LEADERSHIP gathered that Chief Ubah made his intention known on Tuesday at an APC stakeholders’ meeting in Awka, Anambra State capital.

It could be recalled that Chief Ifeanyi Ubah had solicited support for President Muhammadu Buhari, sometime in 2016.

Expectedly, Ubah will be slugging it out with other APC stalwarts like Dr Chris Ngige, Mrs Uche Ekwunife, Chike Obidigbo among others for the top Anambra seat.

On the opposition side, we have the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance to contend with in the Anambra elections.





He go still lose. Obiano go finish am. 9 Likes

That explains the whole 'charity' work he has been doing in the state. 4 Likes

Ifeanyi don't do this. APC has nothing good to offer Nigerians 4 Likes

Ashawo politician 3 Likes

That's your Surname. 2 Likes

Ifeanyi Uba!





APC in Anambra?







You want to spend good money on a bad project 6 Likes

stnkembu:

Seriously, I once mentioned in one of my post recently that this man has a hidden agenda for a political post. With all this Ubah this, Ubah that we've bn hearing all this while.

No money must be wasted, he will embezzle all what he has being given to the society back.

Shiiiiorr



No money must be wasted, he will embezzle all what he has being given to the society back.



Seriously, I once mentioned in one of my post recently that this man has a hidden agenda for a political post. With all this Ubah this, Ubah that we've bn hearing all this while.

No money must be wasted, he will embezzle all what he has being given to the society back.

Shiiiiorr

ishowdotgmail:



Seriously, I once mentioned in one of my post recently that this man has a hidden agenda for a political post. With all this Ubah this, Ubah that we've bn hearing all this while.



No money must be wasted, he will embezzle all what he has being given to the society back.



Shiiiiorr

I hope he's not planning to run the state (if peradventure he wins) like his football club.... Hire today, fire tomorrow.





Just come closer!



Don't be scared I wouldn't hurt you.



Ifeanyi Ubah!
Just come closer!
Don't be scared I wouldn't hurt you.
Oya.....

Who he EPP?

Igbos would not like this news. 2 Likes

This man is too selfish for my interest, joining the APC does not make a difference. 2 Likes

APC in Anambra? Dead on arrival. 3 Likes

Ok. Political suicide! I was one of his greatest supporters before but if this news is true, am off 3 Likes

I HOPE NIGERIANS ARE LEARNING, APC HAS NOW INCLUDED TAN.





HE HAS FAILED. NO MAN AMBITION IS MIGHTIER THAN THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE





APGA WILL ALWAYS WIN THE DAY. ANAMBRA HATES APC NATURALLY. 2 Likes

THIS IS SO DISTURBING 1 Like

That's TAN Gone.





From Dangote To Ify Ubah, These Guys Know How To Massage The Government At The Centre To Their Advantage. Were GEJ To Succeed To Remain In Power, Ubah Would Run The Most Vociferous Governorship Campaigns Known To Nigeria Through His TAN.

How this post take give me my dream job na,abegi

Horlawoomey:

Nonsense! if you don't like politics, you stop following it. Politics starts with selfishness. You think it's because of love of Anambra state that Peter Obi forced Obiano on Anambra people?

Nonsense!!! Anambrarians hate APC!!! Period! He's just wasting his time. Ifeany Uba against Obiano in 2017 is just like Ifeanyi Uba FC against Real Madrid!

Ifeanyi Ubah is better than Obiano. 1 Like



Double standards everywhere...this country sucks. After all his PDP activities under GEJ as president...What a shame.

How this post take give me my dream job now?abegi

