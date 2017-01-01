₦airaland Forum

PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto

PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto

Tears As Gov. Wike Visits Ogoni Killings Arena - Photos / Wike Visits Dilapidated Secondary School (photos) / Photos From PDP Presidential Campaign Rally in Sokoto, As Jonathan Visits Sultan (1) (2) (3) (4)

PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by olokeded: 12:11pm
Rivers state Governor Wike paid a courtesy to the Sultan of Sokoto, the Governor said count Niger Delta out of agitation to divide Nigeria. See more photos below

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/photos-gov-wike-visits-sultan-of-sokoto.html

cc: lalasticlala mynd44

2 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by omonkiti: 12:13pm
Afonja with their lies, the governor didn't say such

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by omonkiti: 12:15pm
the governor just paid a courtesy visit..that allllllll Afonja can lie from their brown roof dilapitated houses

20 Likes 2 Shares

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by AllTheWayUp: 12:16pm
MEGA PARTY loading......


Sai Wike

Sai Tambuwal

8 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by softMarket(m): 12:17pm
Wike that the DSS almost killed, went to sokoto to tell the sultan to count Niger Delta out of agitation that wants Nigeria divide?




Who created this lie?


Since when did wike become Niger Delta spokes man?

15 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by Stalwert: 12:23pm
Wike the fool of portharcourt... begging for a soft landing.

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by duas4real: 12:33pm
He is no longer taken seriously here in Rivers. May be the North can help him.

2 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by lofty900(m): 12:40pm
omonkiti:
Afonja with their lies,
the governor didn't say such
then what did he say? Shebi u dey dia ni?

39 Likes 2 Shares

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by basilo102: 12:46pm
Lol, see desperation, pettiness and and show of inferiority. The sultan visited Enugu and stayed for days and discussion went on without anybody mentioning Niger delta millitants or whatever they are agitating for, but see how a whole governor ran to sokoto to do "i no follow ooo" as if the sultan owns Nigeria, must these people always look for cheap sense of importance??

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by MONITZ: 12:47pm
This Tambuwal heart and soul re still in the P. D. P while his body or carcass is in the A. P. C, he is trying to build bridges across political divides because I can't seem to fathom the new-found romance between him nd Wike. Wike on the other hand is trying to get some notable northerners on his side so that wen poo finally hits the fan in his squabbles with the A. P. C he would ve people to accede for him.

1 Like

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by Agimor(m): 12:50pm
Islamization of Rivers State is about to take place according to Wailers.

37 Likes 2 Shares

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by Corrinthians(m): 1:24pm
Wike is trying to Islamize and Hausanize The South south--- Nnamdi Kanu Zombies. cheesy cheesy

37 Likes 3 Shares

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by adonis89(m): 1:38pm
duas4real:
He is no longer taken seriously here in Rivers. May be the North can help him.
so Na u dem de take seriously for Rivers state abi? Mumu

26 Likes 5 Shares

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by OJUcrook: 1:39pm
omonkiti:
.
So in the event of the disintergration of Nigeria, do you think Rivers State nay Port Harcourt would join your phony biafra? Are the natives of present day Rivers state not the one that chased your biafran parents away from Port Harcourt and subsequently seized their abandoned properties in the aftermath of the biafra war? Properties you lot are yet to reclaim till date.



You ipods should get educated, go read Sunset in Biafra by Elechi Amadi and On a Darkling Plain by Ken Tsaro Wiwa. The Ikwere's vehemently fought against biafra. Rivers State was, is, and will never be part of biafra.


The earlier you accept the reality that your utopia country will be made up of the only five landlocked south east state, the better for you

26 Likes 4 Shares

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by quiverfull(m): 1:42pm
The "WIKED" runs when no one pursues

5 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by ChetaNwaeze: 1:52pm
We Igbos are slaves

4 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by ItsMeAboki(m): 2:23pm
Corrinthians:
Wike is trying to Islamize and Hausanize The South south--- Nnamdi Kanu Zombies. cheesy cheesy

LOL, the 1st picture said it all, see as how he was bowing in total submission to the Islamization and Hausanization - next is the SE, whether the wailers like it or not. cheesy grin

12 Likes 3 Shares

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by QuotaSystem: 2:36pm
Wike just might be smarter than I initially thought.

He is making the right moves at the right time.

There are forces that you must either run with, or be run over by, and Wike clearly understands this.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by TANTUMERGO007: 3:46pm
QuotaSystem:
Wike just might be smarter than I initially thought.

He is making the right moves at the right time.

There are forces that you must either run with, or be run over by, and Wike clearly understands this clearly.
sharrap, sultan wanna kiss wikes azz

1 Like

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by missioner(m): 5:40pm
Wike looks confused
Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by Toketimt: 6:11pm
TANTUMERGO007:

sharrap, sultan wanna kiss wikes azz

Yet wike left his home to bow before him in sokoto.

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by kITATITA: 6:20pm
olokeded:
Rivers state Governor Wike paid a courtesy to the Sultan of Sokoto, the Governor said count Niger Delta out of agitation to divide Nigeria. See more photos below

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/photos-gov-wike-visits-sultan-of-sokoto.html

cc: lalasticlala mynd44

1 Like

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by Nutase(f): 6:32pm
Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by Esseite: 6:52pm
Jonathan was in sokoto... Nov 2016
Sokoto came to enugu... Dec 2016
Wike in sokoto... Dec 2016
Tambuwal playing fence on Apc issues..
Sokoto visits fayose... Dec 2016

Something is happening in sokoto...


5 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by Janetessy(f): 7:03pm
Ok
Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by korel9: 7:04pm
Haters

Stalwert:
Wike the fool of portharcourt... begging for a soft landing.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by IMASTEX: 7:04pm
Okay
Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by idris4r83(m): 7:05pm
See as the guy prostrate. Chaiiiiii wike fall my hand.
Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by sapiosexual1(m): 7:05pm
The same masquerade sultan who is vehemently opposed to gender equality bill.
Pls Wike tell him to call his Fulani boys to order.
Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by idris4r83(m): 7:06pm
Wetin him go do sef
Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by sapiosexual1(m): 7:07pm
Esseite:
Jonathan was in sokoto...
Sokoto came to enugu...
Wike in sokoto...
Tambuwal playing fence on Apc issues..

Fayose soon to go to sokoto (i presume)..

Something is happening in sokoto...

Your head is there

1 Like

