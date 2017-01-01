Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) (12249 Views)

Wish him luck. More photos below:



Meet Isyaka Dahiru, a graduate of Accountancy who married 2 wives: Khadijah and Rashida on New Year's eve. Wish him luck.

Nah them.



Not surprised. 27 Likes 1 Share

Two average women jor. Not that pretty 2 Likes

lie lie blog everything that comes out of ur worthless blog is a lie

... Eating 2 full chicken at the same time O boy, yesterday night must have been very hot... Eating 2 full chicken at the same time 44 Likes 3 Shares

Ma nigger. Enjoy. 7 Likes 1 Share

Two more to go..



Three some on New year's day? What a way to kick start your 2017..



Flex on brother..



Nice one..Two more to go..Three some on New year's day? What a way to kick start your 2017..Flex on brother..

the first lady's eyebrow is ridiculous. ..learners association of nigeria 3 Likes

Imagine having a three some on New year's day..



Imagine having a three some on New year's day..Dude is the real MVP..

dacblogger:

the first lady's eyebrow is ridiculous. ..learners association of nigeria

Ikr Ikr 1 Like

Hmmm I don't give a Bleep sha 1 Like 1 Share

the only thing i saw was the eyebrow 4 Likes

see enjoyment! I will like to marry all tribe and race in the world. 1 Like

Op wey the pretty women oo? I will rather be single than to share my man,nonsense.

okay enjoyment galore

Him no get problem. HML to them

At once? Hmmmmm 1 Like

oga mi, I was just reasoning how a man gonna have three wives for himself

oga mi, I was just reasoning how a man gonna have three wives for himself I'm sorry, I already modified it

the lady's brows tho...... congrats to him anyways