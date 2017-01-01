₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by olokeded: 12:11pm
Rivers state Governor Wike paid a courtesy to the Sultan of Sokoto, the Governor said count Niger Delta out of agitation to divide Nigeria. See more photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/photos-gov-wike-visits-sultan-of-sokoto.html
cc: lalasticlala mynd44
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by omonkiti: 12:13pm
Afonja with their lies, the governor didn't say such
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by omonkiti: 12:15pm
the governor just paid a courtesy visit..that allllllll Afonja can lie from their brown roof dilapitated houses
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by AllTheWayUp: 12:16pm
MEGA PARTY loading......
Sai Wike
Sai Tambuwal
8 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by softMarket(m): 12:17pm
Wike that the DSS almost killed, went to sokoto to tell the sultan to count Niger Delta out of agitation that wants Nigeria divide?
Who created this lie?
Since when did wike become Niger Delta spokes man?
15 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by Stalwert: 12:23pm
Wike the fool of portharcourt... begging for a soft landing.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by duas4real: 12:33pm
He is no longer taken seriously here in Rivers. May be the North can help him.
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by lofty900(m): 12:40pm
omonkiti:then what did he say? Shebi u dey dia ni?
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by basilo102: 12:46pm
Lol, see desperation, pettiness and and show of inferiority. The sultan visited Enugu and stayed for days and discussion went on without anybody mentioning Niger delta millitants or whatever they are agitating for, but see how a whole governor ran to sokoto to do "i no follow ooo" as if the sultan owns Nigeria, must these people always look for cheap sense of importance??
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by MONITZ: 12:47pm
This Tambuwal heart and soul re still in the P. D. P while his body or carcass is in the A. P. C, he is trying to build bridges across political divides because I can't seem to fathom the new-found romance between him nd Wike. Wike on the other hand is trying to get some notable northerners on his side so that wen poo finally hits the fan in his squabbles with the A. P. C he would ve people to accede for him.
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by Agimor(m): 12:50pm
Islamization of Rivers State is about to take place according to Wailers.
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by Corrinthians(m): 1:24pm
Wike is trying to Islamize and Hausanize The South south--- Nnamdi Kanu Zombies.
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by adonis89(m): 1:38pm
duas4real:so Na u dem de take seriously for Rivers state abi? Mumu
26 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by OJUcrook: 1:39pm
omonkiti:So in the event of the disintergration of Nigeria, do you think Rivers State nay Port Harcourt would join your phony biafra? Are the natives of present day Rivers state not the one that chased your biafran parents away from Port Harcourt and subsequently seized their abandoned properties in the aftermath of the biafra war? Properties you lot are yet to reclaim till date.
You ipods should get educated, go read Sunset in Biafra by Elechi Amadi and On a Darkling Plain by Ken Tsaro Wiwa. The Ikwere's vehemently fought against biafra. Rivers State was, is, and will never be part of biafra.
The earlier you accept the reality that your utopia country will be made up of the only five landlocked south east state, the better for you
26 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by quiverfull(m): 1:42pm
The "WIKED" runs when no one pursues
5 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by ChetaNwaeze: 1:52pm
We Igbos are slaves
4 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by ItsMeAboki(m): 2:23pm
Corrinthians:
LOL, the 1st picture said it all, see as how he was bowing in total submission to the Islamization and Hausanization - next is the SE, whether the wailers like it or not.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by QuotaSystem: 2:36pm
Wike just might be smarter than I initially thought.
He is making the right moves at the right time.
There are forces that you must either run with, or be run over by, and Wike clearly understands this.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by TANTUMERGO007: 3:46pm
QuotaSystem:sharrap, sultan wanna kiss wikes azz
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by missioner(m): 5:40pm
Wike looks confused
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by Toketimt: 6:11pm
TANTUMERGO007:
Yet wike left his home to bow before him in sokoto.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by kITATITA: 6:20pm
olokeded:
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by Nutase(f): 6:32pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by Esseite: 6:52pm
Jonathan was in sokoto... Nov 2016
Sokoto came to enugu... Dec 2016
Wike in sokoto... Dec 2016
Tambuwal playing fence on Apc issues..
Sokoto visits fayose... Dec 2016
Something is happening in sokoto...
5 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by Janetessy(f): 7:03pm
Ok
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by korel9: 7:04pm
Haters
Stalwert:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by IMASTEX: 7:04pm
Okay
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by idris4r83(m): 7:05pm
See as the guy prostrate. Chaiiiiii wike fall my hand.
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by sapiosexual1(m): 7:05pm
The same
Pls Wike tell him to call his Fulani boys to order.
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by idris4r83(m): 7:06pm
Wetin him go do sef
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto by sapiosexual1(m): 7:07pm
Esseite:Your head is there
1 Like
