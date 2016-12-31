₦airaland Forum

Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by joebeckz(m): 7:39am
it started like a joke on a thread "30 and above" created by toks2008 or so some time last year. I picked interest in this young lady who kept liking my quotes on fb after adding her, she responded nicely. it kept going on and on ,we met and I requested her mothers permission to take her out on a date and a new page in our life began. 11th Feb ,this beautiful union would be sealed. help us pray n celebrate. thanks Toks2008,
Seun
farano
lalasticlala
and the entire nairaland forum members. I found a wife courtesy of NL

Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by yemsai(f): 7:40am
Congrats 2 u two..love can be found anywhere...im always hapi whenever I read something like dis on NL.. smiley
God bless ur marriage in advance grin




















Meanwhile..
This shld b a good example for some guys here..all d heartbreakers dat their major purpose is 2 flirt nd cause trouble..
Stop all dat nd get a life!
U r nt gonna b young forever..
Life is too short!
#peace smiley

Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by Smellymouth: 7:40am
Congratulations bruh... cool

May God bless your union..

Demiladegold, what are we waiting for?


Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by kelvine(m): 7:43am
Happy for you, this is good news.
Happy 2017 for us all.

Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by PabloOmoEscobar: 7:43am
'We' next
Farano and Dominique keep forming for me while calendar dey read dey go

Congratulations
Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by joebeckz(m): 7:44am
more

Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by wahles(m): 7:44am
Blessings follow u, follow follow, follow u#blissful union

Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by Monalisa185(f): 7:46am
this is beautiful...

Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by sirOrubebe: 7:47am
joebeckz:
it started like a joke on a thread "30 and above" created by toks2008 or so some time last year. I picked interest in this young lady who kept liking my quotes, added her on fb, she responded nicely.
@emboldened. Ayam not understanding. Is there now a way to know the people who like your post?

Congrats OP..

And to all the ladies on NL forming Mike Tyson whenever a guy quotes you

Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by sweettease(f): 7:49am
Congratulations cheesy
Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by Smellymouth: 7:51am
sirOrubebe:
@emboldened. Ayam not understanding. Is there now a way to know the people who like your post?

Congrats OP..

And to all the ladies on NL forming Mike Tyson whenever a guy quotes you

2017, we go stop to dey quote dem..

Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by speak2femz: 7:51am
congratulations to the Op and his beautiful lady! Single and ready to mingle?
Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by Chimezie198(m): 7:52am
nna everywhere na pre-wedding pre-wedding una Weldon oo
Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by sweettease(f): 7:52am
Congratulations cheesy

It's so beautiful kiss Happy married life in advance
I can think of a million ways you two are lucky grin
Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by ellacute45(f): 7:52am
Smellymouth:


2017, we go stop to dey quote dem..

Na so grin

Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by kulobyno: 7:52am
How do you know who likes your post. Op this your lie get bass

Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:53am
Benue Family



Lalasticlala hope you guys are all warming up for my Pre-Wedding and wedding Photos, it will surely shake Nairaland. Very Pretty Idoma Damsel kiss




Congrats. Happy Married Life cool

Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by sweettease(f): 7:53am
PabloOmoEscobar:
'We' next
Farano and Dominique keep forming for me while calendar dey read dey go

Congratulations

And you are now trying to score 2 at once... Kwantinue
Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by Smellymouth: 7:53am
ellacute45:


Na so grin

Dem think say the world dey revolve around their bum bum.. cheesy
Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by Giba(f): 7:53am
Am happy 4 dem.....Congratulations.
Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by ellacute45(f): 7:55am
Happy married life. You two look lovely smiley

For those asking how he knew who likes his posts. Maybe he meant share and I don't think it matters now, they will tie the knot.

Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by sirOrubebe: 7:55am
Smellymouth:


2017, we go stop to dey quote dem..
Babaly, some guys no go gree hear
Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by PabloOmoEscobar: 7:55am
sweettease:


And you are now trying to score 2 at once... Kwantinue
I can take care of both
Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by ellacute45(f): 7:56am
Smellymouth:


Dem think say the world dey revolve around their bum bum.. cheesy


Lol
Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by Nutase(f): 7:56am
lipsrsealed
Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by PabloOmoEscobar: 7:57am
Smellymouth:


Dem think say the world dey revolve around their bum bum.. cheesy

dem forget say life is eazi cheesy cheesy
Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by madridguy(m): 7:58am
Fulanigirl how far?
Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by sirOrubebe: 7:58am
SamuelAnyawu:
How did you know she liked your post? Everyone claiming to be a Nairalander so that their Pre-Wedding Pictures can hit the sacred front page cheesy cheesy


Lalasticlala hope you guys are all warming up for my Pre-Wedding and wedding Photos, it will surely shake Nairaland. Very Pretty Idoma Damsel kiss




Congrats. Happy Married Life cool
You and this your pretty Idoma damsel every time.. If you no fit show us her pics, abeg let us hear word.

Naso Airforce1 dey use "I will join you guys soon" take disturb the whole of NL upandan that year. In the end the only thing we heard him sing is "Diva... Diva.... Diva" nothing else.

Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by joebeckz(m): 7:59am
sirOrubebe:
@emboldened. Ayam not understanding. Is there now a way to know the people who like your post?

Congrats OP..

And to all the ladies on NL forming Mike Tyson whenever a guy quotes you
modified, thank you bro
Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by vizkiz: 8:02am
To those girls who don't wanna date me because they were promised marriage in 2016, Aunty we have just 17hrs left tongue

Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by sirOrubebe: 8:02am
yemsai:
Congrats 2 u two..love can be found anywhere...im always hapi whenever I read something like dis on NL.. smiley
God bless ur marriage in advance grin




















Meanwhile..
This shld b a good example for some guys here..all d heartbreakers dat their major purpose is 2 flirt nd cause trouble..
Stop all dat nd get a life!
U r nt gonna b young forever..
Life is too short!g
#peace smiley
How do you know the ones that are here to flirt when you don't even give the guys a chance.

Only "hi" when person go type, some of una go don dey behave like baboon on heat. #NoOffense
Re: Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos by comradespade(m): 8:02am
leave them alone to acting as if they need d!ck in their lifegrin

no time for licking ass again grin

