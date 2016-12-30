Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, Resigns (14393 Views)

Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached / Charles Njoku Contesting For Election In Germany (pix) / Abia Speaker Deceived Us To Approve N30bn Loan —lawmakers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Newly Elected Abia Speaker, Kennedy Njoku Resigns



The political drama playing out in Abia State, South-East Nigeria, has taken another twist.



Minutes ago, Bishop Kennedy Njoku, who was yesterday elected Speaker of the 6th Abia State House of Assembly, announced his resignation “on personal grounds”.



http://skytrendnews.com/2016/12/30/new-abia-speaker-njoku-resigns/ The political drama playing out in Abia State, South-East Nigeria, has taken another twist.Minutes ago, Bishop Kennedy Njoku, who was yesterday elected Speaker of the 6th Abia State House of Assembly, announced his resignation “on personal grounds”. 2 Likes 1 Share

They can't even lead themselves.... Issorait 29 Likes 1 Share

D guy dey fear

profhezekiah:

D guy dey fear

VERY FUNNY VERY FUNNY

agbangam:

Yeye pple, So dis is how u want to lead urselves in ur stuupid biafra land. Ndi Anu Ofia, greedy fooooools.

greedy foools.? a guy resigned and you call him a greedy foool? What is wrong with children of this generation? greedy foools.? a guy resigned and you call him a greedy foool? What is wrong with children of this generation? 98 Likes

DDeliverer:





greedy foools.? a guy resigned and you call him a greedy foool? What is wrong with children of this generation?

He forgot that resignation on personal ground is a mark of maturity and civility. He forgot that resignation on personal ground is a mark of maturity and civility. 64 Likes

They have given him too many conditions as well Ochendo and son at work Ikpeazu may be victim at the end.

What's really happening in this state? 1 Like

Dem don warn am frm village 13 Likes 3 Shares

Interesting





When Surugede whispers into your ear at midnight . 9 Likes

e don receive several calls wey shock am .... e don receive several calls wey shock am .... 1 Like 1 Share

hh

If you cant manage the tasks of a post, kindly step down 1 Like

Good 1 Like

wise7:

They can't even lead themselves.... Issorait

Think before you type, don't type cos you want to claim the FTC 14 Likes

agbangam:

Yeye pple, So dis is how u want to lead urselves in ur stuupid biafra land. Ndi Anu Ofia, greedy fooooools.

Was just thinking, if was the failure that you were not taught rudiment of socail civility or was it your own inability to learn remains unclear to me. To resign is a thing of honour 13 Likes 1 Share

DDeliverer:





greedy foools.? a guy resigned and you call him a greedy foool? What is wrong with children of this generation? lol... must we stay together lol... must we stay together 4 Likes

fear

person don make am fear 1 Like

Different bullala for different mallams



Ist page .......am slowly progressing, nxt goal Ftc 2 Likes

The man is handsome.

Over the last 16 yrs or so, Abia and Imo states, unfortunately, have remained the States where politics and leadership have attracted the worst scums.

wise7:

They can't even lead themselves.... Issorait are you sure? are you sure?

Rivers speaker resigned, now Abia state.



I hope is all for good.

I don't believe for once that a Nigerian politician will just resign for 'personal reasons'. Maybe he's been threatened 5 Likes

Watch out for part 2

ibos

ok....Students don't follow the footsteps of these politicians....Read very well and be a change promoter...earn as you study...read the post below

wise7:

They can't even lead themselves.... Issorait go school and learn but u refused.. I guess you're hearing 'resignation ' for the first time and I guarantee u don't know the meaning go school and learn but u refused.. I guess you're hearing 'resignation ' for the first time and I guarantee u don't know the meaning 1 Like