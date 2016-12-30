₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,257 members, 3,282,695 topics. Date: Friday, 30 December 2016 at 07:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns (14393 Views)
Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached / Charles Njoku Contesting For Election In Germany (pix) / Abia Speaker Deceived Us To Approve N30bn Loan —lawmakers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by SkytrendNews: 3:52pm
Newly Elected Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku Resigns
The political drama playing out in Abia State, South-East Nigeria, has taken another twist.
Minutes ago, Bishop Kennedy Njoku, who was yesterday elected Speaker of the 6th Abia State House of Assembly, announced his resignation “on personal grounds”.
http://skytrendnews.com/2016/12/30/new-abia-speaker-njoku-resigns/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by wise7(m): 3:55pm
They can't even lead themselves.... Issorait
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by profhezekiah: 3:58pm
D guy dey fear
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by SkytrendNews: 4:04pm
profhezekiah:
VERY FUNNY
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by DDeliverer(m): 4:12pm
agbangam:
greedy foools.? a guy resigned and you call him a greedy foool? What is wrong with children of this generation?
98 Likes
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by MadamExcellency: 4:17pm
DDeliverer:
He forgot that resignation on personal ground is a mark of maturity and civility.
64 Likes
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by Ratebuster(m): 4:20pm
They have given him too many conditions as well Ochendo and son at work Ikpeazu may be victim at the end.
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by PabloOmoEscobar: 4:28pm
What's really happening in this state?
1 Like
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by Judolisco(m): 4:28pm
Dem don warn am frm village
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by Janetessy(f): 4:29pm
Interesting
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by unclezuma: 4:29pm
When Surugede whispers into your ear at midnight .
9 Likes
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by bazzyblings: 4:29pm
e don receive several calls wey shock am ....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by Lataability(m): 4:30pm
hh
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by OluleyeAdeyemo: 4:30pm
If you cant manage the tasks of a post, kindly step down
1 Like
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by passyhansome(m): 4:30pm
Good
1 Like
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by passyhansome(m): 4:31pm
wise7:
Think before you type, don't type cos you want to claim the FTC
14 Likes
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by passyhansome(m): 4:31pm
agbangam:
Was just thinking, if was the failure that you were not taught rudiment of socail civility or was it your own inability to learn remains unclear to me. To resign is a thing of honour
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by Lataability(m): 4:31pm
DDeliverer:lol... must we stay together
4 Likes
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by Oblitz(m): 4:32pm
fear
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by jericco1(m): 4:33pm
person don make am fear
1 Like
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by gbmclub(m): 4:33pm
Different bullala for different mallams
Ist page .......am slowly progressing, nxt goal Ftc
2 Likes
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by Captain6(m): 4:33pm
The man is handsome.
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by plaetton: 4:33pm
Over the last 16 yrs or so, Abia and Imo states, unfortunately, have remained the States where politics and leadership have attracted the worst scums.
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by Am1988: 4:34pm
wise7:are you sure?
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by Monogamy: 4:34pm
Rivers speaker resigned, now Abia state.
I hope is all for good.
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by AnonyNymous(m): 4:34pm
I don't believe for once that a Nigerian politician will just resign for 'personal reasons'. Maybe he's been threatened
5 Likes
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by jackobi(m): 4:35pm
Watch out for part 2
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by ojinuocheibi(m): 4:35pm
ibos
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by solaugo1: 4:35pm
ok....Students don't follow the footsteps of these politicians....Read very well and be a change promoter...earn as you study...read the post below
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by 247Dior(m): 4:38pm
wise7:go school and learn but u refused.. I guess you're hearing 'resignation ' for the first time and I guarantee u don't know the meaning
1 Like
|Re: Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns by Ten12: 4:38pm
ochendu please stay in Abuja and allow this my state to function nah..allow de governor have a gripe of power so that he can work for the people of Gods own state....i kneel down beg you...biko. The governor has a gud heart to deliver stop tying his hands,your son in control of de state legislature you,you are in control of de executive through de LG chairmen...haba
4 Likes
El-rufai’s Religious Policies Will Tear Nigeria Apart – Shi’ites / Dr Sikiru Ayinde Barrister Is Dead (Punchng) / Jubril Aminu Calls For Ban Of Christian Association Of Nigeria
Viewing this topic: ubanDoma1(m), Ejis324, frisky2good(m), edaolaropin, telad(m), chikkywhite11(f), terrence12(m), kalakutta, solgee(m), Cmanforall, styca(m), hajhud, akzjazz, Lilshorecords(m), vickylincon(m), ugochukwufrenzy(m), debicy(m), chichi55, gabbrri(m), Mekyno(m), einsteinn, Righteous555(m), freshinko, nawebco(m), SpaceWorld2013(m), NwaTeacher1, westjoy(m), oshotemi19, chi4ik, Ddaji(m), morbeta(m), demmyzenny(m), dejaiiro(m), oshati(m) and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20