Hi everyone, I'm madly in love with this lady she is like (lemme guess) roughly 26 years while i'm just 22...she's working in a place beside the company i work with. We do talk sometimes, greet each other and some other stuffs...



But I'm scared to ask her out because of the age difference. She might took it wrong or embarrass me or something like that...



As a young man i dress well, look cute and behave well also but I dnt think all that count. I know it works in foreign countries or lemme say western countries especially, You know Africans and culture! Whats is the con and pro and Please share any similar experience you've had or saw and Your advice is needed also... 2 Likes 2 Shares

1- I.Q difference... even at the same age... Ladies have more I.Q than guys cos they have alot going on already from a tender age of their first menstral cycle flow...



2. CAREER difference young dude if u have no HIGH PAYING Job simply snap her pics n use it to fantasize cos she may like your face but will never be PROUD OF YOU.



3. VALUES.. Its so obvious you are only FALLING for looks and you barely know what it takes to HOLD a TRUE relationship thru thick n thin... MY YOUNG BOSS... LADY LOOKS DECEIVE o



4. FINANCES. CAN YOU HANDLE HER NEEDS? DO YOU EVEN KNOW WHAT SHE NEEDS? CAN YOU TAKE CARE OF A BABY? ALL IN THIS RECESSION... if you are not financially BUOYANT kindly walk away.... oops if you are WALKING meaning you gat no ride then don't consider it.



5. SPIRITUALLY SAFE: In these new year... no matter what you do.. secure your destiny.. no matter how good your game is.. she will always be ahead of you mentally...if not experientally... DO NOT START WHAT YOU CAN NOT FINISH... DO NOT JUMP UNLESS YOU HAVE SEEN WHERE U WILL LAND ON BOTH FEET. THIS LIFE IS MYSTERIOUSLY SPIRITUAL.



6. ARE YOU READY TO MARRY? at her age she aint looking for a dude to get laid... she wants commitment and marriage... and if you HURT her she can place a CURSE you will never be able to break. do not underestimate the power of words release from BITTER HURTS.



GO FOR A LADY THAT WILL LOOK UP TO YOU IN EVERY WAY... NOT ONE THAT IS NOT EVEN LOOKING AT YOU. YOU ARE TOO YOUNG TO BE TESTING WATERS IN THESE DAYS WHERE KNOWLEDGE IS EVERYWHERE. BE WISE O... ELSE WHEN IT HAPPENS YOU MAY NOT HAVE THE ENERGY TO TYPE YOUR STORY ONLINE.



Hi everyone, I'm madly in love with this lady she is like (lemme guess) roughly 26 years while i'm just 22...she's working in a place beside the company i work with. We do talk sometimes, greet each other and some other stuffs...But I'm scared to ask her out because of the age difference. She might took it wrong or embarrass me or something like that...As a young man i dress well, look cute and behave well also but I dnt think all that count. I know it works in foreign countries or lemme say western countries especially, You know Africans and culture! Whats is the con and pro and Please share any similar experience you've had or saw and Your advice is needed also...

How you take one her age

do u intend to marry her or hit and run?

hmmmm som advice sef, personally i dnt even believe d I.Q of a 26 yr old lady is higher dan dat of a 22yr old guy sha...Back to ur question O.P,



Who knows d babe might even be crushing on u all dis while besides d age difference is small sef abi u still dy reason say u be small boy at 22?



U can giv it a try or still go wth wat ur mind tells u. 8 Likes

When you are inlove with an older lady with such age difference and above, never ask her out!

Just go closer...like really closer to her, play her boyfriend, show her you love her without saying it.

Show her care and all that and use sweet words on her.

And remain that way, I bet she will also play along and value you with respect because she will know you love her but will think you are scared of age difference.



Then someday, if she perhaps thought of feeling same way, she might allow you have your way to any extent that you want...even with her body.



I repeat, never ask her out!!

If you ask her out, you don spoil show. She might not accept, even if she does, the relationship will not see the end of the day because she will constantly be filled with guilt and indignation and she might take advantage of your feelings for her.



