaws of tyranny, which the present APC federal government represents."



While maintaining that the APC led federal government do not respect the laws of the country, Governor Fayose said; “They know that what they are doing is illegal and clear contravention of Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which provides that; ‘The privacy of citizens, their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations and telegraphic communications is hereby guaranteed and protected.’ “However, because they are criminally minded and are running a tyrannical government, using the DSS, EFCC and other agencies, one is not surprised at the current development.



He encouraged Nigerians not to keep silent in the face of this tyranny, saying; "it will get to everybody one day, some day.” He said; "Like I said before, their style has become so predictable. Whenever Nigerians cry of the pains and sufferings they are going through, they will come with flimsy stories like; “20 Chibok girls found,” “$1 billion found in Mr A, B or C bedroom,” “Boko Haram technically defeated,” “We have captured Sambisa forest,” "Governors Wike and Fayose’s phone conversations leaked," etc just to divert attention. "Regrettably, Governors Wike and Fayose that bear no arm remain their headache while their agents that bear arms like guns, armoured tanks and fighter jets etc, using them against Nigerians have not been called to question.



"Going by the barrage of pains being inflicted on Nigerians by his cluelessness, if I will give the President a candid advise, I will tell him to resign because he has failed Nigerians, whose votes he obtained by deception. Under his watch, Dollar is now N500 to $1, their is unprecedented hunger in the land, Nigerians are being killed in Southern Kaduna and other places, "It is better for the President to resign because he appears not to have capacity for positivity.



"If all the presidents that ruled before Buhari had behaved like he is behaving now, he himself will be in jail. "However, let me say it once again, I am one person who is not afraid of death or incarceration. I will keep telling Nigerians the truth, which obviously hurts Buhari and the cabal around him."





Under his watch, Dollar is now N500 to $1, their is unprecedented hunger in the land, Nigerians are being killed in Southern Kaduna and other places, "It is better for the President to resign because he appears not to have capacity for positivity."If all the presidents that ruled before Buhari had behaved like he is behaving now, he himself will be in jail. "However, let me say it once again, I am one person who is not afraid of death or incarceration. I will keep telling Nigerians the truth, which obviously hurts Buhari and the cabal around him."

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO BELOW:



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-uX-nwRklA



even me iyam worried, how are dis media outlets getting access to dis phone convos....this re serious propagandas, Buhari listen to mi, arresting Fayose and Wike isn't gonna solve Naija issues, can't u focus on a solution ni? 55 Likes 1 Share

Even a goat knows that EFCC,DSS,APC are the sources of all the rubbish published by Sahara reporters 42 Likes 3 Shares

Our security services are more of news agency 21 Likes 4 Shares

please keep recording!! 2 Likes

Truly not good



I agree with you I agree with you 10 Likes

Fayose you are on point 30 Likes 4 Shares





A righteous heart & soul fear no reproach.... If one has no skeleton in one's wardrobe, seeing skulls and bones would never make one jittery... The guilty never rest nor relax despite not being chased!!A righteous heart & soul fear no reproach.... 40 Likes 1 Share

If one has no skeleton in one's wardrobe, seeing skulls and bones would never make one jittery...



Don't support evil, tomorrow you might be a victim of what he's saying. Don't support evil, tomorrow you might be a victim of what he's saying. 88 Likes 9 Shares

Our security services are more of news agency Which Country's English is this Which Country's English is this 1 Like 1 Share

No privacy again , even with your credit .. Na wa oo..



lalasticlala Seun S.O.S ooo 3 Likes 1 Share

Don't support evil, tomorrow you might be a victim of what he's saying.

Victim? Default mode of angry embittered soul, miss me with the BS... What do i need to be afraid of? I'm not planning treasonable felony, neither am i planning domestic chaos or terrorism, so thank you for your concern & face left!! Default mode of angry embittered soul, miss me with the BS... What do i need to be afraid of? I'm not planning treasonable felony, neither am i planning domestic chaos or terrorism, so thank you for your concern & face left!! 23 Likes 1 Share

If one has no skeleton in one's wardrobe, seeing skulls and bones would never make one jittery... The guilty never rest nor relax despite not being chased!!



A righteous heart & soul fear no reproach.... It's not right for people to invade your privacy. Stop living in stone age because of sycophancy It's not right for people to invade your privacy. Stop living in stone age because of sycophancy 64 Likes 2 Shares

my mentions are as usual partly ignorant & majorly embittered....



Spying, hacking and other covert operations may not be right but it's the way of the world when it comes to national security/intelligence gathering...



