|Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take by heybel(m): 2:08pm
I was offered to new teaching job today, one is secondary school and d other one is primary school wit dsame salary...but d owner of d secondary said i must spend a term witout quiting i.e if i secure a beta offer within dat term,i cant go for it,bcus they hve to tell d part teacher taking dem bfor to stop cuming...but d primary said anytim i wnt to go no problem...pls advice me
|Re: Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take by kilokeys(m): 2:13pm
whats d similitude between a hand job and a blow job?
he always cums..
so as long as salary dey cum.. no wahala.. take the one with plenty cum
both are fuccked anyway..
1 Like
|Re: Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take by Gistboy(m): 2:43pm
choose the most flexible one. The one that gives u the freedom to look for more opportunity.
|Re: Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take by heybel(m): 4:03pm
Tanx bro
Gistboy:
|Re: Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take by mhisbliss(f): 8:00pm
since its same salary i think the primary school is better because its less stressful and kids learn faster than teenagers, especially if you're someone who's serious about impacting knowledge into people, and try to know which of this places you personally prefer, where's more friendly because i personally think working in hostile environments decrease productivity
|Re: Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take by BlackMystery(f): 8:00pm
Gistboy:
I agree with him
|Re: Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take by 1zynnvn(m): 8:02pm
I
|Re: Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take by donbrowser(m): 8:03pm
Hmmm
|Re: Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take by muller101(m): 8:03pm
Go for both.
|Re: Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take by iamteegee: 8:03pm
Well secondary is better!!!! Let's say if you're a useless man you can be bleeping the mature gals but if your a good man still stick with the sec school it will help boost your knowledge and career...hope I spatted well bro?
|Re: Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take by Mtncardseller(m): 8:04pm
|Re: Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take by Mechette(m): 8:04pm
Na so so useless news we dey hear for here
|Re: Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take by sholay2011(m): 8:04pm
And you created a thread for this?
And a thread like this made frontpage?
Ah...it is well.
|Re: Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take by shamecurls: 8:05pm
kilokeys:
You harsh...
|Re: Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take by free2ryhme: 8:05pm
heybel:
you did not tell us when you applied
you did not tell us when you did the interview
you did not tell us how much you negotiated as pay
now you are crying for us to give you advice which to choose?
You are now a child who don't know left from right abi?
|Re: Got 2 New Job Offers...pls Advice Me On Which One To Take by Philistine(m): 8:05pm
You will also do well to have an English Teacher for yourself.
