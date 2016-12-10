₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by zoba88: 5:08pm On Jan 01
This wedding photo of a lady and her man is trending online with many saying she married him because of money.Others said she is not happy with the marriage.What do you think?
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by DropShot: 5:14pm On Jan 01
I'm speechless.
Can't say any meaningful thing here other than "love is blind" indeed.
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by Mutuwa(m): 5:16pm On Jan 01
Whatever her intent is,she is married. Kapish!
It's not a bad thing to compromise standard.when an indigent son tries to marry from a rich family,or vice versa,he/she is tagged a good digger.
So must the rich always marry themselves? Is it a wrong if such combo of marriage happens?
Those calling others gold diggers would not mind being in the shoes of the latter.
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by BlackDBagba: 5:21pm On Jan 01
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by kokosin: 5:29pm On Jan 01
DAT is the definition of love.....I love u d way u r......but her cross sha
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by seunny4lif(m): 5:32pm On Jan 01
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by AgbenuAnna(f): 5:42pm On Jan 01
marriage is a choice you make for yourself not for others
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by marshalcarter: 5:49pm On Jan 01
hmmmm.. okwa dis new year
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by Adaowerri111: 5:54pm On Jan 01
unbelievable
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by mamatayour(f): 5:56pm On Jan 01
Baba God, please pick up my call this year. I pray this is my year in Jesus name.
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by tjones007: 6:08pm On Jan 01
Mutuwa:#WORD
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by Chibuhealth(f): 6:14pm On Jan 01
who love help? I can't
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by angelTI(f): 6:21pm On Jan 01
At least she married him for something
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by Khd95(m): 6:32pm On Jan 01
Where is the man
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by Benita27(f): 6:44pm On Jan 01
Who said the girl is a gold digger?, that guy doesn't look like he has silver not to mention Gold.
They're just two people in love.
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by DozieInc(m): 7:57pm On Jan 01
Anything is possible... her decision.
But guys do you expect that man remain unmarried all his life, some have to fill the gap.
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by Presh9OO: 8:00pm On Jan 01
Actually..
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by Nickymezor(f): 8:01pm On Jan 01
... Am speechless
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by wayne4loan: 8:18pm On Jan 01
Wow , no one is hopeless
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by CaroLyner(f): 8:26pm On Jan 01
Benita27:thought i was the only one that noticed
silly people saying he must be controlling millions
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by Benita27(f): 8:34pm On Jan 01
CaroLyner:Those comments were pun intended i believe.
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by CaroLyner(f): 8:38pm On Jan 01
Benita27:Reasonable enough
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by viceldo(m): 9:04pm On Jan 01
she gat some goth within her.....#truelovetheysay
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by IamLEGEND1: 9:20pm On Jan 01
that guy no go joke when time to fùck reach.
husband go strip,díck go reach ground.
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by judefcc: 9:22pm On Jan 01
CaroLyner:u too funny
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by EVILFOREST: 9:51pm On Jan 01
Please, how do I give them 50K.....at least to support them.
Please, does anyone know them....?
For real.........
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by LegalBaby(f): 10:04pm On Jan 01
could this be love?
|Re: Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking by Justbeingreal(m): 11:12pm On Jan 01
Nawa!
