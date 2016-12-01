₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,257 members, 3,282,692 topics. Date: Friday, 30 December 2016 at 07:06 PM

Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today (19499 Views)

Fayose Blasts FG, Miyetti Allah Over Threat On Ekiti People / Funso Fayose Blasts Sahara Reporters:'U're A Sick Media Portal,We Dont Care' / Fayose Blasts Obasanjo For Always Begging For Political Favours (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by chie8: 10:34am
When you see my past, you can project my future. There can be no future without the past. What is happening in Nigeria now are the same as 1983.
#FayoseOnAIT

May be we should even return to that past because in that past, Dollar was N200 and one bag of rice was N8,000.
#FayoseOnAIT

If nothing was wrong with the Old Testament, there would not have been any need for the New Testament. They promised us a new testament, let it be a new testament indeed.
#FayoseOnAIT

Buhari is not fighting any corruption. He is fighting his political foes. They are just trying to make all Nigerians paupers so that when they share N1,000 at the polling units, it will be like N1m.
#FayoseOnAIT

Magu was indicted by their own DSS and they are still saying the AGF should investigate, is AGF the police?
#FayoseOnAIT

After Magu has been indicted by the DSS, what are they investigating again? Are they saying DSS report is no longer credible?
#FayoseOnAIT

God is a God of single-standard, not dounle-standard. This Buhari’s govt is a govt of dounle-standard.
#FayoseOnAIT

If your mother's man friend is stronger than your father, you will be forced to address him as daddy. No doubt, I'm their (APC) daddy.
#FayoseOnAIT

I'm a nation of Israel surrounded by the Philistines.
#FayoseOnAIT

Anyone on any seat of power looking for my downfall, either at the federal or state level will be removed in 2017
#FayoseOnAIT


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/fayose-ridicules-buhari-magu-on-ait.html?m=1

50 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by spartan117(m): 10:36am
My first FTC i don't know why there is so much fuss about FTC it was pretty easy to get grin
I dedicate dis FTC to d families of those who lost their lives in southern kaduna embarassed

7 Likes

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by sarrki(m): 10:36am
He mocked himself

Nigerian president is our image within and outside

Let's play opposition with passion with cause

Op modify the topic

40 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by sarrki(m): 10:37am
spartan117:
Booked

Wetin you book ?
Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by PASCALSILVA(m): 10:39am
NOT 4 SALE
Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by PASCALSILVA(m): 10:40am
sarrki:

Wetin you book ?
..WEED

29 Likes

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by Flexherbal(m): 10:42am
Who can take this country to the Promise land!

1 Like

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by Baawaa(m): 10:43am
Who is listen to baba put governor, senseless like "ewa aganyin"

24 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by Benita27(f): 10:44am
sarrki:
He mocked himself

Nigerian president is our image within and outside

Let's play opposition with passion with cause

Op modify the topic
Of course the president is the image of this country home and abroad, i really wonder how the international community see us as a Nation to have voted someone who's intellectually bankrupt as president of a Nation with highly educated individuals.

Fayose is on point.

221 Likes 21 Shares

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by saint047(m): 10:45am
True talk

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by shakaZuIlu: 11:13am
sarrki:
He mocked himself

Nigerian president is our image within and outside

Let's play opposition with passion with cause

Op modify the topic

just like you played with Gej
my nigga karma is real and that's karma for you
when the likes of lair Muhammed the charlatan bastard oyegun Elrufai etc are insulting Gej all you do is hail them and call them patriot grin
now it's Buhari's turn so zombie deal with it or better still go fight Fayose and stop talking nonsense
hypocrite
kiss the truth

160 Likes 11 Shares

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by shakaZuIlu: 11:16am
Fayose the oshokomole of yoruba land the man who's great deeds supercedes that of awolowo and any yeroba leader dead or alive

the voice of the voiceless

confirmed by E.A Adeboye of RCCG smiley


twale for you sir

97 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by ddippset(m): 11:26am
even people who haven't eaten since yesterday and have no paid employment are taking sides between fayose and Buhari who are both sipping 1 million naira bottles of wine, whose relatives are living in mansions home and abroad. disgusting youths of Nigeria!

20 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by nickxtra(m): 11:37am
Fayose and his rhetorics

1 Like

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by Dcomrade(m): 11:47am
sarrki:
He mocked himself

Nigerian president is our image within and outside

Let's play opposition with passion with cause

Op modify the topic
Lol.. ...where were you when APC rubbished GEJ and his Government? I don't want to believe you are just being hypocritical with you statement bro grin

What goes around.. ..... lipsrsealed

78 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by jakesbaba: 11:54am
Is Fayose the only gov in Nig? HE should keep quiet for a moment. Talks too much

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by shegxyy(m): 12:02pm
Has anyone here been to Ekiti this year? Fayose is doing nothing in that state o. NOTHING has been done by this man.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by petrov10: 12:07pm
daddy fasyoshe I hail sir

2 Likes

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by talktimi(m): 12:12pm
Fayose didn't "mock" anybody, he only spoke the pure truth. Of course zombies will say otherwise cool

38 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by freeze001(f): 12:20pm
ddippset:
even people who haven't eaten since yesterday and have no paid employment are taking sides between fayose and Buhari who are both sipping 1 million naira bottle if wine, whose relatives are living in mansions home and abroad. disgusting youths of Nigeria!

