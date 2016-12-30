Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) (13587 Views)

Here listed are nine points that shows that the administration of President Buhari at the end of 2016 has achieved a lot.



1. Sambisa Forest now a military garrison.



2. Nigerian (local) rice now a brand.



3. No more free government money.



4. Celebrated Christmas without fuel scarcity and bomb blast.



5. Created 200,000 N-Power jobs and 10,000 police recruitment without charging application fee and without single loss of life.



6. No more subsidy scam. Nigeria no longer indebted to fuel importers.



7. Boko Haram Commander arrested in Lagos... end of d road to Boko haram menace in d North East.



8. Treasury Single Account policy implemented without any hesitation.



9. Nigeria now ranked 22nd largest economy in the world... 1st in Africa.





l believe Nigeria will be great once again...





Yea but needs to do more as the expectations are high.If this government can use DSS to fight their opponents, why can't they use it on improvement in power supply after all their laid legacy is to disobey Court order. At least most Nigerians would be happy when they see electricity companies running from pillar to post .Personally I don't buy that crap of short fall in gas supply while electricity bills keep on increasing.

Your list is filled with failures

What about Dollars and inflation?



Or you want to eat bokoharam? 57 Likes

speak for ursef

What about Dollars and inflation?

i am talkin 'bout his achievement

Shidren of 8 are already complaining, how predictive

10. RED OIL is now 800 per bottle

11. People are committing suicide because of starvation.

Sometimes you just need to allow Buhari supporters to rejoice and feel good about themselves for voting him... So Miss, we've seen d achievements its super great, infact its really wonderful

Can you categorize a student that failed 6 out of 12 courses an achiver? How have the nine points listed by you made exchange rate to be 197 Naira to 1 dollar, brought down the price of 50kg of rice to 8000 Naira, made the salary of an average civil servant a living wage?

Lets call a spade a spade......Buhari is yet to impress the populance after almost two years in the office. We belive and hope he can still turn things around.







































Lets call a spade a spade......Buhari is yet to impress the populance after almost two years in the office. We belive and hope he can still turn things around.





If dollar is 1 to 1, and everybody become an importer, that will make us to be a dependent nation. So, tell me, what is going be to be our benefits?



Abeg, Common sense is not common . Is the forex about importing consumables alone? Now in lay man's language........... If one dollar is 1 to 1 producers can import essential machineries that cannot be made in Nigeria to produce goods locally from locally sourced raw materials, Agricultural impliments/tractors can be imported at afordable rates for farmers to boost production and so.....

Also it will be easy to buy, transfer and adopt technology to make the nation become independent.

Can you categorize a student that failed 6 out of 12 courses an achiver? How have the nine points listed by you made exchange rate to be 197 Naira to 1 dollar, brought down the price of 50kg of rice to 8000 Naira, made the salary of an average civil servant a living wage?Lets call a spade a spade......Buhari is yet to impress the populance after almost two years in the office. We belive and hope he can still turn things around.. Is the forex about importing consumables alone? Now in lay man's language........... If one dollar is 1 to 1 producers can import essential machineries that cannot be made in Nigeria to produce goods locally from locally sourced raw materials, Agricultural impliments/tractors can be imported at afordable rates for farmers to boost production and so.....Also it will be easy to buy, transfer and adopt technology to make the nation become independent.Indeed common sense is not common at all

too bad. the lowest form of reasoning is believe.

Nigerians are hungry, Buhari do something now before something go do you in 2019.

Did you speak for yourself in your opening post? O ye hypocrite!

oh, and u forgot the "almighty" Ogoni clean up??

Nigeria was the largest economy in Africa during Jonathan's regime, too bad Buhari let it slip through our fingers if not for God

And he can still do better 2017

I came to check pretty ladies however, I had chose exangel007, she is bomb.

Bomb ke ?

Bomb ke ? Bomb ke ?

Sometimes you just need to allow Buhari supporters to rejoice and feel good about themselves for voting him... So Miss, we've seen d achievements its super great, infact its really wonderful

l love this comment....





It sums it up..



Respect... l love this comment....It sums it up..Respect... 19 Likes 2 Shares

hungerbad





hungerbad 1 Like 1 Share

I just dey observe.... In fact u can call me the OBSERVER...

Let's start with 3, 4 and 8.



No more free money.

Govt money is no longer free for outsiders but insiders are having a great time. We can see d mtn and idp contract scandal involving d SGF and Chief of Staff.



On peaceful Christmas, even criminals know that people are barely surviving due to clueless policies so there's no need to waste their time.

Even petrol marketers know that hoarding their petrol is now a waste of time because very few people traveled home



On TSA, I hope you have not closed your eyes to d effect of that policy on d banking sector in terms of massive job losses?



I just want to assume that what you posted is part of an attempt to make us feel good abt this administration 17 Likes 2 Shares

with all these sufferings!!

This op, you will just see any article online and come paste it in NL without going thru that article properly.

Buhari changed Nigeria in a bad way, don't use his 1% achievement to cover for his 99% failure.

Buhari did more harm than good in his administration... #fact. 7 Likes 1 Share