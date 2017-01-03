₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by Inani(m): 2:53pm
In a time when there is uncertainty in the leadership style of our politicians,A young man is contesting for the position of chairmanship in Hadejia local government area in Jigawa state.
BIOGRAPHY
Born on 1st January 1991(26yrs) in hadejia local government area,Jigawa state.
MUHAMMAD USMAN ADAM attended Maje Model Primary school , and Government Day Secondary School fantai Hadejia.he backed a Bsc in Human Resources from Ecole Superieure Sainte Felicite,Benin republic.He is currently undergoing his compulsory NYSC in Kano state.
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by fernandoc(m): 3:20pm
The name of d party alone shld tell u dat he is just trying luck.
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by Unimaginable123: 4:25pm
Corper dey contest for local govt chairman? Na wao
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by NJPot(m): 4:29pm
i wish him success
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by Janetessy(f): 4:30pm
Wow
Am impressed
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by haywire07(m): 4:30pm
That nysc uniform still dey make am feel popular ...oboy enter street and see wassup
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by 2019ATIKU(m): 4:30pm
He just lost the election. Because ydp is a name of a football club not party
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by tayoxx(m): 4:31pm
Oga bring the campaign money make I go stake am put for surebet.. just 2 odds oo
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by Siga: 4:31pm
... People don't be quick to write this guy off... He may win...
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by phlio666(m): 4:31pm
y not pdp
nigerian waiting for jan 14 as if they are waiting for independence
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by Brethren001(m): 4:31pm
Isorite. Best wishes
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by leofab(f): 4:32pm
Nice one
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by kentoplash(m): 4:32pm
Good luck.
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by rattlesnake(m): 4:32pm
Shame on naija.......pmb 74
Seun osewa 55
Smh
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by deolu2000(m): 4:32pm
If i were to be frm his council i will gladly vote for him. Posts like districts and council (county) heads abroad are managed by grassroot ppl, not pot bellied men.
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by Johnsown1(m): 4:33pm
Supported team #WE TAKE IT BY FORCE COS THERE IS NO MORE TOMMORROW#
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by ibrosantus(m): 4:33pm
In the land of no Food (RECESSION) and the time of no Money (CORRUPTION); The destiny of a great Nation (NIGERIA) lies on the shoulder of an Old Man: his name is.........................................BUHARI
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by dayo23: 4:33pm
With the little doe he won from Bet9ja
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by COdeGenesis: 4:33pm
LOL.... NA SO HE DEY START... HE WILL SOON BE AFFILIATED WITH A BIGGER POLITICAL PARTY . FROM THERE FROM THERE HE WILL GET WHT HE WANTS.. LIFE IS PATIENCE BUT ONE NEEDS TO TAKE THE RIGHT STEP AT THE RIGHT TIME IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by lovat(m): 4:34pm
He might be the only graduate in his LGA
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by karimcarim(m): 4:34pm
Good for the youth
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by passyhansome(m): 4:34pm
GOOD
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by kokosin: 4:34pm
YAM DEMOCRATIC PARTY
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by EmekaBlue(m): 4:37pm
Possible
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by bettercreature(m): 4:37pm
fernandoc:He is laying the foundation for big things ahead
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by teozey111(m): 4:37pm
guy be careful ooo....before we go hear say them dump dead body for dust bin...politics is a dirty game
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 4:38pm
IDGAF lagos chapter regıonal dırector....am ımpressed
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by Seun4FastLoans(f): 4:39pm
Good for him
|Re: Muhammad Usman Adam Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa State. by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:40pm
which one be YPD