You always unapologetically take sides with Buhari or the APC whichever way you argue so how come u're forming neutrality here? Is it that u just ate before typing so u are excluded from those who haven't eaten since yesterday or u have stopped being a disgusting Nigerian youth, which one?

23 Likes

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by IVORY2009(m): 12:29pm
sarrki:
He mocked himself
Nigerian president is our image within and outside
Let's play opposition with passion with cause
Op modify the topic


Baba Sikiru, comliment of the season, wat is der to modify in the topic?

6 Likes

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by sarrki(m): 12:40pm
shakaZuIlu:
Fayose the oshokomole of yoruba land the man who's great deeds supercedes that of awolowo and any yeroba leader dead or alive

the voice of the voiceless

confirmed by E.A Adeboye of RCCG smiley


twale for you sir


Greater than Gej, adaka Boro, Nnamdi Azikwe and ojukwu combined

6 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by EnEnPeecee: 12:56pm
sarrki:
He mocked himself

Nigerian president is our image within and outside

Let's play opposition with passion with cause

Op modify the topic
Like i always state, to tear you better slap dey always hungry me.

Who will redeem you from this eternal bondage of zombiesm

28 Likes

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by ddippset(m): 12:57pm
freeze001:


You always unapologetically take sides with Buhari or the APC whichever way you argue so how come u're forming neutrality here? Is it that u just ate before typing so u are excluded from those woo haven't eaten since yesterday or u have stopped being a disgusting Nigerian youth, which one?
always? always?always? always? you must be a sorceress to know this, maybe a native doctor or you must have been enjoying me so much and seen ALL of my posts to know this. which one?
Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by Fidelismaria(m): 1:05pm
tongue tongue
Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by Splashme: 1:14pm
"Buhari is not fighting any corruption. He is fighting his political foes.
They are just trying to make all Nigerians paupers so that when they
share N1,000 at the polling units, it will be like N1m"
#Fayose





I have always said this

26 Likes

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by Monogamy: 1:22pm
Okay oo
Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by Roon9(m): 1:29pm
Lols! I so love hearing this man and Wike speak. Its good to see that not everyone is cowed by fear and 10% they must have eaten.

I remember during the time of Jonathan, everyone became a political analyst but the dictator himself has closed their mouth

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by lanicky(f): 1:36pm
Dcomrade:


What goes around.. ..... lipsrsealed

Comes around.

7 Likes

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by lanicky(f): 1:38pm
Dcomrade:


What goes around.. ..... lipsrsealed

Comes around.

I like that man.. Fayose. He's not a coward.

10 Likes

Re: Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today by MrsMurphy(f): 1:42pm
I don't know why I really like this man

5 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

June 12th, Abiola, Susan Rice And A Cup Of Tea - Femi Fani-kayode / Olisa Metuh To Appear In Court Today / A.C.N, A.N.P.P And Others Called For Interim National Government In 2007

Viewing this topic: Bobbyjay001(m), donbrowser(m), ThinkDeeply, laksyde100(m), nelbaba(m), tumababa(m), timibare, kpemmzy(m), iyerikan12, Pinkyberry2(f), BigBelleControl(m), SoEndowed(m), kemifemi, Deekay9ja(m), ontop247, rattlesnake(m), tspcampo, FixNaija, EZEBEL, chidx27, nextprince, Ifiegboria(m), kanayogod(m), ramatintin(m), femarse, Murphylink(m), hakeem02, Tolumiide, slikyslimsly, easyfem, SirRoberto(m), princekolade, Prince081, bopm, diddy25(m), AFIXO(m), oladistinct(m), luvola(m), austine4real(m), sinaoye(m), wesbrit, Onos101, chy200(f), frannado, ashile(m), Tuham(m), tobe4real(m), Adeymorla, dasauce(m), shollarey(m), newheart2(m), scondab(m), jos945(m), lowgeorge(m), qoudous(m), AntiWailer, Abbey2sam(m), Khalil02(m), agobentim, Marvel578(m), yankison(m), OMECP, uniquejak(m), amyzon, Austincrow(m), magnified(m), Rawshal, sholly28(m), odakunmodo, ruffDiamond, greaterlove(m), Lastbender, katoto, rerhji(m), kenniology(m), MrMi6(m), KYO1, Ololade1999, Sethe, dynasty4eva and 132 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.