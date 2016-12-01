₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by chie8: 10:34am
When you see my past, you can project my future. There can be no future without the past. What is happening in Nigeria now are the same as 1983.
#FayoseOnAIT
May be we should even return to that past because in that past, Dollar was N200 and one bag of rice was N8,000.
#FayoseOnAIT
If nothing was wrong with the Old Testament, there would not have been any need for the New Testament. They promised us a new testament, let it be a new testament indeed.
#FayoseOnAIT
Buhari is not fighting any corruption. He is fighting his political foes. They are just trying to make all Nigerians paupers so that when they share N1,000 at the polling units, it will be like N1m.
#FayoseOnAIT
Magu was indicted by their own DSS and they are still saying the AGF should investigate, is AGF the police?
#FayoseOnAIT
After Magu has been indicted by the DSS, what are they investigating again? Are they saying DSS report is no longer credible?
#FayoseOnAIT
God is a God of single-standard, not dounle-standard. This Buhari’s govt is a govt of dounle-standard.
#FayoseOnAIT
If your mother's man friend is stronger than your father, you will be forced to address him as daddy. No doubt, I'm their (APC) daddy.
#FayoseOnAIT
I'm a nation of Israel surrounded by the Philistines.
#FayoseOnAIT
Anyone on any seat of power looking for my downfall, either at the federal or state level will be removed in 2017
#FayoseOnAIT
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/fayose-ridicules-buhari-magu-on-ait.html?m=1
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by spartan117(m): 10:36am
My first FTC i don't know why there is so much fuss about FTC it was pretty easy to get
I dedicate dis FTC to d families of those who lost their lives in southern kaduna
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by sarrki(m): 10:36am
He mocked himself
Nigerian president is our image within and outside
Let's play opposition with passion with cause
Op modify the topic
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by sarrki(m): 10:37am
spartan117:
Wetin you book ?
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by PASCALSILVA(m): 10:39am
NOT 4 SALE
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by PASCALSILVA(m): 10:40am
sarrki:..WEED
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by Flexherbal(m): 10:42am
Who can take this country to the Promise land!
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by Baawaa(m): 10:43am
Who is listen to baba put governor, senseless like "ewa aganyin"
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by Benita27(f): 10:44am
sarrki:Of course the president is the image of this country home and abroad, i really wonder how the international community see us as a Nation to have voted someone who's intellectually bankrupt as president of a Nation with highly educated individuals.
Fayose is on point.
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by saint047(m): 10:45am
True talk
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by shakaZuIlu: 11:13am
sarrki:
just like you played with Gej
my nigga karma is real and that's karma for you
when the likes of lair Muhammed the charlatan bastard oyegun Elrufai etc are insulting Gej all you do is hail them and call them patriot
now it's Buhari's turn so zombie deal with it or better still go fight Fayose and stop talking nonsense
hypocrite
kiss the truth
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by shakaZuIlu: 11:16am
Fayose the oshokomole of yoruba land the man who's great deeds supercedes that of awolowo and any yeroba leader dead or alive
the voice of the voiceless
confirmed by E.A Adeboye of RCCG
twale for you sir
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by ddippset(m): 11:26am
even people who haven't eaten since yesterday and have no paid employment are taking sides between fayose and Buhari who are both sipping 1 million naira bottles of wine, whose relatives are living in mansions home and abroad. disgusting youths of Nigeria!
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by nickxtra(m): 11:37am
Fayose and his rhetorics
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by Dcomrade(m): 11:47am
sarrki:Lol.. ...where were you when APC rubbished GEJ and his Government? I don't want to believe you are just being hypocritical with you statement bro
What goes around.. .....
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by jakesbaba: 11:54am
Is Fayose the only gov in Nig? HE should keep quiet for a moment. Talks too much
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by shegxyy(m): 12:02pm
Has anyone here been to Ekiti this year? Fayose is doing nothing in that state o. NOTHING has been done by this man.
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by petrov10: 12:07pm
daddy fasyoshe I hail sir
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by talktimi(m): 12:12pm
Fayose didn't "mock" anybody, he only spoke the pure truth. Of course zombies will say otherwise
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by freeze001(f): 12:20pm
ddippset:
You always unapologetically take sides with Buhari or the APC whichever way you argue so how come u're forming neutrality here? Is it that u just ate before typing so u are excluded from those who haven't eaten since yesterday or u have stopped being a disgusting Nigerian youth, which one?
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by IVORY2009(m): 12:29pm
sarrki:
Baba Sikiru, comliment of the season, wat is der to modify in the topic?
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by sarrki(m): 12:40pm
shakaZuIlu:
Greater than Gej, adaka Boro, Nnamdi Azikwe and ojukwu combined
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by EnEnPeecee: 12:56pm
sarrki:Like i always state, to tear you better slap dey always hungry me.
Who will redeem you from this eternal bondage of zombiesm
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by ddippset(m): 12:57pm
freeze001:always? always?always? always? you must be a sorceress to know this, maybe a native doctor or you must have been enjoying me so much and seen ALL of my posts to know this. which one?
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by Fidelismaria(m): 1:05pm
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by Splashme: 1:14pm
"Buhari is not fighting any corruption. He is fighting his political foes.
They are just trying to make all Nigerians paupers so that when they
share N1,000 at the polling units, it will be like N1m"
#Fayose
I have always said this
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by Monogamy: 1:22pm
Okay oo
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by Roon9(m): 1:29pm
Lols! I so love hearing this man and Wike speak. Its good to see that not everyone is cowed by fear and 10% they must have eaten.
I remember during the time of Jonathan, everyone became a political analyst but the dictator himself has closed their mouth
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by lanicky(f): 1:36pm
Dcomrade:
Comes around.
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by lanicky(f): 1:38pm
Dcomrade:
Comes around.
I like that man.. Fayose. He's not a coward.
|Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by MrsMurphy(f): 1:42pm
I don't know why I really like this man