You just nailed it bro.......but equivalently, i have same experience......am also afraid to talk to her ...so i just ignored because of this under-listed factors above, i knew it wasnt gonna work out so life goes on You just nailed it bro.......but equivalently, i have same experience......am also afraid to talk to her ...so i just ignored because of this under-listed factors above, i knew it wasnt gonna work out so life goes on 3 Likes



As usual na ma guy....im get plan for marriage , see me see trouble ooo

smellymouth my gf is 30 and am 24. very serious relationship. she has introduced me to her mother and her siblings. she wants us to get married this year my gf is 30 and am 24. very serious relationship. she has introduced me to her mother and her siblings. she wants us to get married this year 10 Likes

my gf is 30 and am 24. very serious relationship. she has introduced me to her mother and her siblings. she wants us to get married this year when you eventually get married, you'll pay the role of the wife while she, the husband when you eventually get married, you'll pay the role of the wife while she, the husband 10 Likes

when you eventually get married, you'll pay the role of the wife while she, the husband



Not necessarily, she might be God fearing Not necessarily, she might be God fearing 3 Likes





op i wouldnt be suprised if you found out that you are older than her just as Broilers dy always look bigger than old layer op i wouldnt be suprised if you found out that you are older than herjust as Broilers dy always look bigger than old layer 5 Likes 1 Share

Walk away. 1 Like

Walk away na

90% of the ladies i have loved are older than me.. i don't know why 3 Likes

So what should we do please?

When you are inlove with an older lady with such age difference and above, never ask her out!

Just go closer...like really closer to her, play her boyfriend, show her you love her without saying it.

Show her care and all that and use sweet words on her.

And remain that way, I bet she will also play along and value you with respect because she will know you love her but will think you are scared of age difference.



Then someday, if she perhaps thought of feeling same way, she might allow you have your way to any extent that you want...even with body.



I repeat, never ask her out!!

If you ask her out, you don spoil show. She might not accept, even if she does, the relationship will not see the end of the day because she will constantly be filled with guilt and indignation and she might take advantage of your feelings for her.



From Experience o. And it has been working out for me. You like them older ehn You like them older ehn

Hi everyone, I'm madly in love with this lady she is like (lemme guess) roughly 26 years while i'm just 22...she's working in a place beside the company i work with. We do talk sometimes, greet each other and some other stuffs...



But I'm scared to ask her out because of the age difference. She might took it wrong or embarrass me or something like that...



As a young man i dress well, look cute and behave well also but I dnt think all that count. I know it works in foreign countries or lemme say western countries especially, You know Africans and culture! Whats is the con and pro and Please share any similar experience you've had or saw and Your advice is needed also...

well, she will took it wrong indeed. when you don't want to took a step. 3 Likes

Yh its allowed... But too risky.. You have to use your head and not just heart 1 Like



Don't ever try it because some girls are arrogant, she might tear you hot slap if you approach her.

Stay your lane and find a smally like yourself.





Ciao! This OP sef! You don't even like yourself, u wan chop wetin pass uDon't ever try it because some girls are arrogant, she might tear you hot slap if you approach her.Stay your lane and find a smally like yourself.Ciao! 1 Like

Hi everyone, I'm madly in love with this lady she is like (lemme guess) roughly 26 years while i'm just 22...she's working in a place beside the company i work with. We do talk sometimes, greet each other and some other stuffs...



But I'm scared to ask her out because of the age difference. She might took it wrong or embarrass me or something like that...



As a young man i dress well, look cute and behave well also but I dnt think all that count. I know it works in foreign countries or lemme say western countries especially, You know Africans and culture! Whats is the con and pro and Please share any similar experience you've had or saw and Your advice is needed also...



90% of the ladies i have loved are older than me.. i don't know why Bro, I dey tell you. I can relate Bro, I dey tell you. I can relate 3 Likes

Age is nothing but a number 1 Like