|I Am In Love With An Older Lady by Pluto16(m): 2:05am
Hi everyone, I'm madly in love with this lady she is like (lemme guess) roughly 26 years while i'm just 22...she's working in a place beside the company i work with. We do talk sometimes, greet each other and some other stuffs...
But I'm scared to ask her out because of the age difference. She might took it wrong or embarrass me or something like that...
As a young man i dress well, look cute and behave well also but I dnt think all that count. I know it works in foreign countries or lemme say western countries especially, You know Africans and culture! Whats is the con and pro and Please share any similar experience you've had or saw and Your advice is needed also...
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by alex81(m): 2:18am
so u woke up 2:05 am just to type ds hmmm
oya post her pishure.
pishure is directly proportional to quality advice!
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by greatnaija01: 4:14am
maybe i should first clear your MIND and EYES on the differences that exist apart from age
1- I.Q difference... even at the same age... Ladies have more I.Q than guys cos they have alot going on already from a tender age of their first menstral cycle flow...
2. CAREER difference young dude if u have no HIGH PAYING Job simply snap her pics n use it to fantasize cos she may like your face but will never be PROUD OF YOU.
3. VALUES.. Its so obvious you are only FALLING for looks and you barely know what it takes to HOLD a TRUE relationship thru thick n thin... MY YOUNG BOSS... LADY LOOKS DECEIVE o
4. FINANCES. CAN YOU HANDLE HER NEEDS? DO YOU EVEN KNOW WHAT SHE NEEDS? CAN YOU TAKE CARE OF A BABY? ALL IN THIS RECESSION... if you are not financially BUOYANT kindly walk away.... oops if you are WALKING meaning you gat no ride then don't consider it.
5. SPIRITUALLY SAFE: In these new year... no matter what you do.. secure your destiny.. no matter how good your game is.. she will always be ahead of you mentally...if not experientally... DO NOT START WHAT YOU CAN NOT FINISH... DO NOT JUMP UNLESS YOU HAVE SEEN WHERE U WILL LAND ON BOTH FEET. THIS LIFE IS MYSTERIOUSLY SPIRITUAL.
6. ARE YOU READY TO MARRY? at her age she aint looking for a dude to get laid... she wants commitment and marriage... and if you HURT her she can place a CURSE you will never be able to break. do not underestimate the power of words release from BITTER HURTS.
GO FOR A LADY THAT WILL LOOK UP TO YOU IN EVERY WAY... NOT ONE THAT IS NOT EVEN LOOKING AT YOU. YOU ARE TOO YOUNG TO BE TESTING WATERS IN THESE DAYS WHERE KNOWLEDGE IS EVERYWHERE. BE WISE O... ELSE WHEN IT HAPPENS YOU MAY NOT HAVE THE ENERGY TO TYPE YOUR STORY ONLINE.
Pluto16:
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by DozieInc(m): 5:18am
Greatnaija01 said it all.
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by crotonite(m): 5:28am
alex81:
a = k * p
Where p = picture, a = quality of advice, and k = the vector sum of her assets.
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by MilesLamar(m): 6:50am
How you take one her age
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by Kingsley10000: 7:07am
do u intend to marry her or hit and run?
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by press005: 7:23am
hmmmm som advice sef, personally i dnt even believe d I.Q of a 26 yr old lady is higher dan dat of a 22yr old guy sha...Back to ur question O.P,
Who knows d babe might even be crushing on u all dis while besides d age difference is small sef abi u still dy reason say u be small boy at 22?
U can giv it a try or still go wth wat ur mind tells u.
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by Bluezy13(m): 8:27am
Pluto16:
When you are inlove with an older lady with such age difference and above, never ask her out!
Just go closer...like really closer to her, play her boyfriend, show her you love her without saying it.
Show her care and all that and use sweet words on her.
And remain that way, I bet she will also play along and value you with respect because she will know you love her but will think you are scared of age difference.
Then someday, if she perhaps thought of feeling same way, she might allow you have your way to any extent that you want...even with her body.
I repeat, never ask her out!!
If you ask her out, you don spoil show. She might not accept, even if she does, the relationship will not see the end of the day because she will constantly be filled with guilt and indignation and she might take advantage of your feelings for her.
From Experience o. And it has been working out for me.
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by dkronicle(m): 8:28am
i know her. she took things alot
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by Blendoscarz10(m): 8:47am
greatnaija01:
You just nailed it bro.......but equivalently, i have same experience......am also afraid to talk to her ...so i just ignored because of this under-listed factors above, i knew it wasnt gonna work out so life goes on
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by Blendoscarz10(m): 8:49am
As usual na ma guy....im get plan for marriage , see me see trouble ooo
Kingsley10000:
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by raylord: 9:12am
Pluto16:my gf is 30 and am 24. very serious relationship. she has introduced me to her mother and her siblings. she wants us to get married this year
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by 1stladdy(f): 9:31am
raylord:when you eventually get married, you'll pay the role of the wife while she, the husband
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:46am
1stladdy:
Not necessarily, she might be God fearing
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by jazinogold(m): 9:54am
op i wouldnt be suprised if you found out that you are older than her just as Broilers dy always look bigger than old layer
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by 50shot: 9:54am
.
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by AntiWailer: 9:55am
Walk away.
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by Donkaz(m): 9:55am
eyah
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by biz9ja(m): 9:55am
Walk away na
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by haibe(m): 9:56am
90% of the ladies i have loved are older than me.. i don't know why
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by takenadoh: 9:56am
So what should we do please?
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by lonngmann(m): 9:57am
Bluezy13:You like them older ehn
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by dharmiedrums(m): 9:57am
well, she will took it wrong indeed. when you don't want to took a step.
Pluto16:
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by daPretender: 9:57am
Yh its allowed... But too risky.. You have to use your head and not just heart
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by bayocanny: 9:57am
This OP sef! You don't even like yourself, u wan chop wetin pass u
Don't ever try it because some girls are arrogant, she might tear you hot slap if you approach her.
Stay your lane and find a smally like yourself.
Ciao!
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by takenadoh: 9:58am
Pluto16:
Please what does this mean "She might took it wrong"
Pluto16:
Please what does this mean "She might took it wrong"
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by bayocanny: 9:58am
haibe:Bro, I dey tell you. I can relate
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by DDeliverer(m): 9:58am
nice
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by ItsawrapOutfit: 9:58am
Age is nothing but a number
|Re: I Am In Love With An Older Lady by legendte(m): 10:01am
It could be spirit of adventure or lust.
You probably want to grease her VJ
At 22, you should be building your career instead of this.
Why not make her a friend instead of what you are deeply trying to.