What's so funny is that most of dem crazies were clapping for US FBI when Hillary's email server issues were used to truncate her ambition... Awon olopolo daalu!!







The Hillary Clinton assertion isn't a direct reference to FBI like it's being assumed.... This MO! Thank you!



it's a sidebar comment to reiterate my the position that people's bias & sentiments determine how they align...



Most of the people foaming at the mouth were delirious with joy when Hillary's hack was a thing.... wasn't that an invasion of privacy as well? The Hillary Clinton assertion isn't a direct reference to FBI like it's being assumed.... This MO! Thank you!it's a sidebar comment to reiterate my the position that people's bias & sentiments determine how they align...Most of the people foaming at the mouth were delirious with joy when Hillary's hack was a thing.... wasn't that an invasion of privacy as well? Most of the people ranting raving and somersaulting like inebriated/ demented orangutans intoare as usual partly ignorant & majorly embittered....Spying, hacking and other covert operations may not be right but it'sWhat's so funny is that most of dem crazies were clapping for US FBI when Hillary's email server issues were used to truncate her ambition... Awon olopolo daalu!! 27 Likes 3 Shares

And you think you don't have secret which you don't want anyone to know or hear about?.

If people wanted to harm you and the security agencies got to know about it, you would love them to do nothing and keep their (enemies) 'secret'? If people wanted to harm you and the security agencies got to know about it, you would love them to do nothing and keep their (enemies) 'secret'? 3 Likes 1 Share

Victim? D efault mode of angry embittered soul, miss me with the BS... What do i need to be afraid of? I'm not planning treasonable felony, neither am i planning domestic chaos or terrorism, so thank you for your concern & face lef t!! 21 Likes

Victim? Default mode of angry embittered soul, miss me with the BS... What do i need to be afraid of? I'm not planning treasonable felony, neither am i planning domestic chaos or terrorism, so thank you for your concern & face left!!

And you think you don't have secret which you don't want anyone to know or hear about?. And you think you don't have secret which you don't want anyone to know or hear about?. 20 Likes

I guess the next logical question is how many Rivers and Ekiti House of Assembly members are ready to go to jail on Fayose and Wike's account respectivel y? Out of point as usual







Yoruba Muslims, I tire for una Out of point as usualYoruba Muslims, I tire for una 24 Likes

I guess the next logical question is how many Rivers and Ekiti House of Assembly members are ready to go to jail on Wike and Fayose's account respectively?

It's not right for people to invade your privacy. Stop living in stone age because of sycophancy



Nice one. Nice one. 4 Likes

I guess the next logical question is how many Rivers and Ekiti House of Assembly members are ready to go to jail on Wike and Fayose's account respec tively? 9 Likes

cc lalasticlala seun



this source if Fake OP. Fayose Never Admit That the concorted Audio voice was his, It is Even more Mischievious That sahara reporters will concort something, and there are people on Nairaland that is ready to fabricate 'an admitance response' Using fake links this one



its now clear that sahara reporters are out to divert public attention from APC rigging in Rivers



(1) when wike lead protest to police headquarters against fakorede sahara reporters released a concorted Audio

(2) when wike policemen about 21 with him during election were arrested and detained, sahara reporters released another concorted Audio featuring fayose



Now waiting for Nairaland extention of their members that is ready to fabricate 'an admittance response' Using fake links



Anyway Nigerians are wiser . Fayose never admit that the audio voice was his as the whole audio thing is a hoarse! aimed at diverting peoples attention from the fact that wike a sitting governor's police and orderlies are been detained illegally to weaken security around the governor in a democratic setting from a president reffered to as 'a born again democrat' is laughable! this source if Fake OP. Fayose Never Admit That the concorted Audio voice was his, It is Even more Mischievious That sahara reporters will concort something, andUsing fake links this one http://www.nairanaijanews.com/2016/12/shameful-irresponsibile-that-dss-is-now.html its now clear that sahara reporters are out to divert public attention from APC rigging in RiversNow waiting for Nairaland extention of their members that is ready to fabricate 'an admittance response' Using fake linksAnyway 19 Likes 2 Shares

So this is d level they av gotten into now; where there is no privacy; this is a gradual slide into cutting freedom of speech; cos if a governor that has immunity line can be tapped wats the faith of the common man that talks about the ills of this govt.





Now it's becoming scary. We might av gone back to military rule b4 2019.



God help us. 8 Likes 1 Share

You wan buy the news You wan buy the news

