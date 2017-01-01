Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PHOTOS: Gov. Wike Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (17755 Views)

Tears As Gov. Wike Visits Ogoni Killings Arena - Photos / Wike Visits Dilapidated Secondary School (photos) / Photos From PDP Presidential Campaign Rally in Sokoto, As Jonathan Visits Sultan (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/photos-gov-wike-visits-sultan-of-sokoto.html



cc: lalasticlala mynd44 Rivers state Governor Wike paid a courtesy to the Sultan of Sokoto, the Governor said count Niger Delta out of agitation to divide Nigeria. See more photos belowcc: lalasticlala mynd44 2 Likes

Afonja with their lies, the governor didn't say such 14 Likes 1 Share

the governor just paid a courtesy visit..that allllllll Afonja can lie from their brown roof dilapitated houses 20 Likes 2 Shares

MEGA PARTY loading......





Sai Wike



Sai Tambuwal 8 Likes











Who created this lie?





Since when did wike become Niger Delta spokes man? Wike that the DSS almost killed, went to sokoto to tell the sultan to count Niger Delta out of agitation that wants Nigeria divide?Who created this lie?Since when did wike become Niger Delta spokes man? 15 Likes

Wike the fool of portharcourt... begging for a soft landing. 17 Likes 2 Shares

He is no longer taken seriously here in Rivers. May be the North can help him. 2 Likes

omonkiti:

Afonja with their lies,

the governor didn't say such then what did he say? Shebi u dey dia ni? then what did he say? Shebi u dey dia ni? 39 Likes 2 Shares

Lol, see desperation, pettiness and and show of inferiority. The sultan visited Enugu and stayed for days and discussion went on without anybody mentioning Niger delta millitants or whatever they are agitating for, but see how a whole governor ran to sokoto to do "i no follow ooo" as if the sultan owns Nigeria, must these people always look for cheap sense of importance?? 10 Likes 1 Share

This Tambuwal heart and soul re still in the P. D. P while his body or carcass is in the A. P. C, he is trying to build bridges across political divides because I can't seem to fathom the new-found romance between him nd Wike. Wike on the other hand is trying to get some notable northerners on his side so that wen poo finally hits the fan in his squabbles with the A. P. C he would ve people to accede for him. 1 Like

Islamization of Rivers State is about to take place according to Wailers. 37 Likes 2 Shares

Wike is trying to Islamize and Hausanize The South south--- Nnamdi Kanu Zombies. 37 Likes 3 Shares

duas4real:

He is no longer taken seriously here in Rivers. May be the North can help him. so Na u dem de take seriously for Rivers state abi? Mumu so Na u dem de take seriously for Rivers state abi? Mumu 26 Likes 5 Shares

omonkiti:

. So in the event of the disintergration of Nigeria, do you think Rivers State nay Port Harcourt would join your phony biafra? Are the natives of present day Rivers state not the one that chased your biafran parents away from Port Harcourt and subsequently seized their abandoned properties in the aftermath of the biafra war? Properties you lot are yet to reclaim till date.







You ipods should get educated, go read Sunset in Biafra by Elechi Amadi and On a Darkling Plain by Ken Tsaro Wiwa. The Ikwere's vehemently fought against biafra. Rivers State was, is, and will never be part of biafra.





The earlier you accept the reality that your utopia country will be made up of the only five landlocked south east state, the better for you So in the event of the disintergration of Nigeria, do you think Rivers State nay Port Harcourt would join your phony biafra? Are the natives of present day Rivers state not the one that chased your biafran parents away from Port Harcourt and subsequently seized their abandoned properties in the aftermath of the biafra war? Properties you lot are yet to reclaim till date.You ipods should get educated, go read Sunset in Biafra by Elechi Amadi and On a Darkling Plain by Ken Tsaro Wiwa. The Ikwere's vehemently fought against biafra. Rivers State was, is, and will never be part of biafra.The earlier you accept the reality that your utopia country will be made up of the only five landlocked south east state, the better for you 26 Likes 4 Shares

The "WIKED" runs when no one pursues 5 Likes

We Igbos are slaves 4 Likes

Corrinthians:

Wike is trying to Islamize and Hausanize The South south--- Nnamdi Kanu Zombies.

LOL, the 1st picture said it all, see as how he was bowing in total submission to the Islamization and Hausanization - next is the SE, whether the wailers like it or not. LOL, the 1st picture said it all, see as how he was bowing in total submission to the Islamization and Hausanization - next is the SE, whether the wailers like it or not. 12 Likes 3 Shares

Wike just might be smarter than I initially thought.



He is making the right moves at the right time.



There are forces that you must either run with, or be run over by, and Wike clearly understands this. 3 Likes 1 Share

QuotaSystem:

Wike just might be smarter than I initially thought.



He is making the right moves at the right time.



There are forces that you must either run with, or be run over by, and Wike clearly understands this clearly. sharrap, sultan wanna kiss wikes azz sharrap, sultan wanna kiss wikes azz 1 Like

Wike looks confused

TANTUMERGO007:



sharrap, sultan wanna kiss wikes azz

Yet wike left his home to bow before him in sokoto. 16 Likes 1 Share

olokeded:

Rivers state Governor Wike paid a courtesy to the Sultan of Sokoto, the Governor said count Niger Delta out of agitation to divide Nigeria. See more photos below



http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/photos-gov-wike-visits-sultan-of-sokoto.html



cc: lalasticlala mynd44 1 Like

Jonathan was in sokoto... Nov 2016

Sokoto came to enugu... Dec 2016

Wike in sokoto... Dec 2016

Tambuwal playing fence on Apc issues..

Sokoto visits fayose... Dec 2016



Something is happening in sokoto...





5 Likes

Ok





Stalwert:

Wike the fool of portharcourt... begging for a soft landing. Haters 1 Like 1 Share

Okay

See as the guy prostrate. Chaiiiiii wike fall my hand.

The same masquerade sultan who is vehemently opposed to gender equality bill.

Pls Wike tell him to call his Fulani boys to order.

Wetin him go do sef