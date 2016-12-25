Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / See How A Wife Was Battered By Her Husband On Christmas Day (18369 Views)

I came around this post on Facebook and it touched me. Some men are devil's incarnate and deserve to be hanged.



Read her story here....

...before pix











I pray u mk to nxt year.





God protect us from wicked life partners. Don't let them come our way.



Dominique

.you wan stay in his house till dey come carry your corps commot !!



if I talk now dey go say I don talk again...



...but wait o.. we never hear from the husband side to even know weather him enter one chance go carry olosho put for house



there is always two sides of a coin so never you judge from emotional point of view because there is no smoke without f



on a second thought, a close look at that lady chaii.. how can someone batter another person's daughter as if she is a criminal



i suspect love of money was the main reason she married that man and now she is paying the price



Nigeria legal system is the worst. ..useless country





The husband na animal The husband just turn this girl to Cat woman, see her eyes, be like bat man mask

i blame on this woman, because of her too much immorality on christmas day. 2 Likes

This is the real definition of change......... just look at the pics. Before and after













I comment my reserve Men and insecurities. ............I comment my reserve 2 Likes

Wow this is bad. Good thing she spoke out and exposed her husband as the animal that he is. Some women are still suffering in silence in the name of 'keeping their marriage' 5 Likes

ebujany:

This is the real definition of change......... just look at the pics. Before and after

Many dey apen under this earth

Wetin go make person beat this fine woman like this....









Wat Sort of babarity is this











The beating is serious, see before and after pic....

The man is related to devil 2 Likes

ceejay80s:

Sir I'm sorry to say this, pls accept my apology, but this comment you put up there makes you the definition of a mor.onic mup.pet.

Why am I not surprised, you sound like a wife beater already.

Why am I not surprised, you sound like a wife beater already.





That's some badass raccoon eyes, maybe a basilar fracture already.











get some makeup sis

Women must abstain from making mockery of the marriage institution by indulging in promiscuous behavior and avoid situations like this. 3 Likes

3 Likes 1 Share

? Men who beat women need to he hung on a tree by their balls. WTF 2 Likes

A really bad way to end the old year and start a new one.

She doesn't need anyone to tell her what to do; her next action is obvious.

BTW, I don't think a man who loves a woman can be repeatedly this cruel to her. People marry for so many reasons and their reactions in times of troubles sometimes reveal they married for the wrong reasons.

Jesus Christ of Nazareth

dominique:

Wow this is bad. Good thing she spoke out and exposed her husband as the animal that he is. Some women are still suffering in silence in the name of 'keeping their marriage'

sentimental post as usual.





The husband is cruel The husband is cruel

I hate this story really... Reeks of excessive foolishness and stupidity. 1 Like

Obviously, the signs were there before marriage

But she still went ahead and married him



Ladies if your man did hit you in the past, no matter how much he pleads, no matter the gifts he buys to make it up to you..... He's an abuser, such men can kill you, they won't stop

You should walk away and run from such for your own good

Only cowards will raise up their hands to beat their wives

You wanna be mike tyson, go fight with your mates and do the country and your self a favor

She is not your punching bag 3 Likes

that man is on a transformation agenda.. that man is on a transformation agenda..

Gosh! Pls, it's too early for all of these in 2017. Abeg, let's have an inspiring 2017. Where ladies get the kind of hooligans they get married to, still amazes me. Una go see responsible men, una nor follow am. At the end, y'all end up with miscreants who in turn, turn y'all to punching bags... A man who goes to this extent, must have shown the sign while you guys were dating. Make una carry una wahala comot, make those of us wey want marry, nor dey discouraged. 1 Like

I no even know mayb make I laugh or cry as I see your face like DAT but I will tell you some simple words.....JUST LEAVE HIM ALONE AND RIDE ON WITH YOUR LIFE. shey ooo hear me? 2 Likes