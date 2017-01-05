₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by Anasko(m): 6:11am
Business mogul and chairman of Capital Oil Limited, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prosecute his ambition in the 2017 Anambra State governorship election.
LEADERSHIP gathered that Chief Ubah made his intention known on Tuesday at an APC stakeholders’ meeting in Awka, Anambra State capital.
It could be recalled that Chief Ifeanyi Ubah had solicited support for President Muhammadu Buhari, sometime in 2016.
Expectedly, Ubah will be slugging it out with other APC stalwarts like Dr Chris Ngige, Mrs Uche Ekwunife, Chike Obidigbo among others for the top Anambra seat.
On the opposition side, we have the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance to contend with in the Anambra elections.
http://leadership.ng/news/566108/anambra-2017-ifeanyi-ubah-defects-to-apc
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by Solowande(m): 6:16am
He go still lose. Obiano go finish am.
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by stnkembu(m): 6:17am
That explains the whole 'charity' work he has been doing in the state.
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by Atiku2019: 6:18am
Watching..................
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by Kingxway: 6:19am
Ifeanyi don't do this. APC has nothing good to offer Nigerians
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by ziky2010(m): 6:20am
Ashawo politician
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by IykeChukz(m): 6:23am
Sorry...
That's your Surname.
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by EastGold(m): 6:27am
Ifeanyi Uba!
Are you sure you are OK?
APC in Anambra?
You want to spend good money on a bad project
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by samtee37(m): 6:34am
Wetin concern me
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:37am
stnkembu:Seriously, I once mentioned in one of my post recently that this man has a hidden agenda for a political post. With all this Ubah this, Ubah that we've bn hearing all this while.
No money must be wasted, he will embezzle all what he has being given to the society back.
Shiiiiorr
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by stnkembu(m): 6:40am
ishowdotgmail:
I hope he's not planning to run the state (if peradventure he wins) like his football club.... Hire today, fire tomorrow.
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by precious1907(m): 6:41am
Ifeanyi Ubah!
Just come closer!
Don't be scared I wouldn't hurt you.
Oya.....
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by Harwehroh18: 6:41am
Who he EPP?
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by AbuSaad39(m): 6:42am
Igbos would not like this news.
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by Horlawoomey(m): 6:44am
This man is too selfish for my interest, joining the APC does not make a difference.
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by cremedelacreme: 6:44am
APC in Anambra? Dead on arrival.
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by bestman09(m): 6:44am
Ok. Political suicide! I was one of his greatest supporters before but if this news is true, am off
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 6:44am
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by perfectcato(m): 6:44am
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by hammerF: 6:45am
I HOPE NIGERIANS ARE LEARNING, APC HAS NOW INCLUDED TAN.
HE HAS FAILED. NO MAN AMBITION IS MIGHTIER THAN THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE
APGA WILL ALWAYS WIN THE DAY. ANAMBRA HATES APC NATURALLY.
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by thepeople2020: 6:45am
THIS IS SO DISTURBING
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by castrokins(m): 6:46am
That's TAN Gone.
From Dangote To Ify Ubah, These Guys Know How To Massage The Government At The Centre To Their Advantage. Were GEJ To Succeed To Remain In Power, Ubah Would Run The Most Vociferous Governorship Campaigns Known To Nigeria Through His TAN.
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by ruemujerome(m): 6:46am
How this post take give me my dream job na,abegi
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by Sealeddeal(m): 6:46am
Horlawoomey:Nonsense! if you don't like politics, you stop following it. Politics starts with selfishness. You think it's because of love of Anambra state that Peter Obi forced Obiano on Anambra people?
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by Rapmoney(m): 6:47am
He's just wasting his time. Ifeany Uba against Obiano in 2017 is just like Ifeanyi Uba FC against Real Madrid! Nonsense!!! Anambrarians hate APC!!! Period!
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by Sealeddeal(m): 6:47am
Ifeanyi Ubah is better than Obiano.
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by TRADELYN: 6:47am
After all his PDP activities under GEJ as president...What a shame.
Double standards everywhere...this country sucks.
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by Blurryface(m): 6:48am
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by ruemujerome(m): 6:48am
How this post take give me my dream job now?abegi
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by Kennitrust: 6:48am
|Re: Anambra 2017: Ifeanyi Ubah Defects To Apc by hammerF: 6:48am
Sealeddeal:
4 AFONJA LAGOS NEVER ANAMBRA.
