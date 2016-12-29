₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by rhymaholic: 10:09pm On Dec 29
A wedding billed to happen on 27th December 2016 was cancelled after the man Izuchukwu Ekweanua found out his proposed wife to be Uchechukwu Obi was still seeing another man days before the wedding. The traditional and white wedding was supposed to happen at Nnewi but got cancelled. The man have since announced on his Facebook page that the wedding is cancelled and the woman's cousin have confirmed what broke the proposed wedding off.
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by Smellymouth: 10:10pm On Dec 29
Correct man..He is the real MVP..
Miss Frances Obi ==>
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by Bluezy13(m): 10:11pm On Dec 29
Those who give a fvck...
Are almost here
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by izzou(m): 10:12pm On Dec 29
That awkward moment when you are starching your Ankara for the wedding and you get this bad info
You be like
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by drmikeadams(m): 10:12pm On Dec 29
olosho every where
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by Smellymouth: 10:12pm On Dec 29
NCAN go soon enter this thread..
Na so the thread go end up ==>
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by Florblu(f): 10:16pm On Dec 29
Damn!is been faithful that difficult?
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by prettyjo(f): 10:18pm On Dec 29
very shameful
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by cliquevibes(m): 10:18pm On Dec 29
In Chris Brown's voice.... This Hoe's ain't loyal
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by zarakay(f): 10:19pm On Dec 29
Too bad
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by AfroKnight: 10:19pm On Dec 29
Classic Naija. The guy is lucky to have found out the her dirty secret. If you were still open to more options why did you agree to marry him? Is it so difficult to resist the extra cash and gifts you get when you date guys? Disgusting.
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by ikombe: 10:20pm On Dec 29
Smh. Some girls need serious Factory Reset for there brain
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by dollyjoy(f): 10:25pm On Dec 29
Thank God for the man's life, the bride isn't ready to get married.
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:25pm On Dec 29
Florblu:
For some, sure it is..
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by saxwizard(m): 10:28pm On Dec 29
Brave Guy. ..he saved his future. too young for divorce-
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by Mjshexy(m): 10:31pm On Dec 29
Florblu:No ma'am it isn't, it's just the selfish indecisive nature of people that breeds unfaithfulness.
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by BlackDBagba: 10:34pm On Dec 29
"Our love is a moment that lasts forever "
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:35pm On Dec 29
awkward
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by decatalyst(m): 10:38pm On Dec 29
saxwizard:
Yes oh! No time for general nonsense!
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by Flexherbal(m): 10:43pm On Dec 29
Too bad !
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by SmellingAnus(m): 10:51pm On Dec 29
Someone once advised me.... No marry woman because her toto dey sweet you then you come ignore her weaknesses wey you no go fit tolorate.... Well, a broken relationship is better than a broken marriage....
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by BUTCHCASSIDY: 11:12pm On Dec 29
These are the kind of stories thay make you start questioning your partner's loyalty......Make you go paranoid
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by uzuede4(f): 11:12pm On Dec 29
Na wa oo
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by FreeSpirited(m): 11:23pm On Dec 29
Na their picture be that?....that gal don cast finally
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by BoluGabriel(m): 1:07am
Chai.....Nemesis is a biiiiiiitch and Karma is her sister. #JustSaying
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by passyhansome(m): 6:46am
I hate girls
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by rawpadgin(m): 7:11am
wen i said i don't trust even my girlfriend suckers said i am being insecure
girls? fear them
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by Doctorfitz(m): 7:25am
Smellymouth y are girls like this? Y dem put their sense for leg?
Which kain generation of girls con dey this life sef... Abi Na shawarna block their brain or Na ice cream?
Funny thing is they are all like this... I no believe until e happen to me.
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by Smellymouth: 7:26am
Doctorfitz:
some of them, their villagers dey use their brains take dey play ping pong..
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by Doctorfitz(m): 7:30am
Smellymouth:
Lols... See bro all of them no just well I swear.. All... Paulkillerman no lie
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by MEGGATRON(m): 7:31am
all these exes no dey ever let to be wedded be, them just like to chop the kpomo for the last time.
|Re: Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating by Doctorfitz(m): 7:31am
Smellymouth:
Dem just like peni.s pass their own future who does that? Girls
