|Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by saints2(m): 7:00pm On Jan 01
A video clip of Nigerian women fighting on the street of London, though the reason for the rancour is not know but the clip shows 2-3 women fghting and they are all speaking Yoruba.
Please note that this is not meant to downgrade any tribe or regions... Please take note
Watch the video here..
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAJqzjuHcrk&feature=youtu.be
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by Jibril659(m): 7:03pm On Jan 01
na igbo i hear them dey speak oo
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by saints2(m): 7:08pm On Jan 01
Jibril659:
Hmmm... I dont know what to say...
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by mKc9ET(m): 7:10pm On Jan 01
Brown roof republic, thats what they are known for fighting for cassava
46 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by austinosita(m): 7:12pm On Jan 01
Jibril659:
Then you need to see an E.N.T doctor asap!
Olori buruku, omo oshi, omo ale! Egbon ati aburo ti won do ra won, titi tor fi fun'rawon loyun
Stupid, Idiot, cursed....brother and sister fvcking till the lady was impregnated....shame!
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by mKc9ET(m): 7:15pm On Jan 01
Jibril659:
Afonja like u
39 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by wtfCode: 7:15pm On Jan 01
Jibril659:No let me insult u o.
How's that igbo language?
U hear oloshi n u called it igbo?
Dude u need to consume a breast milk to grow ur remaining brain.
54 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by wtfCode: 7:17pm On Jan 01
Don't be surprised na prick cause this problem
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by prince9851(m): 7:19pm On Jan 01
]are dis d "civilised" pple dat ngeneukwenu was talking about??
11 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by carmag(m): 7:22pm On Jan 01
.If this post reach front page let me bend...
there was a scene where Edo ladies displayed a street fight in London last time it made front page
so let's see if the mods are actually bias according to popular saying
all fingers are crossed. ...
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by Jibril659(m): 7:22pm On Jan 01
saints2:i know right
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by HtwoOw: 7:24pm On Jan 01
And it's not meant to downgrade any tribe , but you happily or should i say gleefully announced it's Yoruba women
Continue
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by saints2(m): 7:26pm On Jan 01
HtwoOw:
Have you watched the video? Must you try to be tribalistic?
11 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by Brymo: 7:36pm On Jan 01
A leopard can never ever luz is spots
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by Tadeknkeepcalm: 7:58pm On Jan 01
You can take the monkey out of the bush but you can't take the bush out of the monkey. Efin ni iwa
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by darknetcom: 8:28pm On Jan 01
i understood...
awon igbo...awon oloshi....
the rest i didnt understand...
the men did well..
when women are quarelling,dont go into it as a man...
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by ActOfWar(m): 8:36pm On Jan 01
austinosita:
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by sammyj: 8:48pm On Jan 01
Don't mind the Yeye jobless OP as if the video will epp our economy in Nigeria! !!!
Jibril659:
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by awelekiti(m): 8:49pm On Jan 01
saints2:Awon Omo Ogun shaaa, especially the Ijebus! They're deeply rooted in the UK and they constitute the largest percentage of all the Yorubas resident in that country. From their utterances...oloshi deede, oloriibu deede, you'd know where they belong amongst the yoruba nation they can shout!
12 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by nubianwarrior: 9:46pm On Jan 01
mKc9ET:okoro are well known for drug trafficking,baby factories,kidnapping etc oloriburuku hairy beast flat head
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by Rapmaestro(m): 9:51pm On Jan 01
austinosita:chill na bro.... wetin ?
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by austinosita(m): 10:15pm On Jan 01
Rapmaestro:
Lol!
Na wetin dem talk for the video be that na
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by tomakint: 10:45pm On Jan 01
Such a shame imagine two full grown Women misbehaving.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by mu2sa2: 10:47pm On Jan 01
They're true daughters of their fathers and veritable descendants of oduduwa. Well done for exhibiting true Sw culture in a foreign land!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by ramdris(m): 11:34pm On Jan 01
Too bad of them. And for those flat headed "tribalists", would u all av preferred drug smuggling to this?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Women Quarrel On The Street Of London (video) by dragonking3: 12:46am On Jan 02
These people are a disgrace to this country.
4 Likes
