|Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by 247frolic(m): 10:28am
Congratulations to a young gallant Police officer Abba Kyari. He is the youngest ACP in Nigeria at 41yrs old. He was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police on 16th December, 2016 by the Nigerian Police Force. Arewa celebrate you. All Ordinary Nigerians celebrate you.
The world will In Sha Allah celebrate you. You will achieve much more than you have achieved. Congratulations great man.
Below is what he shared :
http://www.newshelm.com/2016/12/photos-abbah-kyari-becomes-youngest.html
2 Likes
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by madridguy(m): 10:33am
Officer with swaggz.
Congratulations bro.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by BlackDBagba: 10:35am
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by spartan117(m): 10:38am
.
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by Flexherbal(m): 10:45am
Congratulations to him!
3 Likes
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by ufuosman: 11:16am
Congrats bro
1 Like
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by nickxtra(m): 11:25am
Congrats bros. Men like you will make the Police a better organization. Thumbs up big bros
13 Likes
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by deenvibe(m): 11:25am
Congrat sir
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by gabng(m): 11:29am
O/C IGP Intelligence Response Team
Former O/C SARS, Lagos
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by aare07(m): 11:33am
Congratulations
1 Like
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by CliffordOrji: 11:39am
Very useful Policeman. One of the best around
20 Likes
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by owobokiri(m): 12:43pm
All of a sudden in this country.., before our very eyes, the national police is turning into a fulani establishment. .. The same way the Custom service and the Army have become some fulani garrisons. . You are stopped somewhere at a checkpoint in Okigwe, deep inside Biafraland, and you are looking at these scraggy-looking lanky characters with alien tribal marks, all brandishing AK 47s while looking like wild characters from some sch-fi blockbusters.. None of the people policing you looks like you... This is dangerous but Everybody is keeping quiet. Nobody seem ready to talk. They are taking over the air-force and though they only time they encounter the ocean is when they travel hundreds of kilometers down south, the sons of Danfodio are also desperate to corner the NAVY. This is dangerous and must be challenged. Unfortunately, we have some sophisticated serfs down south brandishing all kinds of gory arguments to excuse these acts of infamy.... Close your eyes and imagine what will happen in this country if it was the ubiquitous igbo that is holding the Customs service and the army on a choke-hold as the northerners have done.... The whole of Lagos would have been lured into endless marches from one funny square to the others all in a bid to challenge the 'over-sabi' igbos...
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by frankobaba(m): 12:43pm
41 years na Young?
6 Likes
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by sylviaeo(f): 12:44pm
How d news take reduce d price of palm oil from #850 to #250
1 Like
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by bankyblue(m): 12:44pm
am trying to search and get the relationship btw this guy and the duara kingdom.................coming back soon
6 Likes
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by Alagbasunday: 12:45pm
Will this stop "whoever " from collecting #100 from motorists?
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by PabloOmoEscobar: 12:45pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by adioolayi(m): 12:46pm
Gallant Officer... This man is not a typical Nigeria Police officer... he is a Crime intervention Officer... Congratulations
7 Likes
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by caracas: 12:46pm
Was it by merit ?
Am sure the answer is no
Nija n nepotism are like 5 &6.
Useless country
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by salbis(m): 12:46pm
This guy is fearless. He has done well in discharging his duty. Congratulations officer!
6 Likes
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by IVORY2009(m): 12:46pm
frankobaba:
Yes na, compare to a 78yrs old youth leader
6 Likes
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by LastSurvivor11: 12:46pm
Good for him..
Good for the youth..
1 Like
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by Iammicboy: 12:47pm
I was thinking of 18-31yrs 41years
4 Likes
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by UyUt(f): 12:47pm
CONGRATULATIONS........
1 Like
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by MrMcJay(m): 12:48pm
caracas:
Abba Kyari wasn't promoted by merit, right?
Your problem is not just that you're foolish, it is the fact that you're enthusiastic in your foolishness.
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by Adebiyifunsho(m): 12:48pm
Congrats but are you are friend
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by Ariel20: 12:48pm
We still have a long way to go though
I was expecting to see max 30
1 Like
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by Lilimax(f): 12:48pm
Good to know!
Btw, I love the way these 'Ndi ugwu' are embracing education gradually
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by Sealeddeal(m): 12:48pm
Police officer addressed as ALHAJI?
It will not be well with this country again.
" I will leave this country Nigeria and go back to my Ondo state
11 Likes
|Re: Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria by aminho(m): 12:49pm
My maiduguri brother
