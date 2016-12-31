₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,806 members, 3,284,156 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 December 2016 at 06:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos (8476 Views)
From PM To The Altar: Two Nairalanders Wed / Two Nairalanders Set To Wed! See Their Pre-wedding Pix. / Two Nairalanders Sleeknick And Switup Meet For The First Time (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by joebeckz(m): 7:39am
it started like a joke on a thread "30 and above" created by toks2008 or so some time last year. I picked interest in this young lady who kept liking my quotes on fb after adding her, she responded nicely. it kept going on and on ,we met and I requested her mothers permission to take her out on a date and a new page in our life began. 11th Feb ,this beautiful union would be sealed. help us pray n celebrate. thanks Toks2008,
Seun
farano
lalasticlala
and the entire nairaland forum members. I found a wife courtesy of NL
50 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by yemsai(f): 7:40am
Congrats 2 u two..love can be found anywhere...im always hapi whenever I read something like dis on NL..
God bless ur marriage in advance
Meanwhile..
This shld b a good example for some guys here..all d heartbreakers dat their major purpose is 2 flirt nd cause trouble..
Stop all dat nd get a life!
U r nt gonna b young forever..
Life is too short!
#peace
12 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by Smellymouth: 7:40am
Congratulations bruh...
May God bless your union..
Demiladegold, what are we waiting for?
11 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by kelvine(m): 7:43am
Happy for you, this is good news.
Happy 2017 for us all.
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by PabloOmoEscobar: 7:43am
'We' next
Farano and Dominique keep forming for me while calendar dey read dey go
Congratulations
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by joebeckz(m): 7:44am
more
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by wahles(m): 7:44am
Blessings follow u, follow follow, follow u#blissful union
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by Monalisa185(f): 7:46am
this is beautiful...
3 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by sirOrubebe: 7:47am
joebeckz:@emboldened. Ayam not understanding. Is there now a way to know the people who like your post?
Congrats OP..
And to all the ladies on NL forming Mike Tyson whenever a guy quotes you
22 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by sweettease(f): 7:49am
Congratulations
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by Smellymouth: 7:51am
sirOrubebe:
2017, we go stop to dey quote dem..
8 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by speak2femz: 7:51am
congratulations to the Op and his beautiful lady! Single and ready to mingle?
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by Chimezie198(m): 7:52am
nna everywhere na pre-wedding pre-wedding una Weldon oo
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by sweettease(f): 7:52am
Congratulations
It's so beautiful Happy married life in advance
I can think of a million ways you two are lucky
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by ellacute45(f): 7:52am
Smellymouth:
Na so
2 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by kulobyno: 7:52am
How do you know who likes your post. Op this your lie get bass
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:53am
Benue Family
Lalasticlala hope you guys are all warming up for my Pre-Wedding and wedding Photos, it will surely shake Nairaland. Very Pretty Idoma Damsel
Congrats. Happy Married Life
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by sweettease(f): 7:53am
PabloOmoEscobar:
And you are now trying to score 2 at once... Kwantinue
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by Smellymouth: 7:53am
ellacute45:
Dem think say the world dey revolve around their bum bum..
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by Giba(f): 7:53am
Am happy 4 dem.....Congratulations.
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by ellacute45(f): 7:55am
Happy married life. You two look lovely
For those asking how he knew who likes his posts. Maybe he meant share and I don't think it matters now, they will tie the knot.
2 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by sirOrubebe: 7:55am
Smellymouth:Babaly, some guys no go gree hear
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by PabloOmoEscobar: 7:55am
sweettease:I can take care of both
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by ellacute45(f): 7:56am
Smellymouth:
Lol
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by Nutase(f): 7:56am
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by PabloOmoEscobar: 7:57am
Smellymouth:dem forget say life is eazi
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by madridguy(m): 7:58am
Fulanigirl how far?
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by sirOrubebe: 7:58am
SamuelAnyawu:You and this your pretty Idoma damsel every time.. If you no fit show us her pics, abeg let us hear word.
Naso Airforce1 dey use "I will join you guys soon" take disturb the whole of NL upandan that year. In the end the only thing we heard him sing is "Diva... Diva.... Diva" nothing else.
9 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by joebeckz(m): 7:59am
sirOrubebe:modified, thank you bro
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by vizkiz: 8:02am
To those girls who don't wanna date me because they were promised marriage in 2016, Aunty we have just 17hrs left
6 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by sirOrubebe: 8:02am
yemsai:How do you know the ones that are here to flirt when you don't even give the guys a chance.
Only "hi" when person go type, some of una go don dey behave like baboon on heat. #NoOffense
|Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by comradespade(m): 8:02am
leave them alone to acting as if they need d!ck in their life
no time for licking ass again
Ladies Can You Share A Room With A Guy? / Ladies: Visiting A Guy U Just Met. How Confident Are U? / Nairaland’s Singles And Married e-Summit {Season 2 - DONE}
Viewing this topic: Ttrrffyyghuuh, fairytale(f), Josephamstrong1(m), Obagoblog(m), timay(m), oloyede252(m), Immanueladebol(m), ALIZONA(f), djaybaba, rydow(m), dagreatxt(m), ayoola648(m), kpompey, youngwarlocks, sapien(m), lex350, Hallymath(f), NPComplete, dexterush(f), Micheezy7(m), Princedapace(m), joebeckz(m), Nowenuse(m), jhadu, sigiyaya(m), Thugnificent(m), virtual3xpert, tensazangetsu20(m), wahles(m), badaoyeyemi(f), bibelo, femi321, asids55, missunknown(f), bamasite(m), olaitanbaale1(m), olosk(m), ntyce(m), Donnyperry(m), Chirosey, nnamdibig(m), phetty(m), olatunji21(m), guardian09(m), Ezionye(f), eleojo23, paulGrundy(m), Nigayoyo, linuses, bfire(m), monsurufatai, Pavore9, HARDDON and 191 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15