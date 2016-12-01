Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today (19499 Views)

Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today

May be we should even return to that past because in that past, Dollar was N200 and one bag of rice was N8,000.

If nothing was wrong with the Old Testament, there would not have been any need for the New Testament. They promised us a new testament, let it be a new testament indeed.

Buhari is not fighting any corruption. He is fighting his political foes. They are just trying to make all Nigerians paupers so that when they share N1,000 at the polling units, it will be like N1m.

Magu was indicted by their own DSS and they are still saying the AGF should investigate, is AGF the police?

After Magu has been indicted by the DSS, what are they investigating again? Are they saying DSS report is no longer credible?

God is a God of single-standard, not dounle-standard. This Buhari’s govt is a govt of dounle-standard.

If your mother's man friend is stronger than your father, you will be forced to address him as daddy. No doubt, I'm their (APC) daddy.

I'm a nation of Israel surrounded by the Philistines.

Anyone on any seat of power looking for my downfall, either at the federal or state level will be removed in 2017

Op modify the topic

Who can take this country to the Promise land! 1 Like

Who is listen to baba put governor, senseless like "ewa aganyin" 24 Likes 3 Shares

He mocked himself



Nigerian president is our image within and outside



Let's play opposition with passion with cause



Op modify the topic Of course the president is the image of this country home and abroad, i really wonder how the international community see us as a Nation to have voted someone who's intellectually bankrupt as president of a Nation with highly educated individuals.



Fayose is on point. Of course the president is the image of this country home and abroad, i really wonder how the international community see us as a Nation to have voted someone who's intellectually bankrupt as president of a Nation with highly educated individuals.Fayose is on point. 221 Likes 21 Shares

True talk 1 Like 1 Share

He mocked himself



Nigerian president is our image within and outside



Let's play opposition with passion with cause



Op modify the topic

just like you played with Gej

my nigga karma is real and that's karma for you

when the likes of lair Muhammed the charlatan bastard oyegun Elrufai etc are insulting Gej all you do is hail them and call them patriot

now it's Buhari's turn so zombie deal with it or better still go fight Fayose and stop talking nonsense

hypocrite

kiss the truth just like you played with Gejmy nigga karma is real and that's karma for youwhen the likes of lair Muhammed the charlatan bastard oyegun Elrufai etc are insulting Gej all you do is hail them and call them patriotnow it's Buhari's turn so zombie deal with it or better still go fight Fayose and stop talking nonsensehypocritekiss the truth 160 Likes 11 Shares

Fayose the oshokomole of yoruba land the man who's great deeds supercedes that of awolowo and any yeroba leader dead or alive



the voice of the voiceless



confirmed by E.A Adeboye of RCCG





twale for you sir 97 Likes 4 Shares

even people who haven't eaten since yesterday and have no paid employment are taking sides between fayose and Buhari who are both sipping 1 million naira bottles of wine, whose relatives are living in mansions home and abroad. disgusting youths of Nigeria! 20 Likes 4 Shares

Fayose and his rhetorics 1 Like

He mocked himself



Nigerian president is our image within and outside



Let's play opposition with passion with cause



Op modify the topic Lol.. ...where were you when APC rubbished GEJ and his Government? I don't want to believe you are just being hypocritical with you statement bro



What goes around.. ..... Lol.. ...where were you when APC rubbished GEJ and his Government? I don't want to believe you are just being hypocritical with you statement broWhat goes around.. ..... 78 Likes 5 Shares

Is Fayose the only gov in Nig? HE should keep quiet for a moment. Talks too much 5 Likes 2 Shares

Has anyone here been to Ekiti this year? Fayose is doing nothing in that state o. NOTHING has been done by this man. 8 Likes 1 Share

daddy fasyoshe I hail sir 2 Likes

Fayose didn't "mock" anybody, he only spoke the pure truth. Of course zombies will say otherwise 38 Likes 1 Share

even people who haven't eaten since yesterday and have no paid employment are taking sides between fayose and Buhari who are both sipping 1 million naira bottle if wine, whose relatives are living in mansions home and abroad. disgusting youths of Nigeria!

You always unapologetically take sides with Buhari or the APC whichever way you argue so how come u're forming neutrality here? Is it that u just ate before typing so u are excluded from those who haven't eaten since yesterday or u have stopped being a disgusting Nigerian youth, which one? You always unapologetically take sides with Buhari or the APC whichever way you argue so how come u're forming neutrality here? Is it that u just ate before typing so u are excluded from those who haven't eaten since yesterday or u have stopped being a disgusting Nigerian youth, which one? 23 Likes

He mocked himself

Nigerian president is our image within and outside

Let's play opposition with passion with cause

Op modify the topic



Baba Sikiru, comliment of the season, wat is der to modify in the topic? Baba Sikiru, comliment of the season, wat is der to modify in the topic? 6 Likes

Fayose the oshokomole of yoruba land the man who's great deeds supercedes that of awolowo and any yeroba leader dead or alive



the voice of the voiceless



confirmed by E.A Adeboye of RCCG





twale for you sir



Greater than Gej, adaka Boro, Nnamdi Azikwe and ojukwu combined 6 Likes 3 Shares

He mocked himself



Nigerian president is our image within and outside



Let's play opposition with passion with cause



Op modify the topic Like i always state, to tear you better slap dey always hungry me.



Who will redeem you from this eternal bondage of zombiesm Like i always state, to tear you better slap dey always hungry me.Who will redeem you from this eternal bondage of zombiesm 28 Likes

You always unapologetically take sides with Buhari or the APC whichever way you argue so how come u're forming neutrality here? Is it that u just ate before typing so u are excluded from those woo haven't eaten since yesterday or u have stopped being a disgusting Nigerian youth, which one? always? always?always? always? you must be a sorceress to know this, maybe a native doctor or you must have been enjoying me so much and seen ALL of my posts to know this. which one? always? always?always? always? you must be a sorceress to know this, maybe a native doctor or you must have been enjoying me so much and seen ALL of my posts to know this. which one?

"Buhari is not fighting any corruption. He is fighting his political foes.

They are just trying to make all Nigerians paupers so that when they

share N1,000 at the polling units, it will be like N1m"

#Fayose











I have always said this 26 Likes

Lols! I so love hearing this man and Wike speak. Its good to see that not everyone is cowed by fear and 10% they must have eaten.



I remember during the time of Jonathan, everyone became a political analyst but the dictator himself has closed their mouth 9 Likes 1 Share

What goes around.. .....

Comes around. Comes around. 7 Likes

What goes around.. .....

Comes around.



I like that man.. Fayose. He's not a coward. Comes around.I like that man.. Fayose. He's not a coward. 10 Likes