In a time when there is uncertainty in the leadership style of our politicians,A young man is contesting for the position of chairmanship in Hadejia local government area in Jigawa state.



BIOGRAPHY

Born on 1st January 1991(26yrs) in hadejia local government area,Jigawa state.

MUHAMMAD USMAN ADAM attended Maje Model Primary school , and Government Day Secondary School fantai Hadejia.he backed a Bsc in Human Resources from Ecole Superieure Sainte Felicite,Benin republic.He is currently undergoing his compulsory NYSC in Kano state. 3 Likes 1 Share

The name of d party alone shld tell u dat he is just trying luck. 16 Likes

Corper dey contest for local govt chairman? Na wao

i wish him success 10 Likes

Wow







Am impressed 11 Likes

That nysc uniform still dey make am feel popular ...oboy enter street and see wassup 10 Likes

He just lost the election. Because ydp is a name of a football club not party 1 Like

Oga bring the campaign money make I go stake am put for surebet.. just 2 odds oo 2 Likes

... People don't be quick to write this guy off... He may win... 3 Likes

y not pdp



nigerian waiting for jan 14 as if they are waiting for independence 7 Likes

Isorite. Best wishes

Nice one

Good luck.

Shame on naija.......pmb 74

Seun osewa 55

Smh

If i were to be frm his council i will gladly vote for him. Posts like districts and council (county) heads abroad are managed by grassroot ppl, not pot bellied men. 10 Likes 1 Share

Supported team #WE TAKE IT BY FORCE COS THERE IS NO MORE TOMMORROW# 1 Like 1 Share

In the land of no Food (RECESSION) and the time of no Money (CORRUPTION); The destiny of a great Nation (NIGERIA) lies on the shoulder of an Old Man: his name is.........................................BUHARI

With the little doe he won from Bet9ja

LOL.... NA SO HE DEY START... HE WILL SOON BE AFFILIATED WITH A BIGGER POLITICAL PARTY . FROM THERE FROM THERE HE WILL GET WHT HE WANTS.. LIFE IS PATIENCE BUT ONE NEEDS TO TAKE THE RIGHT STEP AT THE RIGHT TIME IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION 4 Likes

He might be the only graduate in his LGA 4 Likes

Good for the youth

GOOD

YAM DEMOCRATIC PARTY 12 Likes

Possible

fernandoc:

The name of d party alone shld tell u dat he is just trying luck. He is laying the foundation for big things ahead He is laying the foundation for big things ahead

guy be careful ooo....before we go hear say them dump dead body for dust bin...politics is a dirty game

IDGAF lagos chapter regıonal dırector....am ımpressed 1 Like

Good for him