₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,718,066 members, 3,284,903 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 January 2017 at 11:28 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day (18369 Views)
Woman Battered By Her Husband For Refusing Sex (Photos) / 68-Year-Old Woman Battered By Her 79-Year-Old Husband In Lagos / Woman Talks About Killing Her Adulterous Husband On Social Media (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by sexylips6186: 4:31am
I came around this post on Facebook and it touched me. Some men are devil's incarnate and deserve to be hanged.
Read her story here....
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by sexylips6186: 4:33am
.
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by sexylips6186: 4:38am
...before pix
3 Likes
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by yomi007k(m): 4:47am
I pray u mk to nxt year.
Complaint however noted.
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by contactlenz: 4:55am
God protect us from wicked life partners. Don't let them come our way.
Cc Seun
Lalasticlala
Dominique
15 Likes
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by carmag(m): 5:22am
.you wan stay in his house till dey come carry your corps commot !!
if I talk now dey go say I don talk again...
...but wait o.. we never hear from the husband side to even know weather him enter one chance go carry olosho put for house
there is always two sides of a coin so never you judge from emotional point of view because there is no smoke without f
on a second thought, a close look at that lady chaii.. how can someone batter another person's daughter as if she is a criminal
i suspect love of money was the main reason she married that man and now she is paying the price
Nigeria legal system is the worst. ..useless country
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by Demigods666: 7:02am
The husband just turn this girl to Cat woman, see her eyes, be like bat man mask
The husband na animal
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by kogistar: 7:24am
i blame on this woman, because of her too much immorality on christmas day.
2 Likes
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by ebujany(m): 7:26am
This is the real definition of change......... just look at the pics. Before and after
2 Likes
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by Nutase(f): 7:32am
Men and insecurities. ............
I comment my reserve
2 Likes
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by dominique: 8:35am
Wow this is bad. Good thing she spoke out and exposed her husband as the animal that he is. Some women are still suffering in silence in the name of 'keeping their marriage'
5 Likes
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by lifezone247(m): 8:39am
ebujany:
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by akoredebadru(m): 8:40am
Many dey apen under this earth
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by avaa(m): 8:40am
Wetin go make person beat this fine woman like this....
1 Like
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by BornStunner1: 8:40am
Wat Sort of babarity is this
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by gurunlocker: 8:41am
The beating is serious, see before and after pic....
The man is related to devil
2 Likes
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by frenchwine(m): 8:41am
ceejay80s:Sir I'm sorry to say this, pls accept my apology, but this comment you put up there makes you the definition of a mor.onic mup.pet.
Why am I not surprised, you sound like a wife beater already.
That's some badass raccoon eyes, maybe a basilar fracture already.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by professorfal: 8:41am
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by rozayx5(m): 8:41am
dayuum
get some makeup sis
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by kettle84(m): 8:42am
Women must abstain from making mockery of the marriage institution by indulging in promiscuous behavior and avoid situations like this.
3 Likes
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by Coldfeet(f): 8:42am
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by ilynem(m): 8:42am
Men who beat women need to he hung on a tree by their balls. WTF?
2 Likes
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by Sard(m): 8:42am
A really bad way to end the old year and start a new one.
She doesn't need anyone to tell her what to do; her next action is obvious.
BTW, I don't think a man who loves a woman can be repeatedly this cruel to her. People marry for so many reasons and their reactions in times of troubles sometimes reveal they married for the wrong reasons.
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by bennyrazz: 8:42am
Jesus Christ of Nazareth
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by professorfal: 8:42am
dominique:
sentimental post as usual.
7 Likes
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by suzan404(f): 8:43am
The husband is cruel
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by pmc01(m): 8:43am
I hate this story really... Reeks of excessive foolishness and stupidity.
1 Like
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by Stegomiah(f): 8:44am
Obviously, the signs were there before marriage
But she still went ahead and married him
Ladies if your man did hit you in the past, no matter how much he pleads, no matter the gifts he buys to make it up to you..... He's an abuser, such men can kill you, they won't stop
You should walk away and run from such for your own good
Only cowards will raise up their hands to beat their wives
You wanna be mike tyson, go fight with your mates and do the country and your self a favor
She is not your punching bag
3 Likes
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by Kingso23(m): 8:44am
that man is on a transformation agenda..
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by chronique(m): 8:44am
Gosh! Pls, it's too early for all of these in 2017. Abeg, let's have an inspiring 2017. Where ladies get the kind of hooligans they get married to, still amazes me. Una go see responsible men, una nor follow am. At the end, y'all end up with miscreants who in turn, turn y'all to punching bags... A man who goes to this extent, must have shown the sign while you guys were dating. Make una carry una wahala comot, make those of us wey want marry, nor dey discouraged.
1 Like
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by femijay8271(m): 8:44am
I no even know mayb make I laugh or cry as I see your face like DAT but I will tell you some simple words.....JUST LEAVE HIM ALONE AND RIDE ON WITH YOUR LIFE. shey ooo hear me?
2 Likes
|Re: See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day by goslowgoslow: 8:45am
Continue managing till you die. Society my foot.
1 Like 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Malnourished Child & mother Inside IDP Camp Borno (Photo) / Are You Married To An Older Lady...? / Can You Share Your Toothbrush With Your Spouse?
Viewing this topic: apholaryn, ilobasama(m), Freciprocal, trueconscience(m), mazimee(m), eleven(m), opethom(m), ovictor1(m), janejive(f), Trickstartrixy, Biodunblack, malton, CuteTj(m), beyosmart(m), NyemzyHimself, eaglechild, chiefojiji(m), Twizzy30(m), Sunkyphil, beehighdee(m), monex(m), rhajaan(m), dustmalik, danmasani101, knuckbuck(m), Edikraftdeco(m), feeloscar(m), onedayatime(m), benefitzte, omakay(m), 9jatatafo(m), gabbyfarms(m) and 159 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3