₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,985 members, 3,281,842 topics. Date: Friday, 30 December 2016 at 10:17 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) (13587 Views)
Media Chat: The 14 Things Buhari Said / Ministerial List: What Buhari Did That Shocked Tinubu, Osinbajo – New Telegraph / List Of The Things Buhari Promised Nigerians - Vanguard (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by ExAngel007(f): 11:17pm On Dec 29
President Muhammadu Buhari rode to the corridor of power on the platform on Change although a lot of Nigerians have complained that the promises made have not been fulfilled.
Here listed are nine points that shows that the administration of President Buhari at the end of 2016 has achieved a lot.
1. Sambisa Forest now a military garrison.
2. Nigerian (local) rice now a brand.
3. No more free government money.
4. Celebrated Christmas without fuel scarcity and bomb blast.
5. Created 200,000 N-Power jobs and 10,000 police recruitment without charging application fee and without single loss of life.
6. No more subsidy scam. Nigeria no longer indebted to fuel importers.
7. Boko Haram Commander arrested in Lagos... end of d road to Boko haram menace in d North East.
8. Treasury Single Account policy implemented without any hesitation.
9. Nigeria now ranked 22nd largest economy in the world... 1st in Africa.
l believe Nigeria will be great once again...
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.naij.com/amp/1079604-buharis-successes-2016-listed.html?client=ms-android-tecno
121 Likes 16 Shares
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by asuustrike2009: 11:24pm On Dec 29
Yea but needs to do more as the expectations are high.If this government can use DSS to fight their opponents, why can't they use it on improvement in power supply after all their laid legacy is to disobey Court order. At least most Nigerians would be happy when they see electricity companies running from pillar to post .Personally I don't buy that crap of short fall in gas supply while electricity bills keep on increasing.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by kinibigdeal(m): 11:25pm On Dec 29
Your list is filled with failures
60 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 11:25pm On Dec 29
What about Dollars and inflation?
Or you want to eat bokoharam?
57 Likes
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by ExAngel007(f): 11:27pm On Dec 29
kinibigdeal:speak for ursef
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by ExAngel007(f): 11:30pm On Dec 29
BiafraBushBoy:i am talkin 'bout his achievement
20 Likes
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by GMBuhari: 11:46pm On Dec 29
Shidren of 8 are already complaining, how predictive
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by yarimo(m): 12:15am
10. RED OIL is now 800 per bottle
76 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by Elijahrona: 3:30am
11. People are committing suicide because of starvation.
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by Standing5(m): 3:33am
Ha ha ha . . .
1 Like
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 3:41am
Sometimes you just need to allow Buhari supporters to rejoice and feel good about themselves for voting him... So Miss, we've seen d achievements its super great, infact its really wonderful
76 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by OjoChigozieNuhu: 3:57am
ExAngel007:Can you categorize a student that failed 6 out of 12 courses an achiver? How have the nine points listed by you made exchange rate to be 197 Naira to 1 dollar, brought down the price of 50kg of rice to 8000 Naira, made the salary of an average civil servant a living wage?
Lets call a spade a spade......Buhari is yet to impress the populance after almost two years in the office. We belive and hope he can still turn things around.
. Is the forex about importing consumables alone? Now in lay man's language........... If one dollar is 1 to 1 producers can import essential machineries that cannot be made in Nigeria to produce goods locally from locally sourced raw materials, Agricultural impliments/tractors can be imported at afordable rates for farmers to boost production and so.....
Also it will be easy to buy, transfer and adopt technology to make the nation become independent.
Indeed common sense is not common at all
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by kingsamosy(m): 5:05am
ExAngel007:
too bad. the lowest form of reasoning is believe.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by babdap: 5:09am
Nigerians are hungry, Buhari do something now before something go do you in 2019.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by FlyboyZee(m): 6:16am
ExAngel007:Did you speak for yourself in your opening post? O ye hypocrite!
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by Legitbaba(m): 6:25am
oh, and u forgot the "almighty" Ogoni clean up??
3 Likes
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by Cletus77(m): 6:59am
Nigeria was the largest economy in Africa during Jonathan's regime, too bad Buhari let it slip through our fingers if not for God
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by boman2014: 7:07am
And he can still do better 2017
3 Likes
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by skedman(m): 7:17am
I came to check pretty ladies however, I had chose exangel007, she is bomb.
