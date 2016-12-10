Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Photo Of A Bride & Her Crippled Groom On Their Wedding Day Got People Talking (33499 Views)

Source: This wedding photo of a lady and her man is trending online with many saying she married him because of money.Others said she is not happy with the marriage.What do you think?Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/photos-of-lady-and-her-physically.html?m=1 2 Likes

zoba88:

More more more

I'm speechless.



Can't say any meaningful thing here other than "love is blind" indeed. 1 Like

Whatever her intent is,she is married. Kapish!



It's not a bad thing to compromise standard.when an indigent son tries to marry from a rich family,or vice versa,he/she is tagged a good digger.



So must the rich always marry themselves? Is it a wrong if such combo of marriage happens?



Those calling others gold diggers would not mind being in the shoes of the latter. 4 Likes

DAT is the definition of love.....I love u d way u r......but her cross sha 4 Likes

3 Likes

marriage is a choice you make for yourself not for others 5 Likes

hmmmm.. okwa dis new year

unbelievable

Baba God, please pick up my call this year. I pray this is my year in Jesus name. 11 Likes

Mutuwa:

who love help? I can't

At least she married him for something 1 Like

Where is the man 2 Likes

Who said the girl is a gold digger?, that guy doesn't look like he has silver not to mention Gold.

They're just two people in love. 7 Likes

Anything is possible... her decision.

But guys do you expect that man remain unmarried all his life, some have to fill the gap. 2 Likes

Actually.. 1 Like

... Am speechless ... Am speechless

Wow , no one is hopeless

Benita27:

silly people saying he must be controlling millions thought i was the only one that noticedsilly people saying he must be controlling millions 4 Likes

CaroLyner:

Benita27:

she gat some goth within her.....#truelovetheysay

that guy no go joke when time to fùck reach.

husband go strip,díck go reach ground.





CaroLyner:

Please, how do I give them 50K.....at least to support them.





Please, does anyone know them....?

For real......... 1 Like

could this be love?