Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PHOTOS: Saraki And Dogara At Gov. Tambuwal’s Daughter Dinner Party (8199 Views)

Buhari And Dogara At Defence College Abuja / Buhari Meets With Osinbajo, Akpabio, Saraki, Dogara At The Villa.Photos / Aduda, Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki And Dogara (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-saraki-and-dogara-at-gov.html



cc: lalasticlala mynd44 Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara pictured at the dinner party of Sokoto State Governor’s daughter. See photos belowcc: lalasticlala mynd44

Metronaija , dis ur topic is confusing, is this not supposed to be a wedding dinner party?





U put it as if its just a normal dinner party

Happy Married Life

Tambuwal's look in the 3rd pix tho







This babe name na wa oh! "Aisha aminu waziri tambuwal?"



So many male references! This babe name na wa oh! "Aisha aminu waziri tambuwal?"So many male references!

.

Rich dining with the rich.

Please tell Bukola that nobody is interested in the "Light up kwara" project, all we need is "feed up kwara".

Pay workers their salary instead of investing money in street light.

I heard he's Ahmed godfather.

k

okay na.

but what kind of party is that?...birthday, wedding or what?

[Fu*k them all looters

Dem Dem wey dey do change and making masses suffer we see u.

Daughters Dinner party? U go big man party tag..... They can tag it anything..... Next year will be my maids 10 years appointment.. Lol

.





Saraki smiles now compared to when he was still touring CCT



I guess that was when this picture was taken. Saraki smiles now compared to when he was still touring CCTI guess that was when this picture was taken.

Hmmmmmmmmmmm

Angelinastto:

Rich dining with the rich.

Please tell Bukola that nobody is interested in the "Light up kwara" project, all we need is "feed up kwara".

Pay workers their salary instead of investing money in street light.

I heard he's Ahmed godfather.

Saraki is the 'Governor' of Kwara State



Ahmed is just a figure head Saraki is the 'Governor' of Kwara StateAhmed is just a figure head

Seun, Lalasticlala, kindly check Nairaland server, I think your domain is down or somewhat..



Seun, please check nairaland

ok

see dia head

thy pack all d money leaving d masses with nothing BT recession

OK

My joke