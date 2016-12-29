Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Brother's Girlfriend Has Finally Charmed Him, Help Me Ooo (1583 Views)

If Your Girlfriend Has One Of These Jobs, She Might Be Cheating On You. / My Brother's Girlfriend Refuses Money / She Charmed Her Boyfriend Through Food

This is the genesis of the whole issue and I would appreciate your sincere answer if you were in my shoes.



I have two siblings,including me we are 3 altogether and our mom is late, so the three of us stay together in one house we built together.



My brother has a girlfriend that spent a week with us this month and the first day, she was kinda sluggish which I hate like waking up around 7am and staying in bed till 11am, as expected, when you go to people's house, you do what they do, if they use only maggi to cook, you don't add your own seasoning, even if its not your boyfriend you're expected to do what they do and assist in every chores they do.



First night she cooked, she used something like onga to cook although it's not onga which purged me during that week but i endured. And she cooked "ewedu" that we don't eat at home, my brother never eats ewedu, but he ate it because of her, I was really shocked because even if he's hungry, he'll never eat your ewedu soup, but he ate it, I just assumed that it's love and I cleared it from my mind.



Until last week, he fought with my sister and punched her because she wasn't happy with the girl and she was giving her attitude, even me, I'm not happy with her, but I don't show it, but she showed it because she can't take it, so he punched her and she started bleeding profusely on her nose, and that was the first time I would see them fight though, they don't fight at all



That's not the end, he got her an infinix zero 4 in that same week, meanwhile my phone's touchpad is bad and he hasn't even said anything about it, he got her a 90k+ device, seriously guys, I'm angry and sad, I think this is getting out of hand already.



And he'll be asking me every time that "do I like her" but I really don't have an answer because I don't want to break his heart, I really don't have an answer for him, but I'm not happy with her vibe at all. She's a badluck.



Please what do you think? 1 Like

I think you should man up and tell him how you feel,if you can't then please allow sleeping dog lie.





About the phone he bought I don't think that should be a cause to worry about. You are a man, take care of your responsibilities abegi. 4 Likes

Lol no be jazz, na love. Some guys can be so dumb and stupid at the same time all in the name of love. You will have to give him space, if he comes back to his senses, good for y'all but if he doesn't, you can't do no F about it. That's his luck, tough luck. 4 Likes





Your bro is inlove, it's not charm so just let them be. Lol.Your bro is inlove, it's not charm so just let them be. 2 Likes

This only happens in an afonja's family 3 Likes

Benita27:

Lol.



Your bro is in love, it's not charm so just let them be. Na dem be dis





Op dey fear dis set of people Na dem be disOp dey fear dis set of people 2 Likes

dollyjoy:

I think you should man up and tell him how you feel,if you can't then please allow sleeping dog lie.





About the phone he bought I don't think that should be a cause to worry about. You are a man, take care of your responsibilities abegi. NNE your head dey dere joor NNE your head dey dere joor 1 Like

Are you a man or a woman? secondly, how old are u? Also pple do crazy things for love esp guys,so dont be too shocked. Happy holidays..pray for ur brother and try 2 be friends with his woman Are you a man or a woman? secondly, how old are u? Also pple do crazy things for love esp guys,so dont be too shocked. Happy holidays..pray for ur brother and try 2 be friends with his woman

What your brother does with his money/ who he spends it on is primarily his business

You better tell your brother the truth before it'll be too late. If you like, allow your brother enter ''fire''...

Lol. This story is funny to me. Don't ask me why because I don't know 1 Like

Schedule a family meeting...for the three of you and iron things out.

Be mature as regards the matters you table and the matters you swallow.

If possible invite an Elder in the family...but that should come after you must have tried the first meeting.



That girl is a golddigger, love should go to hell! They ain't married yet. Family comes first before girlfriend 2 Likes

Are you a man or a woman? secondly, how old are u? Also pple do crazy things for love esp guys,so dont be too shocked. Happy holidays..pray for ur brother and try 2 be friends with his woman



She is just a girlfriend, not a wife!

So not yet legally his woman She is just a girlfriend, not a wife!So not yet legally his woman 2 Likes

you need to talk to your brother.

He needs to learn how to balance the equation between his girl and family.

#The things you do for Love; D

let me see if i can condense everything I saw up there into 5 sentences.

>Your brother is a pussyy who got pussy-whipped by a girl with an even larger pussyy.at this point,she can poison him and he'll die with a smile.

>Your sister has got bigger balls than both of you put together.

>Your brother is an abusive fool whose mumu button is being used to kill mosquitoes by one random ashawò

>You are one broke mofo.common phone screen.HaBa!

> You're a pussy......or have I mentioned that already? 3 Likes

> You're a pussy......or have I mentioned that already?

there's nothing like charm, your brother is only in love with her. while you stay schtum the love escalates. if you think your brother is not treating you guys well, then it's up to you or any of your siblings to have a brotherly chat with him. abeg no be juju

Ewedu causing problems...lol. She has cooked vegetable for your brother. It's over OP. Give up! 2 Likes 1 Share

and you think nairaland can solve the problem.

whu dont yoy move out

be a man

get an apartment and be independent bro.

Freak101:

And he'll be asking me every time that "do I like her" but I really don't have an answer because I don't want to break his heart, I really don't have an answer for him, but I'm not happy with her vibe at all. She's a badluck.



Please what do you think?

Unless you dont have balls Unless you dont have balls

IamLEGEND1:

let me see if i can condense everything I saw up there into 5 sentences.

>Your brother is a pussyy who got pussy-whipped by a girl with an even larger pussyy.at this point,she can poison him and he'll die with a smile.

>Your sister has got bigger balls than both of you put together.

>Your brother is an abusive fool whose mumu button is being used to kill mosquitoes by one random ashawò

>You are one broke mofo.common phone screen.HaBa!

> You're a pussy......or have I mentioned that already?





Or should he hav used PP? Or should he hav used PP?

