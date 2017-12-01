₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by CeoNewshelm(m): 5:33pm
Aliko Dangote, Hon Yakubu Dogara, Femi Otedola and Stanley Jegede at the wedding reception of Saraki's and Ojora's last night in Abuja.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-dangote-otedola-and-dogara-at.html
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by iambijo(m): 5:51pm
Hmmn dangote
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by TheHistorian(m): 7:53pm
Otedola and Dangote should remember to service their debt to AMCON.
Dogara should accelerate the passage of 2018 budget.
That's all for now.
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by Castleberry(f): 7:53pm
So much money in one picture. God answer your children
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by Ronnicute(m): 7:53pm
Rich men.
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by dangotesmummy: 7:53pm
My son making mummy proud
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by dangotesmummy: 7:54pm
Ronnicute:including the mother of a rich man
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by ct2(m): 7:54pm
why is this Otedola man always wearing white?
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by dangotesmummy: 7:54pm
iambijo:that's my son
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by dfrost: 7:54pm
Commonwealth of Nigeria. Na wa ooo.
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by magabounce(m): 7:55pm
Power picture
These ones children grand and great grand kids wee nefa know suffer
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by chloroform: 7:56pm
Nigeria's rich class is just one small close group void of tribalism and religion fanatics.
wonder what these guys discuss.
bad government?
unstable electricity?
bad roads?
Well,what can they worry about?
Children unemployment?
Unpaid salaries?
Petrol scarcity?
Unpaid debts?
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by AutoReportNG: 7:56pm
I thought they said Otedola only uses vintage phone? Is this not a smartphone I am seeing?
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by Xisnin: 7:56pm
dangotesmummy:Ancient of days
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by holluwai(m): 7:56pm
All I see is money
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by Neochemist: 7:57pm
I thought they said Femi Otedola doesn't use big phones
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by Kingkamal(m): 7:57pm
money met money
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by uloewa: 7:57pm
dangote ,otedola, dasuki, jegede ,dogara. The men in charge . One day one day we shall get there
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by hoodmenconcept(m): 7:57pm
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by Oyebee91(m): 7:59pm
ct2:cous he doesn't like to wear red
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by kay29000(m): 7:59pm
Adenuga is never in any of these elite gatherings. Is seems the man is a recluse.
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by patfenda(m): 8:02pm
AutoReportNG:abi oooo
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by dontgiveupp(f): 8:02pm
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by PitexyBaba(m): 8:02pm
God Dey!!!
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by dee02(m): 8:04pm
The guy in yellow agbada.... sits beside me or behind my row every Friday at the Ansarudeen (Yoruba) Mosque, Maitama... every Friday.
Seems he is right up there.... always oozed class but I never thought I'd see him mingling with Otedola, Aliko, and Co.
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by Swaggzkid: 8:04pm
Elites
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by okonja(m): 8:08pm
Otedola has chaged from Vertu..now using Oukitel
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by okonja(m): 8:09pm
dee02:
Never look down on anyone
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by enemyofprogress: 8:09pm
Why Adenuga no dey parole with all these guys?abi him dey form big boy ni?
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by enemyofprogress: 8:10pm
dee02:you better go hold him leg for you to step up
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by Lalas247(f): 8:12pm
When money talks
|Re: Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception by wildcatter23(m): 8:12pm
Q
Don Jazzy,i Blame Myself Voting For Gudluck Jonathan / Block Of Flats To Let In Iyana Ipaja Axis(tastefully Finished) Wt Pics / Mandela Discharged From Hospital
