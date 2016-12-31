Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos (8476 Views)

it started like a joke on a thread "30 and above" created by toks2008 or so some time last year. I picked interest in this young lady who kept liking my quotes on fb after adding her, she responded nicely. it kept going on and on ,we met and I requested her mothers permission to take her out on a date and a new page in our life began. 11th Feb ,this beautiful union would be sealed. help us pray n celebrate. thanks Toks2008,

Seun

farano

lalasticlala

and the entire nairaland forum members. I found a wife courtesy of NL 50 Likes 6 Shares



God bless ur marriage in advance









































Meanwhile..

This shld b a good example for some guys here..all d heartbreakers dat their major purpose is 2 flirt nd cause trouble..

Stop all dat nd get a life!

U r nt gonna b young forever..

Life is too short!

May God bless your union..



Demiladegold, what are we waiting for?





Congratulations bruh...May God bless your union.., what are we waiting for? 11 Likes

Happy for you, this is good news.

Happy 2017 for us all. 1 Like

'We' next

Farano and Dominique keep forming for me while calendar dey read dey go



Congratulations

more 7 Likes 1 Share

Blessings follow u, follow follow, follow u#blissful union 1 Like

this is beautiful... 3 Likes

joebeckz:

it started like a joke on a thread "30 and above" created by toks2008 or so some time last year. I picked interest in this young lady who kept liking my quotes, added her on fb, she responded nicely. @emboldened. Ayam not understanding. Is there now a way to know the people who like your post?



Congrats OP..



Congratulations

sirOrubebe:

@emboldened. Ayam not understanding. Is there now a way to know the people who like your post?



Congrats OP..



And to all the ladies on NL forming Mike Tyson whenever a guy quotes you

2017, we go stop to dey quote dem.. 2017, we go stop to dey quote dem.. 8 Likes

congratulations to the Op and his beautiful lady! Single and ready to mingle?

nna everywhere na pre-wedding pre-wedding una Weldon oo





It's so beautiful Happy married life in advance

Smellymouth:





2017, we go stop to dey quote dem..

Na so Na so 2 Likes

How do you know who likes your post. Op this your lie get bass 1 Like 1 Share









Lalasticlala hope you guys are all warming up for my Pre-Wedding and wedding Photos, it will surely shake Nairaland. Very Pretty Idoma Damsel









PabloOmoEscobar:

'We' next

Farano and Dominique keep forming for me while calendar dey read dey go



Congratulations

And you are now trying to score 2 at once... Kwantinue And you are now trying to score 2 at once... Kwantinue

ellacute45:





Na so

Dem think say the world dey revolve around their bum bum.. Dem think say the world dey revolve around their bum bum..

Am happy 4 dem.....Congratulations.





Smellymouth:





2017, we go stop to dey quote dem.. Babaly, some guys no go gree hear Babaly, some guys no go gree hear

sweettease:





And you are now trying to score 2 at once... Kwantinue I can take care of both I can take care of both

Smellymouth:





Dem think say the world dey revolve around their bum bum..





Lol Lol

Smellymouth:





Dem think say the world dey revolve around their bum bum..



dem forget say life is eazi dem forget say life is eazi

Fulanigirl how far?

SamuelAnyawu:

How did you know she liked your post? Everyone claiming to be a Nairalander so that their Pre-Wedding Pictures can hit the sacred front page





Lalasticlala hope you guys are all warming up for my Pre-Wedding and wedding Photos, it will surely shake Nairaland. Very Pretty Idoma Damsel









Congrats. Happy Married Life You and this your pretty Idoma damsel every time.. If you no fit show us her pics, abeg let us hear word.



Naso Airforce1 dey use "I will join you guys soon" take disturb the whole of NL upandan that year. In the end the only thing we heard him sing is "Diva... Diva.... Diva" nothing else. You and this your pretty Idoma damsel every time.. If you no fit show us her pics, abeg let us hear word.Naso Airforce1 dey use "I will join you guys soon" take disturb the whole of NL upandan that year. In the end the only thing we heard him sing is "Diva... Diva.... Diva" nothing else. 9 Likes

sirOrubebe:

@emboldened. Ayam not understanding. Is there now a way to know the people who like your post?



Congrats OP..



And to all the ladies on NL forming Mike Tyson whenever a guy quotes you modified, thank you bro modified, thank you bro

To those girls who don't wanna date me because they were promised marriage in 2016, Aunty we have just 17hrs left 6 Likes

yemsai:

Congrats 2 u two..love can be found anywhere...im always hapi whenever I read something like dis on NL..

How do you know the ones that are here to flirt when you don't even give the guys a chance.



Only "hi" when person go type, some of una go don dey behave like baboon on heat. #NoOffense How do you know the ones that are here to flirt when you don't even give the guys a chance.Only "hi" when person go type, some of una go don dey behave like baboon on heat. #NoOffense