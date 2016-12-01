Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash (15460 Views)

Serena had taken to Reddit Thursday morning to break her engagement news to the whole world in the form of a poem that she'll soon be Alexis Ohanian's wife.



The tennis star detailed her story in a Reddit post, saying Alexis popped the question with a surprise trip to Rome where they apparently first met. She said he took her to the exact same table where they first talked and got on one knee to propose.



Instead of being happy for her, see the shocking hate comments Serena Williams has received because of her engagement to husband to-be Alexis Ohanian.



What's my business nah??

On backlash: Pishor of her receiving lashes on her bum or adonbilivit.



Second to comment (STC). I want to make a special dedication to the ruff of ma rife. Happy new year in advance to us all. 2 Likes

Coming for her head....

and they say the whites are racist 65 Likes 7 Shares

But can that man really handle that ass....? 22 Likes 1 Share

Me dey try reason how their union go epp nigerians 19 Likes

Backlash from who? her life

her choice 1 Like 2 Shares

Her Life 1 Like

That guy dosen't look like he can handle her, she needs a guy like me. 8 Likes 1 Share

DuruCrusher:

But can that man really handle that ass....?





Do you think they've been waiting for a priest all this while? 5 Likes

Wether white ,black or red is all abt love nd choice 4 Likes 1 Share

DuruCrusher:

But can that man really handle that ass....?







we need to give them private lessons on how to go about it, oya come let's prepare our practical lecture notes! we need to give them private lessons on how to go about it, oya come let's prepare our practical lecture notes!

Black people and black mentality..



The blacks she dated, what happened?



Smh.. 8 Likes

Lol @can he handle that ass? 1 Like

Blacks and their inferiority complex and yet dey'll blame the white man for being racist... Na somebody like Drake or common she for say yes to? How many of dem black dudes ready to settle down and commit to one woman there. 11 Likes

Kokan aye 1 Like

I am of the the opinion that black women need to explore more. I don't no why they stick to the very kind of men that disrespects them the most! It's OK for almost all the NFL players to date and marry white women, its OK for many black American actors and musicians to marry white women or even have them as baby mamas, but for a black successful woman to marry a white man, it has become an issue. The same reasons black successful men don't marry black women is the same reason black successful women should run from black men! 35 Likes 1 Share

Wetin Concern me 3 Likes

famous quotes from ricky rozay



your head got a price.

serena williams dont make me pay the fee.

the kind of news I like to hear ..Happy for her

@Op, next time specify that she got backlash from social media not making rush into this thread thinking she got whipped/assaulted.

.Happy for her...



All these ones are just talking trash!!



The babe don go she don go! All these ones are just talking trash!!The babe don go she don go! 2 Likes

Why are you all getting angry with her? She is very smart. At least in a few years or months from now, she will become a billionaire when she dumps his sorry azz and takes half of what the idiot have laboured for all his life. 4 Likes

Omg

Phuck!....see attack! .....



Congratulations Serena Williams.....

To be candid, I'm also disappointed in Serena, after being criticized by Trump This racial division in America is growing beyond controllable measures OK.To be candid, I'm also disappointed in Serena, after being criticized by Trump