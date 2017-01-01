₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by AdoraAmadi: 9:36am
Meet Isyaka Dahiru, a graduate of Accountancy who married 2 wives: Khadijah and Rashida on New Year's eve.
Wish him luck. More photos below:
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by AdoraAmadi: 9:37am
lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by Laveda(f): 9:38am
Nah them.
Not surprised.
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by xynerise(m): 9:39am
Two average women jor. Not that pretty
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by tgmservice: 9:40am
lie lie blog everything that comes out of ur worthless blog is a lie
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by ikp120(m): 9:46am
O boy, yesterday night must have been very hot ... Eating 2 full chicken at the same time
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by SalomonKane: 9:47am
Ma nigger. Enjoy.
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by Smellymouth: 9:47am
Laveda:
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by Smellymouth: 9:47am
Nice one..
Two more to go..
Three some on New year's day? What a way to kick start your 2017..
Flex on brother..
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by dacblogger(f): 9:49am
the first lady's eyebrow is ridiculous. ..learners association of nigeria
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by Smellymouth: 9:49am
ikp120:
Imagine having a three some on New year's day..
Dude is the real MVP..
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by ikp120(m): 9:50am
Smellymouth:
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by ellacute45(f): 9:53am
dacblogger:
Ikr
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by EmperorShizzy: 9:54am
Hmmm I don't give a Bleep sha
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by Michellla(f): 9:56am
the only thing i saw was the eyebrow
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by JeffreyJamez(m): 9:57am
Laveda:
Abeg show me the "pretty" women.
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by JeffreyJamez(m): 9:57am
Michellla:
Abi pencilbrow!!
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by Klinee: 9:58am
see enjoyment! I will like to marry all tribe and race in the world.
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by EmperorShizzy: 9:58am
JeffreyJamez:Me self still dey search for em
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by JeffreyJamez(m): 9:59am
EmperorShizzy:
Abeg if you see them show me biko
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by prettythicksme(f): 10:01am
I will rather be single than to share my man,nonsense.
Op wey the pretty women oo?
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by ActOfWar(m): 10:05am
Laveda:
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by comradespade(m): 10:05am
okay enjoyment galore
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by EmperorShizzy: 10:05am
JeffreyJamez:Lmao OK no p *putting on my glasses
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by immaculatengang(f): 10:06am
Him no get problem. HML to them
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by Laveda(f): 10:07am
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by Smellymouth: 10:08am
prettythicksme:
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by Smellymouth: 10:09am
comradespade:
Nawa for you oo..
This kind comment about a tribe..
Not cool bruh...
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by Doctorfitz(m): 10:11am
At once? Hmmmmm
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by comradespade(m): 10:14am
Smellymouth:
oga mi, I was just reasoning how a man gonna have three wives for himself
I'm sorry, I already modified it
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by Mikylopez(f): 10:17am
the lady's brows tho...... congrats to him anyways
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) by prettythicksme(f): 10:17am
Smellymouth:No@ur meme,still wanna say something.
