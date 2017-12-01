Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dangote, Otedola And Dogara At Tosin Saraki's Wedding Reception (4248 Views)

Caption This Photo Of Tinubu At Saraki Daughter's Wedding / Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding / Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-dangote-otedola-and-dogara-at.html Aliko Dangote, Hon Yakubu Dogara, Femi Otedola and Stanley Jegede at the wedding reception of Saraki's and Ojora's last night in Abuja. 1 Like

Hmmn dangote

Otedola and Dangote should remember to service their debt to AMCON.



Dogara should accelerate the passage of 2018 budget.



That's all for now. 1 Like 1 Share

So much money in one picture. God answer your children 1 Like

Rich men. 1 Like

My son making mummy proud 4 Likes 1 Share

Ronnicute:

Rich men. including the mother of a rich man including the mother of a rich man

why is this Otedola man always wearing white? 1 Like

iambijo:

Hmmn dangote that's my son that's my son

Commonwealth of Nigeria. Na wa ooo.

Power picture

These ones children grand and great grand kids wee nefa know suffer

Nigeria's rich class is just one small close group void of tribalism and religion fanatics.



wonder what these guys discuss.

bad government?

unstable electricity?

bad roads?



Well,what can they worry about?

Children unemployment?

Unpaid salaries?

Petrol scarcity?

Unpaid debts? 1 Like

I thought they said Otedola only uses vintage phone? Is this not a smartphone I am seeing?

dangotesmummy:

that's my son Ancient of days Ancient of days

All I see is money

I thought they said Femi Otedola doesn't use big phones

money met money

dangote ,otedola, dasuki, jegede ,dogara. The men in charge . One day one day we shall get there 1 Like

1

ct2:

why is this Otedola man always wearing white? cous he doesn't like to wear red cous he doesn't like to wear red 1 Like

Adenuga is never in any of these elite gatherings. Is seems the man is a recluse.

AutoReportNG:

I thought they said Otedola only uses vintage phone? Is this not a smartphone I am seeing? abi oooo abi oooo

Don't be a victim of scam and rippers anymore!!!,I buy itunes,amazon,vanilla, walmart and other E-cards at a cool rate. ., please visit my thread for more info @ http://www.nairaland.com/4221116/buy-other-e-cards-good-rate#63076588 or you can chat me up on •• +234*8160942210 ••, a trial will Convince you .may jah bless our hustle

God Dey!!!

The guy in yellow agbada.... sits beside me or behind my row every Friday at the Ansarudeen (Yoruba) Mosque, Maitama... every Friday.

Seems he is right up there.... always oozed class but I never thought I'd see him mingling with Otedola, Aliko, and Co.

Elites

Otedola has chaged from Vertu..now using Oukitel

dee02:

The guy in yellow agbada.... sits beside me or behind my row every Friday at the Ansarudeen (Yoruba) Mosque, Maitama... every Friday.

Seems he is right up there.... always oozed class but I never thought I'd see him mingling with Otedola, Aliko, and Co.

Never look down on anyone Never look down on anyone

Why Adenuga no dey parole with all these guys?abi him dey form big boy ni?

dee02:

The guy in yellow agbada.... sits beside me or behind my row every Friday at the Ansarudeen (Yoruba) Mosque, Maitama... every Friday.

Seems he is right up there.... always oozed class but I never thought I'd see him mingling with Otedola, Aliko, and Co. you better go hold him leg for you to step up you better go hold him leg for you to step up

When money talks