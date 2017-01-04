Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take (982 Views)

I was offered to new teaching job today, one is secondary school and d other one is primary school wit dsame salary...but d owner of d secondary said i must spend a term witout quiting i.e if i secure a beta offer within dat term,i cant go for it,bcus they hve to tell d part teacher taking dem bfor to stop cuming...but d primary said anytim i wnt to go no problem...pls advice me

choose the most flexible one. The one that gives u the freedom to look for more opportunity.

choose the most flexible one. The one that gives u the freedom to look for more opportunity. Tanx bro

since its same salary i think the primary school is better because its less stressful and kids learn faster than teenagers, especially if you're someone who's serious about impacting knowledge into people, and try to know which of this places you personally prefer, where's more friendly because i personally think working in hostile environments decrease productivity

choose the most flexible one. The one that gives u the freedom to look for more opportunity.

Well secondary is better!!!! Let's say if you're a useless man you can be bleeping the mature gals but if your a good man still stick with the sec school it will help boost your knowledge and career...hope I spatted well bro?

I was offered to new teaching job today, one is secondary school and d other one is primary school wit dsame salary...but d owner of d secondary said i must spend a term witout quiting i.e if i secure a beta offer within dat term,i cant go for it,bcus they hve to tell d part teacher taking dem bfor to stop cuming...but d primary said anytim i wnt to go no problem...pls advice me