8 Likes
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by ExAngel007(f): 7:31am
skedman:
Bomb ke ?
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by ajepako(f): 7:33am
Boleyndynasty2:
l love this comment....
It sums it up..
Respect...
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by adebayo201: 7:41am
babdap:hungerbad
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by MVLOX(m): 7:43am
I just dey observe.... In fact u can call me the OBSERVER...
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by Noblesoul123: 8:56am
Let's start with 3, 4 and 8.
No more free money.
Govt money is no longer free for outsiders but insiders are having a great time. We can see d mtn and idp contract scandal involving d SGF and Chief of Staff.
On peaceful Christmas, even criminals know that people are barely surviving due to clueless policies so there's no need to waste their time.
Even petrol marketers know that hoarding their petrol is now a waste of time because very few people traveled home
On TSA, I hope you have not closed your eyes to d effect of that policy on d banking sector in terms of massive job losses?
I just want to assume that what you posted is part of an attempt to make us feel good abt this administration
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by veekid(m): 8:56am
OP! You forgot to mention the other room
1 Like
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by thecrush: 8:56am
with all these sufferings!!
6 Likes
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by evansjeff: 8:56am
In other news, computer wizards please help!!! I put on my laptop this morning to see this, I've done the little I know including removing the battery all to no avail, what should I do please?
3 Likes
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by Vickiweezy(m): 8:56am
This op, you will just see any article online and come paste it in NL without going thru that article properly.
Buhari changed Nigeria in a bad way, don't use his 1% achievement to cover for his 99% failure.
Buhari did more harm than good in his administration... #fact.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 9 Things Buhari Did That Confirm CHANGE Is Really Here (list) by Bari22(m): 8:57am
change has come to stay
3 Likes 1 Share
Lagos Bans Pregnant Women From Riding Okada / If Buhari Was Igbo; The Double Standard Of The Yoruba. A Must Read! / Tinubu To Buhari, Give Me Oil Wells - Pics
Viewing this topic: declem(m), Luvdbyursista(m), austinereds(m), chynie, gratiaeo, naijamatter, teeorume(m), badmrkt(m), Sanmel(f), Teejay2090(m), snakie86, ayo22212(m), Inioluwa01(m), yaqq, Adunbi2(m), MYGODISGREAT(m), Flygeriansteve, chidiadivictor(m), cyprex, Silensa(m), benarex(m), hazyfm1, zubby007(m), bolaji3071(m), fredosan(m), malcomvee, Bankoleyemi, teamchocolate, RingimKabir(m), Enosetale, pachukwu16, Aussie(m), Zikdik, austinosita(m), Omooba77, batim234(f), sheftyxz(m), Ty207, Magnitki, SeniorZato(m), Horus(m), Nemesis99(m), niyi09(m), calito19(m), Horlawoomey(m), georgeakins, Kenneth10110, petars, ojdollars(m), Oly23(f), allubi(m), jmonas, banjo022(m), primzi, illuminated93(m), buyaka(m), az4sure36, aiish, jogsman01(m), obadisa, ExAngel007(f), casiraghi, longlife101, 3Dimension, Heffalump(m), peaceland(m), ifekayodee(m), Ikpewe(m), DEmejioba1(m), TrueSenator(m), niccolanson(m), remmybash, djfiki, ckiel, TipMaster, JacksonD7, profhezekiah, vroy, siralos135, slimmy2005(m), Nairalanded, shiimah(m), Afrok(m), sammydee27(m), MrSocrate(m), psalmsjob, weezeffizy(m), segzyj(m), Kulas, tpdgenius(m), Iykopee(m), bellobee(m), ayanbaba2(m), Omobolaji19, jpmoriarti(m), walexsho(m), ztarlord(m), Godstraight(m), beycity(m), nNEOo(m), oluseyiforjesus(m), Sainttops(m), hensben(m), mfm04622, Bhol28, tosyne2much(m), Libo45, obataokenwa(m), Shaks4real, bellar93, sucess001(m), Masterdeking(m), mcb60(m), busuyem, ojmetrix(m), williamsofficial(m), idiamin(m), chyket(m), bolaino(m), sordique81(m), chuksfluential(m), Agfather2, polyte, promisengr(m), eddyclinton, dallyemmy, 1990news(m), barcaboi(m), uzolexis(f), gershonxer(m) and 176 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11