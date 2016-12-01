₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,985 members, 3,281,842 topics. Date: Friday, 30 December 2016 at 10:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash (15460 Views)
Serena Williams Gets Engaged To Reddit Co-founder Ohanian / Serena Williams Loses To Svitolina At Rio Olympics 2016 / Rival Fans React To Alexis Sanchez's Hamstring Injury (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by ObiOmaMu: 5:20am
Serena Williams is engaged to 33-year-old Alexis Ohanian, guy who co-founded Reddit. She is right now being blasted by some black people who are very upset she dumped black men for a white partner.
Serena had taken to Reddit Thursday morning to break her engagement news to the whole world in the form of a poem that she'll soon be Alexis Ohanian's wife.
The tennis star detailed her story in a Reddit post, saying Alexis popped the question with a surprise trip to Rome where they apparently first met. She said he took her to the exact same table where they first talked and got on one knee to propose.
Instead of being happy for her, see the shocking hate comments Serena Williams has received because of her engagement to husband to-be Alexis Ohanian.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2016/12/serena-williams-engaged-alexis-ohanian-receives-backlash.html
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by ObiOmaMu: 5:21am
backlash
lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by ObiOmaMu: 5:25am
more
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:25am
What's my business nah??
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by sanyahkod(m): 5:32am
On backlash: Pishor of her receiving lashes on her bum or adonbilivit.
Second to comment (STC). I want to make a special dedication to the ruff of ma rife. Happy new year in advance to us all.
2 Likes
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by Goldenheart(m): 5:43am
Coming for her head....
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by deb303(f): 5:43am
and they say the whites are racist
65 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by DuruCrusher(m): 5:44am
But can that man really handle that ass....?
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by Khd95(m): 6:03am
Me dey try reason how their union go epp nigerians
19 Likes
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by Vanessa88(f): 6:05am
Backlash from who? her life
her choice
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by Atiku2019: 6:44am
Her Life
1 Like
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by Dreyl(m): 6:57am
That guy dosen't look like he can handle her, she needs a guy like me.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by rusher14: 6:58am
DuruCrusher:
Do you think they've been waiting for a priest all this while?
5 Likes
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by Nixiepie(f): 7:13am
Wether white ,black or red is all abt love nd choice
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by metallisc(m): 7:40am
DuruCrusher:
we need to give them private lessons on how to go about it, oya come let's prepare our practical lecture notes!
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by Smellymouth: 7:47am
Black people and black mentality..
The blacks she dated, what happened?
Smh..
8 Likes
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by MilesLamar(m): 7:59am
Lol @can he handle that ass?
1 Like
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by Nbote(m): 8:27am
Blacks and their inferiority complex and yet dey'll blame the white man for being racist... Na somebody like Drake or common she for say yes to? How many of dem black dudes ready to settle down and commit to one woman there.
11 Likes
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by veekid(m): 8:40am
Kokan aye
1 Like
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by Setaje(f): 8:40am
I am of the the opinion that black women need to explore more. I don't no why they stick to the very kind of men that disrespects them the most! It's OK for almost all the NFL players to date and marry white women, its OK for many black American actors and musicians to marry white women or even have them as baby mamas, but for a black successful woman to marry a white man, it has become an issue. The same reasons black successful men don't marry black women is the same reason black successful women should run from black men!
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by mrphysics(m): 8:41am
Wetin Concern me
3 Likes
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by 2shur: 8:41am
famous quotes from ricky rozay
your head got a price.
serena williams dont make me pay the fee.
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by beautiful232(f): 8:42am
the kind of news I like to hear ..Happy for her
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by Vickiweezy(m): 8:42am
@Op, next time specify that she got backlash from social media not making rush into this thread thinking she got whipped/assaulted.
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by Kunleskey(m): 8:42am
.Happy for her...
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by thecrush: 8:42am
All these ones are just talking trash!!
The babe don go she don go!
2 Likes
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by dinachi(m): 8:43am
Why are you all getting angry with her? She is very smart. At least in a few years or months from now, she will become a billionaire when she dumps his sorry azz and takes half of what the idiot have laboured for all his life.
4 Likes
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by Alasi20(m): 8:43am
Omg
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by Onyenna(m): 8:43am
Phuck!....see attack! .....
Congratulations Serena Williams.....
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by Tnnig: 8:43am
For those who do not want to buy Bitcoins, there is an alternative solution – they can accumulate an entire coin while using various tools that explain how to get free Bitcoins fast. Follow this link to understand better "https://www.bestchange.com/?p=77531">Online-money
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by davodyguy: 8:43am
This racial division in America is growing beyond controllable measures OK.
To be candid, I'm also disappointed in Serena, after being criticized by Trump
|Re: Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash by dinachi(m): 8:43am
Only fools get married in the US.
6 Likes
Ghana Vs Uruguay: [2 - 4] On Penalties After [1 - 1] Draw @ World Cup 2010 / Giwa FC Has Been Expelled From The NPFL / Arsenal Offers Semi Ajayi Two-Year Contract
Viewing this topic: fineeyez(m), Charliiee(m), coldasice007, abodundef, blessedosas, Boltex1812, DMilanista, jleague(m), Neot77(m), Origin(f), gentlefada(m), to2in, Riddler, crestedguy(m), KenModi(m), gunther6(m), DualCore1, DrHighchief(m), TwoBottles, hbid, RossMehn, OYINBOGOJU(m), drexzy, richieroxy(f), mcquin(m), hammerT, ALKARULEZZ(m), VictorAB, safarigirl(f), WellingtonCoker, chuksey1(m), bosstony(m), ak47s00(m), JustmcKay(m), Swissy, elijahsinto(m), jotey(m), HITLERS(m), IdisuleOurOwn(m), kaydguru, moralex(m), Darkpal(m), runtoman, dukeolumde(m), linktel, chris2face(m), rotlan(m), Birichie(m), Hulad, Manuel8888, SKIPCY(m), markfoefish(m), jujujare, Richmondoau(m), fellory, mimyselfai, seyideco(m), gsainttrinity(m), Seekeroftruth, ogunsphd(m), birdmansoho, benkz001, SURYSuri(f), TopeBush(m), ekesoft(m), success123(m), yorhmienerd, KamalMarx, rouge007, justflow1(m), SIRmuel86(m), LibertyRep, Uchemus(m), collins247(m), boyo123(m), pragidso, kemijohnson, Ujunkem(f), waleylagboy, ifycelebrity(f), adedayourt(m), Eddiecute86(m), abbeyty(m), JackOfAllTrades(m), tpdgenius(m), coolk(m), tophee(m), Ekhemini(m), Lapyte, 360degree(m), Damianmarley, reubenobi(m), ijeshaboy, Aprilivangie(f), sodeide2013, koolModee, vinc, kayman2u(m), oluseyi33(m), biz9ja(m), Ozavize88(f), jigsaw001(m), Mpanyi, Nevahateme(m), Onabanj(m), zoneboy, youngbambiz, majour(m), Dikolas(m), KimBerlyie, coolcharm(m), pokenose(m), truthsayer007, gabriel212, Hembelembe, kimberly33, benedictac(f), mysteriouxx(f), Campaign4truth, Asherr, abham and 165 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11